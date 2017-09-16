'Saturday Night Live' and 'Westworld' are tied with the most nods. Who will come out on top?

Leslie Jones, left, and Kate McKinnon both nabbed Emmy nominations for "Saturday Night Live" Thursday morning, two of 22 total for the series.

NBC's long-running sketch comedy "Saturday Night Live" and HBO's futuristic robot drama "Westworld" started the Emmy race tied as the nominations leaders with 22 apiece.

At last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys, where many of the technical awards and guest acting prizes were handed out -- categories in which both triumphed -- the shows remained tied in the lead with five each.

At the outset, "Westworld" had better odds simply because "SNL" has multiple actors in the same categories, e.g. Leslie Jones, Vanessa Bayer and Kate McKinnon all vying for supporting actress in a comedy.

But, even with the intra-show competition factor, and "Westworld" boasting an edge mathematically with a larger number of categories left to win, it could still be a horse race.