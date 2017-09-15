Sean Spicer thinks Melissa McCarthy should share her Emmy Award with him

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has warmed up to Melissa McCarthy's Emmy-winning portrayal of him on "Saturday Night Live." So much so, that he thinks he deserves a piece of the gilded pie.

When asked earlier this week if McCarthy owes him part of her award, Spicer grinned and said, "I think we should share."

McCarthy took home the guest actress in a comedy win at last week's Creative Arts Emmys for lampooning President Donald Trump's former communications director.

Spicer, who had at first criticized the recurring bit, acquiesced to the reporter's line of questioning and admitted that he thought "the first one was funny."