If we're living in an era of "Peak TV," than this weekend's Emmy awards promise to be a trip to the summit. With a nominee list packed with talent, including multiple nods for "Big Little Lies," "Feud," and "The Handmaid's Tale" we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women this Sunday night. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Sean Spicer thinks Melissa McCarthy should share her Emmy Award with him
|Nardine Saad
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has warmed up to Melissa McCarthy's Emmy-winning portrayal of him on "Saturday Night Live." So much so, that he thinks he deserves a piece of the gilded pie.
When asked earlier this week if McCarthy owes him part of her award, Spicer grinned and said, "I think we should share."
McCarthy took home the guest actress in a comedy win at last week's Creative Arts Emmys for lampooning President Donald Trump's former communications director.
Spicer, who had at first criticized the recurring bit, acquiesced to the reporter's line of questioning and admitted that he thought "the first one was funny."