Seven-time Emmy winner Don Roy King on a big year for 'SNL': 'This year it felt different'

Don Roy King took a single, salient question in the press room after winning the Emmy for directing in a variety series for his work on "Saturday Night Live," his seventh win since 2010.

Why is comedy so important in the current fraught political climate? (This, by the way, is perhaps the single most-asked question of the entire night at the Emmys thus far.)

In response, King said, “I have been proud of the show … which I think is designed to make people laugh. But this year it felt different, more important, like we were holding people accountable, doing some healing.

"It felt like we were soothing some frayed nerves, and for that reason it felt even more important … more cutting-edge and valuable.”