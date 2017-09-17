If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Sterling K. Brown wins Emmy for lead actor in a drama
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Sterling K. Brown of NBC's “This Is Us” wins the Emmy Award for lead actor in a drama series.
The other nominees were:
Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”