TV Academy president Hayma Washington is 'really confident' Emmys won't repeat Oscars' gaffe

Hayma Washington, Television Academy president, at the first night of the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 9.

Television Academy President Hayma Washington was confident there wouldn't be a "Moonlight"/"La La Land" moment at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

"Our accounting firm is Ernst & Young," he said on the red carpet Sunday. "We've reviewed our policies and procedures. Really confident that it's something that we won't have happen."

At the Oscars earlier this year, of course, "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as best picture — "Moonlight" was the actual winner — after accountants from PwC handed off the wrong envelope to the presenters and didn't act on the error in time.

Washington wasn't gloating about the gaffe though. Not by a long shot.

"I feel for the producers of that show. They're all professionals," he said. "That had to be something very hard for them to swallow. They handled it very professionally."