If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
TV Academy president Hayma Washington is 'really confident' Emmys won't repeat Oscars' gaffe
|Yvonne Villarreal
Television Academy President Hayma Washington was confident there wouldn't be a "Moonlight"/"La La Land" moment at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.
"Our accounting firm is Ernst & Young," he said on the red carpet Sunday. "We've reviewed our policies and procedures. Really confident that it's something that we won't have happen."
At the Oscars earlier this year, of course, "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as best picture — "Moonlight" was the actual winner — after accountants from PwC handed off the wrong envelope to the presenters and didn't act on the error in time.
Washington wasn't gloating about the gaffe though. Not by a long shot.
"I feel for the producers of that show. They're all professionals," he said. "That had to be something very hard for them to swallow. They handled it very professionally."