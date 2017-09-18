The biggest Trump burns from the 2017 Emmy Awards

The stars of Sunday's Emmy Awards had plenty to say about Donald Trump during a night when it seemed as if everyone from host Stephen Colbert to the winners took a shot at the president.

"At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy," said Alec Baldwin upon winning the Emmy for supporting actor in a comedy series for his work on "Saturday Night Live."

Week after week during the 2016-17 television season, Baldwin took to the "SNL" stage with his now famous Trump impression.

Baldwin's dig took aim at the fact that Trump, though nominated, never won an Emmy for "Celebrity Apprentice," which even Colbert mentioned earlier in the show.

But the night was just beginning. "9 to 5" stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin -- with a no-comment Dolly Parton in the middle of them -- referenced the premise of their own movie to call Trump a "sexist egotistical lying hypocritical bigot."

"Atlanta's" Donald Glover used his winner's speech to thank "Trump, for making black people No. 1 on the most oppressed list."

"Veep's" Julia Louis-Dreyfus even mentioned an abandoned story line involving impeachment.

Watch some of the harshest Trump burns from the 2017 Emmys in the clip above.