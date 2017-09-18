Why did Sterling K. Brown's acceptance get cut off but Nicole Kidman didn't?

Just like the "This is Us" star himself, folks in the audience were annoyed that Sterling K. Brown was played off during his acceptance speech for lead actor in a drama at Sunday night's Emmy awards. “Nobody got that loud music,” he said from the stage as he got the wrap-up sign and the crowd in the Microsoft Theater began booing when his microphone was cut.

The moment felt extra galling given that when Nicole Kidman gave her speech for lead actress in a limited series for "Big Little Lies" the orchestra never began playing and she talked for far longer, 2:46 vs Brown's 1:57.

Later, in the press room, Brown reclaimed his time to share more thanks to his real and TV families. (For another 1:25.)

And of "This is Us" creator Dan Fogelman he said, "In his own little, small, special way, he's not trying to make America great again, he's trying to make America the best it's ever been."

