If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then Sunday's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Yes, the 'Stranger Things' kids were at the EW pre-Emmy party, plus 'This Is Us' cast and countless stars
|Ellen Olivier
So many stars popped into the pre-Emmy party thrown by Entertainment Weekly at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood that they had to stand in line if they wished to walk the red carpet.
Inside the party space on Friday, guests carved out a spot to dance, while others spent every moment mingling with past and present Emmy nominees, industry insiders and all the other VIPs present.
This shindig, which was sponsored by L’Oreal Paris, featured — in addition to cheeseburgers, fries and a chance to catch up with TV stars — servers carrying trays of mascara.
Just beside the patio, Seth Meyers, host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and his brother, actor Josh Meyers, chatted with friends.
Did the talk show host have any predictions for the Emmys? “I predicted Hillary was going to win,” he said. “So, what do I know?”
Sharon Lawrence of “Me, Myself and I” didn’t offer predictions either but said she was already happy with the 69th Primetime Emmys. That’s because last week, as the first awards were handed out at the Creative Arts Emmys, Gerald McRaney — also known as Dr. Nathan Katowski on “This Is Us” — took home an Emmy for guest actor in a drama series.