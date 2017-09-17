Yes, the 'Stranger Things' kids were at the EW pre-Emmy party, plus 'This Is Us' cast and countless stars

Finn Wolfhard, from left, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo attend the 2017 Entertainment Weekly's pre-Emmy party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Friday. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

So many stars popped into the pre-Emmy party thrown by Entertainment Weekly at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood that they had to stand in line if they wished to walk the red carpet. Inside the party space on Friday, guests carved out a spot to dance, while others spent every moment mingling with past and present Emmy nominees, industry insiders and all the other VIPs present.

Emmy nominee Laverne Cox, left, and Jennifer Beals are among the many stars attending the 2017 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. (Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

This shindig, which was sponsored by L’Oreal Paris, featured — in addition to cheeseburgers, fries and a chance to catch up with TV stars — servers carrying trays of mascara.

"UnREAL's" Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, left, Breeda Wool of "UnREAL" and "Mr. Mercedes," Serinda Swan of "Inhumans" and "Ballers" and guests at the Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party at Sunset Tower. (Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Just beside the patio, Seth Meyers, host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and his brother, actor Josh Meyers, chatted with friends. Did the talk show host have any predictions for the Emmys? “I predicted Hillary was going to win,” he said. “So, what do I know?”

Seth Meyers, left, with Sophia Bush and Josh Meyers at the 2017 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party at Sunset Tower. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Sharon Lawrence of “Me, Myself and I” didn’t offer predictions either but said she was already happy with the 69th Primetime Emmys. That’s because last week, as the first awards were handed out at the Creative Arts Emmys, Gerald McRaney — also known as Dr. Nathan Katowski on “This Is Us” — took home an Emmy for guest actor in a drama series.