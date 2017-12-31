Politics
How California’s new laws for 2018 will affect you
Monday's TV highlights: The Rose Parade, 'Great Performances' and more

SERIES

The Bachelor Auto racer and “Bachelorette” alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. will be the object of several ladies’ affections on a new season of the reality series. 8 p.m. ABC

Lucifer The supernatural detective drama starring Tom Ellis offers its midseason premiere. 8 p.m. Fox

Better Late Than Never Henry Winkler, William Shatner, George Foreman, Terry Bradshaw and comedian Jeff Dye visit Sweden, Lithuania and Russia as this reality series returns for a second season with a pair of new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

The Gifted Paranoia runs rampant at the mutants’ home base in a new episode of the sci-fi drama. With Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker and guest star Garret Dillahunt. 9 p.m. Fox

Great Performances “Downton Abbey’s” Hugh Bonneville is your host for “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2018” featuring Strauss family waltzes performed by the Vienna Philharmonic and dancers from the Vienna City Ballet. 9 p.m. KOCE

60 Days In Season 4 of this docu-series opens with a new two-hour episode that returns to one of the most dangerous facilities in America: Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. 9 p.m. A&E

Kids Baking Championship Hosts and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman lead 12 outstanding young bakers through a series of challenges on the return of this competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

Man v. Food Host Casey Webb samples eats in Pittsburgh, then San Diego, in back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel

Ridiculous Cakes This new series, which premieres with two consecutive episodes, follows talented cake artists who undertake outlandish customer requests. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network

Independent Lens Jennifer M. Kroot’s new documentary “The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin” profiles the author and gay-rights icon best known for “Tales of the City.” Interviewees include actors Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis and Ian McKellen and authors Amy Tan and Neil Gaiman. 10:30 p.m. KOCE

NFL Football Fanatic Scotsman Darren McMullen travels around America celebrating his favorite sport with players and other fans in this new reality series. 11:05 and 11:35 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

The 129th Tournament of Roses Parade Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman anchor local coverage of the annual procession in Pasadena. Gary Sinise (“CSI: NY,” “Forrest Gump”) serves as grand marshal. 8 a.m. KTLA; other coverage: NBC, ABC, Hallmark Channel, HGTV

AKC National Championship Dog Show Thousands of prize pooches compete for best in show in Orlando, Fla. 7 p.m. Animal Planet

MOVIES

Charade A mini-marathon of classic caper films kicks off with director Stanley Donen’s romantic 1963 thriller starring Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn. 5 p.m. TCM

The Light Between Oceans A lighthouse keeper (Michael Fassbender) and his wife (Alicia Vikander) discover a rowboat with a newborn baby girl inside in writer-director Derek Cianfrance’s 2016 adaptation of M.L. Stedman’s novel. Rachel Weisz and Bryan Brown also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Personal trainer Bob Harper; Gym Wars; Joe Bastianich. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Sheryl Lee Ralph. 9 a.m. KCOP

The Real Ashanti. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Bellamy Young (“Scandal”). 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show The coconut oil debate. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A suicide game on social media; male infertility; fidget spinners for anxiety and ADHD. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Kim Fields and Tatyana Ali. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Debra Messing. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Wyclef Jean. 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner. 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, midnight KOCE

Conan Adam Sandler; Evan Peters; comic Jimmy Dunn. 11 and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jeff Bridges; Aubrey Plaza; Bilal performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Carol Burnett; comic Lewis Black. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Will Smith; Pharrell Williams; N.E.R.D. performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Anna Wintour; Zac Posen; Everything Everything performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Carey Mulligan; Beanie Feldstein (“Lady Bird”); chef Danny Bowien. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Hockey The New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres play outdoors at New York City’s Citi Field in the 10th annual Winter Classic. 10 a.m. NBC

College football Georgia meets Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, then Alabama battles Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, with the winners of each game meeting Jan. 8 to decide the national championship. 2:10 and 5:50 p.m. ESPN, with augmented coverage on ESPN2

Basketball The Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. 5 p.m. SportsNet

