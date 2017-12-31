Monday's TV highlights: The Rose Parade, 'Great Performances' and more

SERIES
The Bachelor Auto racer and “Bachelorette” alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. will be the object of several ladies’ affections on a new season of the reality series. 8 p.m. ABC
Lucifer The supernatural detective drama starring Tom Ellis offers its midseason premiere. 8 p.m. Fox
Better Late Than Never Henry Winkler, William Shatner, George Foreman, Terry Bradshaw and comedian Jeff Dye visit Sweden, Lithuania and Russia as this reality series returns for a second season with a pair of new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC
The Gifted Paranoia runs rampant at the mutants’ home base in a new episode of the sci-fi drama. With Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker and guest star Garret Dillahunt. 9 p.m. Fox
Great Performances “Downton Abbey’s” Hugh Bonneville is your host for “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2018” featuring Strauss family waltzes performed by the Vienna Philharmonic and dancers from the Vienna City Ballet. 9 p.m. KOCE
60 Days In Season 4 of this docu-series opens with a new two-hour episode that returns to one of the most dangerous facilities in America: Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. 9 p.m. A&E
Kids Baking Championship Hosts and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman lead 12 outstanding young bakers through a series of challenges on the return of this competition. 9 p.m. Food Network
Man v. Food Host Casey Webb samples eats in Pittsburgh, then San Diego, in back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel
Ridiculous Cakes This new series, which premieres with two consecutive episodes, follows talented cake artists who undertake outlandish customer requests. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network
Independent Lens Jennifer M. Kroot’s new documentary “The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin” profiles the author and gay-rights icon best known for “Tales of the City.” Interviewees include actors Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis and Ian McKellen and authors Amy Tan and Neil Gaiman. 10:30 p.m. KOCE
NFL Football Fanatic Scotsman Darren McMullen travels around America celebrating his favorite sport with players and other fans in this new reality series. 11:05 and 11:35 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
The 129th Tournament of Roses Parade Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman anchor local coverage of the annual procession in Pasadena. Gary Sinise (“CSI: NY,” “Forrest Gump”) serves as grand marshal. 8 a.m. KTLA; other coverage: NBC, ABC, Hallmark Channel, HGTV
AKC National Championship Dog Show Thousands of prize pooches compete for best in show in Orlando, Fla. 7 p.m. Animal Planet
MOVIES
Charade A mini-marathon of classic caper films kicks off with director Stanley Donen’s romantic 1963 thriller starring Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn. 5 p.m. TCM
The Light Between Oceans A lighthouse keeper (Michael Fassbender) and his wife (Alicia Vikander) discover a rowboat with a newborn baby girl inside in writer-director Derek Cianfrance’s 2016 adaptation of M.L. Stedman’s novel. Rachel Weisz and Bryan Brown also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Personal trainer Bob Harper; Gym Wars; Joe Bastianich. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Sheryl Lee Ralph. 9 a.m. KCOP
The Real Ashanti. 10 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Bellamy Young (“Scandal”). 11 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show The coconut oil debate. 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A suicide game on social media; male infertility; fidget spinners for anxiety and ADHD. 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Kim Fields and Tatyana Ali. 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Debra Messing. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Wyclef Jean. 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner. 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, midnight KOCE
Conan Adam Sandler; Evan Peters; comic Jimmy Dunn. 11 and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jeff Bridges; Aubrey Plaza; Bilal performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Carol Burnett; comic Lewis Black. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Will Smith; Pharrell Williams; N.E.R.D. performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Anna Wintour; Zac Posen; Everything Everything performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Carey Mulligan; Beanie Feldstein (“Lady Bird”); chef Danny Bowien. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Hockey The New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres play outdoors at New York City’s Citi Field in the 10th annual Winter Classic. 10 a.m. NBC
College football Georgia meets Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, then Alabama battles Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, with the winners of each game meeting Jan. 8 to decide the national championship. 2:10 and 5:50 p.m. ESPN, with augmented coverage on ESPN2
Basketball The Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. 5 p.m. SportsNet
