Monday's TV highlights: The Rose Parade, 'Great Performances' and more

SERIES

The Bachelor Auto racer and “Bachelorette” alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. will be the object of several ladies’ affections on a new season of the reality series. 8 p.m. ABC

Lucifer The supernatural detective drama starring Tom Ellis offers its midseason premiere. 8 p.m. Fox

Better Late Than Never Henry Winkler, William Shatner, George Foreman, Terry Bradshaw and comedian Jeff Dye visit Sweden, Lithuania and Russia as this reality series returns for a second season with a pair of new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

The Gifted Paranoia runs rampant at the mutants’ home base in a new episode of the sci-fi drama. With Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker and guest star Garret Dillahunt. 9 p.m. Fox

Great Performances “Downton Abbey’s” Hugh Bonneville is your host for “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2018” featuring Strauss family waltzes performed by the Vienna Philharmonic and dancers from the Vienna City Ballet. 9 p.m. KOCE

60 Days In Season 4 of this docu-series opens with a new two-hour episode that returns to one of the most dangerous facilities in America: Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. 9 p.m. A&E

Kids Baking Championship Hosts and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman lead 12 outstanding young bakers through a series of challenges on the return of this competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

Man v. Food Host Casey Webb samples eats in Pittsburgh, then San Diego, in back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel

Ridiculous Cakes This new series, which premieres with two consecutive episodes, follows talented cake artists who undertake outlandish customer requests. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network

Independent Lens Jennifer M. Kroot’s new documentary “The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin” profiles the author and gay-rights icon best known for “Tales of the City.” Interviewees include actors Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis and Ian McKellen and authors Amy Tan and Neil Gaiman. 10:30 p.m. KOCE

NFL Football Fanatic Scotsman Darren McMullen travels around America celebrating his favorite sport with players and other fans in this new reality series. 11:05 and 11:35 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

The 129th Tournament of Roses Parade Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman anchor local coverage of the annual procession in Pasadena. Gary Sinise (“CSI: NY,” “Forrest Gump”) serves as grand marshal. 8 a.m. KTLA; other coverage: NBC, ABC, Hallmark Channel, HGTV

AKC National Championship Dog Show Thousands of prize pooches compete for best in show in Orlando, Fla. 7 p.m. Animal Planet

MOVIES

Charade A mini-marathon of classic caper films kicks off with director Stanley Donen’s romantic 1963 thriller starring Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn. 5 p.m. TCM

The Light Between Oceans A lighthouse keeper (Michael Fassbender) and his wife (Alicia Vikander) discover a rowboat with a newborn baby girl inside in writer-director Derek Cianfrance’s 2016 adaptation of M.L. Stedman’s novel. Rachel Weisz and Bryan Brown also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Personal trainer Bob Harper; Gym Wars; Joe Bastianich. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Sheryl Lee Ralph. 9 a.m. KCOP

The Real Ashanti. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Bellamy Young (“Scandal”). 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show The coconut oil debate. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A suicide game on social media; male infertility; fidget spinners for anxiety and ADHD. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Kim Fields and Tatyana Ali. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Debra Messing. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Wyclef Jean. 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner. 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, midnight KOCE

Conan Adam Sandler; Evan Peters; comic Jimmy Dunn. 11 and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jeff Bridges; Aubrey Plaza; Bilal performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Carol Burnett; comic Lewis Black. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Will Smith; Pharrell Williams; N.E.R.D. performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Anna Wintour; Zac Posen; Everything Everything performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Carey Mulligan; Beanie Feldstein (“Lady Bird”); chef Danny Bowien. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly 1:38 a.m. KNBC