Friday's TV highlights: 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,' 'Emerald City' and more

SERIES

Blaze and the Monster Machines “The Big Bang Theory’s” Melissa Rauch supplies the voice of a kangaroo in a new episode of this animated series aimed at preschoolers. 11:30 a.m. Nickelodeon

MacGyver MacGyver and Jack (Lucas Till, George Eads) are reunited with former flames (guest stars Tracy Spiridakos and Amy Acker) in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Grimm The fantasy-drama set in Portland, Ore., airs the first of its final 13 episodes; with Silas Weir Mitchell and Bree Turner. 8 p.m. NBC

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend This kooky musical comedy starring Rachel Bloom returns with a pair of new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. KTLA

Ginormous Food Stand-up comic Josh Denny hosts this new series about eateries where the portions are more than ample. First stop: Louisville, Ky. 8 p.m. Food Network

Dr. Ken It’s a “Community” mini-reunion when that series’ Gillian Jacobs guests alongside former costar Ken Jeong on a new episode of his sitcom. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Emerald City Adria Arjona and “Daredevil’s” Vincent D’Onofrio star in this new, darker reimagining of L. author Frank Baum’s classic “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” 9 p.m. NBC

Sleepy Hollow The supernatural drama returns for a fourth season. Tom Mison and Lyndie Greenwood star. 9 p.m. Fox

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars This reality series that seeks to repair minor celebrities’ broken relationships is back with new episodes. 9 p.m. WE

Blue Bloods The cop drama starring Tom Selleck is back with new episodes. 10 p.m. CBS

20/20 Actress Leah Remini and other former members of the Church of Scientology discuss the controversial organization in this new installment. 10 p.m. ABC

Treehouse Masters The reality series branches out with an international edition that includes visits to Sweden and Norway. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Forbidden: Dying for Love This true-crime series about romances gone fatally wrong returns for another season. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

SPECIALS

The Nasty Show Volume II: Hosted by Brad Williams Bobby Slayton, Paula Bel and Ralphie May are among the comics featured in this new stand-up special. 9 p.m. Showtime

MOVIES

9 to 5 Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton star in this hit 1980 comedy about three fed-up working women who turn the tables on their horrible boss (Dabney Coleman). 9 p.m. KCET

In Jackson Heights Veteran filmmaker Frederick Wiseman surveys daily life in the multiethnic and culturally diverse Queens, N.Y., neighborhood in this 2015 documentary. 9 p.m. KOCE

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Journalist John Avalon; actress Cynthia Erivo. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Matt Lauer’s 20th anniversary as host; Gene Simmons; author Agapi Stassinopoulos. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Martin Scorsese. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Paul Michael Glaser and Antonio Fargas (“Starsky & Hutch”); former Rams players Jackie Slater and Vince Ferragamo. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Kate Beckinsale; Cameron Dallas; co-host Chris Hardwick. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Hot topics. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Regis Philbin co-hosts. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Author Carrie Keagan. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Christina Ricci. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Harvey Theresa Caputo. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Naomi Campbell; Adria Arjona (“Emerald City”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman accuses her son’s friend of killing him. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mark Wahlberg; Dev Patel; Lukas Graham performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Martha Stewart. 3 p.m. KCOP

Charlie Rose -- The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week New Congress; Republican agenda. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 12:37 a.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin James; Tim Gunn; the Weeknd performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Charlie Rose; Jack Maxwell (“Booze Traveler”). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

Tavis Smiley Kathy Bates. 12:12 a.m. KOCE

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jessica Alba; Kate Mara; Ken Jeong. 12:37 a.m. KCBS