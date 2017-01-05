Friday's TV highlights: 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,' 'Emerald City' and more

SERIES
Blaze and the Monster Machines “The Big Bang Theory’s” Melissa Rauch supplies the voice of a kangaroo in a new episode of this animated series aimed at preschoolers. 11:30 a.m. Nickelodeon
MacGyver MacGyver and Jack (Lucas Till, George Eads) are reunited with former flames (guest stars Tracy Spiridakos and Amy Acker) in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Grimm The fantasy-drama set in Portland, Ore., airs the first of its final 13 episodes; with Silas Weir Mitchell and Bree Turner. 8 p.m. NBC
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend This kooky musical comedy starring Rachel Bloom returns with a pair of new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. KTLA
Ginormous Food Stand-up comic Josh Denny hosts this new series about eateries where the portions are more than ample. First stop: Louisville, Ky. 8 p.m. Food Network
Dr. Ken It’s a “Community” mini-reunion when that series’ Gillian Jacobs guests alongside former costar Ken Jeong on a new episode of his sitcom. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Emerald City Adria Arjona and “Daredevil’s” Vincent D’Onofrio star in this new, darker reimagining of L. author Frank Baum’s classic “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” 9 p.m. NBC
Sleepy Hollow The supernatural drama returns for a fourth season. Tom Mison and Lyndie Greenwood star. 9 p.m. Fox
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars This reality series that seeks to repair minor celebrities’ broken relationships is back with new episodes. 9 p.m. WE
Blue Bloods The cop drama starring Tom Selleck is back with new episodes. 10 p.m. CBS
20/20 Actress Leah Remini and other former members of the Church of Scientology discuss the controversial organization in this new installment. 10 p.m. ABC
Treehouse Masters The reality series branches out with an international edition that includes visits to Sweden and Norway. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Forbidden: Dying for Love This true-crime series about romances gone fatally wrong returns for another season. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery
SPECIALS
The Nasty Show Volume II: Hosted by Brad Williams Bobby Slayton, Paula Bel and Ralphie May are among the comics featured in this new stand-up special. 9 p.m. Showtime
MOVIES
9 to 5 Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton star in this hit 1980 comedy about three fed-up working women who turn the tables on their horrible boss (Dabney Coleman). 9 p.m. KCET
In Jackson Heights Veteran filmmaker Frederick Wiseman surveys daily life in the multiethnic and culturally diverse Queens, N.Y., neighborhood in this 2015 documentary. 9 p.m. KOCE
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Journalist John Avalon; actress Cynthia Erivo. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Matt Lauer’s 20th anniversary as host; Gene Simmons; author Agapi Stassinopoulos. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Martin Scorsese. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Paul Michael Glaser and Antonio Fargas (“Starsky & Hutch”); former Rams players Jackie Slater and Vince Ferragamo. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Kate Beckinsale; Cameron Dallas; co-host Chris Hardwick. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Hot topics. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Regis Philbin co-hosts. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Author Carrie Keagan. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Christina Ricci. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Harvey Theresa Caputo. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Naomi Campbell; Adria Arjona (“Emerald City”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman accuses her son’s friend of killing him. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mark Wahlberg; Dev Patel; Lukas Graham performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Martha Stewart. 3 p.m. KCOP
Charlie Rose -- The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Washington Week New Congress; Republican agenda. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 12:37 a.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin James; Tim Gunn; the Weeknd performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Charlie Rose; Jack Maxwell (“Booze Traveler”). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC
Tavis Smiley Kathy Bates. 12:12 a.m. KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jessica Alba; Kate Mara; Ken Jeong. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Matthew McConaughey; Mel B; Cameron Dallas. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
