Friday's TV highlights: 'Laurieann Gibson: Beyond the Spotlight' on Lifetime

SERIES
The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! The kids series returns for a new season. 7:30 a.m. KOCE and KPBS; 5 p.m. KLCS
MacGyver Billy Baldwin reprises his guest role as Riley's (Tristin Mays) father, while she's on a mission with her colleagues — posing as honeymooners at a resort — to get information from the newlywed son of a Serbian war criminal. Lucas Till, George Eads and Isabel Lucas also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot A surprising visit from Nas (former series regular Archie Panjabi) leads the team to investigate a dangerous piece of technology that was stolen from the NSA. Jaimie Alexander and Sullivan Stapleton star. 8 p.m. NBC
Once Upon a Time Robin (Tiera Skovbye) takes a big gamble to keep her newly discovered abilities in check in this new episode of the fantasy series' final season. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef: Junior Edition Chef Gordon Ramsay softens his tone — a bit — to present young contestants with culinary challenges as the competition returns for a new season. Joe Bastianich returns to the judging panel, joining Ramsay and Christina Tosi. 8 p.m. Fox
Hawaii Five-0 Tani and Junior (Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale) go undercover as prospective parents to infiltrate a private school where the headmaster was murdered in this new episode. Robyn Lively guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS
Jane The Virgin Just when she's ready to commit herself to a writing career, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) faces a setback that may send her back to teaching. Adam Rodriguez ("Criminal Minds") guest stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his colleagues try to save the human race but have no idea what their efforts ultimately will mean for one of their own. Patrick Warburton and Catherine Dent guest star. Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge and Henry Simmons also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Frontline This new episode examines many of the accusations of sexual misconduct brought against Harvey Weinstein, the Oscar-winning movie producer who was fired from his company after numerous women came forth with stories about his conduct. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Blue Bloods Nicky (Sami Gayle) faces sexual harassment from the supervisor (guest star Seam Kleier) of her internship and tries to deal with it on her own. Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes and Len Cariou also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Laurieann Gibson: Beyond the Spotlight This new unscripted series goes behind the scenes with the choreographer and creative director who has helped boost the careers of Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Sean "Puffy" Combs, Fantasia Barrio, Tamar Braxton, French Montana and others. 10 p.m. Lifetime
MOVIES
The Space Between Us While on a mission to colonize Mars, an astronaut (Janet Montgomery) discovers she is pregnant and dies giving birth to the first human born on that planet. Gary Oldman, Asa Butterfield, Carla Gugino, Britt Robertson and B.D. Wong also star in this 2017 science fiction drama. 7 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Rossen Reports; family playdate; spring break tips. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chef Wolfgang Puck; Oscars countdown. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Adrienne Bailon. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Jimmy Buffett. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ellen Burstyn. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ana Navarro; Jimmy Buffett. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Valerie Bertinelli; chef Duff Goldman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Parents kissing their children on the lips; supercharging the immune system to fight colds and flu. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Item left in a woman after surgery; video game addiction; school wants a doctor's note for lip balm. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Rachael Ray Director Heather Graham. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman is convinced that if she eats anything she will choke and die; Sexy Vegan returns. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Lawrence ("Red Sparrow"); Lindsey Vonn; Laverne Cox; Meghan Trainor performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Bobby Brown; Mel B. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week The Russia probe; White House resignations; security clearances; gun control; tariffs on steel and aluminum: Hallie Jackson, NBC; Nancy Cordes, CBS; Karen Tumulty, the Washington Post; Michael Crowley, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Florida school shooting survivors David Hogg and Cameron Kasky; author Amy Chua; former Attorney General Eric Holder; Jon Meacham. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lin-Manuel Miranda; "Weird Al" Yankovic; Macaulay Culkin; Francis and the Lights perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Steve Buscemi; Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
