Friday's TV highlights: 'Laurieann Gibson: Beyond the Spotlight' on Lifetime

Ed Stockly
By
Mar 01, 2018 | 8:00 PM
The new unscripted series "Laurieann Gibson: Beyond the Spotlight" goes behind the scenes with the influential choreographer and creative director, on Lifetime. (Lifetime)
SERIES

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! The kids series returns for a new season. 7:30 a.m. KOCE and KPBS; 5 p.m. KLCS

MacGyver Billy Baldwin reprises his guest role as Riley's (Tristin Mays) father, while she's on a mission with her colleagues — posing as honeymooners at a resort — to get information from the newlywed son of a Serbian war criminal. Lucas Till, George Eads and Isabel Lucas also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Blindspot A surprising visit from Nas (former series regular Archie Panjabi) leads the team to investigate a dangerous piece of technology that was stolen from the NSA. Jaimie Alexander and Sullivan Stapleton star. 8 p.m. NBC

Once Upon a Time Robin (Tiera Skovbye) takes a big gamble to keep her newly discovered abilities in check in this new episode of the fantasy series' final season. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef: Junior Edition Chef Gordon Ramsay softens his tone — a bit — to present young contestants with culinary challenges as the competition returns for a new season. Joe Bastianich returns to the judging panel, joining Ramsay and Christina Tosi. 8 p.m. Fox

Hawaii Five-0 Tani and Junior (Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale) go undercover as prospective parents to infiltrate a private school where the headmaster was murdered in this new episode. Robyn Lively guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Jane The Virgin Just when she's ready to commit herself to a writing career, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) faces a setback that may send her back to teaching. Adam Rodriguez ("Criminal Minds") guest stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his colleagues try to save the human race but have no idea what their efforts ultimately will mean for one of their own. Patrick Warburton and Catherine Dent guest star. Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge and Henry Simmons also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Frontline This new episode examines many of the accusations of sexual misconduct brought against Harvey Weinstein, the Oscar-winning movie producer who was fired from his company after numerous women came forth with stories about his conduct. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Blue Bloods Nicky (Sami Gayle) faces sexual harassment from the supervisor (guest star Seam Kleier) of her internship and tries to deal with it on her own. Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes and Len Cariou also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Laurieann Gibson: Beyond the Spotlight This new unscripted series goes behind the scenes with the choreographer and creative director who has helped boost the careers of Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Sean "Puffy" Combs, Fantasia Barrio, Tamar Braxton, French Montana and others. 10 p.m. Lifetime

MOVIES

The Space Between Us While on a mission to colonize Mars, an astronaut (Janet Montgomery) discovers she is pregnant and dies giving birth to the first human born on that planet. Gary Oldman, Asa Butterfield, Carla Gugino, Britt Robertson and B.D. Wong also star in this 2017 science fiction drama. 7 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Rossen Reports; family playdate; spring break tips. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chef Wolfgang Puck; Oscars countdown. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Adrienne Bailon. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Jimmy Buffett. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ellen Burstyn. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ana Navarro; Jimmy Buffett. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Valerie Bertinelli; chef Duff Goldman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Parents kissing their children on the lips; supercharging the immune system to fight colds and flu. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Item left in a woman after surgery; video game addiction; school wants a doctor's note for lip balm. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Rachael Ray Director Heather Graham. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman is convinced that if she eats anything she will choke and die; Sexy Vegan returns. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Lawrence ("Red Sparrow"); Lindsey Vonn; Laverne Cox; Meghan Trainor performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Bobby Brown; Mel B. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week The Russia probe; White House resignations; security clearances; gun control; tariffs on steel and aluminum: Hallie Jackson, NBC; Nancy Cordes, CBS; Karen Tumulty, the Washington Post; Michael Crowley, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Florida school shooting survivors David Hogg and Cameron Kasky; author Amy Chua; former Attorney General Eric Holder; Jon Meacham. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lin-Manuel Miranda; "Weird Al" Yankovic; Macaulay Culkin; Francis and the Lights perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Steve Buscemi; Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

This week's TV Movies

