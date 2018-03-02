Friday's TV highlights: 'Laurieann Gibson: Beyond the Spotlight' on Lifetime

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his colleagues try to save the human race but have no idea what their efforts ultimately will mean for one of their own. Patrick Warburton and Catherine Dent guest star. Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge and Henry Simmons also star. 9 p.m. ABC