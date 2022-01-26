What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Astrid & Lilly Save the World’ and ‘Resident Alien’ on Syfy and USA
SERIES
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow As Sara (Caity Lotz) hatches a plan to create an aberration that will allow the team to seize control of the Evil Waverider they end up in a bar that’s a popular gathering spot for time travelers. Lisseth Chavez, Tala Ashe, Shayan Sobhian, Olivia Swann, Matt Ryan and Jes Macallan also star. 8 p.m. The CW
I Can See Your Voice Joel McHale and Alison Brie are guest panelists and one contestant gets to perform a duet with Ashanti in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Animals With Cameras, A Nature Miniseries In the season finale cameras are attached to various Australian animals, including koala bears, fruit bats and kangaroos. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Amazing Race In Switzerland racers bungee jump more than 700 feet off the Verzasca Dam. 9 p.m. CBS
Batwoman Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) tries to balance a new romantic entanglement with Jada’s (Robin Givens) demands and Mary’s (Nicole Kang) escalating power in this new episode. Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson and Nick Creegan also star with guest star Bridget Regan. 9 p.m. The CW
Next Level Chef Contestants prepare a next-level burger in this new episode of the culinary competition series. 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA Centuries ago, ancestors of the modern Mayans had a thriving culture in large cities across Central America. Something happened around 750 AD, and the Mayans abandoned several of those cities. In the new episode “Ancient Mayan Metropolis,” archaeologists study evidence of catastrophic droughts and instability that taxed resources of beyond their limits. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
Worst Cooks in America Focusing on flavor, chefs Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks test the recruits’ palates with new ingredients. Then the amateurs learn how to make loaded mac and cheese. 9 p.m. Food Network
Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller This new episode ventures into the heart of the Amazon rainforest to expose the networks behind the illegal destruction of much of the jungle. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Resident Alien Alan Tudyk stars as a stranded extraterrestrial as the science fiction dramedy returns for a second season. Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds and Levi Fiehler also star. 9 p.m. Syfy; 9 and 10:55 p.m. USA
Good Sam (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Astrid & Lilly Save the World Two social outcasts (Jana Morrison, Samantha Aucoin) accidentally open a portal to a terrifying alternate reality teeming with monsters. The rest of mankind may not know it, but their fate rests entirely in the hands of these young heroines. Julia Doyle, Olivier Renaud, Geri Hall and Spencer Macpherson also star in this new series. 10 p.m. Syfy and USA
Growing Belushi In this new episode Belushi tests his cannabis-infused ice cream on his good friend Guy Fieri. 10:10 p.m. Discovery
SPORTS
College Basketball Florida visits Tennessee, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Butler, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Oklahoma visits West Virginia, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Marquette visits Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits Utah State, 7:30 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Memphis Grizzlies visit the San Antonio Spurs, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Phoenix Suns visit the Utah Jazz, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. BSW; the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Detroit Red Wings, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Boston Bruins visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Dolly Parton; Laura Modi, Bobbie. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Frankie Celenza; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kevin Curry, Fit Men Cook; Walker Hayes performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan John Goodman (“The Righteous Gemstones”); former NHL player Henrik Lundqvist. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Lisa Ling guest cohosts; Amber Ruffin. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Flame Monroe; guest host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Ming-Na Wen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor (children’s book “Just Help! How to Build a Better World”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Cynthia Nixon (“And Just Like That...”); Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons, Jamika Pessoa (“The Good Dish”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and Daniel Ranieri (The Tender Bar); Christina Perri performs. 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man says dangerous people are forcing his girlfriend into a dark world of sex and drugs. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Courteney Cox; Chris Martin; Coldplay performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Faith Jenkins; guest cohost Tommy Davidson. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Halle Berry; Dave Franco; former NHL player Henrik Lundqvist; Dijon performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Adrien Brody; Lady Wray performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Charlie Day; Colman Domingo; Iann Dior; Travis Barker. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Daveed Diggs; Sydney Sweeney; Joy Crookes performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Cynthia Nixon; Annaleigh Ashford; Del Water Gap performs; Elena Bonomo performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956) 8 a.m. TCM
Gone Girl (2014) 9 a.m. FXX
The Party (2017) 9:20 a.m. Epix
Aliens (1986) 10 a.m. Syfy
First Cow (2019) 10 a.m. TMC
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) 10:15 a.m. TCM
Cloverfield (2008) 10:20 a.m. HBO
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 10:55 a.m. Encore
The Blind Side (2009) 11 a.m. Freeform
Blades of Glory (2007) 11:45 a.m. HBO
Stand by Me (1986) Noon BBC America
Bringing Out the Dead (1999) 12:17 p.m. Cinemax
Harper (1966) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Men in Black (1997) 1 p.m. AMC
The Revenant (2015) 1 p.m. FX
Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013) 1:25 p.m. Showtime
A Few Good Men (1992) 2 p.m. BBC America
First Reformed (2017) 2 p.m. TMC
American Hustle (2013) 2:36 p.m. Encore
Cool Hand Luke (1967) 2:45 p.m. TCM
A Ghost Story (2017) 3 p.m. Showtime
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 3:32 p.m. Syfy
The Bad News Bears (1976) 4 p.m. MLB
Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood (2019) 4:30 p.m. FX
The Egg and I (1947) 5 p.m. TCM
Rocky (1976) 5:58 p.m. Cinemax
The Queen (2006) 6:15 p.m. HBO
Training Day (2001) 6:30 p.m. BET
State of Play (2009) 6:50 p.m. Encore
Doctor Strange (2016) 6:50 p.m. Syfy
The Dark Knight (2008) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Southerner (1945) 7 p.m. TCM
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 8 p.m. Showtime
A Most Violent Year (2014) 8 p.m. TMC
The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 8:30 p.m. KVCR
Places in the Heart (1984) 9 p.m. TCM
Nobody (2021) 9:25 p.m. HBO
Philadelphia (1993) 10:15 p.m. Showtime
Star Trek (2009) 10:25 p.m. Paramount
Unstoppable (2010) 10:56 p.m. Syfy
Spontaneous (2020) 11 p.m. Epix
