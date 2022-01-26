What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Astrid & Lilly Save the World’ and ‘Resident Alien’ on Syfy and USA

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow As Sara (Caity Lotz) hatches a plan to create an aberration that will allow the team to seize control of the Evil Waverider they end up in a bar that’s a popular gathering spot for time travelers. Lisseth Chavez, Tala Ashe, Shayan Sobhian, Olivia Swann, Matt Ryan and Jes Macallan also star. 8 p.m. The CW

I Can See Your Voice Joel McHale and Alison Brie are guest panelists and one contestant gets to perform a duet with Ashanti in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Animals With Cameras, A Nature Miniseries In the season finale cameras are attached to various Australian animals, including koala bears, fruit bats and kangaroos. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Amazing Race In Switzerland racers bungee jump more than 700 feet off the Verzasca Dam. 9 p.m. CBS

Batwoman Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) tries to balance a new romantic entanglement with Jada’s (Robin Givens) demands and Mary’s (Nicole Kang) escalating power in this new episode. Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson and Nick Creegan also star with guest star Bridget Regan. 9 p.m. The CW

Next Level Chef Contestants prepare a next-level burger in this new episode of the culinary competition series. 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA Centuries ago, ancestors of the modern Mayans had a thriving culture in large cities across Central America. Something happened around 750 AD, and the Mayans abandoned several of those cities. In the new episode “Ancient Mayan Metropolis,” archaeologists study evidence of catastrophic droughts and instability that taxed resources of beyond their limits. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

Worst Cooks in America Focusing on flavor, chefs Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks test the recruits’ palates with new ingredients. Then the amateurs learn how to make loaded mac and cheese. 9 p.m. Food Network

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller This new episode ventures into the heart of the Amazon rainforest to expose the networks behind the illegal destruction of much of the jungle. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Resident Alien Alan Tudyk stars as a stranded extraterrestrial as the science fiction dramedy returns for a second season. Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds and Levi Fiehler also star. 9 p.m. Syfy; 9 and 10:55 p.m. USA

Good Sam (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Astrid & Lilly Save the World Two social outcasts (Jana Morrison, Samantha Aucoin) accidentally open a portal to a terrifying alternate reality teeming with monsters. The rest of mankind may not know it, but their fate rests entirely in the hands of these young heroines. Julia Doyle, Olivier Renaud, Geri Hall and Spencer Macpherson also star in this new series. 10 p.m. Syfy and USA

Growing Belushi In this new episode Belushi tests his cannabis-infused ice cream on his good friend Guy Fieri. 10:10 p.m. Discovery

SPORTS

College Basketball Florida visits Tennessee, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Butler, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Oklahoma visits West Virginia, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Marquette visits Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits Utah State, 7:30 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Memphis Grizzlies visit the San Antonio Spurs, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Phoenix Suns visit the Utah Jazz, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. BSW; the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Detroit Red Wings, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Boston Bruins visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Dolly Parton; Laura Modi, Bobbie. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Frankie Celenza; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kevin Curry, Fit Men Cook; Walker Hayes performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan John Goodman (“The Righteous Gemstones”); former NHL player Henrik Lundqvist. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Lisa Ling guest cohosts; Amber Ruffin. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Flame Monroe; guest host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Ming-Na Wen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor (children’s book “Just Help! How to Build a Better World”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Cynthia Nixon (“And Just Like That...”); Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons, Jamika Pessoa (“The Good Dish”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and Daniel Ranieri (The Tender Bar); Christina Perri performs. 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man says dangerous people are forcing his girlfriend into a dark world of sex and drugs. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Courteney Cox; Chris Martin; Coldplay performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Faith Jenkins; guest cohost Tommy Davidson. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Halle Berry; Dave Franco; former NHL player Henrik Lundqvist; Dijon performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Adrien Brody; Lady Wray performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Charlie Day; Colman Domingo; Iann Dior; Travis Barker. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Daveed Diggs; Sydney Sweeney; Joy Crookes performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Cynthia Nixon; Annaleigh Ashford; Del Water Gap performs; Elena Bonomo performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956) 8 a.m. TCM

Gone Girl (2014) 9 a.m. FXX

The Party (2017) 9:20 a.m. Epix

Aliens (1986) 10 a.m. Syfy

First Cow (2019) 10 a.m. TMC

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) 10:15 a.m. TCM

Cloverfield (2008) 10:20 a.m. HBO

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 10:55 a.m. Encore

The Blind Side (2009) 11 a.m. Freeform

Blades of Glory (2007) 11:45 a.m. HBO

Stand by Me (1986) Noon BBC America

Bringing Out the Dead (1999) 12:17 p.m. Cinemax

Harper (1966) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Men in Black (1997) 1 p.m. AMC

The Revenant (2015) 1 p.m. FX

Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013) 1:25 p.m. Showtime

A Few Good Men (1992) 2 p.m. BBC America

First Reformed (2017) 2 p.m. TMC

American Hustle (2013) 2:36 p.m. Encore

Cool Hand Luke (1967) 2:45 p.m. TCM

A Ghost Story (2017) 3 p.m. Showtime

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 3:32 p.m. Syfy

The Bad News Bears (1976) 4 p.m. MLB

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood (2019) 4:30 p.m. FX

The Egg and I (1947) 5 p.m. TCM

Rocky (1976) 5:58 p.m. Cinemax

The Queen (2006) 6:15 p.m. HBO

Training Day (2001) 6:30 p.m. BET

State of Play (2009) 6:50 p.m. Encore

Doctor Strange (2016) 6:50 p.m. Syfy

The Dark Knight (2008) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Southerner (1945) 7 p.m. TCM

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 8 p.m. Showtime

A Most Violent Year (2014) 8 p.m. TMC

The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 8:30 p.m. KVCR

Places in the Heart (1984) 9 p.m. TCM

Nobody (2021) 9:25 p.m. HBO

Philadelphia (1993) 10:15 p.m. Showtime

Star Trek (2009) 10:25 p.m. Paramount

Unstoppable (2010) 10:56 p.m. Syfy

Spontaneous (2020) 11 p.m. Epix

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 23 - 29 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 23 - 29 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Jan. 23 - 29 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 23 - 29 in downloadable and printable PDF files