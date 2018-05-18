Friday's TV highlights: 'Once Upon a Time,' the Royal Wedding and more

Royal Wedding Pre-Coverage The happy day is finally here, with marathon coverage on a number of news and entertainment channels. The ceremony is scheduled for noon, Saturday, in London (4 a.m. Pacific). CNN gets the ball rolling with "Royal Wedding Countdown" (7 p.m. through 1 a.m.) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are featured in the Sky News documentary "Harry and Meghan: A Love Story" (8 p.m. KTLA). TLC airs profiles of Prince Harry (8 p.m.); bride-to-be Meghan Markle (9 p.m.); and a preview of the ceremony ( 10 p.m.). BBC America offers "Harry and Meghan: A Very Modern Romance" (9 p.m.). David Muir and Deborah Roberts cohost a special royal wedding episode of the news magazine "20/20" (10 p.m. ABC). The PBS series "Royal Wedding Watch," which has aired all week, concludes (10:30 p.m. KOCE and 11 p.m. KPBS).