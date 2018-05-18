Advertisement

Friday's TV highlights: 'Once Upon a Time,' the Royal Wedding and more

Ed Stockly
By
May 17, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Friday's TV highlights: 'Once Upon a Time,' the Royal Wedding and more
Dania Ramirez and Andrew J. West in the series finale of the fantasy "Once Upon a Time" on ABC. (Jack Rowand / ABC)
SERIES

Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition Idina Menzel ("Frozen") goes undercover with a group of Broadway hopefuls in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Blindspot Jane and Weller's (Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton) pursuit of Roman (Luke Mitchell) leads them back to where it all started, in the season finale. David Morse, Gloria Reuben and Tori Anderson reprise their guest roles. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Once Upon a Time The fantasy-drama series ends its seven-season run with a finale that will reveal the fates of many characters. Alison Fernandez, Dania Ramirez and Andrew J. West star and former cast members Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas and Emilie de Ravin return for the final episode. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef Three finalists prepare for their last culinary challenge with a three-course meal as the centerpiece in the final. Host Gordon Ramsay and fellow judges Christina Tosi and Joe Bastianich select the winner. 8 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Hawaii Five-0 A foreign submarine turns up near Waikiki, alerting McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) and the team to a spy operation in Oahu. Scott Caan, Chi McBride, Jorge Garcia and Beulah Koale also star in the season finale. 9 p.m. CBS

Life Sentence Stella and Wes' (Lucy Hale, Elliot Knight) plans are thrown disrupted by startling news in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

American Masters This new special profiles actress Hedy Lamarr, whose pioneering work as an inventor became the basis for multiple modern technical advances, including cellular networks, Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth. 9 p.m. KOCE

America Divided Diane Guerrero travels to Houston to witness the growing conflict over sanctuary cities, and Nick Offerman is in eastern Kentucky investigating the collapse of the coal industry and meeting some of those who are calling for change. 9 p.m. EPIX

Advertisement

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The ultimate fate of Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) hangs in the balance as his colleagues have a decision to make that could cause the destruction of Earth in the season finale. Adrian Pasdar and Jeff Ward continue their guest roles. Ming-Na Wen and Elizabeth Henstridge also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Rellik This unconventional crime thriller reaches its conclusion by returning to the beginning. Richard Dormer, Jodi Balfour, Ray Stevenson, Paterson Joseph, Shannon Tarbet and Kieran Bew star. 10 p.m. Cinemax

ROYAL WEDDING

Royal Wedding Pre-Coverage The happy day is finally here, with marathon coverage on a number of news and entertainment channels. The ceremony is scheduled for noon, Saturday, in London (4 a.m. Pacific). CNN gets the ball rolling with "Royal Wedding Countdown" (7 p.m. through 1 a.m.) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are featured in the Sky News documentary "Harry and Meghan: A Love Story" (8 p.m. KTLA). TLC airs profiles of Prince Harry (8 p.m.); bride-to-be Meghan Markle (9 p.m.); and a preview of the ceremony ( 10 p.m.). BBC America offers "Harry and Meghan: A Very Modern Romance" (9 p.m.). David Muir and Deborah Roberts cohost a special royal wedding episode of the news magazine "20/20" (10 p.m. ABC). The PBS series "Royal Wedding Watch," which has aired all week, concludes (10:30 p.m. KOCE and 11 p.m. KPBS).

The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Live coverage begins at 1 a.m. CBS, KOCE, CNN and MSNBC; 1:30 a.m. NBC; 2 a.m. ABC, E!, Freeform, KMEX (in Spanish) and TLC; 3 a.m. KTLA; 4 a.m. BBC America

The Royal Wedding Live With Cord and Tish! Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon re-create the roles they introduced at the Rose Parade, providing a humourous look at the wedding, live from London. 4:30 a.m. HBO

Rebroadcasts and Highlights Taped coverage of the ceremony and festivities will air at more civilized hours on various channels Saturday, including 6 a.m. KMEX (in Spanish); 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CNN; 9 a.m., 5 and 10 p.m. BBC America; 3 p.m. MSNBC. BBC America will also air highlights Saturday at 6 and 10 p.m.

MOVIES

Fifty Shades Darker Director James Foley's 2017 sequel picks up the kinky saga of Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) with the couple estranged. Eric Johnson, Kim Basinger and Bella Heathcote also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Keith Mills, chairman of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today Broadcasting from Windsor, England. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Countdown to the royal wedding. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Dennis Quaid; The royal wedding: James McCourt. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today The royal wedding. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Saoirse Ronan ("On Chesil Beach"); Rachel Bloom. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Alyssa Milano; Erika Jayne. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Miami and Jenelle Salazar Butler discuss surgically enhanced body parts. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Mary Steenburgen; Morena Baccarin; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Experts discuss research that may offer hope to people affected by Alzheimer's; Marcia Gay Harden. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A school policy tells girls they can't say "no" when boys ask them to dance. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Garcelle Beauvais, Kim Caldwell and Summer Sanders. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Matt Iseman ("American Ninja Warrior"); Lawrence Page ("Hustle & Soul"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman accuses her ex-husband of domestic violence and molesting their children. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jason Bateman ("Arrested Development"); the Lab performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Ziggy Marley ("Rebellion Rises"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week The first year of the Russia investigation: Kristen Welker, NBC; Devlin Barrett, the Washington Post; Mark Landler, the New York Times; Kelsey Snell, NPR. (N) 7 and 8 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher National security analyst Clint Watts; economist Dambisa Moyo; Evan McMullin; columnist Dan Savage; Bari Weiss. (N) 10 p.m. and Midnight HBO

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sterling K. Brown; Willie Geist; Pete Lee. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Benedict Cumberbatch; Mary Gallagher. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Ryan Seacrest; Gillian Jacobs; Julia Michaels performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of May 13 - 19, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

ed.stockly@latimes.com

Advertisement
Advertisement