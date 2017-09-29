Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk: 'Saturday Night Live' on NBC

Versailles Though his palace continues to expand and receive admiration from around the world, Louis (George Blagden) is still troubled by nightmares in the season premiere of the historical drama. Stuart Bowman and Alexander Vlahos also star. 7 p.m. Ovation

Saturday Night Live Ryan Gosling (“Blade Runner 2049”) hosts the 43rd season premiere of the sketch-comedy show, which airs live on both coasts. With musical guest Jay-Z. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Halt and Catch Fire Joe and Gordon (Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy) discuss the future of their joint venture, while Gordon’s ex, Donna (Kerry Bishe), takes a vacation in this new episode. Mackenzie Davis, Tony Huss and Annabeth Gish also star. 9 and 10 p.m. AMC

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet Veterinarian Jeff Young and his committed staff at Planned Pethood Plus return for their fourth season. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Released After serving decades behind bars, convicted felons Kevin, Kay and Jermaine are released from prison in this new unscripted series that follows them in their new lives. 10 p.m. OWN

Felipe Esparza: Translate This The popular stand-up, who won Season 7 of “Last Comic Standing,” performs at the San Jose Improv in this new special. 10 p.m. HBO

Why Him? “Breaking Bad’s” Bryan Cranston stars as an overprotective dad who clashes with his daughter’s (Zoey Deutch) wealthy boyfriend (James Franco) in this 2016 comedy. Megan Mullally, Cedric the Entertainer, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells also star. 8 p.m. HBO

All Nighter J.K. Simmons (“Whiplash”) stars as a workaholic businessman who recruits his daughter’s (Analeigh Tipton) awkward and depressed ex-boyfriend (Emile Hirsch) to help search for her after she disappears in Los Angeles in this 2017 comedy. Kristen Schaal, Taran Killam, Jon Daly and Hunter Parrish also star. 8 p.m. Starz

Harvest Love After the death of her beloved husband, a Seattle surgeon (Jen Lilley) and her young son (Brenden Sutherland) spend a few days at the family pear farm in Washington state, where she starts to fall for the farm’s manager (Ryan Paevey) in this new TV romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer play spy partners Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin in director Guy Ritchie’s 2015 action movie based on the 1960s TV series. Alicia Vikander and Hugh Grant also star. 9 p.m. TNT

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney; Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long. (N) 5 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. Fox News Channel

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Tax reform: OMB Director Mick Mulvaney; tax reform, healthcare: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); tax reform, healthcare: Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Rebuilding cities following Hurricanes Irma and Harvey; Bill Murray; artist Piet Mondrian; “The Da Vinci Code” author Dan Brown; Sofia Vergara; Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and others remember the speeches of the late Justice Antonin Scalia; new children’s book based on a recently discovered manuscript by Mark Twain; the life and legacy of “Playboy’s” Hugh Hefner. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS North Korea, Germany, Iraqi Kurds’ hopes for independence: philosopher and author Bernard-Henri Lévy, Foreign Affairs editor Gideon Rose, BowerGroupAsia's Sue Mi Terry; tech industry, artificial intelligence: Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella.(N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.); Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla); Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin; Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.); author Ta-Nehisi Coates. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources Puerto Rico’s recovery effort; Trump vs. NFL and First Amendment implications; Facebook, Russia and “fake news”; the Pentagon and media access. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Controversy surrounding the NFL; devastation in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Maria. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News Channel

60 Minutes Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.); images from the Hubble Space Telescope; professional soccer player Christian Pulisic. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

College football The UCLA Bruins host Colorado and California plays Oregon. 7:30 p.m. ESPN2; 7:30 p.m. FS1