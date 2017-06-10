Seth MacFarlene, Mark Hamill and others remember Adam West: 'He knew comedy, and he knew humanity'

Adam West, the iconic star of the campy 1960s “Batman” TV series, died Friday at the age of 88 in Los Angeles after a short battle with leukemia, prompting reaction from Hollywood and beyond.
Although he was already immortalized as the Caped Crusader, a younger generation had embraced West for his role voicing the corrupt, crackpot Mayor Adam West in the animated comedy TV series “Family Guy.”
Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker in “Batman: The Animated Series” remembered West as “a wonderful actor [and] so kind.”
Greg Berlanti, producer of comic book adaptations of “Supergirl,” “Arrow," “The Flash” and “Riverdale,” thanked West for being a “hero.”
Actor Kumail Nanjiani remembered West as the “first person I saw who was funny, badass [and] cool all at once.”
Director Edgar Wright paid tribute to West, calling him “super funny, cool [and] charismatic.”
“You were MY Batman,” he wrote on Twitter. “Loved the show as a kid, still love the show now. POW!”
And “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane posted a letter to Twitter honoring West, who played the mayor of Quahog, the fictional city in Rhode Island where the series is set.
West’s character made his first appearance during the second season in 1999 and has been recurring ever since. The series just wrapped its 15th season last month.
“Family Guy has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend,” MacFarlane wrote. “Adam West was a joy to work with. … His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were undeniable.”
