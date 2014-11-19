Bill Cosby sex assault allegations and charges

Opinion
  • Bill Cosby's accuser does not have to testify before trial, judge rules
    NATION

    In a rebuff to Bill Cosby, a judge has ruled that the entertainer’s accuser won’t have to take the stand before Cosby’s trial on sexual assault charges begins. The ruling streamlines the process by which Cosby’s case will reach a trial and limits the opportunity for the defense to garner information...

  • Bill Cosby: A 50-year chronicle of accusations and accomplishments
    ENTERTAINMENT

    , and

    More than 40 women have come forward to publicly accuse Bill Cosby, 78, of assaulting them over the last 40 years, and most of them said they were drugged. A judge ruled on May 24 that prosecutors had sufficient evidence to bring Cosby to trial on accusations he drugged and assaulted a woman in...

  • New Hampshire woman drops defamation suit against Bill Cosby
    NATION

    A 72-year-old New Hampshire woman who says Bill Cosby raped her in 1965 withdrew her civil defamation lawsuit against the comedian on Friday, a day after a federal judge had allowed the case to move forward. Kristina Ruehli's lawyer told the Associated Press her client had decided not to pursue...

  • Bill Cosby loses bid to throw out sexual battery lawsuit involving Playboy Mansion
    L.A. Now

    A Los Angeles judge has rejected a bid by Bill Cosby to dismiss a molestation lawsuit brought by a Riverside woman who accused the entertainer of sexually assaulting her when she was 15, according to her lawyer. Judy Huth's lawsuit alleges that Cosby gave her alcohol and then sexually abused her...

  • New York judge rejects Bill Cosby's 'fishing expedition' to get journalists' notes
    NATION

    A New York judge has rejected what he calls Bill Cosby's "fishing expedition" to get journalists' notes, film and audio to fight a defamation lawsuit filed against him by seven women. Federal Judge Paul Gardephe said in Tuesday's ruling that Cosby's request to force New York Magazine to turn over...

