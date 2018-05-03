Bill Cosby's name removed from Television Academy's Hall of Fame website

Less than a week after he was found guilty by a jury of sexual assault charges, Bill Cosby's name has been removed from the Television Academy's online list of Hall of Fame inductees.
An academy spokesperson on Thursday confirmed that the comic's name had been removed from the list of honorees on the TV academy's website, but noted that "he has not been removed from the Hall of Fame."
Cosby's status is currently "under review" by the academy, added the spokesperson. The entertainer was inducted into the TV academy's Hall of Fame in 1992.
Additionally, a bust of Cosby that was previously removed along with all other busts from the organization's North Hollywood campus during its redesign will not be returned to display.
Last week Cosby was convicted on multiple counts of sexual assault. The verdict by the Pennsylvania jury came less than a year after a deadlocked previous jury led to the judge to declare a mistrial. Since then, multiple institutions have distanced themselves from the "Cosby Show" star by rescinding previous honors, including honorary degrees.
Twitter: @tracycbrown