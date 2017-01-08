The CW renews seven series including 'Arrow,' 'The Flash,' 'Supernatural' and 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

The CW announced Sunday morning that it had renewed seven of its current series for the 2017-2018 season.

On the list of those getting the good news were superhero shows “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl” and “D.C’s Legends of Tomorrow,” the dramedies “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Jane the Virgin,” and long-running CW favorite “Supernatural,” which will enter its lucky 13th season of otherworldly adventures.

Mark Pedowitz, president of the CW, announced the renewals during the network’s session at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour in Pasadena.

“Early pickups of these seven series now allow our producers to plan ahead for next season, and gives us a solid base to build on for next season, with original scripted series to roll out all year long,” Pedowitz said.

Specific premiere dates for each series will be announced later.