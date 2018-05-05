"Dear White People": Creator Justin Simien goes back to class in Season 2

“He is a genius boy,” says Waithe, who was a producer on the 2014 movie and will appear in the show’s second season. “I am honored to live in a time in which he is alive and working and making art. He is brave, he's quiet, he's a student — in every sense of the word. He's a person that is going to read my stuff and challenge me and tell me to be better and tell me to go harder. I'm someone that's always going to cheer him on and champion him but also... pitch him a better joke than he may have in there, and he'll be like, ‘Yep, you’re right, okay.’ There is just a real bond there. He always likes to say we're dust from the same star, and I think that's true.”