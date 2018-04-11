Mark Zuckerberg struggles to put his best Facebook forward during a day in the hot seat

It was another newsworthy moment of the old guard vs. the new guard. But this time around, it wasn't Gen Y's Parkland students driven by loss, tragedy and the courage to challenge politics as usual. It was politicians, many in their 70s and 80s, fighting for their constituents rather than against each other for a change. In a news cycle filled with the chaos we now expect — FBI raids, porn star payouts, a Syrian tragedy being leveraged for distraction — it felt like one place where perhaps the old system was still working.