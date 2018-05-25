Overrated/Underrated: In praise of John Goodman, and just what is 'Westworld' doing?

John Goodman: With the first season of the new "Roseanne" behind us, maybe we now have the distance to look past the many reads on the politics of the show and the Twitter antics of its star to appreciate the show's steady center in Dan Conner. In addition to being the other half of the relationship that keeps the series' heart in the right place, Goodman has been a treasure in roles with Pixar ("Monsters, Inc.") and the Coen Brothers ("The Big Lebowski" may be remembered first, but Roland Turner in "Inside Llewyn Davis" shouldn't be forgotten). Whereever "Roseanne" goes from here, Goodman will keep it grounded.