'The Walking Dead,' 'Westworld,' 'This Is Us' highlight PaleyFest 2017

“The Walking Dead,” “Westworld” and “This Is Us” are among the highlights in the lineup for PaleyFest 2017, a festival celebrating current and veteran TV favorites that will take place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on March 17-26.

Sessions will feature stars, producers and members of the creative team for featured shows.

The festival’s opening session will session featuring the cast and creative team of AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

Other shows featured during the festival include NBC’s “This Is Us,” plus a matinee superhero event featuring the casts and creative team of the CW’s “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” on March 18; ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” on March 19; CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” on March 21; CBS’ “The Late, Late Show” on March 22; BBC America’s “Orphan Black” on March 23; Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers” on March 24; Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars” on March 25; and HBO’s “Westworld” on March 25.

Closing the festival on March 26 is a matinee event celebrating the 100th episode of ABC’s “Scandal,” followed that evening by FX’s “American Horror Story: Roanoke.”

Paley Center supporting and patron members and Citi card holders can purchase presale tickets beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. Tickets go on sale to Paley Center individual members at 9 a.m. Wednesday and to the general public at 9 a.m. Thursday.

