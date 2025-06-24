Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Martin Kove accused of biting, then kissing, ‘Cobra Kai’ co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim’s arm

Alicia Hannah-Kim stands with arms crossed in a black robe with white trim next to Martin Kove dressed in similar garb
Alicia Hannah-Kim plays sensei Kim Da-Eun and Martin Kove plays sensei John Kreese on the Netflix series “Cobra Kai.”
(Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix)
By Christie D’ZurillaAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 

Martin Kove, who stars as John Kreese on “Cobra Kai,” allegedly bit a co-star — hard — on Sunday at a fan convention in Washington state.

Alicia Hannah-Kim, who joined the Netflix series as Kim Da-Eun in the show’s fifth season, was on her way to her booth when she tapped Kove on the shoulder to say hello in an area where the show’s cast was hanging out, according to a Puyallup Police Department report obtained by The Times. Kove’s reaction appears to have shocked her.

Los Angeles, CA: May 5, 2022 - Ralph Macchio and William Zabka photographed at the London Hotel for their Netflix series Cobra Kai, a spinoff from their old Karate Kid movies of the 1980s. (CREDIT: Joe Toreno / For The Times)

Awards

Do the ‘Cobra Kai’ plot twists go too far? Oh yes. But in a fun way, its stars say

Returning guest stars from the ‘Karate Kid’ films and shifting perspectives all add to the series’ cheeky humor.

“When Alicia did this Martin Kove suddenly grabbed her arm and bit her upper arm so hard it nearly drew blood, and she yelled out in pain,” an officer who was assigned to VIP security at Washington State Summer Con wrote in the report. “Once Martin Kove finished biting her arm, he grabbed her arm again and began kissing it where he bit her.”

Advertisement

The officer said the actor had a “very noticeable bite mark on her arm that was already turning blue and bruising” when she showed it to him.

When Hannah-Kim, 37, and her husband-handler Sebastian Roche, went to talk to the 78-year-old actor immediately after the incident, Kove “exploded” and said he had done nothing wrong, the report said. That’s when the couple got the police involved.

Kove admitted to the officer that he had bitten his co-star’s arm and said he “did it out of jest” and “thought he was being funny,” the report said.

Advertisement
Xolo Mariduena at the London West Hollywood on Thursday, June 26, 2024.

After ‘Cobra Kai,’ Xolo Maridueña is ready for his next challenge

Xolo Maridueña grew up alongside his ‘Cobra Kai,’ character. Now the actor is ready for the next act of his career.

The officer said in the report that he told Kove that biting Hannah-Kim was illegal and could be investigated as an assault. Kove could potentially be arrested or cited, the officer said.

Kove said “something to the effect of he said sorry already,” then “appeared to see how serious” the situation was and began to apologize in the officer’s presence.

Hannah-Kim told the officer privately that she did not want to pursue charges but wanted a report filled out in case it happened again. Kove declined the opportunity to file a handwritten statement about what had happened, the report said.

Advertisement

Roche did give a handwritten statement in which he noted that Kove had “resorted to being very angry at us” when he and his wife confronted him about the incident.

Actress Tamlyn Tomita reprises her iconic role from "The Karate Kid Part II" the Netflix series "Cobra Kai."

Television

To reprise her ‘Karate Kid’ role in ‘Cobra Kai,’ Tamlyn Tomita had some ground rules

To play Kumiko again 34 years on, Tomita told the Netflix series’ creators she’d need to “inject a truer picture” of the character’s heritage — and her own.

Hannah-Kim and Kove both play head senseis on “Cobra Kai.”

A representative for Kove, who has more than 230 acting credits including “Death Race 2000,” “Wyatt Earp,” “VFW” and the “Karate Kid” movies, did not respond immediately on Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsTelevisionBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break team. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor, started writing about celebrities in 2009 and has more than 34 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement
Advertisement