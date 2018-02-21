If you missed shows like 'Schitt's Creek' and 'The Detour' in the Peak TV deluge, those and more are back, and still good

"Schitt's Creek" seems to be finding an American audience, an impression based solely on the number of people who mention it to me. That the first three seasons are available on Netflix may have something to do with this. In Canada, whence it hails, the series wins awards. (Here, it is on Pop, formerly the TV Guide Channel.) Stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara, whom you might know from the movies of Christopher Guest – or "American Pie" or "Home Alone," at least – first entered this country by way of "SCTV," the Canadian "Saturday Night Live." (Countryman Bruce McCulloch, from "Kids in the Hall," directed the season opener.) They are national treasures; it doesn't matter that it is not this nation.