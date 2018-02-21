Finely wrought new Netflix crime drama 'Seven Seconds' is like a spiritual cousin to 'The Killing'

Police arrive on the scene as he waits in his car, and it seems for a minute that Jablonski will turn himself in. But he turns out to be one of them, the rookie member of an elite narcotics squad whose names would serve for the cast of an old World War II film: Jablonski, Diangelo (David Lyons), Osorio (Raúl Castillo) and Wilcox (Patrick Murney). And, as in an old World War II film, none of them are black. So he is sent, weakly protesting, on his way, while the others clean up.