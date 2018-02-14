Best friends in ‘This Close’ navigate L.A. life with an engaging rhythm all their own

"This Close," which premieres Wednesday over the premium streaming service Sundance Now, makes a little bit of history as the first television series created, written by and starring deaf artists. (Each one of those things may be historic on its own.) Not surprisingly, the show, from and featuring Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman, first called "Fridays," was born on the web, the place you go when, because you want something done, you have to do it yourself. A second version, titled "The Chances," was produced under the aegis of the youth-oriented entertainment house SuperDeluxe; it was featured at Sundance in 2017, as part of the festival's short form episodic showcase. And a year later, here we are. It was a long road, but it was worth it.