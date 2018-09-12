Time's Up asks CBS to donate Les Moonves' $120-million severance to groups fighting sexual harassment

As it relates to Mr. Moonves, we ask for a commitment to assure that the results of the investigation will provide transparent integrity in the process. We also urge that the full amount reserved for Mr. Moonves’ severance be contributed to organizations that address sexual harassment and workplace safety. That is $120 million dollars that will either go to Mr. Moonves or back into the coffers of the company that allowed the culture created by Mr. Moonves to continue. Or that $120 million can create change by going to organizations – and there are many impactful organizations – that can help women of all kinds. The choice is yours. But the answer is obvious. We ask that you not dishonor the bravery of those who have come forward by spending that money unwisely.