Feature and TV films

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Sept. 11 - 17

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Sept. 11 - 17

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Sept. 11 - 17

THIS WEEK'S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Sept. 11 - 17

A

The Abandoned

(2006) Anastasia Hille, Karel Roden. Ghostly doppelgangers and horrifying events plague a woman and her twin brother at their family's decaying Russian farmhouse. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sat., September 17, 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun., September 18, 2 a.m.

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein

(1948) Bud Abbott, Lou Costello. The Wolf Man tries to warn a dimwitted porter that Dracula wants his brain for a monster's body. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Wed., September 14, 6:30 p.m.

About a Boy

(2002) Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman's 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Mon., September 12, 5:30 p.m.

Above the Law

(1988) Steven Seagal, Pam Grier. A Chicago policewoman helps her cynical partner rid his working-class neighborhood of cocaine dealers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues., September 13, 2 a.m.

The Abyss

(1989) Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Oil-platform workers, including an estranged couple, and a Navy SEAL make a startling deep-sea discovery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. POP Sat., September 17, 12 p.m.

The Abyss

(1989) Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Oil-platform workers, including an estranged couple, and a Navy SEAL make a startling deep-sea discovery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 51 mins. OVA Sat., September 17, 2 p.m.

The Adventures of Mark Twain

(1944) Fredric March, Alexis Smith. Missouri boy Samuel Clemens goes from steamboat pilot to newsman to novelist and traveling lecturer. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Sun., September 18, 3 a.m.

Agatha

(1979) Dustin Hoffman, Vanessa Redgrave. A U.S. reporter joins the search for writer Agatha Christie, lost for 11 days in 1926. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sun., September 11, 9 a.m.

Age of the Dragons

(2011) Danny Glover, Corey Sevier. With help from his crew, Capt. Ahab seeks vengeance against a great white dragon that killed his sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Thur., September 15, 2:30 a.m.

Air Force One

(1997) Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president's plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. BBC America Sat., September 17, 10:30 p.m. BBC America Sat., September 17, 8 p.m. REELZ Mon., September 12, 5 p.m. REELZ Sun., September 11, 8 p.m.

Aladdin

(1992) Voices of Scott Weinger, Robin Williams. Animated. Disney's version of a tale about an Arabian thief who finds a magic lamp and tries to win a princess's heart. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sat., September 17, 11:30 p.m.

The Alamo

(2004) Dennis Quaid, Billy Bob Thornton. In 1836 Davy Crockett, Jim Bowie and more than 180 Texans hold off the Mexican army for 13 days during Sam Houston's revolution. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Showtime Mon., September 12, 10:30 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland

(2010) Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Live action/animated. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen's reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Mon., September 12, 2 p.m. AMC Tues., September 13, 9:30 a.m.

Aliens

(1986) Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn. On planet LV-426, Ripley and a dwindling number of Marines battle an almost-unstoppable army of monstrous predators which wiped out an entire colony of humans, save for one little girl. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. AMC Wed., September 14, 10 p.m.

All About the Benjamins

(2002) Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Bravo Fri., September 16, 5:30 a.m. Bravo Mon., September 12, 5:30 a.m.

Aloft

(2014) Jennifer Connelly, Cillian Murphy. Accompanied by a documentary filmmaker, a falconer sets out across a frozen landscape to find his mother, a faith healer whom he hasn't seen in many years. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Tues., September 13, 10:30 a.m.

Along Came a Spider

(2001) Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator's daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Sat., September 17, 6 a.m. Showtime Sat., September 17, 4 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

(2015) Jason Lee, Voices of Tony Hale. Live action/animated. Believing that Dave is about to propose to his girlfriend, furry friends Alvin, Simon and Theodore embark on a cross-country odyssey to stop him. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Mon., September 12, 4 p.m.

Always Leave Them Laughing

(1949) Milton Berle, Virginia Mayo. A small-time comic switches to original material, becomes a hit and gets his own TV show. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Wed., September 14, 11:30 p.m.

American Reunion

(2012) Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. Jim, Stifler and their former classmates from East Great Falls learn what has changed and what has not when they gather for their high-school reunion. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Fri., September 16, 5 p.m. FX Sat., September 17, 1 a.m.

American Sniper

(2014) Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Tues., September 13, 5 p.m.

American Umpire

(2015) Policy makers, scholars, military leaders, and journalists discuss the role the United States plays in keeping the world safe. (NR) 58 mins. KPBS Sat., September 17, 4:30 a.m. KPBS Tues., September 13, 8:30 p.m.

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

(2004) Johnny Messner, KaDee Strickland. While exploring the jungles of Borneo, scientists and their guide encounter monstrous, man-eating snakes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Sun., September 11, 11 a.m.

Anacondas: Trail of Blood

(2009) Crystal Allen, John Rhys-Davies. Dr. Amanda Hayes fights with henchmen sent by a dying billionaire while avoiding a gigantic anaconda that regenerates. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun., September 11, 1 p.m.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

(2004) Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate. A 1970s San Diego newscaster feels threatened by the arrival of an ambitious woman looking to climb the ranks of journalism. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sat., September 17, 11:30 p.m. TBS Sun., September 18, 3:30 a.m.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

(2013) Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation's first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (R) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FXX Sun., September 11, 8 p.m. FXX Sun., September 11, 10:30 p.m.

Animals

(2014) David Dastmalchian, Kim Shaw. Living in their broken-down car, a young couple scams strangers to support their heroin addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Wed., September 14, 11:30 p.m.

Ant-Man

(2015) Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym's former protg, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Sat., September 17, 10:30 p.m.

Antwone Fisher

(2002) Derek Luke, Joy Bryant. A Navy psychiatrist inspires a temperamental sailor, abused by foster parents, to find his birth mother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Wed., September 14, 12:30 p.m.

A.R.C.H.I.E.

(2016) Voice of Michael J. Fox, Katharine Isabelle. A young woman befriends a stray robot dog and the two help each other fit in. (NR) TMC Fri., September 16, 6:30 a.m.

Arctic Tale

(2007) Narrated by Queen Latifah. A walrus named Seela and a polar bear named Nanu live and grow in the frozen wilderness of the North, but now their world is melting beneath them. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Fri., September 16, 6 a.m.

Ardor

(2014) Gael Garca Bernal, Alice Braga. An enigmatic stranger from the Argentine rainforest goes to war against land-grabbers who killed a tobacco farmer and kidnapped the man's daughter. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur., September 15, 3 a.m.

Armageddon

(1998) Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Spike Thur., September 15, 11:30 p.m. Spike Thur., September 15, 1:30 p.m.

The Art of the Steal

(2013) Kurt Russell, Matt Dillon. Crunch Calhoun, a motorcycle daredevil and art thief, agrees to help his brother with one last heist. As Crunch gathers his old team and plans to steal a priceless book, he has no idea his brother has his own hidden agenda. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Thur., September 15, 4 p.m.

Assault on Precinct 13

(2005) Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne. A cop must arm prisoners to help fend off an attack by gunmen who want to kill a gangster locked away in the crumbling station. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Thur., September 15, 5:30 a.m. IFC Thur., September 15, 12:30 p.m.

The Atticus Institute

(2015) William Mapother, Rya Kihlstedt. In the early 1970s, Dr. Henry West creates an institute to find people with supernatural abilities. When Judith Winstead comes to the facility, she exhibits amazing abilities that the military wants to turn into a weapon. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Showtime Tues., September 13, 11 a.m.

B

Four Star Films | Box Office Hits | Indies and Imports | Movies A - Z

Backdraft

(1991) Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Starz Sun., September 18, 12:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III

(1990) Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sat., September 17, 4:30 p.m. AMC Sun., September 18, 12 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II

(1989) Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sat., September 17, 10 p.m. AMC Sat., September 17, 2 p.m.

Back to the Future

(1985) Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot's DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Sat., September 17, 12 p.m. AMC Sat., September 17, 7 p.m.

Bad Boys

(1995) Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Mon., September 12, 7 p.m.

Bad Hair Day

(2015) Laura Marano, Leigh-Allyn Baker. On the day of her senior prom, a teen winds up helping a down-on-her-luck policewoman pursue a jewel thief. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sat., September 17, 8 p.m.

Bad News Bears

(2005) Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Comedy Central Sat., September 17, 5 p.m.

Baggage Claim

(2013) Paula Patton, Derek Luke. As her younger sister's wedding draws near, an unmarried flight attendant embarks on a cross-country search to find a husband of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Mon., September 12, 2:30 p.m.

Balls Out

(2014) Jake Lacy, Nikki Reed. Fifth year college senior Caleb Fuller gets his flag football team back together for one last shot at intramural football glory. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri., September 16, 3:30 a.m.

The Bank Dick

(1940) W.C. Fields, Cora Witherspoon. A man inadvertently foils a robbery and is awarded the job of bank guard, forcing him to face a real holdup. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Wed., September 14, 5 p.m.

La Bare

(2014) Actor-director Joe Manganiello delves into the history and men behind one of the world's most famous male strip clubs, La Bare Dallas. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sat., September 17, 2 a.m. TMC Tues., September 13, 3 a.m.

Barely Legal

(2003) Erik von Detten, Tony Denman. Three sex-obsessed teenagers try to find actors to perform in a pornographic movie. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sat., September 17, 12:30 a.m.

Basic Instinct 2

(2006) Sharon Stone, David Morrissey. A criminal psychologist falls under the seductive spell of Catherine Trammell, who re-emerges in London on the wrong side of the law. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Tues., September 13, 4:30 a.m.

Basquiat

(1996) Jeffrey Wright, Michael Wincott. Self-destructiveness and disdain for the middle class mark the life of artist Jean Michel Basquiat, dead of an overdose in 1988. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun., September 11, 7:30 a.m.

Batman & Robin

(1997) Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney. Batgirl joins the caped crusaders to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from wreaking revenge upon the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Thur., September 15, 11 a.m.

Becoming Bulletproof

(2014) Disabled people from across the United States take the leading roles in Western costume drama. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Showtime Tues., September 13, 8 a.m.

Bedtime Stories

(2008) Adam Sandler, Keri Russell. A hotel handyman tries to make the most of the situation when he learns that the outlandish tales he tells his niece and nephew are coming true. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Disney Thur., September 15, 8 p.m. Disney Fri., September 16, 2 p.m.

Begin Again

(2013) Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo. A complex, life-changing relationship forms between a talented songbird and the disgraced music executive who is helping her cut her first album. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues., September 13, 12 p.m. TMC Tues., September 13, 8 p.m. TMC Fri., September 16, 9:30 a.m. TMC Fri., September 16, 5:30 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines

(2001) Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman. A Navy admiral orders the rescue of a fighter pilot after the Serbs shoot down his plane in Bosnia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sat., September 17, 10 a.m.

Belle and the Beast

(2007) Summer Naomi Smart, Matthew Reese. A young woman agrees to work for a reclusive millionaire to pay off her father's debt. As they spend time together, her kind and caring personality slowly helps him shed his rude exterior. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. KTBN Mon., September 12, 11:30 p.m. KTBN Sat., September 17, 8 p.m.

The Best Man

(1999) Taye Diggs, Nia Long. A writer heads to New York to be best man at a friend's wedding, where he meets up with an old flame. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Thur., September 15, 9 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III

(1994) Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Fri., September 16, 11:30 p.m. IFC Fri., September 16, 5:30 p.m.

Beyond Victory

(1931) Bill Boyd, ZaSu Pitts. Two doughboys out of four live to celebrate the armistice with one's German girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed., September 14, 5 a.m.

Big Daddy

(1999) Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Comedy Central Fri., September 16, 7:30 p.m. Comedy Central Thur., September 15, 8:30 p.m. TBS Sun., September 11, 10 p.m. TBS Sun., September 11, 8 p.m.

Big Eyes

(2014) Amy Adams, Christoph Waltz. Walter Keane achieves worldwide fame for pop-art portraits of saucer-eyed waifs, but no one knows that it's his wife, Margaret, who's the real genius behind the paintbrush. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Fri., September 16, 7 p.m.

Big Game

(2014) Samuel L. Jackson, Onni Tommila. The U.S. president must rely on a 13-year-old boy to get him out alive after Air Force One is shot down over Finland as part of a psychopath's plot to hunt and kill the POTUS. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Mon., September 12, 1:30 p.m.

Big Hero 6

(2014) Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animated. When a devastating turn of events thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous plot, a child prodigy, his robot and their friends become high-tech heroes on a mission to save their city. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sun., September 11, 8 a.m. Encore Mon., September 12, 6:30 a.m. Encore Fri., September 16, 10:30 a.m. Encore Fri., September 16, 6 p.m.

The Big Lebowski

(1998) Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Sun., September 11, 1:30 p.m.

Big Momma's House 2

(2006) Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect's house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Sun., September 11, 3 p.m.

Big Momma's House

(2000) Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. MTV Sun., September 11, 12 p.m.

The Big Sleep

(1946) Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall. Raymond Chandler's private eye Philip Marlowe follows two wealthy sisters through a maze of murders. Unedited version. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Fri., September 16, 11 a.m.

Big

(1988) Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Thur., September 15, 11:30 a.m. Encore Thur., September 15, 8 p.m.

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

(1991) Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. The dopey dudes beat the Grim Reaper in a board-game contest, so he must help them stop their evil robot twins. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Mon., September 12, 12:30 p.m. Syfy Tues., September 13, 10:30 a.m.

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

(1989) Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. Two dopey dudes go back in time to fetch Beethoven, Napoleon and other biggies for a history project. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon., September 12, 10:30 a.m. Syfy Tues., September 13, 8:30 a.m.

Billy's Hollywood Screen Kiss

(1998) Sean P. Hayes, Brad Rowe. A gay photographer dates a man who is already taken and one who is uncertain of his sexuality. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues., September 13, 9 a.m.

The Birds

(1963) Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren. A San Francisco playgirl follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Sat., September 17, 10 a.m. Sundance Sun., September 18, 3 a.m.

Black Hawk Down

(2001) Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord's associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Showtime Thur., September 15, 1:30 a.m.

Black Snake Moan

(2007) Samuel L. Jackson, Christina Ricci. A troubled bluesman seeks to redeem a young woman whose uncontrollable lust threatens to destroy her life. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Thur., September 15, 2:30 a.m.

The Blair Witch Project

(1999) Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams. A filmmaking crew hikes into Maryland's Black Hills Forest seeking clues about a legendary witch. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Fri., September 16, 6 p.m. Syfy Thur., September 15, 9 p.m.

Blended

(2014) Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Thur., September 15, 8 p.m. TNT Thur., September 15, 10:30 p.m.

Bless the Child

(2000) Kim Basinger, Jimmy Smits. A nurse learns her 6-year-old niece possesses special powers that evil people wish to harness. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Thur., September 15, 1:30 p.m.

Blood Alley

(1955) John Wayne, Lauren Bacall. Chinese villagers free a merchant marine captain from the communists to take them to Hong Kong in a stern-wheeler. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Fri., September 16, 8:30 a.m.

Blue Crush 2

(2011) Sasha Jackson, Elizabeth Mathis. A surfer from California travels to the coast of South Africa to fulfill her mother's dreams of riding the waves in a legendary bay. (PG-13) 2 hrs. VH1 Sat., September 17, 3:30 a.m.

Body of Lies

(2008) Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe. A CIA operative hatches a dangerous plan to catch the leader of a terrorist organization, but conflicts with his two closest allies may cost him his life. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. IFC Mon., September 12, 3 p.m. IFC Tues., September 13, 2:30 a.m.

Boogie Nights

(1997) Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds. A producer guides a young man to success in the 1970s porn industry, but greed and egotism lead to his downfall in the '80s. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. BBC America Wed., September 14, 8 p.m. BBC America Wed., September 14, 11 p.m. Sundance Thur., September 15, 3:30 a.m.

The Book of Beasts

(2009) Laura Harris, James Callis. A princess seeks the help of Merlin the wizard to save Camelot from an evil force. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon., September 12, 6 a.m.

The Book of Eli

(2010) Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity's redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Spike Thur., September 15, 5 p.m.

The Book of Life

(2014) Voices of Diego Luna, Zo Saldana. Animated. Torn between family expectations and following his heart, a young man journeys through three fantastic worlds and faces his greatest fears. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat., September 17, 5:30 a.m.

The Bounty Hunter

(2010) Jennifer Aniston, Gerard Butler. Originally hired to track down his bail-jumping ex-wife, a bounty hunter soon finds himself on the run for his life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Mon., September 12, 9 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum

(2007) Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Sat., September 17, 6 p.m.

Boyhood

(2014) Ellar Coltrane, Patricia Arquette. A youngster makes the long journey to adulthood over the span of 12 years, as he, his sister and his mother move around Texas. (R) 2 hrs. 45 mins. TMC Mon., September 12, 10:30 a.m. TMC Thur., September 15, 8 a.m. TMC Thur., September 15, 4:30 p.m.

Boys' Night Out

(1962) Kim Novak, James Garner. Would-be swingers Fred, George, Doug and Howard share a sexy blonde who's secretly doing a thesis on men. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Mon., September 12, 11 a.m.

Bravetown

(2015) Josh Duhamel, Maria Bello. After an accidental drug overdose, a talented teenage DJ goes to live with his estranged father in a small Army town, where he gets to the bottom of his own pain and learns empathy for others. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri., September 16, 3:30 a.m.

Breakheart Pass

(1976) Charles Bronson, Ben Johnson. An undercover agent rides an Old West train with troops, killers and a mystery on board. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Fri., September 16, 5 a.m.

The Break-Up

(2006) Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Sat., September 17, 1 a.m. VH1 Sat., September 17, 11 a.m.

The Bridge on the River Kwai

(1957) William Holden, Alec Guinness. A British POW colonel orders his men to build their Japanese captor a railway bridge in the jungle. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. KCET Fri., September 16, 8:30 p.m. KCET Sat., September 17, 2:30 p.m.

Bridget Jones's Diary

(2001) Rene Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Bravo Mon., September 12, 7:30 a.m.

Bridge to Terabithia

(2007) Josh Hutcherson, AnnaSophia Robb. A boy and his new friend, the class outsider, create an imaginary world in which they rule as king and queen. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Mon., September 12, 5:30 a.m.

Bright Leaf

(1950) Gary Cooper, Lauren Bacall. Backed by a rich madam, a Southerner ruins a tobacco tycoon with a cigarette-making machine. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Fri., September 16, 1 p.m.

Broken Horses

(2015) Anton Yelchin, Vincent D'Onofrio. A musician returns home after eight years and reunites with his brother, a slow-witted hit man who works for a local gangster. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Wed., September 14, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn

(2015) Saoirse Ronan, Domhnall Gleeson. An Irish immigrant in 1950s New York falls for a tough Italian plumber, but faces temptation from another man when she returns to her homeland for a visit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Tues., September 13, 11:30 p.m.

Brotherly Love

(2015) Keke Palmer, Cory Hardrict. In Philadelphia, a high-school basketball player, his sister and their older brother face life-changing decisions as they struggle to make something of themselves. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. BET Thur., September 15, 8 p.m. BET Fri., September 16, 11:30 a.m.

Bruce Almighty

(2003) Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Fri., September 16, 11:30 a.m.

Bullet to the Head

(2012) Sylvester Stallone, Sung Kang. After his partner is killed, a veteran hit man joins forces with a New Orleans detective against a ruthless real-estate developer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sun., September 18, 1 a.m.

The Butterfly Effect

(2004) Ashton Kutcher, Amy Smart. A young man travels back in time to change the past and alter the current lives of his friends. (R) 2 hrs. OVA Thur., September 15, 1 p.m.

By Duty Bound

(1995) Carroll O'Connor, Carl Weathers. A murder suspect works for a businessman running against Gillespie for sheriff. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. WGN A Sat., September 17, 8 a.m.

C

The Cabin in the Woods

(2011) Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Sat., September 17, 9 a.m. Syfy Sun., September 18, 1 a.m.

The Cable Guy

(1996) Jim Carrey, Matthew Broderick. An act of kindness brings a jilted architect the unwanted friendship of an unbalanced cable-TV installer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. KDOC Sun., September 11, 7:30 p.m.

Caddyshack

(1980) Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Golf Tues., September 13, 1 p.m. Golf Tues., September 13, 10:30 a.m. Golf Wed., September 14, 6 p.m. Golf Wed., September 14, 8 p.m.

The Campaign

(2012) Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Comedy Central Sun., September 11, 12 p.m. Comedy Central Sun., September 11, 5 p.m.

Camp X-Ray

(2014) Kristen Stewart, Payman Maadi. A female guard at Guantanamo Bay forms an unlikely friendship with one of the facility's longtime detainees. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Mon., September 12, 8 a.m.

Cantinflas

(2014) scar Jaenada, Michael Imperioli. From humble beginnings, Cantinflas travels from the small stage to the bright lights of Hollywood and becomes Mexico's beloved comedy-film star. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Thur., September 15, 7 a.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

(2014) Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FX Sun., September 11, 6:30 p.m.

Captain Hurricane

(1935) James Barton, Helen Westley. The friendship of three sailors is tested when they all try to win the heart of a woman rescued from the sea. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Wed., September 14, 9:30 a.m.

Carefree

(1938) Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. A lawyer sends his singer girlfriend to a psychiatrist to help her decide about marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sun., September 11, 3 p.m.

Casablanca

(1942) Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman. A cynical nightclub owner protects an old flame and her husband from Nazis in Morocco. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun., September 11, 5 p.m.

Cas & Dylan

(2013) Tatiana Maslany, Richard Dreyfuss. A dying doctor with plans to go out on his own terms takes a reluctant detour with a 22-year-old woman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon., September 12, 4 a.m.

Casino Royale

(2006) Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Showtime Wed., September 14, 10:30 a.m. Showtime Wed., September 14, 6 p.m. Showtime Sat., September 17, 11 a.m.

Casino

(1995) Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one's money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. AMC Thur., September 15, 9:30 a.m.

The Cell

(2000) Jennifer Lopez, Vince Vaughn. An FBI agent asks a psychologist to enter the mind of a serial killer in hope of finding his current captive. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri., September 16, 12 a.m.

Chance at Romance

(2013) Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin. A woman begins an online relationship with a famous photographer, not realizing that she is actually communicating with the man's young son. 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat., September 17, 1 p.m.

Chaos

(2005) Jason Statham, Ryan Phillippe. A veteran detective and a rookie cop have to stop a master thief's computer virus before it drains all the funds from a bank's accounts. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Sun., September 11, 10 a.m. IFC Thur., September 15, 10 a.m.

Chappie

(2015) Voice of Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel. A stolen police robot is given new programming which allows him to feel and think for himself. However, his new capabilities pose a threat to certain powerful forces who will stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Sun., September 11, 9 a.m. Showtime Fri., September 16, 7 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

(2005) Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Mon., September 12, 8 p.m. Freeform Tues., September 13, 5:30 p.m.

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

(2003) Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Mon., September 12, 9:30 p.m. AMC Tues., September 13, 2 p.m. WE Thur., September 15, 12 a.m. WE Thur., September 15, 2:30 a.m.

Charlie's Angels

(2000) Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Mon., September 12, 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues., September 13, 12 p.m. WE Wed., September 14, 8 p.m. WE Wed., September 14, 10 p.m.

Chasing Yesterday

(1935) Anne Shirley, O.P. Heggie. An old archaeologist tries to regain his youth with the daughter of a woman he once loved. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Wed., September 14, 12 p.m.

Child 44

(2015) Tom Hardy, Gary Oldman. At a grim outpost in 1950s Soviet Russia, a disgraced agent and his wife join forces with a general to capture a serial killer who preys on young boys. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Mon., September 12, 8:30 p.m.

Children of Men

(2006) Clive Owen, Julianne Moore. When infertility threatens mankind with extinction, a disillusioned bureaucrat becomes the unlikely champion in the fight for the survival of Earth's population. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Fri., September 16, 1 a.m.

Chinatown

(1974) Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway. A 1930s gumshoe named Jake sticks his nose into a sordid mess over Los Angeles land and water. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Tues., September 13, 2 a.m.

Christine

(1983) Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Fri., September 16, 11 a.m.

Cinderella

(2015) Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband's only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman's fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Tues., September 13, 6:30 a.m. Starz Tues., September 13, 3 p.m.

Cinema Verite

(2011) Diane Lane, Tim Robbins. In the 1970s Bill Loud and his wife, Pat, allow cameras to film their personal lives for the PBS series ``An American Family.'' (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Tues., September 13, 12:30 p.m.

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant

(2009) John C. Reilly, Ken Watanabe. After a sideshow vampire turns a teenager into one of the undead, the kid becomes a pawn between warring supernatural factions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Syfy Thur., September 15, 2 p.m.

Cleanskin

(2012) Sean Bean, Abhin Galeya. Ewen works for the secret service and is assigned the task of tracking down and eliminating a suicide bomber and his terrorist cell. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Fri., September 16, 3 a.m.

Closed Circuit

(2013) Eric Bana, Rebecca Hall. Two former lovers find their loyalties tested and their lives in danger after joining a terrorist's legal defense team in a high-profile case. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Wed., September 14, 5:30 p.m. Cinemax Sat., September 17, 12 p.m.

Cloud 9

(2014) Dove Cameron, Luke Benward. A snowboarder takes lessons from a former champion, inspiring him to reach for the stars once again. 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Mon., September 12, 8 p.m. Disney Tues., September 13, 2 p.m.

Coach Carter

(2005) Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri'chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. VH1 Fri., September 16, 10 p.m. VH1 Sat., September 17, 6 p.m.

The Cobweb

(1955) Richard Widmark, Lauren Bacall. The director of a psychiatric clinic presides over the crisis of selecting new curtains for the library. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Fri., September 16, 6 a.m.

Cocaine Cowboys II: Hustlin' With the Godmother

(2008) Filmmaker Billy Corben examines the relationship between drug lords Charles Cosby and Griselda Blanco. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. CNBC Sun., September 11, 8:30 p.m.

Cockneys vs Zombies

(2012) Michelle Ryan, Georgia King. A group of east-enders made up of bank robbers and pensioners fight their way out of zombie-infested London. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Wed., September 14, 2:30 a.m.

College Road Trip

(2008) Martin Lawrence, Raven-Symon. James drives his teenage daughter, Melanie, from their home in Chicago to a college interview in Washington, D.C. (G) 1 hr. 23 mins. TBS Sat., September 17, 2 a.m.

The Color Purple

(1985) Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover. A black Southern woman struggles to find her identity after suffering years of abuse from her father and others over 40 years. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Oxygen Mon., September 12, 8 p.m. Oxygen Mon., September 12, 11 p.m.

Coming to America

(1988) Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Wed., September 14, 11:30 p.m. VH1 Wed., September 14, 1:30 p.m.

Commando

(1985) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rae Dawn Chong. A human killing machine and an airline hostess take on an ousted dictator's private army. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Sundance Mon., September 12, 1:30 a.m. Sundance Mon., September 12, 6 p.m.

Compared to What? The Improbable Journey of Barney Frank

(2014) The life and work of lawmaker Barney Frank. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon., September 12, 2 a.m.

Con Air

(1997) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A wrongly convicted parolee on a flight with a group of vicious prisoners tries to stop their violent hijacking. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Sun., September 11, 10 p.m. CMT Sun., September 11, 6 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian

(1982) Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Earl Jones. Pit fighter Conan sets out with a Mongol and a queen to take his father's sword from a snake king. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Mon., September 12, 12 p.m. Sundance Sun., September 11, 8 p.m.

Conan the Destroyer

(1984) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Grace Jones. An evil queen wants Conan to fetch a jewel-encrusted horn that can awaken the dead. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Mon., September 12, 3:30 p.m. Sundance Sun., September 11, 11 p.m.

Corrina, Corrina

(1994) Whoopi Goldberg, Ray Liotta. A housekeeper brings joy to a Jewish widower and his young daughter in 1959 Los Angeles. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Wed., September 14, 6:30 a.m.

The Count of Monte Cristo

(2002) Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce. A French sailor, framed and sent to an island prison, escapes and seeks revenge on those who betrayed him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Fri., September 16, 4 p.m. Starz Sat., September 17, 5 a.m.

A Covenant With Death

(1967) George Maharis, Laura Devon. A 1920s Mexican-American judge presides over the trial of a man accused of killing his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri., September 16, 4:30 p.m.

The Cowboys

(1972) John Wayne, Roscoe Lee Browne. An aging rancher is forced to hire a group of schoolboys when his own men desert him before a 400-mile cattle drive. (GP) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Tues., September 13, 12:30 a.m.

Coyote Ugly

(2000) Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Mon., September 12, 6 a.m.

The Craft

(1996) Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk. Teen misfits befriend a suicidal newcomer and strike back at tormentors with witchcraft in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Fri., September 16, 3 a.m. Syfy Thur., September 15, 12:30 p.m.

The Craigslist Killer

(2011) Jake McDorman, William Baldwin. Police suspect medical student Philip Markoff of murdering a young woman at a Boston hotel. 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun., September 11, 1 p.m.

Creed

(2015) Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed's son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Mon., September 12, 8 p.m. EPIX Tues., September 13, 1:30 p.m. EPIX Fri., September 16, 8 p.m. EPIX Sat., September 17, 8:30 a.m. EPIX Sat., September 17, 2:30 p.m.

Crimson Peak

(2015) Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Thur., September 15, 6:30 p.m.

Curious Worlds: The Art & Imagination of David Beck

(2014) David Beck. The life and work of the sculptor, carver, painter and miniature architect. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. KLCS Mon., September 12, 6:30 p.m. KLCS Sun., September 11, 9:30 p.m. KLCS Tues., September 13, 1:30 a.m.

Cursed

(2005) Christina Ricci, Joshua Jackson. Siblings hunt for the werewolf that attacked them and transformed them into lycanthropes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Fri., September 16, 2 p.m.

The Curse of the Jade Scorpion

(2001) Woody Allen, Dan Aykroyd. After making an insurance investigator fall for an efficiency expert, a hypnotist forces the guy to steal jewels. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. KDOC Sat., September 17, 7:30 p.m.

D

Daddy's Home

(2015) Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri., September 16, 11 a.m. EPIX Fri., September 16, 6 p.m. EPIX Mon., September 12, 12:30 a.m. EPIX Mon., September 12, 2:30 p.m. EPIX Sun., September 11, 8 p.m. EPIX Thur., September 15, 9:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves

(1990) Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner's epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Starz Thur., September 15, 10:30 a.m. Starz Thur., September 15, 7:30 p.m.

Dante's Peak

(1997) Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Sundance Mon., September 12, 10 a.m. Sundance Sat., September 17, 3:30 p.m. Sundance Sun., September 11, 12:30 p.m.

Date Night

(2010) Steve Carell, Tina Fey. Mistaken identity creates an unforgettable adventure for two suburbanites who were trying to invigorate their marriage with an evening at a bistro. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TNT Fri., September 16, 10 p.m. TNT Sat., September 17, 2 p.m.

Dawn of the Dead

(2004) Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Tues., September 13, 1 p.m. IFC Tues., September 13, 9 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow

(2004) Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Wed., September 14, 4 p.m.

A Day Late and a Dollar Short

(2014) Whoopi Goldberg, Ving Rhames. Worried that her next asthma attack may kill her, a woman tries to solve the problems of her estranged husband and their four adult children. 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Wed., September 14, 10:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder

(1990) Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Sun., September 11, 3 p.m.

Dazed and Confused

(1993) Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Comedy Central Sat., September 17, 1 a.m. Comedy Central Sat., September 17, 12 p.m.

Dead Poets Society

(1989) Robin Williams, Robert Sean Leonard. A teacher at a New England prep school uses unconventional methods to instill spirit into the lives of his students. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon., September 12, 1 p.m.

Dead Presidents

(1995) Larenz Tate, Keith David. A high-stakes robbery tempts a Vietnam veteran who has returned to his desolate South Bronx neighborhood in 1973. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. BET Mon., September 12, 10:30 p.m.

Dear White People

(2014) Tyler James Williams, Tessa Thompson. A campus culture war between blacks and whites at a predominantly white school comes to a head when the staff of a humor magazine stages an offensive Halloween party. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Thur., September 15, 1 a.m.

The Death of ``Superman Lives'': What Happened?

(2015) Jon Schnepp delves into the story behind the proposed film to be directed by Tim Burton, with Nicolas Cage starring as Superman. (NR) Showtime Tues., September 13, 12:30 p.m.

Death Warrant

(1990) Jean-Claude Van Damme, Robert Guillaume. An undercover officer investigates murder and mayhem in a prison where kickboxing comes in handy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed., September 14, 12 p.m.

Deceived

(1991) Goldie Hawn, John Heard. An art expert suspects her husband of forgery, then suspects him of not even being her husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Tues., September 13, 5:30 a.m.

Deep Impact

(1998) Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Syfy Sat., September 17, 11 p.m.

Defending Your Life

(1991) Albert Brooks, Meryl Streep. A heavenly panel must decide whether a deceased yuppie should be granted eternal happiness or be sent back to Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Fri., September 16, 6:30 a.m.

Definitely, Maybe

(2008) Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher. At his young daughter's urging, a man on the cusp of divorce reminisces about his past romances and has her guess which one became her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Fri., September 16, 4 p.m.

The Departed

(2006) Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon. In Boston an undercover cop gains a gangland chief's trust, while a career criminal infiltrates the police force for the mob. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Cinemax Fri., September 16, 5 p.m.

Designing Woman

(1957) Gregory Peck, Lauren Bacall. A married sportswriter and fashion designer have clashing friends. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Fri., September 16, 3 p.m.

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

(1999) Rob Schneider, William Forsythe. A fish-tank cleaner housesitting for a gigolo destroys a $6,000 aquarium and must come up with a way to pay for it. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Sun., September 18, 4:30 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada

(2006) Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Bravo Sat., September 17, 5 p.m. Bravo Sun., September 18, 1 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

(2005) Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Wed., September 14, 10:30 a.m. BET Wed., September 14, 7 p.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

(2010) Zachary Gordon, Robert Capron. A middle-school student chronicles his misadventures, as he navigates his way through a series of social land-mines. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Disney Thur., September 15, 2 p.m. Disney Wed., September 14, 8 p.m.

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

(2009) Hugh Grant, Sarah Jessica Parker. A husband and wife get a chance to repair their crumbling marriage when, after they witness a murder, federal agents hide them in a tiny Wyoming town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Lifetime Mon., September 12, 4 p.m.

Die Another Day

(2002) Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Encore Thur., September 15, 3:30 p.m.

Die Hard 2

(1990) Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel's police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. ESQTV Thur., September 15, 11 p.m. ESQTV Thur., September 15, 8 p.m. OVA Thur., September 15, 7 p.m. POP Sat., September 17, 9 p.m. WGN A Fri., September 16, 7 p.m. WGN A Sat., September 17, 4:30 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance

(1995) Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. AMC Thur., September 15, 1:30 p.m. AMC Wed., September 14, 4:30 p.m. Sundance Mon., September 12, 11 p.m. Sundance Tues., September 13, 5 p.m.

Die Hard

(1988) Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. OVA Thur., September 15, 4 p.m. POP Sat., September 17, 6 p.m. REELZ Sun., September 11, 5 p.m. Sundance Mon., September 12, 8 p.m. Sundance Tues., September 13, 2 p.m. WGN A Tues., September 13, 5 p.m. WGN A Tues., September 13, 8 p.m.

The Dirty Dozen

(1967) Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine. A U.S. Army major selects and trains 12 hard-core criminals for a daring raid on an impregnable Nazi chateau. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Sun., September 11, 7 p.m.

The Disappearance of Alice Creed

(2009) Gemma Arterton, Martin Compston. Alice, the daughter of a wealthy family, is kidnapped by two masked men. After she learns one of them is her boyfriend, they are forced to continue acting like strangers or both of them will be killed. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Fri., September 16, 1:30 a.m.

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

(2015) Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Sun., September 11, 10 p.m. Cinemax Wed., September 14, 12 p.m. Cinemax Sat., September 17, 9:30 a.m.

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

(2002) Sandra Bullock, Ellen Burstyn. Forced to visit her estranged mother in Louisiana, a New York playwright learns about her past through a scrapbook. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. OVA Sun., September 11, 2:30 p.m. OVA Wed., September 14, 4 p.m.

Doc of the Dead

(2014) Filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe examines the zombie phenomenon in today's popular culture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues., September 13, 10 a.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

(2004) Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Sat., September 17, 3:30 p.m. Encore Sat., September 17, 11 p.m.

Don't Say a Word

(2001) Michael Douglas, Sean Bean. Patrick and his partner capture the daughter of a therapist, and demand he get a code from a traumatized young woman who has not spoken in years. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Tues., September 13, 3 p.m. Cinemax Sat., September 17, 8 a.m.

Double Jeopardy

(1999) Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Tues., September 13, 8 a.m.

Dracula's Dog

(1977) Michael Pataki, Reggie Nalder. A Romanian vampire-hunter tracks Dracula's servant to Los Angeles, home of the last of his line. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sat., September 17, 11 p.m.

Dragon Blade

(2015) Jackie Chan, John Cusack. An exiled Chinese general offers shelter to a renegade Roman and his legion, then becomes involved in the soldier's dispute with Rome's villainous consul. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Cinemax Fri., September 16, 3 a.m.

Dragonheart

(1996) Dennis Quaid, David Thewlis. A medieval dragon-slayer teams up with his intelligent prey to rid the land of a tyrant who betrayed them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Wed., September 14, 6 p.m.

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!

(2008) Voices of Jim Carrey, Steve Carell. Animated. Horton the elephant's friends and neighbors think he has gone crazy when he claims that a tiny community lives on a speck of dust. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sat., September 17, 12 p.m.

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

(2003) Mike Myers, Alec Baldwin. Looking for fun, a mischievous feline invades the home of two children while their mother is away. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. TOON Sun., September 11, 5 p.m.

The D Train

(2015) Jack Black, James Marsden. A nebbish spins a web of lies around a famous former classmate to win his friendship and persuade him to attend their high-school reunion. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Tues., September 13, 2 p.m. Showtime Fri., September 16, 2 p.m.

Due Date

(2010) Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Mon., September 12, 12 a.m.

Duets

(2000) Gwyneth Paltrow, Huey Lewis. A Las Vegas chorus girl, a hustler and an escaped convict head for a karaoke championship in Omaha, Neb. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Sat., September 17, 8:30 a.m.

The Duff

(2015) Mae Whitman, Robbie Amell. A high-school senior sets out to reinvent herself and revolutionize the student body's social order after learning that a judgmental classmate has given her an embarrassing nickname. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Wed., September 14, 4:30 p.m.

E

Easy Rider

(1969) Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper. Two free spirits on chopped motorcycles clash with the Establishment and meet a boozy lawyer as they cross America. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Sun., September 18, 2:30 a.m.

8 Mile

(2002) Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Fri., September 16, 12 a.m. MTV Fri., September 16, 8 p.m.

Elmer the Great

(1933) Joe E. Brown, Patricia Ellis. A country bumpkin-turned-baseball player foils crooked pitchers and racketeers conspiring to fix the World Series. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Tues., September 13, 10:30 p.m.

Emperor

(2012) Matthew Fox, Tommy Lee Jones. Following the Japanese surrender at the end of World War II, Gen. Bonner Fellers must determine whether Emperor Hirohito should be hanged as a war criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Sun., September 11, 8 a.m.

Employee of the Month

(2006) Dane Cook, Jessica Simpson. The chance of a date with a beautiful new cashier sends two store clerks into fierce competition for a coveted award. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Comedy Central Sat., September 17, 2 p.m.

Ender's Game

(2013) Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth's forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Wed., September 14, 7:30 p.m. AMC Thur., September 15, 1 a.m.

Entourage

(2015) Kevin Connolly, Adrian Grenier. When their $100 million movie goes over budget, actor/director Vince Chase, studio boss Ari Gold and the rest of the boys find themselves at the mercy of the cutthroat world of Hollywood. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri., September 16, 3 a.m.

Epic Movie

(2007) Kal Penn, Adam Campbell. Four adult orphans have an incredible adventure in a spoof of blockbuster and fantasy films. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. IFC Fri., September 16, 8 p.m. IFC Sat., September 17, 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed., September 14, 4 p.m.

The Equalizer

(2014) Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Starz Thur., September 15, 5:30 p.m.

Erin Brockovich

(2000) Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client's health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Mon., September 12, 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues., September 13, 12 a.m.

The Evening Star

(1996) Shirley MacLaine, Bill Paxton. A spunky woman copes with her troubled adult grandchildren, feuds with an enemy and has a fling with a younger man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Encore Thur., September 15, 7 a.m.

Everything Is Copy: Nora Ephron | Scripted & Unscripted

(2015) Mike Nichols, Tom Hanks. Utilizing home movies and interviews with family, friends and colleagues, Jacob Bernstein examines the life and legacy of his mother, filmmaker Nora Ephron. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Fri., September 16, 12:30 p.m.

Everything Must Go

(2010) Will Ferrell, Christopher Jordan Wallace. When his wife kicks him out, a broke and boozing slouch tries to sell his possessions at a giant yard sale. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sun., September 11, 6 p.m.

Exodus: Gods and Kings

(2014) Christian Bale, Joel Edgerton. Raised as an Egyptian prince | and the favorite of Pharaoh Seti | Moses learns of his actual Hebrew heritage and vows to free his people from bondage, even if it destroys his brotherly bond with Seti's son, Ramses. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Cinemax Thur., September 15, 2:30 p.m.

Extreme Measures

(1996) Hugh Grant, Gene Hackman. A homeless man's mysterious death puts an emergency-room physician on the trail of a doctor who experiments on the living. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Mon., September 12, 3 p.m. Starz Mon., September 12, 11 p.m.

Eye of the Beast

(2007) James Van Der Beek, Alexandra Castillo. A young scientist tries to stop a giant squid from killing residents of a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues., September 13, 6:30 a.m.

F

Fantastic Four

(2015) Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Tues., September 13, 2 p.m. HBO Tues., September 13, 9 p.m. HBO Fri., September 16, 6 p.m.

A Farewell to Arms

(1932) Helen Hayes, Gary Cooper. An ambulance driver and a nurse share an ill-fated romance in World War I Italy. Based on Ernest Hemingway's novel. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Thur., September 15, 10 a.m.

Far From the Madding Crowd

(2015) Carey Mulligan, Matthias Schoenaerts. A headstrong Victorian beauty has her choice of three different suitors: a sheep farmer, a dashing soldier and a prosperous, older bachelor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Mon., September 12, 6 a.m.

Faster

(2010) Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother's killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. ESQTV Sun., September 11, 10:30 p.m. ESQTV Sun., September 11, 11 a.m.

Fast Five

(2011) Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O'Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Spike Wed., September 14, 8 p.m. Spike Wed., September 14, 11 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6

(2013) Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sat., September 17, 2 p.m.

Feast of Love

(2007) Morgan Freeman, Greg Kinnear. The love lives of several people intersect after Chloe moves to an Oregon town and takes a job in a coffee shop. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed., September 14, 8:30 a.m.

The Fifth Wave

(2016) Chlo Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson. With help from a mysterious young man, a desperate teenager tries to find her younger brother as a series of deadly alien attacks decimate the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Tues., September 13, 12:30 a.m. Starz Tues., September 13, 8:30 a.m. Starz Tues., September 13, 6:30 p.m.

50 First Dates

(2004) Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Mon., September 12, 2 a.m. TBS Sun., September 11, 6 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey

(2015) Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Mon., September 12, 1:30 a.m. Cinemax Thur., September 15, 3:30 a.m.

Figure in the Forest

(2002) Mary Jo Cuppone, Dean West. A man and his wife cope with the loss of their son, killed by a drunken driver. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. KTBN Sun., September 18, 12:30 a.m.

Final Analysis

(1992) Richard Gere, Kim Basinger. A San Francisco psychiatrist sleeps with his patient's sister, leading to a murder trial. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Mon., September 12, 2:30 p.m.

Finding Forrester

(2000) Sean Connery, Rob Brown. While studying at a prep school, an aspiring writer befriends a reclusive author who becomes his mentor. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. OVA Mon., September 12, 12:30 p.m. OVA Sun., September 11, 11 p.m.

First Blood

(1982) Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Mon., September 12, 1 a.m. IFC Sat., September 17, 11:30 p.m. IFC Sun., September 11, 6 p.m. Sundance Tues., September 13, 8 p.m. Sundance Wed., September 14, 11 a.m.

First Daughter

(2004) Katie Holmes, Marc Blucas. Under close guard by the Secret Service, the president's daughter heads to college and finds romance with a fellow student. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Hallmark Sun., September 11, 3 p.m.

Five Easy Pieces

(1970) Jack Nicholson, Karen Black. A former concert pianist who works in an oil field takes his waitress girlfriend to visit his wealthy, cultured family. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Thur., September 15, 3:30 a.m.

Flesh & Blood

(1985) Rutger Hauer, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A medieval mercenary takes another man's bride and then a castle during a plague. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Thur., September 15, 4:30 a.m.

Flight 93

(2006) Jeffrey Nordling, Ty Olsson. On Sept. 11, 2001, courageous passengers aboard a hijacked airplane fight back against terrorists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. A&E Sun., September 11, 12:30 p.m.

Flipper

(1963) Chuck Connors, Luke Halpin. The son of a fisherman in the Florida Keys rescues a speared dolphin and nurses it back to health. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sat., September 17, 9 a.m.

The Fog

(1980) Adrienne Barbeau, Hal Holbrook. Californians are haunted by corpses from a 100-year-old shipwreck. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Sundance Sat., September 17, 1:30 p.m.

Fool's Gold

(2008) Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Thur., September 15, 9 a.m.

Fools Rush In

(1997) Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek. A New York WASP and a feisty Latina wed when a one-night fling leaves her pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Thur., September 15, 6 p.m.

The Foot Fist Way

(2006) Danny R. McBride, Mary Jane Bostic. After discovering his wife's infidelity, a bombastic but hopelessly inept martial artist sets out on a quest to meet his idol. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Fri., September 16, 1:30 p.m.

Footloose

(1984) Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. POP Wed., September 14, 10 p.m. POP Wed., September 14, 11:30 a.m.

Footsteps in the Dark

(1941) Errol Flynn, Brenda Marshall. Unbeknown to his wife, a banker leads a double life as a mystery writer and sleuth by night. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sat., September 17, 5 a.m.

The Forbidden Kingdom

(2008) Jackie Chan, Jet Li. A teenage fan of Hong Kong cinema finds a Chinese relic and travels back in time to help legendary martial-artists free the Monkey King. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Tues., September 13, 2 a.m.

The Forest

(2016) Natalie Dormer, Taylor Kinney. While investigating the disappearance of her twin sister, a young American encounters the tormented spirits of Japan's mysterious and legendary Aokigahara Forest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Sun., September 11, 12:30 p.m. HBO Tues., September 13, 6 p.m.

The Forger

(2014) John Travolta, Christopher Plummer. An art forger arranges an early release from prison so that he can spend time with his dying son, then must pull off one final job for the man who made his freedom possible. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed., September 14, 1:30 p.m. TMC Wed., September 14, 8 p.m. TMC Sat., September 17, 6:30 a.m. TMC Sat., September 17, 3:30 p.m.

For Love or Money

(1993) Michael J. Fox, Gabrielle Anwar. A Manhattan hotel concierge woos the mistress of an investor he needs for a big business deal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sun., September 11, 12 p.m.

Forsaken

(2015) Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland. In 1872 Wyoming, a former gunslinger and his estranged father encounter a ruthless businessman and his gang of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Mon., September 12, 3:30 a.m. Showtime Sun., September 11, 11 a.m.

For Whom the Bell Tolls

(1943) Gary Cooper, Ingrid Bergman. An American mercenary vows to help loyalists destroy a strategically located bridge during the Spanish Civil War. (NR) 2 hrs. 36 mins. TCM Thur., September 15, 11:30 a.m.

1492: Conquest of Paradise

(1992) Grard Depardieu, Armand Assante. Backed by Spain's Queen Isabella, Columbus sails to the New World and opens it to corruption. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TMC Mon., September 12, 9 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral

(1994) Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Sat., September 17, 5 p.m.

Foxcatcher

(2014) Steve Carell, Channing Tatum. Wealthy heir John du Pont hires Olympic gold-medalists Mark and Dave Schultz to help train a world-class wrestling team, but du Pont's increasing alienation and paranoia propel them all toward tragedy. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Fri., September 16, 4 a.m.

Frankie & Alice

(2010) Halle Berry, Stellan Skarsgerd. A therapist treats a black stripper who has multiple personality disorder, including that of an imperious white racist. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri., September 16, 9 a.m.

Freedomland

(2006) Samuel L. Jackson, Julianne Moore. A detective investigates a carjacking that resulted in the abduction of the young son of a troubled woman. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Fri., September 16, 6:30 a.m.

Freedom

(2014) Cuba Gooding Jr., Bernhard Forcher. In 1856, a runaway slave and his family find help from the underground railroad, while in 1748, the man's grandfather is captive aboard the ship of Capt. John Newton. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun., September 11, 11:30 p.m.

Freeheld

(2015) Julianne Moore, Ellen Page. With help from colleague Dane Wells and activist Steven Goldstein, terminally ill New Jersey detective Laurel Hester fights for pension benefits for her domestic partner Stacie Andree. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Thur., September 15, 8:30 a.m.

The French Connection

(1971) Gene Hackman, Fernando Rey. New York Detective ``Popeye'' Doyle and his partner chase a French heroin smuggler. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri., September 16, 6:30 p.m.

Frequencies

(2014) Daniel Fraser, Eleanor Wyld. In a parallel world where human frequencies determine luck, love, and destiny, Zak is forced to overcome science to love a woman with a different frequency. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Thur., September 15, 6 a.m.

Friday Night Lights

(2004) Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Fri., September 16, 7 a.m.

Friday the 13th

(1980) Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Fri., September 16, 3 a.m.

Friday

(1995) Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sat., September 17, 4 p.m. VH1 Sat., September 17, 9 p.m.

Friendly Persuasion

(1956) Gary Cooper, Dorothy McGuire. Indiana Quakers disagree over their son's desire to join the Civil War. (NR) 2 hrs. 19 mins. TCM Thur., September 15, 7 a.m.

Fright Night

(2011) Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell. A high-school student suspects that his charismatic new neighbor is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Sun., September 11, 8:30 a.m. Syfy Mon., September 12, 1:30 a.m.

From Russia With Love

(1963) Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi. Agent 007 lands in Istanbul with a Russian beauty, a pawn in SPECTRE's plot to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Mon., September 12, 3:30 p.m.

The Fugitive

(1993) Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. IFC Sun., September 11, 3 p.m. IFC Sun., September 18, 1:30 a.m.

Fury

(2014) Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf. During World War II, a battle-hardened Army sergeant leads the crew of a Sherman tank on a deadly mission behind enemy lines to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Thur., September 15, 4:30 a.m. Starz Thur., September 15, 1:30 p.m. Starz Sat., September 17, 1 a.m.

G

Gangs of New York

(2002) Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. During the era of Tammany Hall's sway, a young man vows vengeance on the vicious gangster who killed his father. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins. FXX Sun., September 11, 7 a.m.

Garfield: The Movie

(2004) Breckin Meyer, Jennifer Love Hewitt. Live action/animated. An orange cat tries to save his owner's new dog after a television personality kidnaps it. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. CMT Mon., September 12, 8 p.m.

The General

(1927) Buster Keaton, Marion Mack. Silent. Union spies pursue an engineer who chased them to recover his stolen train. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sat., September 17, 5 p.m.

Get Shorty

(1995) John Travolta, Gene Hackman. A film-loving loan shark teams with a B-movie producer to become a Hollywood mogul. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. OVA Mon., September 12, 10 p.m. OVA Tues., September 13, 4 p.m. REELZ Mon., September 12, 7:30 p.m.

Get Smart

(2008) Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway. A newly promoted field agent, partnered with veteran Agent 99, blends inexperience, enthusiasm and ineptitude as he battles against KAOS. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. WGN A Sat., September 17, 7 p.m. WGN A Sat., September 17, 9:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II

(1989) Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Fri., September 16, 10 p.m. AMC Tues., September 13, 7 p.m. AMC Wed., September 14, 11 a.m.

Ghostbusters

(1984) Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Fri., September 16, 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues., September 13, 4 p.m. AMC Wed., September 14, 12 a.m. AMC Wed., September 14, 8:30 a.m.

Giant

(1956) Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson. A cattleman and his spoiled wife watch an upstart oilman try to take over Texas. (G) 3 hrs. 21 mins. TCM Mon., September 12, 6 a.m.

G.I. Jane

(1997) Demi Moore, Viggo Mortensen. A female Navy SEALs recruit completes rigorous training under a tough officer's command. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Wed., September 14, 1:30 p.m.

Ginger & Rosa

(2012) Elle Fanning, Alice Englert. In 1962 London, the lifelong friendship between two teenagers dissolves after one seduces the other's father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Sun., September 18, 4:30 a.m.

Girl in the Box

(2016) Zane Holtz, Addison Timlin. In May of 1977, Colleen, a 22-year-old hitchhiker, is kidnapped by a young couple and spends the next seven years being their slave and baby sitter. (NR) Lifetime Sun., September 11, 7 p.m. Lifetime Sun., September 11, 11 p.m.

Girl on the Edge

(2015) Taylor Spreitler, Peter Coyote. A troubled teenager finds healing in the most unlikely of places, and has to choose to accept her recovery or succumb to the trauma of her past. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Tues., September 13, 6 a.m.

The Giver

(2014) Jeff Bridges, Meryl Streep. A teen discovers the dark truth about his community's secret past from an old man who is the sole keeper of their world's memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Fri., September 16, 4 p.m. TMC Sat., September 17, 12 a.m.

God's Not Dead

(2014) Kevin Sorbo, Shane Harper. After he refuses to disavow his faith, a devout Christian student must prove the existence of God or else his college philosophy professor will fail him. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri., September 16, 1 a.m.

Gold Diggers in Paris

(1938) Rudy Vallee, The Schnickelfritz Band. A mistake allows chorus girls and a crooner to enter a ballet competition in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed., September 14, 4 a.m.

GoldenEye

(1995) Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean. A secret weapon's theft sends Agent 007 to Russia, where a pretty computer programmer helps him track an ex-cohort believed dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Encore Tues., September 13, 3:30 p.m.

Goldfinger

(1964) Sean Connery, Gert Frobe. Agent 007 drives an Aston Martin, runs into Oddjob and fights Goldfinger's scheme to rob Fort Knox. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Wed., September 14, 8 p.m.

Goodbye, Mr. Chips

(1969) Peter O'Toole, Petula Clark. The life of a shy English schoolmaster brightens when he falls in love with a music-hall singer who becomes his wife. (G) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TCM Tues., September 13, 3 a.m.

GoodFellas

(1990) Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Fri., September 16, 12 a.m. AMC Thur., September 15, 4:30 p.m.

Good Kill

(2014) Ethan Hawke, January Jones. An Air Force drone pilot begins to question the ethics of dropping bombs on Afghanistan from the safety of his post in Las Vegas. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Mon., September 12, 2:30 p.m. Showtime Thur., September 15, 5:30 p.m.

Good Luck Chuck

(2007) Dane Cook, Jessica Alba. After meeting the woman of his dreams, a dentist must find a way to break a curse that causes each of his ex-lovers to find true love with her next boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Wed., September 14, 1:30 a.m.

The Goonies

(1985) Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Tues., September 13, 8 p.m. Freeform Wed., September 14, 6 p.m.

Grandma

(2015) Lily Tomlin, Julia Garner. A misanthropic poet takes her granddaughter across Los Angeles in search of the money she needs to terminate her unwanted pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 18 mins. Starz Tues., September 13, 11:30 a.m.

Gravity

(2013) Sandra Bullock, George Clooney. The destruction of their shuttle leaves two astronauts stranded in space with no hope of rescue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Mon., September 12, 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues., September 13, 12 a.m.

Greetings From Tim Buckley

(2012) Penn Badgley, Imogen Poots. Musician Jeff Buckley prepares for a 1991 tribute concert for his father, late folk singer Tim Buckley. As he struggles with the legacy of a man he barely knew, he explores New York with a woman who works at the show. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Sun., September 11, 11 a.m. TMC Mon., September 12, 4 a.m.

Grown Ups

(2010) Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Fri., September 16, 8 p.m. FX Fri., September 16, 10:30 p.m.

Guarding Tess

(1994) Shirley MacLaine, Nicolas Cage. A Secret Service agent is reassigned to protect a defiant former first lady at her Ohio home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Sat., September 17, 2 p.m.

Guess Who

(2005) Bernie Mac, Ashton Kutcher. The sarcastic patriarch of a black family freely expresses his opinion of his daughter's white boyfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sun., September 11, 10 a.m.

H

Hackers

(1995) Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie. A master hacker unites teen computer freaks against an embezzling computer-security agent known as the Plague. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Fri., September 16, 12:30 p.m.

The Hangover Part III

(2013) Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Sun., September 11, 12:30 p.m.

The Hangover

(2009) Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Sat., September 17, 6 p.m.

Hannibal

(2001) Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. FBI agent Clarice Starling tries to locate cannibalistic Dr. Lecter before a disfigured victim exacts his revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Wed., September 14, 1 p.m. Starz Wed., September 14, 11 p.m. Starz Wed., September 14, 4:30 a.m.

Happy Gilmore

(1996) Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother's repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Fri., September 16, 9 p.m. IFC Sat., September 17, 3:30 a.m.

Hara-Kiri

(1963) Tatsuya Nakadai, Shima Iwashita. Wandering samurai in 17th-century Japan clash over idealistic codes of honor. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Sun., September 11, 11 p.m.

Hardball

(2001) Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane. A sports junkie agrees to coach Little League Baseball in Chicago in order to pay his gambling debts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur., September 15, 10 a.m.

Hart's War

(2002) Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell. A conniving colonel oversees the murder trial of a black airman in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Encore Fri., September 16, 11:30 p.m.

Hashtag FollowFriday

(2016) Courtney Lakin, Joseph Poliquin. College students and faculty members are targeted by a killer using social media. (NR) Syfy Fri., September 16, 1 a.m.

Hearts in Atlantis

(2001) Anthony Hopkins, Anton Yelchin. A mysterious man with a very rare ability enters the lives of a widow and her son in Connecticut. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Wed., September 14, 6 a.m.

Hearts of Spring

(2016) Lisa Whelchel, Michael Shanks. A famous blogger falls for a single father, not realizing that he is the same reader who criticized her advice online. 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun., September 11, 1 p.m.

Heist

(2015) Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Robert De Niro. When their attempt to rob a gangster's casino goes awry, a desperate man and his partner hijack a city bus to escape from the police and a maniacal thug. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri., September 16, 11:30 p.m. EPIX Sat., September 17, 5:30 a.m. EPIX Sat., September 17, 4:30 p.m.

Hellbenders

(2012) Clifton Collins Jr., Clancy Brown. Under orders from their vulgar leader, clerics commit sins to help them drag demons back to hell. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Mon., September 12, 8:30 a.m.

Hidalgo

(2004) Viggo Mortensen, Omar Sharif. In the 19th century, a Westerner and his beloved mustang compete in an endurance race across the Arabian desert. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Fri., September 16, 11:30 a.m. TMC Fri., September 16, 7 p.m.

The Hidden

(1987) Michael Nouri, Kyle MacLachlan. An FBI agent and a homicide detective hunt the current human host of an orally exchanged alien life-form. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Sun., September 18, 3 a.m.

Hills of Home

(1948) Edmund Gwenn, Donald Crisp. A dedicated Scottish doctor tries to cure Lassie's water phobia while caring for patients throughout the glen. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat., September 17, 1 p.m.

Hips, Hips, Hooray

(1934) Bert Wheeler, Robert Woolsey. Two lipstick salesmen visit a beauty parlor and wind up in a car chase. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Tues., September 13, 9:30 p.m.

His Greatest Gamble

(1934) Richard Dix, Dorothy Wilson. A man escapes from jail in France to free his daughter from her mother's hold. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed., September 14, 7 a.m.

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

(2005) Martin Freeman, Mos Def. A human and his extraterrestrial friend begin an interstellar journey after the destruction of Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Thur., September 15, 10 p.m.

Hitch

(2005) Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Mon., September 12, 11:30 a.m. AMC Tues., September 13, 3 a.m. WE Fri., September 16, 1 a.m. WE Thur., September 15, 4 p.m. WE Thur., September 15, 6:30 p.m.

Hit & Run

(2012) Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell. A former getaway driver finds feds and his former gang members on his tail when he breaks out of the Witness Protection Program to help his girlfriend get to Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Comedy Central Thur., September 15, 11 a.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

(2012) Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TBS Sat., September 17, 9 a.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

(1992) Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. Freeform Wed., September 14, 8 p.m. Freeform Thur., September 15, 5:30 p.m.

Honey

(2003) Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer. A dancer/choreographer organizes a benefit to raise money for a new studio for inner-city youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. MTV Thur., September 15, 1 p.m. MTV Wed., September 14, 3:30 p.m.

Hope Floats

(1998) Sandra Bullock, Harry Connick Jr. After learning about her husband's infidelity, a woman returns to her hometown and finds romance with a handyman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Sat., September 17, 3:30 a.m. Starz Sat., September 17, 2:30 p.m.

Horrible Bosses 2

(2014) Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man's adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Fri., September 16, 3:30 p.m.

Horrible Bosses

(2011) Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Sat., September 17, 12 p.m.

Hostage

(2005) Bruce Willis, Kevin Pollak. A former hostage negotiator must take action when three carjackers hold a wealthy man and his children at gunpoint. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sat., September 17, 7 p.m.

Hostel Part II

(2007) Lauren German, Roger Bart. Three American women traveling abroad take a weekend excursion and become pawns in a grisly game designed to entertain privileged deviants. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Tues., September 13, 3 a.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine

(2010) John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sun., September 11, 8 a.m. TBS Sun., September 11, 4 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

(2003) Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Bravo Sat., September 17, 8 p.m. Bravo Sat., September 17, 10 p.m.

How to Tell You're a Douchebag

(2016) Charles Brice, DeWanda Wise. When a controversial blogger from New York messes with the wrong woman, he gets in trouble. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. BET Sat., September 17, 8 p.m. BET Sat., September 17, 9 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon

(2010) Voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler. Animated. A misfit Viking teenager sees a chance to change the course of his clan's future when he befriends an injured dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Thur., September 15, 6 p.m. FXX Fri., September 16, 4 p.m.

Hulk

(2003) Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Syfy Sat., September 17, 2 p.m. Syfy Tues., September 13, 10 p.m. Syfy Tues., September 13, 2:30 p.m.

The Hundred-Foot Journey

(2014) Helen Mirren, Om Puri. A haughty French restaurateur objects to a nearby Indian eatery until she tastes food made by the chef and recognizes his remarkable ability to create delicious dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Mon., September 12, 6 a.m. Showtime Mon., September 12, 4 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

(2015) Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Wed., September 14, 9 p.m. EPIX Thur., September 15, 8:30 a.m. EPIX Thur., September 15, 5:30 p.m. EPIX Sat., September 17, 10:30 p.m. EPIX Sun., September 18, 5 a.m.

I

I Am Number Four

(2011) Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sun., September 11, 3:30 p.m.

I Am Wrath

(2016) John Travolta, Amanda Schull. A man sets out to get his own justice after police are unable to catch his wife's killer. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Sat., September 17, 9 p.m. Starz Sun., September 18, 2:30 a.m.

Ice Age: Continental Drift

(2012) Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat's pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. FXX Thur., September 15, 3:30 p.m. FXX Fri., September 16, 1:30 p.m.

Idiocracy

(2006) Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph. Selected for a human hibernation project, an average soldier awakens 500 years in the future, where society is so dumbed-down that he is the smartest person alive. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. IFC Thur., September 15, 1:30 a.m. IFC Fri., September 16, 9:30 a.m.

I Do, I Do, I Do

(2015) Shawn Roberts, Autumn Reeser. An architect relives her disastrous wedding day over and over until she faces her fears and discovers what she really wants in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun., September 11, 11 a.m.

I Don't Know How She Does It

(2011) Sarah Jessica Parker, Pierce Brosnan. A new account in New York requiring a lot of travel threatens to derail a Boston-based financial executive's attempt to juggle work and family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. E! Thur., September 15, 7:30 a.m.

If I Stay

(2014) Chlo Grace Moretz, Mireille Enos. After a car wreck leaves her suspended between life and death, a teenager faces a choice that will determine her ultimate fate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Wed., September 14, 1:30 p.m.

I Married a Witch

(1942) Fredric March, Veronica Lake. A politician's campaign for governor is complicated by a seductive witch with romance and revenge on her mind. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Thur., September 15, 5 p.m.

The Imitation Game

(2014) Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley. Genius British logician and cryptologist Alan Turing helps crack Germany's Enigma Code during World War II but is later prosecuted by his government for illegal homosexual acts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Tues., September 13, 6 p.m. Showtime Wed., September 14, 5 a.m.

Imitation of Life

(1934) Claudette Colbert, Warren William. A young widow and her maid build a booming pancake business while raising their daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Tues., September 13, 9 a.m.

The Incredible Hulk

(2008) Edward Norton, Liv Tyler. As Bruce Banner seeks to rid himself of The Hulk forever, a powerful enemy known as The Abomination arises to wreak havoc on the human race. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Syfy Tues., September 13, 8 p.m. Syfy Wed., September 14, 12:30 a.m.

The Incredibles

(2004) Voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Animated. Now fighting boredom in suburbia, a former superhero and his family get a chance to save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Disney Sun., September 11, 8:30 a.m. Freeform Sat., September 17, 9 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

(1989) Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Sun., September 11, 8 p.m. Syfy Mon., September 12, 5 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

(1984) Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Sun., September 11, 5:30 p.m.

Infinitely Polar Bear

(2014) Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana. In Boston, a bipolar individual takes over sole responsibility for his two spirited daughters while his wife attends graduate school in New York. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Starz Fri., September 16, 2:30 a.m.

In Good Company

(2004) Dennis Quaid, Topher Grace. Demoted from his corporate job, a man learns his new, younger replacement is also dating his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Tues., September 13, 4:30 a.m.

In Our Son's Name

(2015) After their son is killed in the World Trade Center, Phyllis and Orlando choose reconciliation and nonviolence over revenge. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. KCET Sun., September 11, 5:30 p.m. KVCR Mon., September 12, 9 p.m.

In & Out

(1997) Kevin Kline, Joan Cusack. An actor's comment stirs media speculation about his prim Midwestern teacher's sexuality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Wed., September 14, 2 p.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

(2007) Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Mon., September 12, 6 p.m.

Inside Man

(2006) Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Thur., September 15, 9:30 a.m.

Insidious: Chapter 3

(2015) Dermot Mulroney, Stefanie Scott. Psychic Elise Rainier reluctantly agrees to use her ability to converse with the dead to help a teenage girl who is being tormented by a dangerous supernatural entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun., September 18, 3:30 a.m.

The Inspector General

(1949) Danny Kaye, Walter Slezak. Corrupt Russian officials mistake a traveling buffoon for the czar's dreaded inspector general. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Wed., September 14, 9:30 p.m.

International Velvet

(1978) Tatum O'Neal, Christopher Plummer. Aunt Velvet and her writer boyfriend help her teenage niece become an Olympic equestrian. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Sat., September 17, 10:30 a.m.

The Internship

(2013) Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Sun., September 11, 2:30 p.m.

The Intern

(2015) Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Thur., September 15, 10 p.m.

Interstellar

(2014) Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. As mankind's time on Earth comes to an end, a group of explorers begins the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover if there is a future for man among the stars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. EPIX Sun., September 11, 6 a.m. EPIX Sun., September 11, 1:30 p.m. EPIX Sun., September 11, 9 p.m.

In the Heart of the Sea

(2015) Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker. In 1820, crewmen from the New England vessel Essex face a harrowing battle for survival after a whale of mammoth size and strength attacks with force, crippling their ship and leaving them adrift in the ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sun., September 11, 2 p.m. HBO Sat., September 17, 3:30 p.m.

I, Robot

(2004) Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Fri., September 16, 7 a.m. Encore Fri., September 16, 8 p.m.

Island of Love

(1963) Robert Preston, Tony Randall. A movie producer falls in love with the niece of a gangster he helped trick into financing a flop. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Mon., September 12, 3 p.m.

The Italian Job

(2003) Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Thur., September 15, 7:30 p.m. AMC Fri., September 16, 3 p.m. Sundance Wed., September 14, 7:30 p.m. Sundance Wed., September 14, 11:30 p.m.

It Happened One Night

(1934) Claudette Colbert, Clark Gable. A newsman rides a bus and shares a cabin with a tycoon's runaway daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues., September 13, 11 a.m.

It's a Big Country

(1951) Ethel Barrymore, Gary Cooper. Eight episodes by seven directors show an elderly Bostonian, a Texan, a preacher and various other U.S. citizens. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Fri., September 16, 12 a.m.

It's a Wonderful World

(1939) Claudette Colbert, James Stewart. A framed private eye uses disguises and kidnaps a poet while trying to find a killer. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Tues., September 13, 4:30 a.m.

It's Complicated

(2009) Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. Bravo Fri., September 16, 10 p.m. Bravo Sat., September 17, 12 a.m.

Iverson

(2014) Allen Iverson rises from an impoverished childhood to conquer the basketball world as an 11-time NBA All-Star. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sun., September 11, 3:30 p.m. TMC Thur., September 15, 7:30 p.m.

J

The Jackal

(1997) Bruce Willis, Richard Gere. A jailed IRA operative helps the FBI track a masterful assassin about to perform a political killing. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Thur., September 15, 9:30 p.m.

Jackass 3D

(2010) Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including ``Sweatsuit Cocktail'' and ``Beehive Tetherball.'' (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Comedy Central Sun., September 18, 2 a.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer

(2013) Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sat., September 17, 12 p.m.

Jason's Lyric

(1994) Allen Payne, Jada Pinkett. A TV salesman falls for a waitress and clashes with his wayward brother in inner-city Houston. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. BET Mon., September 12, 12 p.m.

Jaws

(1975) Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Mon., September 12, 6 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 2

(2003) Ray Wise, Jonathan Breck. A winged creature terrorizes basketball players, coaches and cheerleaders who have become stranded on a highway. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Thur., September 15, 4 p.m. Syfy Thur., September 15, 11 p.m.

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser

(2015) David Spade, Brittany Daniel. Joe Dirt returns with a mop in his hand and a mullet on his noggin. The white-trash hero embarks on a journey through the American heartland and time itself as he finds himself caught in the past. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. Comedy Central Sun., September 11, 7 p.m. Comedy Central Mon., September 12, 2 a.m.

Joe Dirt

(2001) David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sun., September 11, 7:30 a.m.

Joshua

(2007) Sam Rockwell, Vera Farmiga. A Wall Street broker and his wife fall victim to a series of sinister events that their precocious son may have engineered. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Wed., September 14, 4 a.m.

Jungle Book

(1942) Sabu, Joseph Calleia. Kipling's boy hero Mowgli, lost in the jungle, is adopted by animals and taught how they talk. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sat., September 17, 3 p.m.

Juno

(2007) Ellen Page, Michael Cera. Unforeseen complications arise when a precocious teenager chooses an upscale couple to adopt her unborn baby. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sun., September 11, 4 p.m. HBO Thur., September 15, 4 p.m.

Jupiter Ascending

(2015) Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis. A genetically engineered soldier informs an ordinary woman of her destiny as the next recipient of an extraordinary inheritance that could alter the balance of the cosmos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Wed., September 14, 3:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park III

(2001) Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Spike Sat., September 17, 3 p.m.

Jurassic Park

(1993) Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Spike Sat., September 17, 8:30 a.m.

K

Keeping the Faith

(2000) Ben Stiller, Edward Norton. A rabbi and a priest, lifelong friends, each fall for a childhood friend when she comes back to town. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Tues., September 13, 10 a.m.

Kickboxer 3: The Art of War

(1992) Sasha Mitchell, Dennis Chan. A Los Angeles martial artist goes to Rio de Janeiro and fights to save a girl from a drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Tues., September 13, 6 a.m.

Kickboxer 2: The Road Back

(1991) Sasha Mitchell, Peter Boyle. Asian villains pick a fight with a Los Angeles kickboxer whose brother beat them in Bangkok. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Sundance Mon., September 12, 6 a.m. Sundance Tues., September 13, 3:30 a.m.

Killer Assistant

(2016) Arianne Zucker, Brando Eaton. Suzanne, a magazine editor in a struggling marriage, succumbs to her new assistant David's seduction. What starts as one bad decision quickly spirals into a web of blackmail, manipulation and murder as David becomes increasingly unhinged. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Lifetime Sat., September 17, 6 p.m.

Killer Crush

(2014) Daveigh Chase, Rick Roberts. A student's obsession with her professor takes a dangerous turn when she becomes a caregiver for his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat., September 17, 3:30 p.m.

Killer Elite

(2011) Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Sun., September 11, 7:30 a.m.

Killer Mountain

(2011) Aaron Douglas, Paul Campbell. A wealthy man hires a professional mountaineer and scientists to find missing climbers in the Himalayas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon., September 12, 4 a.m.

Killing Season

(2013) Robert De Niro, John Travolta. A U.S. veteran and a former Serbian soldier play cat-and-mouse games in the remote wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat., September 17, 2 p.m. TMC Wed., September 14, 6:30 p.m.

The Killing

(1956) Sterling Hayden, Coleen Gray. The organizers of a brilliantly conceived racetrack heist find their perfect crime beginning to unravel. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sat., September 17, 12:30 a.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service

(2014) Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Cinemax Tues., September 13, 11:30 a.m.

The King's Speech

(2010) Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England's King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. KTLA Sun., September 11, 3:30 p.m.

Kiss of Death

(1995) David Caruso, Nicolas Cage. An ex-convict helps an officer try to capture a crime boss in New York, then deals with the hood on his own terms. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Mon., September 12, 10 a.m.

Kiss the Bride

(2002) Amanda Detmer, Sean Patrick Flanery. An actress, a career woman and a rebellious rocker return home for their sibling's wedding. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. KCOP Sat., September 17, 11:30 a.m.

Knocked Up

(2007) Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Cinemax Sat., September 17, 2 a.m.

Knock Knock

(2015) Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas. Two nubile, stranded women reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sat., September 17, 3 a.m.

The Lady in Question

(1940) Brian Aherne, Rita Hayworth. A Paris shopkeeper's son falls in love with a murderer his father brings home. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Wed., September 14, 1:30 p.m.

Lake Placid

(1999) Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Syfy Mon., September 12, 10:30 p.m. Syfy Tues., September 13, 12:30 p.m.

Land of the Dead

(2005) Simon Baker, John Leguizamo. A mercenary leader squares off with a rebellious comrade, while flesh-eating zombies threaten their fortified city. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Tues., September 13, 7 a.m. IFC Tues., September 13, 11:30 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

(2001) Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sat., September 17, 12:30 p.m. TMC Sat., September 17, 7 p.m. TMC Wed., September 14, 5 p.m.

Larger Than Life

(1996) Bill Murray, Janeane Garofalo. A motivational speaker inherits an elephant and takes it cross-country to buyers in San Diego. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Mon., September 12, 4 p.m.

The Last Kiss

(2006) Zach Braff, Casey Affleck. Four friends cope with the consequences of their choices in life as they approach the age of 30. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Thur., September 15, 2:30 a.m.

Last Knights

(2015) Clive Owen, Cliff Curtis. A fallen swordsman leads a small army against a sadistic ruler to avenge his dishonored master. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Mon., September 12, 11:30 p.m. TMC Mon., September 12, 8:30 a.m. TMC Sat., September 17, 5 p.m. TMC Sun., September 18, 5:30 a.m.

Last Man Standing

(1996) Bruce Willis, Christopher Walken. A gunman works both sides of a Texas border town divided by bootleggers during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur., September 15, 12 a.m.

The Last Mimzy

(2007) Joely Richardson, Timothy Hutton. The parents and teacher of a pair of siblings notice the children are developing amazing mental abilities following their discovery of a box of strange toys. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Tues., September 13, 6:30 a.m.

The Last of the Mohicans

(1992) Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe. Colonial guide Hawkeye, with his Indian friends, Chingachgook and Uncas, rescue British sisters from the Huron to take them to their father, the commander of Fort William Henry. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Sundance Tues., September 13, 7:30 a.m.

The Last Song

(2010) Miley Cyrus, Greg Kinnear. In a Southern beach town, a man tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter through their shared love of music. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Sat., September 17, 8 a.m.

Last Stand at Saber River

(1997) Tom Selleck, Suzy Amis. A Confederate soldier returns to his Arizona homestead and finds Union sympathizers have laid claim to his land. 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Sun., September 11, 9:30 a.m.

A League of Their Own

(1992) Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. OVA Mon., September 12, 4 p.m. OVA Sun., September 11, 5 p.m. WGN A Sun., September 11, 9 a.m. WGN A Sun., September 11, 11 a.m.

Leave the World Behind

(2014) To save their friendship, members of the band Swedish House Mafia decide to embark on a final, no-holds-barred tour, then dissolve the band for good. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues., September 13, 7 a.m.

Legends of the Fall

(1994) Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. A retired cavalry officer and his sons live on a pre-World War I Montana cattle ranch. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. OVA Mon., September 12, 9:30 a.m.

Legend

(2015) Tom Hardy, Emily Browning. Reggie Kray and his unstable twin brother Ronnie rapidly rise through the London underworld to become two of the most infamous gangsters of the 1960s. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Tues., September 13, 9 a.m. Cinemax Tues., September 13, 10 p.m.

Less Than Zero

(1987) Andrew McCarthy, Jami Gertz. Beverly Hills rich kids help their friend who is hooked on cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun., September 11, 6:30 p.m.

Let Me In

(2010) Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chlo Grace Moretz. A misfit boy suspects that his only friend, an eerie child who only appears at night, is hiding a terrible secret. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Fri., September 16, 11 a.m.

Let Us Prey

(2014) Liam Cunningham, Pollyanna McIntosh. A mysterious stranger in a remote police station takes over the minds and souls of everyone. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sat., September 17, 9 p.m. TMC Sun., September 18, 12 a.m.

Liar Liar

(1997) Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy's birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMT Sat., September 17, 8:30 p.m.

Liberty Stands Still

(2002) Linda Fiorentino, Wesley Snipes. Perched in a building, a sniper threatens to kill the wife of a gun manufacturer if she hangs up the phone. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Fri., September 16, 4:30 a.m.

Licence to Kill

(1989) Timothy Dalton, Carey Lowell. James Bond, secret agent 007, brings down a Latin American drug king who uses Stinger missiles. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Wed., September 14, 12 p.m.

License to Drive

(1988) Corey Haim, Corey Feldman. A teenager flunks his driving test but goes out anyway in his grandfather's 1972 blue Cadillac. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sun., September 11, 11 a.m.

License to Wed

(2007) Robin Williams, Mandy Moore. A newly engaged couple find out if they are truly compatible when a clergyman puts them through a rigorous marriage-prep class. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Thur., September 15, 7:30 a.m.

Listen to Me Marlon

(2015) Michael Borne, Marlon Brando. Actor Marlon Brando reveals personal thoughts on audio tape, offering insight into his life and career. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Tues., September 13, 4:30 a.m.

Little Big League

(1994) Luke Edwards, Timothy Busfield. The 12-year-old heir and manager of the Minnesota Twins coaches the baseball team to a winning streak by teaching the players to love the game once more. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. MLB Sun., September 11, 5 p.m.

Little Fockers

(2010) Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins' birthday, Greg Focker's moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sun., September 11, 7:30 a.m.

Live and Let Die

(1973) Roger Moore, Yaphet Kotto. Agent 007 charms a tarot reader in Jamaica on the voodoo/heroin trail of Mr. Big. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Fri., September 16, 3:30 a.m.

Looper

(2012) Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. FXX Tues., September 13, 12:30 p.m.

Loose in London

(1953) Bowery Boys, Angela Greene. When one of the Boys is summoned to London as heir to a dying earl, the gang finds a houseful of scheming relatives. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sat., September 17, 7:30 a.m.

Lost in Translation

(2003) Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson. In Tokyo to shoot a commercial, a middle-aged actor becomes attracted to a young woman whose husband is a celebrity photographer. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon., September 12, 2 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

(1997) Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Spike Sat., September 17, 12 p.m.

Love by Chance

(2016) Ben Ayers, Beau Garrett. Claire, the owner of a new restaurant, is too busy to focus on relationships. Her mother decides to fix this by finding Claire the perfect man | without telling Claire. 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat., September 17, 9 p.m.

Love on the Sidelines

(2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) Hallmark Sun., September 11, 7 p.m.

The Lovers

(2014) Josh Hartnett, Alice Englert. An impossible love blooms across two time periods and continents. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Mon., September 12, 7 a.m. TMC Mon., September 12, 7 p.m.

Lovesick

(2014) Matt LeBlanc, Ali Larter. A man tries to prevent his strange psychological condition from affecting his new relationship. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Wed., September 14, 10:30 a.m.

Lucky Number Slevin

(2006) Josh Hartnett, Morgan Freeman. A conflict between black and Jewish gangsters in New York City and a case of mistaken identity land a man in the middle of a revenge plot of a crime boss. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun., September 18, 3:30 a.m.

Made of Honor

(2008) Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Tues., September 13, 1:30 p.m. Starz Tues., September 13, 9 p.m.

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

(1985) Mel Gibson, Tina Turner. Aunty Entity will return Mad Max's camels if he will fight the giant Blaster in a barbaric caged arena. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Sun., September 18, 2:30 a.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road

(2015) Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Fri., September 16, 7:30 p.m. Cinemax Sat., September 17, 10 p.m.

The Manchurian Candidate

(2004) Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator's son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Fri., September 16, 1:30 p.m. TMC Fri., September 16, 10 p.m.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

(2015) Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer. During the Cold War, CIA agent Napoleon Solo and KGB agent Illya Kuryakin join forces to infiltrate a criminal organization which plans to use nuclear means to upset the balance of power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Tues., September 13, 4 p.m.

Manglehorn

(2014) Al Pacino, Holly Hunter. In small-town Texas, a reclusive and bitter locksmith spends his days pining for the woman he lost because of the bad choices he made. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues., September 13, 6 p.m.

The Man in 3B

(2015) Lamman Rucker, Christian Keyes. A murder in a New York apartment building casts suspicion on all the residents, including a new tenant. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BET Fri., September 16, 2:30 p.m. BET Thur., September 15, 10:30 p.m.

Mannequin

(1987) Andrew McCarthy, Kim Cattrall. A Philadelphia window dresser woos a mannequin brought to life by the spirit of an ancient princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sun., September 11, 8 p.m.

Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures

(2016) Debbie Harry, Brooke Shields. The interplay between Robert Mapplethorpe's personal and professional lives. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Thur., September 15, 2 a.m.

The Mark of Zorro

(1940) Tyrone Power, Linda Darnell. Foppish Don Diego Vega courts the daughter of a tyrant, whose henchman he fights as a masked avenger. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur., September 15, 6 a.m.

Mary of Scotland

(1936) Katharine Hepburn, Fredric March. Queen Elizabeth jails Queen Mary for 18 years, then puts her to death. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Fri., September 16, 1:30 a.m.

The Mask

(1994) Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Sat., September 17, 3 p.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

(2003) Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Sundance Wed., September 14, 6 a.m.

The Mating Game

(1959) Debbie Reynolds, Tony Randall. An Internal Revenue Service agent audits an evasive farmer and woos his elusive daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon., September 12, 1 p.m.

Max Payne

(2008) Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. A maverick cop faces a supernatural battle when he descends into a dark underworld to find those who killed his family and his partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Thur., September 15, 3 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

(2015) Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Wed., September 14, 10 a.m. HBO Wed., September 14, 11 p.m.

Meatballs

(1979) Bill Murray, Chris Makepeace. A zany summer camp counselor leads his misfit charges into a no-holds-barred competition against high-class campers. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Wed., September 14, 3:30 a.m.

The Mechanic

(1972) Charles Bronson, Jan-Michael Vincent. A master hit man teaches the trade to an eager young man who idolizes him. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues., September 13, 4 p.m. EPIX Tues., September 13, 6:30 a.m.

Men in Black

(1997) Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Fri., September 16, 5:30 p.m. AMC Sat., September 17, 12:30 a.m.

Men of Honor

(2000) Robert De Niro, Cuba Gooding Jr. The U.S. Navy's first black diver battles a salty chief, racial prejudice and a crippling setback. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Mon., September 12, 1 p.m. Encore Mon., September 12, 10 p.m. Encore Thur., September 15, 5 a.m.

Men, Women & Children

(2014) Rosemarie DeWitt, Jennifer Garner. Teenagers and their parents try to sort through the many ways the Internet has changed their relationships, their ways of communication and their self-image. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Tues., September 13, 11:30 a.m.

Michael Clayton

(2007) George Clooney, Tom Wilkinson. A ``fixer'' at a corporate law firm faces the biggest challenge of his career when a guilt-ridden attorney has a breakdown during a class-action lawsuit. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Fri., September 16, 8 p.m.

The Midnight Meat Train

(2008) Bradley Cooper, Leslie Bibb. A photographer descends into the realm of pure evil when he becomes fascinated with a serial killer who preys on late-night subway commuters. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Fri., September 16, 1:30 a.m.

The Million Dollar Duck

(2016) The history of the Federal Duck Stamp Contest, the only juried, art competition run by the U.S. government. (PG) 1 hr. 11 mins. Animal Planet Wed., September 14, 10:30 p.m. Animal Planet Wed., September 14, 9 p.m.

A Million Ways to Die in the West

(2014) Seth MacFarlane, Charlize Theron. A pistol-packing woman helps a cowardly farmer find his inner courage, but when her outlaw husband rides into town seeking revenge, the farmer must put his newfound bravery to the test. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Wed., September 14, 7 p.m. FXX Wed., September 14, 11:30 p.m.

Mind/Game: The Unquiet Journey of Chamique Holdsclaw

(2015) Narrated by Glenn Close. Chamique Holdsclaw's battle against the stigma of mental illness. (NR) 56 mins. LOGO Wed., September 14, 4 a.m.

Mirrors

(2008) Kiefer Sutherland, Paula Patton. A former cop must protect his family from an evil force that uses mirrors to cross over into their home. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Tues., September 13, 4 a.m.

Misery

(1990) James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Mon., September 12, 9:30 a.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

(2005) Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. POP Tues., September 13, 9 p.m. POP Wed., September 14, 1 p.m.

Miss Congeniality

(2000) Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. POP Mon., September 12, 9 p.m. POP Sun., September 11, 10 p.m.

Mission: Impossible

(1996) Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Thur., September 15, 8 p.m. IFC Thur., September 15, 10:30 p.m.

Miss You Already

(2015) Toni Collette, Drew Barrymore. A woman undergoes treatment to battle breast cancer while her best friend tries to get pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Fri., September 16, 4 p.m. EPIX Fri., September 16, 7 a.m. EPIX Thur., September 15, 11 p.m.

The Mistress of Spices

(2005) Aishwarya Rai, Dylan McDermott. A woman who harnesses magic powers from spices falls for a hunky architect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Thur., September 15, 6:30 a.m.

Mommy

(2014) Anne Dorval, Antoine-Olivier Pilon. A peculiar neighbor offers hope to a recent widow who is struggling to raise a teenager who is unpredictable and, sometimes, violent. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Mon., September 12, 7 a.m.

The Money Pit

(1986) Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Sun., September 18, 4 a.m.

Monsters University

(2013) Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski's fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University's elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Disney XD Mon., September 12, 5 p.m. Disney XD Tues., September 13, 3:30 p.m.

Moonstruck

(1987) Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Wed., September 14, 6 a.m.

A Most Wanted Man

(2014) Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rachel McAdams. An escaped militant's attempt to claim an inheritance gives a German agent the chance to lay a trap for a well-regarded Muslim scholar who is suspected of financing terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Tues., September 13, 12:30 a.m. EPIX Tues., September 13, 5:30 p.m.

A Mother's Instinct

(2015) Josie Bissett, Spencer Drever. When a woman's son goes missing, her daughter believes their new neighbor is responsible. When the police won't investigate the neighbor, the mother decides to take matters into her own hands. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Sat., September 17, 2 p.m.

The Mothman Prophecies

(2002) Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A reporter investigates the sightings of a strange creature and other strange phenomena in a small town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Mon., September 12, 8:30 p.m.

Movie Crazy

(1932) Harold Lloyd, Constance Cummings. A bumpkin seeks fame and fortune in the big city under the impression he's been offered a screen test. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed., September 14, 12:30 a.m.

Mr. Holmes

(2015) Ian McKellen, Laura Linney. Long-retired and near the end of his life, Sherlock Holmes grapples with an unreliable memory and must rely on his housekeeper's son as he revisits the still-unsolved case that led to his retirement. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun., September 11, 4 p.m. EPIX Mon., September 12, 2 a.m.

Mr. Lucky

(1943) Cary Grant, Laraine Day. A floating-casino operator cons an heiress into having games of chance at a ball for the war effort. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun., September 11, 7 a.m.

Mr. Mom

(1983) Michael Keaton, Teri Garr. An automotive engineer's wife gets a job, and he stays home with the children, housework and housewives. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sun., September 11, 9:30 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire

(1993) Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMT Sat., September 17, 5:30 p.m. CMT Tues., September 13, 11 p.m. CMT Tues., September 13, 8 p.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

(2008) Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O'Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Sun., September 11, 1 p.m.

Murder by Numbers

(2002) Sandra Bullock, Ryan Gosling. Two young men engage in a battle of wits with a homicide detective who is investigating grisly strangulations. (R) 2 hrs. IFC Mon., September 12, 12 p.m. IFC Mon., September 12, 7 a.m.

Murder in the Dark

(2013) Luke Arnold, Phil Austin. While camping in the ruins of an ancient Turkish town, an innocent game turns deadly for a group of friends. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Thur., September 15, 12:30 p.m.

The Music Box

(1932) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Gravity, an impatient professor and a sassy nursemaid hinder movers trying to deliver a player piano to an upstairs address. (NR) 39 mins. TCM Tues., September 13, 7 p.m.

My Best Friend's Girl

(2008) Dane Cook, Kate Hudson. Complications crop up when an unlikable cad dates his best pal's ex-girlfriend in the pal's scheme to convince her to go back to him. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. Comedy Central Thur., September 15, 1:30 p.m.

My Blueberry Nights

(2007) Norah Jones, Jude Law. After her unfaithful boyfriend dumps her, a woman sets out on a cross-country road trip and sends postcards to a cafe owner who secretly loves her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon., September 12, 11:30 a.m. Cinemax Fri., September 16, 5 a.m.

My Fellow Americans

(1996) Jack Lemmon, James Garner. Two ex-presidents feud while running from government goons trying to silence them about a kickback scandal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sat., September 17, 12 p.m. Encore Sat., September 17, 7 p.m. Encore Tues., September 13, 2 p.m. Encore Tues., September 13, 9:30 p.m.

Mystic Pizza

(1988) Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun., September 11, 2 p.m.

Nacho Libre

(2006) Jack Black, Ana de la Reguera. To raise money for an orphanage, a Mexican cook named Ignacio moonlights as a professional wrestler. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Comedy Central Fri., September 16, 11:30 a.m. Comedy Central Sat., September 17, 9:30 a.m.

Napoleon Dynamite

(2004) Jon Heder, Jon Gries. A gawky teenager from an odd family helps his new friend run for class president against a popular student. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. MTV Sat., September 17, 11 p.m. MTV Sat., September 17, 2 a.m.

National Lampoon's Cattle Call

(2006) Thomas Ian Nicholas, Jenny Mollen. Three lonely friends endure the wrath of women who responded to their fake casting call. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Tues., September 13, 1:30 a.m.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

(1989) Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sun., September 11, 7 p.m.

National Lampoon's European Vacation

(1985) Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Freeform Sun., September 11, 5 p.m.

National Lampoon's Vacation

(1983) Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Sun., September 11, 3 p.m.

National Treasure

(2004) Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Sat., September 17, 11 a.m.

The Natural

(1984) Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. OVA Sun., September 11, 8 p.m. OVA Tues., September 13, 1 p.m. OVA Wed., September 14, 10:30 a.m.

The Navigator

(1924) Buster Keaton, Kathryn McGuire. Silent. A millionaire and his girlfriend drift alone at sea in a condemned steamship. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Sun., September 11, 9:30 p.m.

The Negotiator

(1998) Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey. A framed police negotiator takes hostages and demands to speak with a counterpart from another precinct. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. OVA Tues., September 13, 6 p.m.

Neighbors

(2014) Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house's raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Sun., September 11, 5 p.m.

Never Say Never Again

(1983) Sean Connery, Klaus Maria Brandauer. Aging agent 007 seeks hijacked warheads and finds SPECTRE's Largo and Fatima Blush. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Encore Wed., September 14, 1:30 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

(2014) Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum's magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Fri., September 16, 9:30 a.m.

A Night at the Opera

(1935) Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. Groucho, Chico and Harpo go to Italy and bring opera and its patrons down to their level. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues., September 13, 8 p.m.

Nightlight

(2015) Shelby Young, Chloe Bridges. Undeterred by news of a classmate's recent suicide, five teens gather in a dark and legendary woodland for an evening of scary fun and awaken a demonic presence that seizes upon their deepest fears. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Wed., September 14, 7 a.m.

Night Moves

(1975) Gene Hackman, Jennifer Warren. A Los Angeles private eye finds a runaway girl and murder in the Florida Keys. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri., September 16, 9 p.m.

Nine Months

(1995) Hugh Grant, Julianne Moore. His girlfriend's pregnancy sends a San Francisco child psychologist into panic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Mon., September 12, 3:30 a.m. Starz Mon., September 12, 7 p.m.

Noah

(2014) Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. EPIX Mon., September 12, 10 p.m.

No God, No Master

(2012) David Strathairn, Ray Wise. In 1919, a federal agent uncovers an anarchist plot to destroy democracy in the U.S. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Thur., September 15, 4:30 a.m.

No Stranger Than Love

(2015) Alison Brie, Justin Chatwin. A man becomes trapped in a giant hole that mysteriously appears inside the house of his mistress. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Sun., September 11, 9:30 a.m.

No Strings Attached

(2011) Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Sat., September 17, 6:30 p.m. E! Sat., September 17, 9:30 p.m.

No Way Out

(1987) Kevin Costner, Gene Hackman. The secretary of Defense forces a Pentagon naval aide to lead a manhunt for a Soviet spy during a murder cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Mon., September 12, 9:30 a.m.

Now You See Me

(2013) Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Spike Sun., September 11, 2 p.m. Spike Sun., September 11, 10 p.m.

The Number 23

(2007) Jim Carrey, Virginia Madsen. A man becomes obsessed with a book that appears to be based on his life and ends with the murder of the main character. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sat., September 17, 2 p.m. Cinemax Wed., September 14, 4 p.m.

The Object of My Affection

(1998) Jennifer Aniston, Paul Rudd. Pregnant by her lover, a woman asks her gay male friend to help her raise the baby. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Fri., September 16, 2 p.m.

Observe and Report

(2009) Seth Rogen, Ray Liotta. A mall security officer tries to impress his dream girl and prove his worthiness for a coveted spot at the police academy by collaring a flasher. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Wed., September 14, 12 p.m.

Ocean's Eleven

(2001) George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Sun., September 18, 1:30 a.m.

Octopussy

(1983) Roger Moore, Maud Adams. Agent 007 links a fake Faberge egg to smugglers in league with a mad Soviet general. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Encore Tues., September 13, 10 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman

(1982) Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Sun., September 11, 11 a.m. Starz Thur., September 15, 11 p.m. Starz Thur., September 15, 8:30 a.m.

Once

(2006) Glen Hansard, Marketa Irglova. An Irish street musician and a Czech immigrant collaborate on a number of songs that reflect the story of their blossoming love. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Fri., September 16, 10 a.m.

One Missed Call

(2008) Shannyn Sossamon, Ed Burns. A young woman and a detective try to unravel the mystery of cell-phone calls that broadcast victims' final moments just days before they die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Tues., September 13, 1:30 p.m.

The One

(2001) Jet Li, Carla Gugino. A team of agents hunts a renegade who leaps through dimensions in order to gain enormous power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Showtime Thur., September 15, 5 a.m.

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

(1969) George Lazenby, Diana Rigg. Agent 007 proposes to a contessa and foils SPECTRE chief Blofeld's agricultural plot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Mon., September 12, 5:30 p.m.

Open Range

(2003) Robert Duvall, Kevin Costner. Cattle herdsmen unite to battle a ruthless rancher and his henchmen in 1882. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Sun., September 11, 2 p.m.

The Open Road

(2009) Jeff Bridges, Justin Timberlake. The estranged son of a famous ballplayer tries to bring his father home to see his sick mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Wed., September 14, 8 a.m.

Orphan

(2009) Vera Farmiga, Peter Sarsgaard. A series of alarming events leads a woman to believe that something evil lurks behind the angelic face of her recently adopted daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Syfy Fri., September 16, 1:30 p.m. Syfy Thur., September 15, 6 p.m.

Ouija

(2014) Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff. Teens unwittingly awaken a dark power when they use an antique Ouija board to try to communicate with a friend who recently died. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Sat., September 17, 4 a.m.

Our Brand Is Crisis

(2015) Sandra Bullock, Billy Bob Thornton. After coming out of self-imposed retirement, an American political consultant must outwit a rival strategist to get a Bolivian presidential candidate elected. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sat., September 17, 1 a.m.

Our Family Wedding

(2010) America Ferrera, Forest Whitaker. Insults fly and tension runs high when two highly competitive men wreak havoc with their children's wedding plans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. KCOP Sat., September 17, 1:30 p.m. OVA Wed., September 14, 10 p.m.

Out of Sight

(1998) George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Tues., September 13, 11:30 p.m.

Outpost in Morocco

(1949) George Raft, Marie Windsor. A French Foreign Legion captain loves an enemy Arab chieftain's daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Wed., September 14, 3 p.m.

Out to Sea

(1997) Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. An elderly gambler seeking a wealthy wife signs himself and his widowed brother-in-law on as cruise-ship dance hosts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Tues., September 13, 8 p.m.

Overboard

(1987) Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman's wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter's mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Fri., September 16, 8 p.m. CMT Sat., September 17, 3 p.m.

The Pack

(1977) Joe Don Baker, Hope Alexander-Willis. Miserable abandoned dogs attack a marine biologist and others on a summer vacation island. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sun., September 18, 12:30 a.m.

Paddington

(2014) Voice of Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins. Live action/animated. A lost Peruvian bear finds shelter with a kind British family, but a museum taxidermist has designs on his rare hide. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Thur., September 15, 6 a.m.

The Palm Beach Story

(1942) Claudette Colbert, Joel McCrea. An inventor's wife meets some sporting millionaires on a train to Florida. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur., September 15, 1:30 a.m.

Paper Towns

(2015) Nat Wolff, Cara Delevingne. Following a night of adventure with his mysterious neighbor, a teen and his friends use cryptic clues to find her after she suddenly disappears. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Fri., September 16, 11 a.m.

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

(2015) Chris J. Murray, Brit Shaw. The discovery of an old and mysterious camcorder leads to supernatural terror in a couple's new home. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Wed., September 14, 8 p.m. EPIX Thur., September 15, 2 p.m.

Parental Guidance

(2012) Billy Crystal, Bette Midler. Modern problems collide with old-school methods when a man and his eager-to-please wife baby-sit for their three grandchildren. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Sat., September 17, 1 p.m.

The Parent Trap

(1998) Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Nickelodeon Thur., September 15, 8 p.m.

Parrish

(1961) Troy Donahue, Claudette Colbert. A poor young man cuts a swath in the Connecticut tobacco world; then his mother marries a big-shot planter. (NR) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TCM Tues., September 13, 2:30 p.m.

The Patriot

(2000) Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. IFC Sat., September 17, 4 p.m. IFC Sat., September 17, 8 p.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

(2009) Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Sun., September 11, 9:30 p.m. Freeform Mon., September 12, 6 p.m.

Payback

(1999) Mel Gibson, Gregg Henry. A man seeks revenge on his wife and crime partner, who shot him and left him for dead. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Fri., September 16, 12:30 a.m. IFC Mon., September 12, 2:30 a.m. IFC Sun., September 11, 12:30 p.m. IFC Thur., September 15, 5:30 p.m.

The Peacemaker

(1997) George Clooney, Nicole Kidman. A scientist and an Army Special Forces colonel travel the globe in pursuit of stolen nuclear weapons. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Mon., September 12, 8 p.m.

The Peanuts Movie

(2015) Voices of Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller. Animated. Good ol' Charlie Brown develops a crush on the Little Red-Haired Girl while his best friend Snoopy embarks on an epic adventure as a World War I flying ace who pursues the Red Baron. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Sat., September 17, 7:30 a.m.

Pearl Harbor

(2001) Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (R) 3 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Sun., September 11, 4:30 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married

(1986) Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun., September 11, 11 p.m.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

(2010) Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. After learning he is the son of Poseidon, a youth must prevent a war among the gods and rescue his mother from Hades, king of the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Syfy Mon., September 12, 8 p.m. Syfy Tues., September 13, 5 p.m.

Permanent Midnight

(1998) Ben Stiller, Elizabeth Hurley. Sitcom writer Jerry Stahl recalls heroin addiction, his mother's suicide, his failed marriage and affairs. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Wed., September 14, 10 p.m.

The Pianist

(2002) Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann. Polish Jew Wladyslaw Szpilman survives five years in the Nazi-controlled Warsaw ghetto during World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 28 mins. HBO Mon., September 12, 3:30 a.m.

Pineapple Express

(2008) Seth Rogen, James Franco. A stoner who witnessed a murder flees with his dealer when a drug lord and crooked cop trace a rare strain of marijuana back to them. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. MTV Fri., September 16, 11 p.m. MTV Sat., September 17, 9 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

(2003) Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. A swashbuckler must rescue a governor's daughter from a pirate and his mates, who turn into skeletons by moonlight. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FXX Sat., September 17, 5 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 2

(2015) Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Mon., September 12, 11 a.m.

Pixels

(2015) Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Live action/animated. A home-theater installer leads a team of old-school arcade champs and a military specialist in a battle against aliens who base their attacks on 1980s-era video games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Tues., September 13, 3 a.m. Starz Tues., September 13, 5 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

(1987) Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Fri., September 16, 6 a.m. IFC Fri., September 16, 11:30 a.m.

Planes

(2013) Voices of Dane Cook, Stacy Keach. Animated. Despite his incompatible build and fear of heights, a small-town plane dreams of one day competing as a high-flying air racer. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Fri., September 16, 3:30 p.m. Freeform Sat., September 17, 7 a.m.

Playing It Cool

(2014) Chris Evans, Michelle Monaghan. A lovestruck man enters into a platonic relationship with a woman who's already engaged to someone else. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Mon., September 12, 11:30 a.m.

Play Misty for Me

(1971) Clint Eastwood, Jessica Walter. An avid listener becomes obsessed with a California disc jockey who had an affair with her. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Mon., September 12, 8 a.m.

Poetic Justice

(1993) Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Tues., September 13, 2:30 p.m.

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

(1986) JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson. An American Indian helps a broke and homeless family, once again prey to a poltergeist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sun., September 18, 4:30 a.m.

Poltergeist

(1982) Craig T. Nelson, JoBeth Williams. A suburban couple's little girl is drawn from her bedroom into a nightmarish other dimension. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Sun., September 11, 6 a.m.

Poltergeist

(2015) Sam Rockwell, Rosemarie DeWitt. Parapsychologists visit a family's home when sinister spirits hold their youngest daughter captive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sat., September 17, 3:30 p.m.

Precious

(2009) Gabourey Sidibe, Mo'Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Oxygen Thur., September 15, 10:30 p.m. Oxygen Thur., September 15, 8 p.m.

Premium Rush

(2012) Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon. A bike messenger's last delivery of the day turns into a life-or-death chase through Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Fri., September 16, 9:30 a.m. FX Thur., September 15, 11:30 p.m.

The Prestige

(2006) Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale. After an illusion goes tragically wrong, two 19th-century magicians engage in a bitter and potentially deadly rivalry. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Encore Mon., September 12, 1 a.m.

Pretty in Pink

(1986) Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sun., September 11, 3:30 p.m.

Pride

(2007) Terrence Howard, Bernie Mac. In the 1970s an aficionado and a janitor renovate an abandoned pool and establish a swim team in one of Philadelphia's roughest neighborhoods. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun., September 11, 7 p.m.

Primal Fear

(1996) Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. POP Fri., September 16, 9 p.m. POP Sat., September 17, 3 p.m.

Prisoners

(2013) Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. FX Mon., September 12, 6:30 a.m.

Project Almanac

(2015) Jonny Weston, Sofia Black-D'Elia. A high-school science nerd and his friends build a time machine, but their joy is short-lived when they discover the ripple effects of its use. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sat., September 17, 1 a.m. EPIX Sat., September 17, 12:30 p.m.

Proof of Life

(2000) Meg Ryan, Russell Crowe. A woman enlists a hostage negotiator to lead mercenaries to rescue her kidnapped husband from South American guerrillas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Tues., September 13, 7:30 p.m.

The Proposal

(2009) Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she's tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Sat., September 17, 1 p.m. MTV Sat., September 17, 5:30 p.m.

P.S. I Love You

(2007) Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler. A grieving widow receives a series of messages that her husband left to encourage her to establish a new life and ease the loss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. WE Fri., September 16, 7 p.m. WE Fri., September 16, 10 p.m.

Psycho

(1960) Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh. A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers, run by mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Sundance Sat., September 17, 7:30 a.m.

The Purge: Anarchy

(2014) Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo. During a night of government-sanctioned mayhem, a man's mission to avenge his late son turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Wed., September 14, 8 p.m. FX Thur., September 15, 5:30 p.m.

The Purge

(2013) Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity | including murder | is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. FX Wed., September 14, 6 p.m. FX Thur., September 15, 9 a.m.

Purple Violets

(2007) Selma Blair, Edward Burns. Patti Petalson has a difficult time with the pressures of becoming the next important American writer. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KTLA Sun., September 18, 1:30 a.m.

The Pursuit of Happyness

(2006) Will Smith, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith. A single father and his young son endure many hardships as the father struggles to provide a better future for both of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Wed., September 14, 2 p.m.

Push

(2009) Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Sun., September 11, 11 p.m. Syfy Mon., September 12, 2:30 p.m.

The Quick and the Dead

(1995) Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Fri., September 16, 1 a.m. Starz Fri., September 16, 8:30 a.m.

The Rage: Carrie 2

(1999) Emily Bergl, Jason London. After her best friend commits suicide, an unpopular girl discovers she has telekinetic powers and uses them to seek revenge on her humiliators. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sat., September 17, 1:30 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark

(1981) Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Sun., September 11, 3 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II

(1985) Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Tues., September 13, 10 p.m. Sundance Wed., September 14, 1 p.m.

Rambo III

(1988) Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Wed., September 14, 12 a.m. Sundance Wed., September 14, 3 p.m.

Rampart

(2011) Woody Harrelson, Ben Foster. A veteran cop blurs the line between right and wrong as he carries out his own brand of justice on the streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Mon., September 12, 12:30 p.m.

Ratatouille

(2007) Voices of Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm. Animated. A Parisian rat who enjoys fine food lives beneath a famous restaurant and longs to be a great chef. (G) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Sun., September 11, 6 a.m.

Rat Race

(2001) Rowan Atkinson, John Cleese. A hotel owner devises a contest where six Las Vegas gamblers frantically search for a bag containing $2 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Wed., September 14, 7 a.m.

Ray

(2004) Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TMC Sun., September 11, 1 p.m. TMC Sun., September 11, 9 p.m. TMC Thur., September 15, 11 p.m. TMC Thur., September 15, 2 p.m.

Rear Window

(1954) James Stewart, Grace Kelly. Sitting in a wheelchair, his leg in a cast, a photographer spies on courtyard neighbors and sees a murder. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Fri., September 16, 8:30 a.m. Sundance Sat., September 17, 2 a.m.

Rebound

(2005) Martin Lawrence, Wendy Raquel Robinson. Suspended after a public outburst, a college basketball coach accepts a short-term job with a team of middle schoolers. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Mon., September 12, 8:30 a.m.

Refuge

(2013) Sebastian Beacon, Chris Kies. A family struggles to survive after a catastrophic event. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Wed., September 14, 1 p.m.

Reign of Fire

(2002) Christian Bale, Matthew McConaughey. A hotshot American and a firefighter unite to fight a horde of dragons in post-apocalyptic London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Wed., September 14, 11:30 p.m.

Remember the Titans

(2000) Denzel Washington, Will Patton. A Virginia high school hires a black football coach after undergoing integration in 1971. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Sat., September 17, 1:30 p.m.

RENO 911!: Miami

(2007) Thomas Lennon, Ben Garant. Attending a police convention in Florida, bumbling Nevada officers must save the day when terrorists launch an attack. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. IFC Fri., September 16, 7:30 a.m. IFC Fri., September 16, 3:30 p.m.

Resident Evil: Extinction

(2007) Milla Jovovich, Oded Fehr. Genetically altered by Umbrella Corp., Alice and her cohorts try to eradicate an undead virus before it infects everyone on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Wed., September 14, 12:30 a.m.

Return to Me

(2000) David Duchovny, Minnie Driver. A heart-transplant recipient meets the donor's lonely widower in a chance encounter. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Fri., September 16, 10 a.m.

Return to Nim's Island

(2013) Bindi Irwin, Toby Wallace. A scientist and his daughter try to protect an island from developers and poachers. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri., September 16, 8 a.m.

The Revenant

(2015) Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. HBO Sat., September 17, 8 p.m. HBO Sun., September 18, 1:30 a.m.

Ride Along

(2014) Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta's most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Mon., September 12, 10:30 p.m. FX Tues., September 13, 12:30 a.m.

The Right Stuff

(1983) Sam Shepard, Scott Glenn. The selection and training of the first U.S. astronauts take place amid political maneuvering and media hype. (PG) 3 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Mon., September 12, 3:30 a.m. Encore Sat., September 17, 5 a.m.

R.I.P.D.

(2013) Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Mon., September 12, 5:30 p.m. FX Tues., September 13, 8:30 a.m.

Rising Stars

(2010) Fisher Stevens, Barry Corbin. Faced with creating material for a reality show, three musical acts find more than their futures on the line when their reactions to increasing competition are caught on tape. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCOP Sun., September 11, 11:30 p.m.

Risky Business

(1983) Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay. A call girl helps a Princeton applicant turn his home into a one-night brothel. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Tues., September 13, 4 a.m. Encore Tues., September 13, 6 p.m.

A River Runs Through It

(1992) Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Tues., September 13, 8 a.m.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

(1993) Cary Elwes, Richard Lewis. The Sherwood Forest archer leads his melting pot of outlaws against Prince John and the Sheriff of Rottingham. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BBC America Tues., September 13, 9:30 p.m. BBC America Wed., September 14, 2 a.m.

Robin Hood

(2010) Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Syfy Sat., September 17, 5 p.m.

RoboCop 3

(1993) Robert John Burke, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman takes to the air to defend a run-down neighborhood from a Japanese tycoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sat., September 17, 8:30 a.m.

Rocky Balboa

(2006) Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky's plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world's reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Sun., September 11, 6 a.m. Showtime Sun., September 11, 1 p.m. Showtime Sat., September 17, 9:30 a.m. Showtime Sat., September 17, 11 p.m.

Role Models

(2008) Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Fri., September 16, 11 p.m.

Roll Bounce

(2005) Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Wed., September 14, 4:30 a.m.

The Rookie

(2002) Dennis Quaid, Rachel Griffiths. A high-school baseball coach makes it to the Major Leagues as a middle-aged relief pitcher. (G) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Sun., September 11, 6 p.m.

The Royal Tenenbaums

(2001) Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston. An errant father tries to reconcile with his eccentric and underachieving family in New York. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sat., September 17, 10:30 a.m. TMC Sun., September 11, 5 p.m. TMC Sun., September 11, 9 a.m. TMC Wed., September 14, 3 p.m. TMC Wed., September 14, 8:30 a.m.

Royal Wedding

(1951) Fred Astaire, Jane Powell. A brother and sister take their act to 1947 London. Includes Astaire's famous dance on the ceiling. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun., September 11, 1:30 p.m.

Rudderless

(2014) Billy Crudup, Anton Yelchin. After a grieving father finds a box of demo tapes made by his now-dead son, he forms a band in hope of finding some peace. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Wed., September 14, 9 a.m.

Rules of Engagement

(2000) Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Sat., September 17, 3:30 a.m.

The Rundown

(2003) The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss' son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Spike Wed., September 14, 10 a.m. Spike Wed., September 14, 5:30 p.m.

Rushmore

(1998) Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray. A precocious teenager and a jaded tycoon become bitter romantic rivals for the affections of a widowed teacher. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Thur., September 15, 4:30 a.m.

Safelight

(2015) Evan Peters, Juno Temple. A high-school student tries to help a troubled runaway escape from the clutches of her psychotic pimp. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Mon., September 12, 12:30 a.m.

Samurai Rebellion

(1967) Toshir Mifune, Tatsuya Nakadai. In the 18th century, a swordsman and his son defy feudal leaders when the latter refuses to give up his wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Mon., September 12, 1 a.m.

San Andreas

(2015) Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun., September 11, 6 p.m.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

(2006) Tim Allen, Martin Short. Scott Calvin, aka Santa, contends with visiting in-laws and a scheme by mischievous Jack Frost to freeze him out of Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Sun., September 11, 7 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever

(1977) John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. AXS Thur., September 15, 4:30 p.m. AXS Thur., September 15, 11:30 p.m.

Saved!

(2004) Jena Malone, Mandy Moore. A student at a Baptist school faces ostracism and demonization after becoming pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Mon., September 12, 10 a.m.

Scary Movie 2

(2001) Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Psychology students and their professor spend the weekend in a haunted house in this sendup of horror films. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. IFC Thur., September 15, 3 a.m. IFC Wed., September 14, 8 p.m.

Scary Movie

(2000) Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Wed., September 14, 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed., September 14, 6 p.m.

School Ties

(1992) Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon. A scholarship student hides his Jewish heritage to fit in at an Eastern prep school in the mid-1950s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Wed., September 14, 11 a.m. Starz Wed., September 14, 2 a.m. Starz Wed., September 14, 7 p.m.

Scooby-Doo and the Goblin King

(2008) Voices of Frank Welker, Casey Kasem. Animated. Scooby and Shaggy must prevent the Amazing Krudsky from turning everyone into Halloween monsters. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TOON Mon., September 12, 10 a.m.

Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy

(2014) Voices of Frank Welker, Mindy Cohn. Animated. A ghost starts to terrorize Scooby and the gang after Velma inherits a castle. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TOON Tues., September 13, 10 a.m.

Scooby Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur

(2011) Voices of Frank Welker, Mindy Cohn. Animated. Scooby and the gang encounter a ghostly dinosaur at a fossil dig. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TOON Thur., September 15, 10 a.m.

Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright

(2013) Voices of Frank Welker, Mindy Cohn. Animated. Fred and Daphne compete on a hit TV show, broadcast from an opera house with a dark history. After they reach the finals, a vengeful phantom curses the show, and the Mystery Inc. team investigates as the show goes on. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TOON Wed., September 14, 10 a.m.

Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery

(2014) Voices of Matthew Lillard, Paul Levesque. Animated. Shaggy and Scooby win tickets to WrestleMania, and the entire gang heads to WWE City to attend. When a ghostly bear appears and threatens to ruin the show, the team works with WWE superstars to solve the mystery. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TOON Fri., September 16, 10 a.m.

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

(2015) Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller. Three Boy Scouts join forces with a tough cocktail waitress to save their once-peaceful town from a zombie invasion. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Fri., September 16, 10 p.m. EPIX Sat., September 17, 10:30 a.m. EPIX Sat., September 17, 6 p.m.

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

(2015) Judi Dench, Maggie Smith. While Sonny sets his eye on a second property, new arrivals, a lack of space and the demands of a traditional Indian wedding threaten to engulf Evelyn, Douglas, Muriel and the others. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Mon., September 12, 6:30 p.m.

The Secret Garden

(1993) Kate Maberly, Heydon Prowse. An English orphan discovers her bitter uncle's garden with her sickly cousin, and it is magical. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Sat., September 17, 9 a.m.

The Secret Heart

(1946) Claudette Colbert, Walter Pidgeon. A teenager's despondency over her father's suicide causes concern for her brother and stepmother. Narrated by Hume Cronyn. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues., September 13, 12:30 p.m.

Secret Window

(2004) Johnny Depp, John Turturro. Mysterious events plague a troubled author after a menacing stranger accuses him of plagiarism. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Thur., September 15, 1 a.m. Syfy Thur., September 15, 6:30 a.m.

Selena

(1997) Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos. A beautiful Mexican-American singer's skyrocketing international career ends abruptly. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. OVA Wed., September 14, 7 p.m.

Send Me No Flowers

(1964) Rock Hudson, Doris Day. A hypochondriac who wrongly believes he's dying vows to find a new husband for his unsuspecting wife. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon., September 12, 9:30 a.m.

Sergeant York

(1941) Gary Cooper, Walter Brennan. A Tennessean becomes one of World War I's most decorated heroes by single-handedly capturing a German position. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Thur., September 15, 2:30 p.m.

Seven Days in May

(1964) Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas. An aide discovers his general's Pentagon plot and tells the president. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Thur., September 15, 6:30 p.m.

The Seven Five

(2014) Former NYPD officer Michael Dowd tells how he and his partner committed a long list of crimes, including running their own cocaine ring, while on the job in the 1980s and early '90s. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Thur., September 15, 10 a.m.

Seventh Moon

(2008) Amy Smart, Tim Chiou. Newlyweds try to survive the night in a remote Chinese village that is haunted by malicious spirits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues., September 13, 5:30 a.m.

'71

(2014) Jack O'Connell, Paul Anderson. A young British soldier must find his way back to safety after his unit accidentally abandons him during a riot in the streets of Belfast. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Mon., September 12, 1 p.m.

Sex Tape

(2014) Cameron Diaz, Jason Segel. Married for a decade, a couple decide to record themselves in all the positions of ``The Joy of Sex,'' then they panic when they discover that their most intimate moments have gone public via the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Tues., September 13, 6 p.m. FXX Wed., September 14, 2:30 p.m.

Shaft

(2000) Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon., September 12, 5 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption

(1994) Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. CMT Sun., September 11, 2:30 p.m. Spike Thur., September 15, 10 a.m. Spike Thur., September 15, 8 p.m.

She Made Them Do It

(2012) Jenna Dewan Tatum, Mackenzie Phillips. Convicted of murder, Sarah Pender escapes from prison and becomes a most-wanted fugitive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun., September 11, 5 p.m.

She's the Man

(2006) Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sun., September 18, 1:30 a.m.

The Shining

(1980) Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Sundance Fri., September 16, 11 a.m. Sundance Sat., September 17, 4 a.m.

Shoot 'Em Up

(2007) Clive Owen, Paul Giamatti. A mysterious gunman and a hooker must protect a newborn from a determined assassin and others like him. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Thur., September 15, 8 a.m.

Shooter

(2007) Mark Wahlberg, Michael Pea. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Fri., September 16, 5 p.m.

Showgirls

(1995) Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan. A dancer becomes understudy in a Las Vegas show, sleeps with the boss and pushes the star down a flight of stairs. (NC-17) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Sun., September 18, 12:30 a.m.

Shutter Island

(2010) Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. ESQTV Sat., September 17, 12 a.m. ESQTV Sat., September 17, 9 p.m.

Shutter

(2008) Joshua Jackson, Rachael Taylor. Following a terrible accident in Japan, a newlywed photographer and his wife see ghostly images in the pictures they develop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Wed., September 14, 2:30 p.m.

Sicario

(2015) Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro. Members of a government task force travel back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexican border, using one cartel boss to flush out a bigger one. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Tues., September 13, 8 p.m. EPIX Wed., September 14, 7 a.m. EPIX Wed., September 14, 3 p.m.

Sicko

(2007) Filmmaker Michael Moore diagnoses the malady afflicting America's health-care system and talks about why millions of Americans are still without adequate health coverage and treatment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Tues., September 13, 2 p.m.

The Siege

(1998) Denzel Washington, Annette Bening. An FBI agent, a Middle East specialist and a power-mad general try to thwart terrorists in New York. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Sat., September 17, 4:30 p.m.

Silent Hill: Revelation

(2012) Adelaide Clemens, Kit Harington. On the eve of her 18th birthday, a teenager learns that she is not who she thinks she is, so she ventures deep into a demonic world that threatens to trap her forever. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Thur., September 15, 10:30 a.m.

Silver Linings Playbook

(2012) Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence. An unexpected bond begins to form between a man trying to rebuild his life and a young woman promising to help him reunite with his estranged wife. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TNT Sat., September 17, 8 p.m. TNT Sat., September 17, 10:30 p.m.

The Single Moms Club

(2014) Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children's potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life's challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. OWN Sun., September 11, 9 p.m. OWN Sun., September 11, 11:30 p.m. OWN Fri., September 16, 9 p.m. OWN Fri., September 16, 11 p.m.

Singles

(1992) Bridget Fonda, Matt Dillon. A group of young adults in a Seattle apartment building faces a series of romantic crises and catastrophes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Fri., September 16, 9 a.m.

Sister Act

(1992) Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent's chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Oxygen Thur., September 15, 12:30 a.m. Oxygen Wed., September 14, 5 p.m.

Sister Cities

(2016) Stana Katic, Michelle Trachtenberg. Four estranged sisters, as different as the cities they were named after, reunite to mourn what they believe is the suicide of their mother. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Sat., September 17, 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat., September 17, 11:30 p.m.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

(2005) Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel. Four teenage friends keep in touch during their summer apart by passing along a cherished pair of blue jeans. (PG) 2 hrs. Oxygen Mon., September 12, 5 p.m.

Six Days, Seven Nights

(1998) Harrison Ford, Anne Heche. An emergency landing strands a New York magazine editor and a South Pacific cargo pilot on an unknown Tahitian island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues., September 13, 10:30 a.m.

Six Degrees of Separation

(1993) Stockard Channing, Will Smith. Married New Yorkers question the motives of an overnight guest who pretends to be someone else. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. OVA Tues., September 13, 10:30 a.m. OVA Wed., September 14, 8 a.m.

Sixteen Candles

(1984) Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl's guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Fri., September 16, 12 a.m. VH1 Thur., September 15, 5 p.m.

The Skeleton Twins

(2014) Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed., September 14, 3 a.m.

Skyfall

(2012) Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M's past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Syfy Sat., September 17, 8 p.m.

Sky High

(2005) Michael Angarano, Kurt Russell. Hoping he will follow in their footsteps, two superheroes send their reluctant son to a training school. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TOON Sat., September 17, 6 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy

(1991) Julia Roberts, Patrick Bergin. The battered wife of a yuppie neat-freak fakes her death at sea and flees from Cape Cod to Iowa. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. OVA Sat., September 17, 5 p.m. OVA Thur., September 15, 9:30 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle

(1993) Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. OVA Sun., September 11, 12 p.m. OVA Wed., September 14, 2 p.m.

The Smiling Lieutenant

(1931) Maurice Chevalier, Claudette Colbert. A 19th-century lieutenant despairs over a forced marriage to a dowdy princess, until his lover takes her in hand. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Tues., September 13, 7 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit

(1977) Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Wed., September 14, 8:30 p.m.

The Smurfs 2

(2013) Neil Patrick Harris, Brendan Gleeson. Live action/animated. Papa and the rest of the Smurfs reunite with their human friends to rescue Smurfette from the clutches of evil wizard Gargamel. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Sat., September 17, 11 a.m.

Snitch

(2013) Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper. To save his teenage son from an unjust prison sentence, a businessman makes a deal with a U.S. attorney to infiltrate a dangerous drug cartel and become an informant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Spike Wed., September 14, 12:30 p.m.

Snowpiercer

(2013) Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho. A post-apocalyptic ice age forces humanity's last survivors aboard a globe-spanning supertrain. One man will risk everything to lead a revolt for control of the engine and the future of the world. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Tues., September 13, 4 p.m.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

(1937) Voices of Adriana Caselotti, Harry Stockwell. Animated. A wicked queen casts a spell upon a beautiful young girl in this Disney adaptation of the classic fairy tale. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. Freeform Sat., September 17, 4 p.m.

Soapdish

(1991) Sally Field, Kevin Kline. The star of a soap opera is rattled by her ex-lover's return to the daytime drama ``The Sun Also Sets.'' (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Mon., September 12, 9:30 a.m.

The Social Network

(2010) Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield. Six years after creating Facebook in his dorm room, Mark Zuckerberg becomes a billionaire, but his great success leads to personal and legal complications. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FXX Sun., September 11, 1 p.m.

Solarbabies

(1986) Richard Jordan, Jami Gertz. Orphan roller skaters follow a magical sphere to freedom from fascist police of the future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Sat., September 17, 3:30 a.m.

Some Like It Hot

(1959) Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. To evade gangsters, two men don skirts and makeup and join an all-girl band with a sizzling singer. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sat., September 17, 6 p.m.

Something of Value

(1957) Rock Hudson, Dana Wynter. A Kenyan native is torn between his tribe and his British friend during the Mau Mau crisis. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Mon., September 12, 4 a.m.

Song One

(2014) Anne Hathaway, Johnny Flynn. After a terrible accident puts her brother in a coma, a graduate student travels to New York to see him and subsequently becomes involved with the musician her brother idolized. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Thur., September 15, 11 a.m.

The Song

(2014) Alan Powell, Ali Faulkner. A long-struggling musician finally hits the big time with a love song he wrote for his wife, but sudden fame and temptation cause his life and marriage to crumble. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon., September 12, 5:30 a.m.

Sons of the Desert

(1933) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie go to a lodge convention but tell their wives they're going to Hawaii. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Tues., September 13, 6 p.m.

A Southern Yankee

(1948) Red Skelton, Brian Donlevy. The Union army sends an eager-beaver bellhop south to spy, by posing as a Confederate spy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed., September 14, 8 p.m.

Southpaw

(2015) Jake Gyllenhaal, Forest Whitaker. After losing everything to a senseless tragedy, a boxer turns to a retired fighter for guidance as he struggles toward redemption. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Sat., September 17, 1:30 p.m. Showtime Sat., September 17, 9 p.m. Showtime Sun., September 11, 2:30 p.m.

So You Said Yes

(2015) Kellie Martin, Chad Willett. The owner of a bridal shop falls in love with the son of her chief competitor, then must fend off the woman's attempts to sabotage the relationship. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat., September 17, 11 a.m.

Space Jam

(1996) Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Fri., September 16, 8 p.m. VH1 Sat., September 17, 2 p.m.

Spare Parts

(2015) George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis. Four Hispanic high-school students take on reigning champions M.I.T. in a national contest with a robot they built with $800 and parts from used cars. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri., September 16, 12:30 p.m.

Spectre

(2015) Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz. As James Bond ventures toward the heart of the sinister organization SPECTRE, he discovers a chilling connection between himself and the enemy he seeks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. EPIX Tues., September 13, 10 p.m. EPIX Wed., September 14, 9 a.m. EPIX Wed., September 14, 5 p.m. EPIX Sat., September 17, 8 p.m. EPIX Sun., September 18, 3 a.m.

Speed

(1994) Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman's bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Sundance Sun., September 11, 5 p.m.

Spider-Man 3

(2007) Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Starz Mon., September 12, 7 a.m.

Spider-Man

(2002) Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Tues., September 13, 12 a.m.

The Spiderwick Chronicles

(2008) Freddie Highmore, Sarah Bolger. Siblings learn that magical creatures are behind the strange occurrences at their great-great-uncle's rundown estate. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sun., September 11, 12 p.m.

The Split

(1968) Jim Brown, Diahann Carroll. A woman wants a crook to form a gang to rob the Los Angeles Coliseum during a big Rams game. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri., September 16, 11 p.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

(2015) Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed., September 14, 12:30 a.m. EPIX Wed., September 14, 11:30 a.m.

Spread

(2009) Ashton Kutcher, Anne Heche. After his latest conquest turns sour, a sexual con artist engages in a game of one-upmanship with a waitress who shares his ambitions. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Thur., September 15, 6:30 a.m.

Spy Game

(2001) Robert Redford, Brad Pitt. A CIA agent tries to rescue his one-time protege who awaits execution in a Chinese prison. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Thur., September 15, 7:30 a.m.

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

(2011) Jessica Alba, Alexa Vega. Upon learning that their stepmother is a retired spy, twins step up to help save the world from an evil maniac known as Timekeeper. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Disney XD Sun., September 11, 12 p.m.

The Spy Next Door

(2010) Jackie Chan, Amber Valletta. A CIA operative must protect his girlfriend's children from a Russian terrorist after one kid mistakenly downloads a top-secret formula. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. POP Thur., September 15, 10 p.m.

Spy

(2015) Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world's newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Wed., September 14, 8 p.m.

Stand Up Guys

(2012) Al Pacino, Christopher Walken. A geriatric gangster's release from prison leads to a reunion with his two partners in crime, one of whom has orders to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Thur., September 15, 11 a.m.

The Stanford Prison Experiment

(2015) Billy Crudup, Michael Angarano. In 1971, Stanford's Professor Philip Zimbardo conducts a controversial psychology experiment in which college students pretend to be either prisoners or guards, but the proceedings soon get out of hand. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Thur., September 15, 2:30 p.m.

Starship Troopers

(1997) Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth's space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Syfy Sat., September 17, 11 a.m. Syfy Tues., September 13, 12:30 a.m.

Star Trek Into Darkness

(2013) Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. After an act of terrorism leaves him with a personal score to settle, Capt. Kirk defies Starfleet regulations and leads his crew on a mission to capture a powerfully destructive force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Sat., September 17, 10:30 p.m.

Star Trek: Nemesis

(2002) Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. The crew of the Enterprise must prevent a replica of Capt. Picard from overtaking Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. BBC America Mon., September 12, 10 p.m. BBC America Mon., September 12, 8 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

(2015) Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Sun., September 11, 8:30 a.m. Starz Sun., September 11, 3:30 p.m. Starz Sun., September 11, 9 p.m. Starz Sun., September 11, 11 p.m. Starz Fri., September 16, 9 p.m. Starz Sat., September 17, 9:30 a.m. Starz Sat., September 17, 6:30 p.m.

State Property 2

(2005) Beanie Sigel, Damon Dash. Three rival gangsters wage war for control of the Philadelphia drug trade. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sat., September 17, 3:30 a.m.

Step Brothers

(2008) Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one's mother and the other's father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. E! Fri., September 16, 8 p.m. E! Sat., September 17, 1 a.m.

Step Up: All In

(2014) Ryan Guzman, Briana Evigan. After his friends give up and return to Miami, dancer Sean teams with Los Angeles phenoms to assemble a new crew for an upcoming competition in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. MTV Wed., September 14, 12:30 p.m. MTV Thur., September 15, 10:30 a.m.

Step Up 3

(2010) Rick Malambri, Adam G. Sevani. Street dancers team with a freshman from New York University for a high-stakes showdown against the world's best hip-hop dancers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. MTV Sun., September 11, 8:30 a.m.

Step Up

(2006) Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Tues., September 13, 12 p.m.

Stir of Echoes

(1999) Kevin Bacon, Kathryn Erbe. After being hypnotized at a party, a man has visions of deaths and of a girl who disappeared six months earlier. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri., September 16, 2:30 p.m. EPIX Thur., September 15, 8 p.m.

Stolen

(2012) Nicolas Cage, Danny Huston. A former thief has just 12 hours to come up with $10 million after his former partner kidnaps his daughter and locks her in a cab. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Wed., September 14, 9 a.m.

Stop the Wedding

(2016) Rachel Boston, Niall Matter. A young, single attorney discovers that her mother's new fiance is a TV star known more his failed marriages than his acting. 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat., September 17, 5 p.m.

The Story of Us

(1999) Bruce Willis, Michelle Pfeiffer. While their children are away at summer camp, a married couple try to remember why they fell in love. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Thur., September 15, 1 a.m.

Straight Is the Way

(1934) Franchot Tone, Karen Morley. An ex-convict decides that the straight path is the one to follow after his return home. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Wed., September 14, 10:30 a.m.

A Stranger Among Us

(1992) Melanie Griffith, Eric Thal. A New York policewoman enters the Hasidic community to investigate a diamond-robbery murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Mon., September 12, 4 a.m.

St. Vincent

(2014) Bill Murray, Melissa McCarthy. An unlikely bond forms between a single woman's 12-year-old son and the boozy misanthrope who lives next door. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Thur., September 15, 8 a.m. Showtime Thur., September 15, 8 p.m.

Sucker Punch

(2011) Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish. Retreating into a fantasy world, a captive young woman finds four allies to join in a fight to escape from the terrible fate that awaits them. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Wed., September 14, 9:30 a.m. FX Thur., September 15, 6:30 a.m.

Suffragette

(2015) Carey Mulligan, Helena Bonham Carter. Galvanized by political activist Emmeline Pankhurst, a working mother joins the growing British suffragette movement in the early 20th century. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Wed., September 14, 6 p.m.

The Sugarland Express

(1974) Goldie Hawn, William Atherton. Police chase an escaped convict and his wife fleeing to Sugarland, Texas, to reclaim their son from his foster parents. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Mon., September 12, 9:30 p.m.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

(2007) Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter. After serving time for a crime he did not commit, a vengeful barber and his accomplice carve up unlucky customers and bake them in meat pies. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. KCOP Sun., September 11, 1:30 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama

(2002) Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Fri., September 16, 6:30 a.m. Starz Fri., September 16, 12:30 p.m.

Sweet Music

(1935) Rudy Vallee, Ann Dvorak. A crooning bandleader woos a nightclub singer/dancer but cannot stop arguing with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed., September 14, 2 a.m.

The Switch

(2010) Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman. A woman inseminates herself without knowing that her best friend substituted her preferred sperm sample for his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Lifetime Mon., September 12, 6 p.m.

Take Care

(2014) Leslie Bibb, Tracee Chimo. A woman is forced to turn to an unlikely source for help after her friends refuse to help her recover from being hit by a car. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed., September 14, 5:30 a.m.

Take Me to the River

(2015) Logan Miller, Robin Weigert. A gay teenager faces accusations of abusing his 9-year-old cousin during a family reunion in Nebraska. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Thur., September 15, 3 a.m.

Taken 3

(2014) Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he's framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Wed., September 14, 10:30 a.m. Cinemax Sat., September 17, 5 p.m.

Taken 2

(2012) Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter's aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Sat., September 17, 12 p.m.

Taken

(2008) Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Lifetime Sun., September 11, 3 p.m.

Takers

(2010) Matt Dillon, Paul Walker. A determined detective and Russian mobsters complicate the plan of a gang of skilled thieves to rob an armored car carrying millions of dollars. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Sun., September 11, 11 a.m.

Taking Care of Business

(1990) James Belushi, Charles Grodin. An escaped convict takes over an adman's identity, Malibu mansion, executive job and love life. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Sat., September 17, 4:30 a.m.

Tapia

(2013) Filmmaker Eddie Alcazar reveals the volatile drug addiction that plagued five-time world champion boxer Johnny Tapia, after a kidnapper raped and murdered his mother. (NR) HBO Fri., September 16, 6 a.m.

Tarzan

(1999) Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sat., September 17, 2 p.m.

Task Force

(1949) Gary Cooper, Jane Wyatt. A Navy pilot proves the value of aircraft carriers, starting with the Langley in 1922. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Thur., September 15, 5 a.m.

A Taste of Romance

(2011) Teri Polo, Bailee Madison. A grudge between two neighboring restaurateurs soon turns to love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun., September 11, 5 p.m.

Taxi Driver

(1976) Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster. A disturbed New York cabby befriends a teenage hooker and frees her from her pimp. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Thur., September 15, 1:30 a.m.

Tears of the Sun

(2003) Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Wed., September 14, 10 p.m.

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny

(2006) Jack Black, Kyle Gass. Musicians JB and KG form rock group Tenacious D and set out on a quest for a legendary guitar pick that will make them the greatest band in the world. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Fri., September 16, 8:30 a.m.

Terminator Genisys

(2015) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke. Kyle Reese goes back to 1984 to save Sarah Connor and emerges in an alternate timeline in which Sarah has been raised as a warrior by a Terminator guardian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Sun., September 18, 12:30 a.m.

The Terminator

(1984) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind's post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Tues., September 13, 9 p.m. OVA Fri., September 16, 1 p.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

(2003) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nick Stahl. A cyborg from the future must protect John Connor from a superior model sent to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Thur., September 15, 7 p.m. BBC America Thur., September 15, 9 p.m.

That's My Boy

(2012) Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom's world comes crashing down when his estranged father | who is desperate to reconnect with his son | shows up on the eve of the young man's wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Wed., September 14, 5 p.m. FXX Thur., September 15, 11 a.m.

There's Something About Mary

(1998) Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Fri., September 16, 11 p.m. Starz Sat., September 17, 7:30 a.m.

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her

(2000) Glenn Close, Calista Flockhart. Interweaving vignettes show the intricacies in the lives of a doctor, a tarot-card reader and other diverse women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Tues., September 13, 10 p.m.

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate

(1996) Martin Lawrence, Lynn Whitfield. A wealthy woman stalks the womanizing club owner who seduced, then betrayed, her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Fri., September 16, 8 p.m. BET Sat., September 17, 1 p.m.

30 Days of Night

(2007) Josh Hartnett, Melissa George. A lawman and an ever-shrinking band of survivors must fend off hungry vampires who have come to feed during an Alaskan town's annual month of darkness. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Tues., September 13, 12 a.m.

35 & Ticking

(2011) Nicole Ari Parker, Tamala Jones. Four friends struggle to figure out where their lives are heading as they approach their mid-thirties. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Fri., September 16, 10:30 p.m. BET Sat., September 17, 10:30 a.m.

The 33

(2015) Antonio Banderas, Rodrigo Santoro. Members of a rescue team work tirelessly for 69 days to save 33 Chilean miners trapped underground by more than 2,000 feet of rock. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur., September 15, 12:30 p.m. HBO Thur., September 15, 8 p.m.

This Is 40

(2012) Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives | before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FX Sun., September 11, 6:30 a.m.

300

(2007) Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta's King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes' massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Sun., September 11, 8 p.m. HBO Sat., September 17, 10:30 p.m.

Three O'Clock High

(1987) Casey Siemaszko, Anne Ryan. A bully challenges a California high-school student to a 3 o'clock fight in the parking lot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun., September 11, 9 a.m.

3:10 to Yuma

(2007) Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Sat., September 17, 5:30 p.m.

... Tick... Tick... Tick...

(1970) Jim Brown, George Kennedy. A newly elected sheriff gets help from his predecessor and the mayor in a racially torn Southern town. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur., September 15, 10 p.m.

Tin Cup

(1996) Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Golf Mon., September 12, 5 p.m. Golf Mon., September 12, 7 p.m.

Today We Live

(1933) Joan Crawford, Gary Cooper. An English aristocrat follows her torpedo-boating brother, his buddy and a U.S. pilot in World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur., September 15, 3 a.m.

The To Do List

(2013) Aubrey Plaza, Johnny Simmons. Determined to shed her uptight image, a high-school valedictorian decides to lose her virginity before college begins. Realizing that she is out of her depth, she asks friends and family for advice. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Comedy Central Sun., September 11, 2 p.m.

To Have and Have Not

(1944) Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall. A boat skipper flirts with a singer and fools Nazis on the island of Martinique. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri., September 16, 4:30 a.m.

Tombstone

(1993) Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMT Sun., September 11, 11:30 a.m.

Tomorrow the World

(1945) Fredric March, Betty Field. A U.S. professor and his Jewish bride cope with his orphaned nephew, formerly of the Hitler Youth. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur., September 15, 8:30 p.m.

Total Recall

(2012) Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Wed., September 14, 12 a.m. FX Wed., September 14, 6:30 a.m.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar

(1995) Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze. Car trouble strands three drag queens in a conservative Midwestern town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Wed., September 14, 7:30 a.m.

Toy Story 3

(2010) Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Disney XD Sat., September 17, 5 p.m.

Training Day

(2001) Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. IFC Sun., September 11, 10:30 p.m. IFC Sun., September 11, 8 p.m.

Transformers

(2007) Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity's fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Mon., September 12, 12 a.m. TNT Sun., September 11, 6 p.m.

Transporter 3

(2008) Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Wed., September 14, 2:30 a.m.

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

(2004) Michael Gross, Sara Botsford. A man hires a mercenary to destroy gigantic worms that are terrorizing a mining town in the 1800s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Sun., September 18, 12:30 a.m.

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

(2001) Michael Gross, Bobby Jacoby. Mutated graboids return to feast on the residents of Perfection, threatening its new status as a tourist attraction. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Sundance Sat., September 17, 10 p.m.

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

(1996) Fred Ward, Michael Gross. The Mexican government hires two handymen to battle huge man-eating worms plaguing an oil field. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Sundance Sat., September 17, 8 p.m.

Tremors

(1990) Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sat., September 17, 6 p.m.

The Trip

(2010) Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon. Food critic Steve Coogan and traveling companion Rob Brydon trade delicious barbs and clever remarks as they tour various eateries in northern England. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Sat., September 17, 5 a.m.

Trouble With the Curve

(2012) Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams. When his bosses call his judgment into question, an aged baseball scout is forced to take his estranged daughter with him on a road trip to North Carolina to check out a hot prospect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Mon., September 12, 9:30 a.m. Cinemax Fri., September 16, 1:30 p.m.

Troy

(2004) Brad Pitt, Eric Bana. The fierce warrior Achilles leads Greek forces in the Trojan War, ignited when Paris abducts Helen of Troy. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins. Sundance Tues., September 13, 10:30 a.m. Sundance Wed., September 14, 2:30 a.m.

True Lies

(1994) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Washington wife discovers her computer-salesman husband is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Starz Fri., September 16, 6 p.m. Starz Sat., September 17, 12 p.m.

Truth

(2015) Cate Blanchett, Robert Redford. Controversy surrounds CBS anchor Dan Rather and ``60 Minutes'' producer Mary Mapes after the network broadcasts a report about President George W. Bush and his military service. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Wed., September 14, 7 a.m. Starz Wed., September 14, 3 p.m. Starz Wed., September 14, 9 p.m.

Tupac: Resurrection

(2003) Interviews, home movies and photographs illustrate the life of rapper/actor Tupac Shakur, who was murdered in Las Vegas in 1996. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Tues., September 13, 11 a.m.

Turner & Hooch

(1989) Tom Hanks, Mare Winningham. A drooling dog helps a tidy detective link California beach-town foul play to a drug-money laundry. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Sundance Sun., September 11, 7 a.m.

Twentieth Century

(1934) John Barrymore, Carole Lombard. An actress deserts the Broadway director who bolstered her career, then meets him on the Chicago-New York express. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sat., September 17, 8 p.m.

28 Days

(2000) Sandra Bullock, Viggo Mortensen. When a court order sends a New York journalist to a rehabilitation center for substance abusers, she meets a ballplayer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Starz Tues., September 13, 10:30 p.m.

21 Jump Street

(2012) Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Mon., September 12, 8 p.m. FX Sat., September 17, 5:30 p.m. FX Tues., September 13, 5 p.m.

27 Dresses

(2008) Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Mon., September 12, 7:30 a.m. HBO Thur., September 15, 6 p.m.

22 Jump Street

(2014) Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Officers Jenko and Schmidt begin to question their partnership after each infiltrates different cliques while undercover at a local college. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Tues., September 13, 7:30 p.m. FX Thur., September 15, 7 p.m. FX Sat., September 17, 8 p.m.

Twins

(1988) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. A genetically perfected specimen meets his pint-size, wise-guy long-lost twin. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Thur., September 15, 11:30 a.m.

Two Brothers

(2004) Guy Pearce, Jean-Claude Dreyfus. In the 1920s two tiger cubs become separated after a fearless hunter shoots their father. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sun., September 11, 6 a.m.

Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All By Myself

(2009) Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Sat., September 17, 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail

(2009) Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Lifetime Mon., September 12, 10 p.m. Lifetime Tues., September 13, 2 a.m.

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too?

(2010) Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one's ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TBS Fri., September 16, 2:30 a.m.

U-571

(2000) Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Wed., September 14, 9:30 p.m.

The Ugly Truth

(2009) Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Lifetime Mon., September 12, 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues., September 13, 12 a.m.

Ultraviolet

(2006) Milla Jovovich, Cameron Bright. As worldwide civil war looms, a superhuman woman becomes the protector of a boy who is perceived as a threat to humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. KDOC Sat., September 17, 9:30 p.m.

Unbreakable

(2000) Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri., September 16, 11:30 a.m. Cinemax Wed., September 14, 12 a.m.

Unbroken

(2014) Jack O'Connell, Domhnall Gleeson. During World War II, Olympian and war hero Louie Zamperini survives for 47 days at sea in a raft, only to be captured by the Japanese navy and sent to a series of prisoner-of-war camps. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Cinemax Wed., September 14, 7:30 p.m.

Uncle Buck

(1989) John Candy, Amy Madigan. Chicago parents in a pinch have a bachelor uncle baby-sit their teenage daughter and little ones. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Fri., September 16, 3 a.m. AMC Fri., September 16, 9 a.m.

Underclassman

(2005) Nick Cannon, Shawn Ashmore. A rookie policeman works under cover at a prep school to investigate the mysterious death of a student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon., September 12, 3:30 p.m.

The Unfaithful

(1947) Ann Sheridan, Lew Ayres. A woman stands trial for killing the man who had been her lover while her husband was away. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sat., September 17, 2:30 a.m.

Unfaithful

(2002) Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Mon., September 12, 4:30 p.m.

Unfriended

(2014) Shelley Hennig, Moses Storm. A teenager and her five friends become the prey of an unknown online presence that wants revenge for a shaming video that caused a classmate to kill herself one year prior. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Sun., September 11, 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed., September 14, 11 p.m.

United 93

(2006) David Alan Basche, Richard Bekins. Passengers take action when terrorists seize control of their doomed airliner on Sept. 11, 2001; events count down in actual time. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HistoryXKABC ABCXKCBS CBSXKNBC NBCXKTTV Fox Sun., September 11, 1:30 p.m.

Unknown Caller

(2014) David Chisum, Assaf Cohen. A psychotic person calls a family and claims he has planted a bomb in the house by hacking into the home's high-tech security system. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Thur., September 15, 11:30 a.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy

(2016) Ryan Paevey, Cindy Busby. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) Hallmark Sat., September 17, 7 p.m.

Unstoppable

(2010) Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Mon., September 12, 10 a.m. FX Tues., September 13, 6:30 a.m.

The Untouchables

(1987) Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. AMC Sun., September 18, 5:30 a.m.

Untraceable

(2008) Diane Lane, Billy Burke. FBI agents try to find a tech-savvy serial killer who posts live feeds of his grisly crimes on the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Fri., September 16, 9:30 p.m. Encore Thur., September 15, 11:30 p.m.

U.S. Marshals

(1998) Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes. A chief deputy and his team pursue an escaped fugitive accused of killing two government agents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Sundance Sun., September 11, 9:30 a.m.

Vacation

(2015) Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father's footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America's favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Tues., September 13, 4 a.m.

Vegas Vacation

(1997) Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold's disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun., September 11, 12:30 p.m.

Vertical Limit

(2000) Chris O'Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father's death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Mon., September 12, 1:30 a.m. Starz Mon., September 12, 11:30 a.m. Starz Mon., September 12, 9 p.m.

Vertigo

(1958) James Stewart, Kim Novak. A former San Francisco detective who dreads heights falls for a woman he is hired to protect. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Sundance Fri., September 16, 3 a.m. Sundance Fri., September 16, 6 a.m.

Vice

(2015) Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane. A self-aware, artificial human becomes caught in the crossfire between a cop and the creator of an exclusive resort where paying customers play out their wildest fantasies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Mon., September 12, 1:30 a.m.

Victor Frankenstein

(2015) Daniel Radcliffe, James McAvoy. When the experiments of radical scientist Victor Frankenstein go too far, only Igor Strausman, his equally brilliant protg, can bring him back from the brink of madness and save him from his monstrous creation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Wed., September 14, 2 p.m. Cinemax Sat., September 17, 6 a.m.

A View to a Kill

(1985) Roger Moore, Christopher Walken. Agent 007 ties a mad tycoon and his statuesque aide to a plot to flood Silicon Valley. (PG) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Wed., September 14, 9:30 a.m.

The Visit

(2015) Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould. A teen and her younger brother discover a shocking secret about their seemingly charming grandparents while staying at their remote Pennsylvania farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Thur., September 15, 1 p.m.

Waiting to Exhale

(1995) Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett. Relationships preoccupy Phoenix friends: divorcee Bernadine, careerist Savannah, popular Robin, and Gloria, whose ex-husband is gay. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Sat., September 17, 9 p.m.

Walking Tall

(2004) The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Fri., September 16, 1:30 p.m. AMC Thur., September 15, 10 p.m. Spike Thur., September 15, 1:30 a.m. Spike Wed., September 14, 3 p.m. Sundance Thur., September 15, 10:30 a.m. Sundance Wed., September 14, 5:30 p.m.

Walk the Line

(2005) Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Sun., September 11, 10 a.m.

WALL-E

(2008) Voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight. Animated. After years of tidying up an Earth devoid of humanity, a robot janitor meets a mechanical scout and chases her across the galaxy. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. Disney Mon., September 12, 12 a.m. Disney Mon., September 12, 2 p.m. Freeform Thur., September 15, 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri., September 16, 6 p.m.

The War of the Roses

(1989) Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. A rich Washington couple surnamed Rose get a divorce, but they both get the house. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Fri., September 16, 2:30 p.m.

The Warriors

(1979) Michael Beck, James Remar. Gang members blamed for the murder of a charismatic street leader are forced to fight their way back to their turf. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Sundance Mon., September 12, 8 a.m. Sundance Tues., September 13, 2 a.m. Sundance Wed., September 14, 9 a.m.

The Warrior's Way

(2010) Jang Dong Gun, Geoffrey Rush. Refusing to kill an infant from an enemy clan, a master swordsman takes the child and flees to an American frontier town. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur., September 15, 3:30 p.m.

War

(2007) Jet Li, Jason Statham. A federal agent seeks revenge on an elusive assassin after his partner and family are killed, but the target ignites a war between rival Asian mobsters. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Tues., September 13, 11:30 p.m.

Waterworld

(1995) Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. OVA Fri., September 16, 4 p.m. OVA Mon., September 12, 7 p.m. OVA Sat., September 17, 11 a.m.

We Are Still Here

(2015) Barbara Crampton, Andrew Sensenig. Every 30 years, a lonely old house in the fields of New England wakes up and demands a sacrifice. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Syfy Thur., September 15, 8:30 a.m.

Wedding Crashers

(2005) Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Spike Mon., September 12, 12 a.m. Spike Sun., September 11, 11 a.m.

Wednesday's Child

(1934) Frankie Thomas, Edward Arnold. An 11-year-old winds up in military school, victim of his parents' divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed., September 14, 8 a.m.

Weird Science

(1985) Kelly LeBrock, Anthony Michael Hall. Two high-school nerds computer-generate a magic beauty who shows them how to meet girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BBC America Tues., September 13, 7:30 p.m. BBC America Wed., September 14, 12 a.m.

We're the Millers

(2013) Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Fri., September 16, 8 p.m. TNT Sat., September 17, 3:30 p.m.

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

(2013) Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning. Filmmaker Alex Gibney examines the case of Julian Assange and WikiLeaks, and how their actions have changed the way democratic societies deal with privacy, secrecy and the right to information. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. NGC Thur., September 15, 9 p.m. NGC Thur., September 15, 11 p.m.

West Side Story

(1961) Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer. Rival New York City gangs affect the love of a young man and woman from each side. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TCM Sun., September 11, 11 a.m.

What About Bob?

(1991) Bill Murray, Richard Dreyfuss. A patient follows a pop psychiatrist on his vacation and annoys him while charming his family. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. OVA Fri., September 16, 8 a.m. OVA Thur., September 15, 10:30 a.m.

What a Girl Wants

(2003) Amanda Bynes, Colin Firth. A vivacious teenager leaves New York in order to meet her estranged father in London. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. MTV Thur., September 15, 8 a.m. MTV Wed., September 14, 10 a.m.

What Dreams May Come

(1998) Robin Williams, Cuba Gooding Jr. A man explores a lush, vivid afterlife and tries to reunite with his beloved wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Tues., September 13, 6 a.m.

What's Love Got to Do With It

(1993) Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sun., September 11, 9:30 a.m. VH1 Mon., September 12, 2 a.m.

What We Do in the Shadows

(2014) Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi. Vampire housemates try to cope with the complexities of modern life and show a newly turned hipster some of the perks of being undead. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Mon., September 12, 1 p.m. Cinemax Thur., September 15, 5 p.m.

What Women Want

(2000) Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt. A freak accident gives a Chicago advertising executive the ability to read women's minds. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Oxygen Wed., September 14, 6:30 p.m. Oxygen Wed., September 14, 9:30 p.m.

While You Were Sleeping

(1995) Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman. A lonely Chicago subway clerk falls for the brother of a comatose man she adored from afar. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMT Fri., September 16, 10:30 p.m. CMT Sat., September 17, 12:30 p.m.

Whore

(1991) Theresa Russell, Benjamin Mouton. A night in the life of a cynical prostitute forms the basis of Ken Russell's portrait of the world's oldest profession. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Wed., September 14, 12 a.m.

Why Horror?

(2014) Horror fan Tal Zimerman examines the psychology of horror around the world to find out why people love to be scared. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Tues., September 13, 4 a.m.

A Wife's Nightmare

(2014) Jennifer Beals, Dylan Neal. A woman becomes suspicious of a stranger who claims to be the daughter of her husband. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat., September 17, 10 p.m. Lifetime Sun., September 18, 2 a.m.

Wild Card

(2014) Jason Statham, Sofa Vergara. A bodyguard goes after the sadistic thug who beat his friend, only to find that the object of his wrath is the son of a powerful mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed., September 14, 4:30 a.m.

Wildcats

(1986) Goldie Hawn, Nipsey Russell. A famous coach's daughter coaches boys football at a city high school patrolled by dogs. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues., September 13, 7 a.m.

Wild Hogs

(2007) Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Fri., September 16, 4 p.m. Encore Fri., September 16, 5 a.m.

Wild

(2014) Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern. Driven to the edge by the dissolution of her marriage and the death of her mother, a woman undertakes a solo hike of more than 1,000 miles along the Pacific Crest Trail. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon., September 12, 12 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

(1971) Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Fri., September 16, 8 p.m. Freeform Sat., September 17, 9:30 a.m.

Wind Across the Everglades

(1958) Burl Ives, Christopher Plummer. An Audubon Society agent fights a poacher of plume birds in early 1900s Florida. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sun., September 18, 5 a.m.

Windtalkers

(2002) Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Wed., September 14, 1:30 a.m.

A Wish Come True

(2015) Megan Park, Benjamin Hollingsworth. On the night of her 30th birthday, Lindsay Corwin wishes for all of her past wishes to come true. 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat., September 17, 3 p.m.

Without a Paddle

(2004) Seth Green, Matthew Lillard. Three childhood friends embark on a canoe trip to find a plane hijacker's stash of money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Wed., September 14, 2 p.m. IFC Wed., September 14, 5:30 a.m.

The Wolfman

(2010) Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins. A nobleman contends with an ancient curse, scouring his childhood homeland for his missing brother, while a bloodthirsty beast prowls the moors. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Fri., September 16, 4 p.m. Syfy Sat., September 17, 2 a.m.

Woman in Gold

(2015) Helen Mirren, Ryan Reynolds. Maria Altmann, an elderly Jewish survivor of World War II, sues the Austrian government for the return of artwork the Nazis stole from her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Tues., September 13, 4 p.m. Showtime Wed., September 14, 3 a.m.

Wonder Boys

(2000) Michael Douglas, Tobey Maguire. Terrified his second novel won't live up to the first and stumbling over his personal life, a writer takes a gifted student under his wing. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Fri., September 16, 11 a.m.

The World Is Not Enough

(1999) Pierce Brosnan, Sophie Marceau. James Bond serves as bodyguard to the daughter of a late friend and faces a villain who is impervious to pain. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Thur., September 15, 1:30 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph

(2012) Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Sat., September 17, 6:30 p.m.

The Wrong Car

(2015) Francia Raisa, Danielle Savre. A woman is picked up by a black car and wakes up the next morning confused and alone in a hotel, the victim of a drug and rape. When she becomes frustrated by the slow pace of the justice system, she goes on a vigilante crusade to find the rapist. (NR) Lifetime Sat., September 17, 12 p.m.

XXX

(2002) Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FXX Tues., September 13, 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed., September 14, 12 p.m.

You Got Served

(2004) Marques Houston, Omarion Grandberry. Street dancers work together to win a competition worth $50,000 and a spot in a music video. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Wed., September 14, 12:30 a.m.

Young Adult

(2011) Charlize Theron, Patton Oswalt. A writer unexpectedly bonds with a former classmate after she returns home to relive her glory days and steal her now-married high-school sweetheart. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Wed., September 14, 1:30 a.m.

Zelig

(1983) Woody Allen, Mia Farrow. Compulsive conformist Leonard Zelig is everywhere in newsreels as the ``chameleon man'' of the '20s and '30s. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Mon., September 12, 11:30 a.m.

Z for Zachariah

(2015) Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon., September 12, 4 a.m. EPIX Mon., September 12, 6 p.m.

Zombieland

(2009) Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Tues., September 13, 4 p.m. IFC Wed., September 14, 3:30 a.m.

Zombies of Mass Destruction

(2009) Janette Armand, Doug Fahl. An Iranian college student and a gay businessman join a band of townspeople to fight deadly walking corpses. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sat., September 17, 3:30 a.m.

Zoom

(2006) Tim Allen, Courteney Cox Arquette. A former superhero returns to work at a private academy to whip a group of ragtag youths into a new generation of heroes. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Thur., September 15, 2 p.m.

Zorba the Greek

(1964) Anthony Quinn, Alan Bates. A lusty Greek peasant shows a British writer how to live and run a lignite mine. (NR) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Cinemax Wed., September 14, 4 a.m.