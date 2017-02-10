Feature and TV films

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Feb. 12 - 18

I Remember Mama 1948 TCM Sun. 10 p.m.

Glory 1989 Encore Mon. 9:30 a.m., 11 p.m.

In the Heat of the Night 1967 TCM Mon. noon

Taxi Driver 1976 Sundance Mon. 1 p.m.

The Informer 1935 TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

There Will Be Blood 2007 AXS Mon. 5 p.m., 9 p.m.

Jaws 1975 TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Titanic 1997 AMC Tue. 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 11:30 p.m.

The Lady Eve 1941 TCM Tue. 5 p.m.

Libeled Lady 1936 TCM Tue. 6:30 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption 1994 AMC Wed. 5 p.m., Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The Lost Weekend 1945 TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Alien 1979 BBC America Wed. 8 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

Lust for Life 1956 TCM Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Madame Bovary 1949 TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons 1942 TCM Thur. 7:30 a.m.

The Maltese Falcon 1941 TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much 1956 TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance 1962 TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

GoodFellas 1990 AMC Thur. 11:30 p.m., Fri. 12:30 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally 1989 Bravo Fri. 1:30 a.m., Sat. 1 p.m., Sun. 12:30 a.m.

A Midsummer Night's Dream 1935 TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Tootsie 1982 Starz Fri. 9 a.m.

Mon Oncle d'Amerique 1980 TCM Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Mrs. Miniver 1942 TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Mutiny on the Bounty 1935 TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Planet of the Apes 1968 Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m., 10 p.m.

Network 1976 TCM Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Finding Nemo 2003 Freeform Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Ninotchka 1939 TCM Sun. 1:30 a.m.

North by Northwest 1959 TCM Sun. 3:30 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Feb. 12 - 18

Hitch 2005 Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m.

I Am Legend 2007 HBO Sun. 8 a.m.

Spider-Man 2002 HBO Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Casino Royale 2006 TMC Sun. 10 a.m., 5:30 p.m., Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Hulk 2003 TBS Sun. 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious 2001 Spike Sun. 11 a.m., 9:30 p.m.

Sudden Impact 1983 Cinemax Sun. noon

Cars 2 2011 Disney Sun. noon, Freeform Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Footloose 1984 EPIX Sun. noon

Philadelphia 1993 Encore Sun. 12:30 p.m., Wed. 6:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 2011 Freeform Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The LEGO Movie 2014 TBS Sun. 1 p.m., TOON Sun. 6 p.m., TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

The Bourne Identity 2002 TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious 2003 Spike Sun. 1:30 p.m., Mon. midnight

Black Hawk Down 2001 BBC America Sun. 2 p.m.

How the West Was Won 1962 TCM Sun. 2 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 2012 Freeform Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy 2004 TNT Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction 2014 FX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Cast Away 2000 HBO Sun. 4:30 p.m., Wed. 3:30 p.m., Thur. 5 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October 1990 BBC America Sun. 5 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

Liar Liar 1997 CMT Sun. 5 p.m., 9:30 p.m., Tue. 8 p.m., 11:30 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2001 OVA Sun. 5 p.m., Tue. 9 p.m., WE Fri. 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 11 p.m.

Pale Rider 1985 Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m., Mon. 12:30 a.m.

Pretty Woman 1990 REELZ Sun. 6 p.m.

Grease 1978 Freeform Sun. 6 p.m.

Fast Five 2011 Spike Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 2013 NBC Sun. 8 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past 2014 FX Sun. 8 p.m., 11 p.m., Tue. 7 p.m., Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Transformers 2007 TBS Sun. 8 p.m., Mon. 1 a.m.

The Bridges of Madison County 1995 REELZ Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Jurassic World 2015 Cinemax Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Face/Off 1997 Encore Mon. 2 a.m., 1 p.m., 9 p.m.

Cheech & Chong's Next Movie 1980 Cinemax Mon. 3 a.m.

The Ring 2002 Cinemax Mon. 11 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can 2002 HBO Mon. 2 p.m., Thur. 4 p.m.

The Martian 2015 Cinemax Mon. 3 p.m., Tue. 1:30 a.m., Sat. noon

The Matrix Revolutions 2003 AMC Mon. 4 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 2007 Cinemax Mon. 5:30 p.m.

My Best Friend's Wedding 1997 Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

Inception 2010 AMC Mon. 7 p.m., Tue. midnight

Dave 1993 OVA Mon. 7 p.m., Tue. 8 a.m.

Jaws 1975 TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Ocean's Eleven 2001 Sundance Mon. 9 p.m., 11:30 p.m.

Hook 1991 OVA Mon. 9:30 p.m., Tue. 10:30 a.m.

Something's Gotta Give 2003 POP Mon. 10 p.m., Tue. 8 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire 1993 Bravo Tue. 6 a.m., 7:30 a.m., Sat. 6 a.m., 3 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa 2008 HBO Tue. 7 a.m.

Bird on a Wire 1990 Cinemax Tue. 7:30 a.m.

Planet of the Apes 2001 HBO Tue. 9 a.m.

Wayne's World 1992 Encore Tue. 9 a.m., 9 p.m.

Titanic 1997 AMC Tue. 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 11:30 p.m.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids 1989 Sundance Tue. 10:30 a.m.

Independence Day 1996 HBO Tue. 4 p.m., Sat. 3 a.m.

Twilight 2008 Freeform Tue. 5 p.m.

Stripes 1981 Encore Tue. 5:30 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama 2002 Sundance Tue. 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m., Starz Fri. 5:30 p.m., Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides 2011 TNT Tue. 8 p.m.

Road to Perdition 2002 HBO Tue. 10:30 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan 1982 Showtime Wed. 7 a.m.

Hannibal 2001 IFC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Chicago 2002 Showtime Wed. 9 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises 2012 Spike Wed. 9 a.m., 4 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands 1990 MTV Wed. 11:30 a.m., LOGO Thur. 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own 1992 Starz Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Red Dawn 1984 AMC Wed. noon

The Karate Kid Part II 1986 Encore Wed. 2 p.m., Fri. 7:30 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie 2007 Cinemax Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The First Wives Club 1996 Sundance Wed. 4:30 p.m., Thur. 10 a.m.

The Birdcage 1996 Cinemax Wed. 6 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2014 FX Wed. 7:30 p.m., Thur. 5 p.m.

True Grit 2010 AMC Wed. 8 p.m., Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2000 Bravo Wed. 8 p.m., 11:30 p.m.

Interview With the Vampire 1994 HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Bad Boys II 2003 TNT Wed. 8 p.m.

You've Got Mail 1998 WE Wed. 8 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

Free Willy 1993 Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m., Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day 1993 Sundance Wed. 9 p.m., Thur. 2 a.m., 12:30 p.m., KCOP Sat. 2 p.m., AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m., Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Oz the Great and Powerful 2013 Syfy Wed. 11 p.m., Thur. 1 p.m.

Scream 1996 Cinemax Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Space Jam 1996 VH1 Thur. 1:30 a.m., 10:30 p.m.

Moonstruck 1987 Encore Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock 1984 Showtime Thur. 10 a.m.

Men in Black II 2002 HBO Thur. 11 a.m.

Anger Management 2003 FXX Thur. noon

What Women Want 2000 Showtime Thur. 4 p.m.

Crimson Tide 1995 Cinemax Thur. 6 p.m.

Meet the Fockers 2004 IFC Thur. 7:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

Octopussy 1983 EPIX Thur. 8 p.m., Fri. 8:30 a.m., 2 p.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen 2003 Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis 1944 TCM Fri. midnight

Cape Fear 1991 Showtime Fri. 2 a.m.

Presumed Innocent 1990 Cinemax Fri. 6 a.m., 11 p.m.

Tootsie 1982 Starz Fri. 9 a.m.

Scary Movie 2000 Comedy Central Fri. 9 a.m.

Good Morning, Vietnam 1987 Cinemax Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Remember the Titans 2000 Cinemax Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 2011 FX Fri. 6 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes 1991 OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m., Sat. 4 p.m.

Mister Roberts 1955 TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger 2011 Syfy Fri. 8:30 p.m., Sat. 6 p.m.

Scooby-Doo 2002 Nickelodeon Fri. 9 p.m.

The Client 1994 OVA Fri. 9:30 p.m., Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters 1984 VH1 Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Iron Man 2008 EPIX Fri. 9:30 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m., 5:30 p.m.

Con Air 1997 AMC Fri. 10 p.m., Sat. 2 p.m.

Dirty Dancing 1987 POP Fri. 11:30 p.m., Sat. 8 p.m.

Ghostbusters II 1989 VH1 Sat. midnight

Thor 2011 Spike Sat. 9 a.m., 2 p.m.

Tarzan 1999 Freeform Sat. 11 a.m.

Mrs. Miniver 1942 TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine 2009 Spike Sat. 11:30 a.m.

9 to 5 1980 POP Sat. noon, Sun. 12:30 a.m.

Cars 2006 Freeform Sat. 1 p.m.

Furious 7 2015 Cinemax Sat. 2 p.m.

Flashdance 1983 POP Sat. 2:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

Shrek 2001 TOON Sat. 6 p.m.

Aladdin 1992 Freeform Sat. 6 p.m.

8 Mile 2002 VH1 Sat. 7 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider 2001 Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Big Hero 6 2014 Freeform Sat. 8 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy 1991 Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

A Few Good Men 1992 OVA Sat. 9 p.m.

Finding Nemo 2003 Freeform Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Jumanji 1995 Syfy Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Colors 1988 Encore Sun. midnight

Crocodile Dundee 1986 EPIX Sun. 2 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Feb. 12 - 18

Training Day 2001 IFC Sun. 3 p.m., 10 p.m.

Joe Kidd 1972 Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

Alex Cross 2012 IFC Sun. 8 p.m., Mon. 3 a.m., Sat. 8 p.m., Sun. 12:30 a.m.

The Quick and the Dead 1995 Sundance Sun. 8 p.m., Mon. 3:30 p.m., AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m., Thur. 1:30 a.m., 9 a.m.

Ocean's Eleven 2001 Sundance Mon. 9 p.m., 11:30 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama 2002 Sundance Tue. 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m., Starz Fri. 5:30 p.m., Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Jonah Hex 2010 IFC Wed. 6 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2000 Bravo Wed. 8 p.m., 11:30 p.m.

Push 2009 IFC Wed. 8 p.m., Thur. 2 a.m.

Groundhog Day 1993 Sundance Wed. 9 p.m., Thur. 2 a.m., 12:30 p.m., KCOP Sat. 2 p.m., AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m., Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Meet the Fockers 2004 IFC Thur. 7:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life 2003 IFC Fri. 8 p.m.

Watchmen 2009 IFC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Daredevil 2003 IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m., 10 p.m.

Planet of the Apes 1968 Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m., 10 p.m.

The Proposal 2009 Bravo Sat. 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.

THIS WEEK'S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Feb. 12 - 18

A

About Last Night...

(1986) Rob Lowe, Demi Moore. Chicago singles Danny and Debbie meet in a bar, move in together and wonder if it's love. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Fri., February 17, 12 a.m. Starz Thur., February 16, 5 a.m.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

(2012) Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Sun., February 12, 9:30 a.m.

Addicted: Unrated Version

(2014) Sharon Leal, Boris Kodjoe. A successful businesswoman puts her family, career and life on the line to satisfy her addiction to sex. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur., February 16, 2:30 a.m.

After

(2012) Steven Strait, Karolina Wydra. Two bus crash survivors wake up in an abandoned town and they try to find out what happened to them and the townspeople. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues., February 14, 6 a.m.

Akeelah and the Bee

(2006) Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett. Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in South Los Angeles, discovers she has a talent for spelling, which she hopes will take her to the National Spelling Bee. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Sun., February 12, 10 a.m. Showtime Sat., February 18, 6 a.m.

Aladdin

(1992) Voices of Scott Weinger, Robin Williams. Animated. Disney's version of a tale about an Arabian thief who finds a magic lamp and tries to win a princess's heart. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sat., February 18, 6 p.m.

Alex Cross

(2012) Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Mon., February 13, 2:30 a.m. IFC Sat., February 18, 8 p.m. IFC Sun., February 12, 8 p.m. IFC Sun., February 19, 12:30 a.m.

Alfie

(2004) Jude Law, Marisa Tomei. A Londoner continues his womanizing ways while working as a chauffeur in New York. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. KCOP Sun., February 12, 2 p.m.

Alien Resurrection

(1997) Sigourney Weaver, Winona Ryder. Cloned Ellen Ripley and others aboard a spaceship battle rampaging aliens. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. LOGO Fri., February 17, 12 a.m. LOGO Fri., February 17, 2:30 a.m.

Alien vs. Predator

(2004) Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova. Members of an expedition discover two vicious extraterrestrial species dueling to the death in the Antarctic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Mon., February 13, 10:30 a.m. AMC Tues., February 14, 3:30 a.m.

Alien

(1979) Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver. Crewmembers aboard an interstellar freighter encounter a merciless monster that crawls around their ship's dark corridors and service ducts as it kills them one by one. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. BBC America Wed., February 15, 8 p.m. BBC America Wed., February 15, 10:30 p.m.

All-Stars

(2014) Lance Kinsey, Fred Willard. Lance returns to coaching softball and is saddled with the 10-and-under team. As he teaches the girls the basics, he is forced to ride herd over their delusional parents whose horrible behavior threatens to ruin the experience for their children. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed., February 15, 6 a.m.

All Things Valentine

(2015) Sarah Rafferty, Sam Page. A blogger who experiences terrible luck on Valentine's Day meets a handsome veterinarian. When she finds out that he's the one who's been leaving rude comments about her articles, she begins to question whether her luck has really changed. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun., February 12, 2:30 p.m.

Aloha, Scooby-Doo

(2005) Voices of Frank Welker, Casey Kasem. Animated. The Mystery Inc. crew heads to Hawaii for a surfing contest and discovers the island spirits are angry over a resort's construction. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TOON Thur., February 16, 10 a.m.

Aloha

(2015) Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone. On assignment in Oahu, Hawaii, a military contractor reconnects with an old flame, while falling for a hard-nosed fighter pilot who watches every move that he makes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Fri., February 17, 4:30 a.m. Starz Fri., February 17, 12 p.m.

Along Came a Spider

(2001) Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator's daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Fri., February 17, 2:30 a.m. Encore Fri., February 17, 8:30 p.m.

Along Came Polly

(2004) Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Sundance Tues., February 14, 3 p.m. Sundance Wed., February 15, 12 a.m.

Alpha Dog

(2006) Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch. A teenage dealer and his friends kidnap the impressionable younger brother of a junkie who won't pay for the drugs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Fri., February 17, 6 p.m.

American Gangster

(2007) Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun., February 12, 3:30 p.m. Cinemax Wed., February 15, 9 a.m. Cinemax Thur., February 16, 3 a.m.

American Loser

(2007) Seann William Scott, Gretchen Mol. While attending a support group, a troubled man meets a woman who has a positive influence on his life. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon., February 13, 11 p.m. TMC Sun., February 19, 5 a.m.

American Wedding

(2003) Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Comedy Central Wed., February 15, 8:30 a.m.

Amistad

(1997) Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins. U.S. lawyers defend Africans who revolted against their Spanish captors aboard a slave ship in 1839. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Encore Wed., February 15, 4 p.m.

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

(2004) Johnny Messner, KaDee Strickland. While exploring the jungles of Borneo, scientists and their guide encounter monstrous, man-eating snakes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Sat., February 18, 1 p.m.

Anaconda

(1997) Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Sat., February 18, 11 a.m.

Analyze That

(2002) Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal. Released from prison, gangster Paul Vitti seeks further help from his troubled psychotherapist. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Thur., February 16, 7:30 a.m.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

(2013) Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation's first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (R) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FXX Sat., February 18, 3 p.m.

Anger Management

(2003) Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. FXX Thur., February 16, 11:30 a.m.

Animal House

(1978) John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Thur., February 16, 2:30 p.m. Sundance Wed., February 15, 11:30 p.m.

Animals

(2014) David Dastmalchian, Kim Shaw. Living in their broken-down car, a young couple scams strangers to support their heroin addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Thur., February 16, 2:30 a.m.

Annabelle

(2014) Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton. Members of a satanic cult invade the home of a man and his pregnant wife and turn a vintage doll into a conduit for ultimate evil. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Wed., February 15, 1 a.m. Syfy Wed., February 15, 9:30 a.m.

Another Cinderella Story

(2008) Selena Gomez, Drew Seeley. A young man longs to reunite with a beautiful dancer that he met at a masked ball. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Tues., February 14, 11:30 p.m.

Ant-Man

(2015) Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym's former protg, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Sun., February 12, 7:30 a.m. Starz Tues., February 14, 4 a.m.

Anything for Love

(2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon., February 13, 4 p.m.

Apocalypse L.A.

(2014) Justin Ray, Ali Williams. After a meteor strike releases an amoeba into the atmosphere, mutations and extreme violence take place, so several friends have to battle across Los Angeles to make it to safety. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Syfy Sun., February 12, 9 a.m. Syfy Mon., February 13, 3 a.m.

The Architect

(2016) Parker Posey, James Frain. A couple hire an uncompromising modernist architect to build their dream house, but he decides to build his dream home instead. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon., February 13, 7:30 a.m.

The Art of Getting By

(2011) Freddie Highmore, Emma Roberts. A high-school senior has a fatalistic outlook on life but slowly starts to change his view after meeting a free-spirited classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Sundance Fri., February 17, 10:30 a.m. Sundance Sat., February 18, 4 a.m.

Astro Boy

(2009) Voices of Freddie Highmore, Kristen Bell. Animated. Learning that his friends and family are in danger, a robotic child marshals his incredible powers and returns home to Metro City. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sat., February 18, 7 a.m.

ATL

(2006) Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sat., February 18, 4 p.m.

The Atticus Institute

(2015) William Mapother, Rya Kihlstedt. In the early 1970s, Dr. Henry West creates an institute to find people with supernatural abilities. When Judith Winstead comes to the facility, she exhibits amazing abilities that the military wants to turn into a weapon. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Mon., February 13, 11:30 a.m.

Avatar

(2009) Sam Worthington, Voice of Zoe Saldana. On an alien planet, a former Marine falls in love with a blue-skinned warrior and sides with her people against humankind's encroachment on their lush world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 42 mins. Syfy Sun., February 12, 3 p.m.

B

Bad Asses on the Bayou

(2015) Danny Trejo, Danny Glover. Frank Vega and Bernie Pope find trouble in Louisiana when they attend their friend Carmen's wedding. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Thur., February 16, 6:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II

(2003) Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TNT Wed., February 15, 8 p.m.

Bad Boys

(1995) Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. A&E Sat., February 18, 5 p.m.

Bad Sister

(2016) Ryan Newman, Devon Werkheiser. A student at a Roman Catholic boarding school learns that a new nun is an impostor who's obsessed with her brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun., February 12, 1 p.m.

Bad Teacher

(2011) Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Thur., February 16, 6 p.m. FXX Wed., February 15, 8 p.m.

Balls of Fury

(2007) Dan Fogler, Christopher Walken. A disgraced pingpong player bounces back to go under cover for the government and bring a notorious crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Tues., February 14, 2:30 p.m.

The Bank Job

(2008) Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Wed., February 15, 12 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut

(2016) Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Mon., February 13, 10 p.m. EPIX Tues., February 14, 10 a.m. EPIX Tues., February 14, 6 p.m. EPIX Sat., February 18, 12 a.m. EPIX Sat., February 18, 6 a.m. EPIX Sat., February 18, 3:30 p.m.

Batman: Under the Red Hood

(2010) Voices of Bruce Greenwood, Neil Patrick Harris. Animated. Batman faces a vigilante who aims to clean up Gotham City but does not follow his moral code. (PG-13) 1 hr. 15 mins. HBO Mon., February 13, 6:30 a.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

(2016) Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Mon., February 13, 4:30 p.m. HBO Sat., February 18, 5 p.m.

Battledogs

(2013) Dennis Haysbert, Craig Sheffer. When a strange werewolf virus threatens to decimate first New York and then the world, a rogue general uses the disease to create an army of supersoldiers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon., February 13, 7 a.m.

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest

(2011) Actor Michael Rapaport examines the music of the 1990s hip-hop group as well as the conflicts that drove the band members apart. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Sun., February 19, 2:30 a.m.

Bedtime Stories

(2008) Adam Sandler, Keri Russell. A hotel handyman tries to make the most of the situation when he learns that the outlandish tales he tells his niece and nephew are coming true. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. KTLA Sun., February 12, 1:30 p.m. KTLA Sun., February 19, 1:30 a.m.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes

(1970) James Franciscus, Kim Hunter. A time-warped astronaut lands on ape-ruled Earth and finds telepathic mutants worshiping an atomic bomb. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Sat., February 18, 12 p.m. Sundance Sun., February 19, 12:30 a.m.

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

(2008) Piper Perabo, Jamie Lee Curtis. A pampered pooch from Beverly Hills must rely on help from scrappy Mexican street dogs after she is accidentally separated from her caretaker. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Sat., February 18, 8:30 a.m.

Beware the Slenderman

(2016) The mythos of a faceless, digital-age bogeyman known as Slenderman was created on the Internet, but his influence was felt in the real world when two 12-year-old girls lured their friend into the woods for a brutal murder. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Fri., February 17, 4 a.m.

Beyond the Lights

(2014) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nate Parker. A troubled star and an aspiring politician fall deeply in love, but those around the couple urge them to put their careers ahead of romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Sun., February 12, 3:30 p.m. BET Tues., February 14, 3 p.m.

A Bigger Splash

(2015) Ralph Fiennes, Dakota Johnson. While vacationing on a Sicilian island with her boyfriend, a rock star receives an unexpected visit from an old flame and his seductive daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur., February 16, 12 a.m.

Big Hero 6

(2014) Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animated. When a devastating turn of events thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous plot, a child prodigy, his robot and their friends become high-tech heroes on a mission to save their city. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sat., February 18, 8 p.m.

The Big Year

(2011) Steve Martin, Jack Black. Three men race around North America in a prestigious contest to see who can spot the greatest number of bird species in a single year. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Mon., February 13, 9 a.m. IFC Mon., February 13, 3:30 p.m.

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

(1991) Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. The dopey dudes beat the Grim Reaper in a board-game contest, so he must help them stop their evil robot twins. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Tues., February 14, 8 a.m.

Billy Madison

(1995) Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father's company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. MTV Sat., February 18, 12:30 a.m. MTV Sat., February 18, 3:30 p.m.

The Birdcage

(1996) Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son's future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Wed., February 15, 6 p.m.

Bird on a Wire

(1990) Mel Gibson, Goldie Hawn. An FBI-relocated witness and his ex-girlfriend from the '60s are chased by the drug thug he sent to prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues., February 14, 7 a.m.

Black Hawk Down

(2001) Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord's associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. BBC America Sun., February 12, 2 p.m.

Blackway

(2015) Anthony Hopkins, Julia Stiles. A vengeful young woman recruits two men to help her track down a former cop who stalked and attacked her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Mon., February 13, 12 p.m.

Bless the Child

(2000) Kim Basinger, Jimmy Smits. A nurse learns her 6-year-old niece possesses special powers that evil people wish to harness. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Mon., February 13, 10 a.m. TMC Fri., February 17, 10:30 a.m.

The Blind Side

(2009) Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. KABC Sun., February 12, 8 p.m.

Bloodsucking Bastards

(2015) Fran Kranz, Pedro Pascal. An office worker springs into action after learning that his colleague is a scheming vampire. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sat., February 18, 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun., February 19, 1:30 a.m.

Bloodworx

(2012) Tricia Helfer, Travis Van Winkle. Hoping to earn extra cash for spring break, college students sign up to test a new allergy drug, but they soon end up in a fight for their lives. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed., February 15, 3 a.m.

Blow

(2001) Johnny Depp, Penlope Cruz. In the 1970s a man works with Colombian smugglers to establish the cocaine business in the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Sundance Mon., February 13, 6 p.m. Sundance Tues., February 14, 1:30 a.m.

Blue Crush

(2002) Kate Bosworth, Matthew Davis. A maid falls for an NFL quarterback while preparing for an upcoming surfing competition in Hawaii. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Wed., February 15, 12 p.m.

Blue Sky

(1994) Jessica Lange, Tommy Lee Jones. The sexy, blond wife of an Army scientist cannot conform to life at a 1960s base in Alabama. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. OVA Sat., February 18, 11:30 p.m. OVA Wed., February 15, 10:30 p.m.

Bobby

(2006) Anthony Hopkins, Harry Belafonte. In 1968 the lives of a retired doorman, lounge singer, busboy, beautician and others intersect in the wake of Robert F. Kennedy's assassination at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Sun., February 12, 8 a.m. TMC Wed., February 15, 6 p.m. TMC Fri., February 17, 12:30 p.m. TMC Sat., February 18, 4:30 a.m.

Body

(2015) Helen Rogers, Alexandra Turshen. Three young women face a moral dilemma when they accidentally kill a groundskeeper at a secluded mansion. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TMC Tues., February 14, 1:30 p.m.

The Bone Collector

(1999) Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Thur., February 16, 8 p.m.

The Book of Eli

(2010) Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity's redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Spike Wed., February 15, 12:30 p.m. Spike Wed., February 15, 11 p.m.

The Boss

(2016) Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Thur., February 16, 8 p.m.

Boulevard

(2014) Robin Williams, Kathy Baker. A married man's long-suppressed sexual identity slowly emerges when picks up a male hooker and pays him for companionship rather than sex. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sun., February 12, 2 p.m. TMC Thur., February 16, 1:30 p.m.

The Bouquet

(2013) Kristy Swanson, Alberta Mayne. Two estranged sisters set aside their differences to help their mother save her floral business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KTBN Mon., February 13, 11:30 p.m. KTBN Sat., February 18, 8 p.m.

The Bourne Identity

(2002) Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Sun., February 12, 1 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy

(2004) Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Sun., February 12, 3:30 p.m.

Boyfriend Killer

(2017) Barbie Castro, Patrick Muldoon. After the death of her son in a car crash, a grieving woman starts to suspect that his vindictive girlfriend set it up to look like an accident. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun., February 12, 7 p.m. Lifetime Sun., February 12, 11 p.m.

Brake

(2012) Stephen Dorff, Chyler Leigh. A federal agent is taken captive by terrorists who want to know the location of the U.S. president's secret bunker. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sat., February 18, 3:30 a.m. IFC Sun., February 19, 5 a.m.

Brand: A Second Coming

(2015) Russell Brand. Comic Russell Brand uses drugs, sex and fame in a quest for happiness, only to find it remains elusive. As he explores iconic figures such as Gandhi, Malcolm X, Che Guevara, and Jesus, he transforms himself into a political antagonist. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Wed., February 15, 9:30 a.m.

The Breaks

(2016) Afton Williamson, David Call. In the summer of 1990, Nikki, David and Deevee work to make their mark on the music industry. (NR) VH1 Sat., February 18, 11 a.m. VH1 Sun., February 19, 12 a.m. VH1 Tues., February 14, 12 a.m.

The Break-Up

(2006) Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Tues., February 14, 5 p.m. Sundance Wed., February 15, 2 p.m.

Bride of Chucky

(1998) Jennifer Tilly, Katherine Heigl. Animated by a vicious killer's spirit, a battered doll and its mate seek help from neighbors to regain human form. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Fri., February 17, 6 p.m. Cinemax Wed., February 15, 1:30 a.m.

Bridge of Spies

(2015) Tom Hanks, Mark Rylance. During the Cold War, a CIA operative recruits New York lawyer James Donovan to negotiate a prisoner exchange for captured U.S. pilot Francis Gary Powers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Showtime Sun., February 12, 12 p.m. Showtime Sat., February 18, 10:30 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County

(1995) Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman's children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. REELZ Sun., February 12, 8 p.m.

Bridget Jones's Diary

(2001) Rene Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Tues., February 14, 1 p.m. Sundance Wed., February 15, 2:30 a.m.

A Brilliant Young Mind

(2014) Asa Butterfield, Rafe Spall. Struggling to build relationships with others, a teenage math prodigy develops a budding friendship with a young girl while competing at the International Mathematics Olympiad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Wed., February 15, 1 p.m.

Britney Ever After

(2017) Natasha Bassett, Peter Benson. The life of Britney Spears, from her beginnings on ``The Mickey Mouse Club'' to world fame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat., February 18, 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun., February 19, 12 a.m.

Brooklyn

(2015) Saoirse Ronan, Domhnall Gleeson. An Irish immigrant in 1950s New York falls for a tough Italian plumber, but faces temptation from another man when she returns to her homeland for a visit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Mon., February 13, 12 p.m. HBO Fri., February 17, 3:30 p.m.

The Brothers Grimsby

(2016) Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Strong. Wrongfully accused and on the run, a top MI6 agent joins forces with his dimwitted brother to save the world from a sinister plot. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Tues., February 14, 6 a.m.

The Brothers

(2001) Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Sat., February 18, 5:30 p.m.

Burnt

(2015) Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. A temperamental London chef demands perfection from his staff as he tries to fulfill his dream of earning a third Michelin star. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Fri., February 17, 5:30 a.m. Showtime Sat., February 18, 4 p.m. Showtime Sun., February 12, 4 p.m. Showtime Thur., February 16, 6 p.m.

C

Cabin Fever

(2016) Nadine Crocker, Matthew Daddario. Fresh out of college, five friends face the horrors of a flesh-eating virus while staying at a remote cabin. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Thur., February 16, 12 a.m.

Cape Fear

(1991) Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte. A tattooed psychopath preys on a Southern lawyer, his wife and their teenage daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Fri., February 17, 2 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger

(2011) Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull's evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Syfy Fri., February 17, 8:30 p.m. Syfy Sat., February 18, 5:30 p.m.

Captive

(2015) David Oyelowo, Kate Mara. Recovering drug addict Ashley Smith reads Rick Warren's ``The Purpose Driven Life'' as armed fugitive Brian Nichols holds her hostage in her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed., February 15, 1 a.m.

Carrie

(2013) Chlo Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore. Tormented by her peers and sheltered by her religious mother, an awkward teenager unleashes her hidden, telekinetic powers after a sick prank at her senior prom pushes her over the edge. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Wed., February 15, 9 a.m.

Cars 2

(2011) Voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy. Animated. Mater takes a detour into international espionage when he and Lightning McQueen head overseas for the World Grand Prix. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. Disney Sun., February 12, 12 p.m. Freeform Sat., February 18, 3 p.m.

Cars

(2006) Voices of Owen Wilson, Paul Newman. Animated. A rookie race car that only cares about winning learns what is really important in life after getting stranded in a town along historic Route 66. (G) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Sat., February 18, 1 p.m.

Cas & Dylan

(2013) Tatiana Maslany, Richard Dreyfuss. A dying doctor with plans to go out on his own terms takes a reluctant detour with a 22-year-old woman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri., February 17, 7:30 a.m.

Case 39

(2009) Rene Zellweger, Jodelle Ferland. A social worker saves a girl from abusive parents but finds there is more to the child than meets the eye. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Syfy Sun., February 19, 3:30 a.m.

Casino Royale

(2006) Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TMC Sun., February 12, 10 a.m. TMC Sun., February 12, 5:30 p.m. TMC Sat., February 18, 4:30 p.m.

Cast Away

(2000) Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Sun., February 12, 4:30 p.m. HBO Thur., February 16, 4:30 a.m. HBO Wed., February 15, 3:30 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can

(2002) Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. HBO Mon., February 13, 2 p.m. HBO Thur., February 16, 4 p.m.

Central Intelligence

(2016) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun., February 12, 7 p.m. HBO Fri., February 17, 10:30 a.m. HBO Fri., February 17, 8 p.m.

Charlie Wilson's War

(2007) Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. A congressman, a socialite and a CIA agent are instrumental to the funding of freedom fighters working against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur., February 16, 4 p.m.

Chasing Papi

(2003) Roselyn Sanchez, Sofa Vergara. A Chicago lawyer, a Miami woman and a spoiled New York heiress discover they are dating the same man. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Sat., February 18, 6:30 a.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen

(2003) Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt. While his wife is away on business, a college football coach must handle the chaos surrounding his 12 children. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Nickelodeon Thur., February 16, 9 p.m.

Cheech & Chong's Next Movie

(1980) Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. Two sloppy pot smokers wander around Los Angeles and wind up in outer space. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon., February 13, 3 a.m.

Chicago

(2002) Catherine Zeta-Jones, Rene Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed., February 15, 9 a.m.

Chocolat

(2000) Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp. The mayor opposes a single mother who is opening a chocolate shop in his 1950s French village across from a church during Lent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Sundance Wed., February 15, 11 a.m.

The Choice

(2016) Benjamin Walker, Teresa Palmer. An irresistible attraction leads to a blossoming romance between a feisty medical student and her new neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Tues., February 14, 1 a.m.

Christine

(1983) Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Sundance Fri., February 17, 3:30 a.m. Sundance Sun., February 12, 8 a.m.

Cinderella Man

(2005) Russell Crowe, Rene Zellweger. Despite a string of losses and injuries, boxer Jim Braddock makes a dramatic comeback and faces champion Max Baer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Showtime Mon., February 13, 4 a.m. Showtime Sun., February 19, 4 a.m.

A Cinderella Story

(2004) Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge. A teenager with a wicked stepmother develops an online relationship with a popular high-school quarterback. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Tues., February 14, 12 a.m.

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

(2011) Lucy Hale, Freddie Stroma. A talented teenage singer must contend with her wicked stepfamily. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Wed., February 15, 11:30 p.m.

The Client

(1994) Susan Sarandon, Tommy Lee Jones. Mobsters and lawyers hound a boy who knows about the missing corpse of a U.S. senator. (PG-13) 2 hrs. OVA Fri., February 17, 9:30 p.m. OVA Sat., February 18, 1:30 p.m.

Code Name: The Cleaner

(2007) Cedric the Entertainer, Lucy Liu. A janitor with amnesia becomes convinced he is an undercover agent involved in a federal investigation of an international arms ring. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Fri., February 17, 9 a.m.

Collateral

(2004) Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx. A contract killer hijacks a cab and forces the driver to transport him to his assigned jobs in Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. TNT Sat., February 18, 8 a.m.

Colors

(1988) Sean Penn, Robert Duvall. A veteran policeman and his rookie partner fight Los Angeles street gangs. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Sun., February 19, 12 a.m.

Commando

(1985) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rae Dawn Chong. A human killing machine and an airline hostess take on an ousted dictator's private army. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Fri., February 17, 6 p.m. IFC Sat., February 18, 2 a.m.

Con Air

(1997) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A wrongly convicted parolee on a flight with a group of vicious prisoners tries to stop their violent hijacking. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Fri., February 17, 9:30 p.m. AMC Sat., February 18, 2 p.m.

The Conjuring 2

(2016) Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga. In 1977, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to north London to help a single mother of four and her possessed daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Cinemax Mon., February 13, 1 p.m.

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes

(1972) Roddy McDowall, Don Murray. Caesar the ape leads simians in revolt against the governor enslaving them on future Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Sundance Sat., February 18, 4:30 p.m. Sundance Sun., February 19, 2:30 a.m.

Consenting Adults

(1992) Kevin Kline, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. A psychotic neighbor ensnares a suburban couple in a nightmarish plot of wife-swapping and murder. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur., February 16, 1:30 a.m.

Constantine

(2005) Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz. A man who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman investigate her twin sister's mysterious death. (R) 2 hrs. IFC Fri., February 17, 12:30 p.m.

The Cookout

(2004) Ja Rule, Tim Meadows. After her son signs a contract with an NBA team, a woman invites friends and family to a wild barbecue at his new mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Tues., February 14, 4:30 p.m.

A Country Wedding

(2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat., February 18, 1 p.m.

Crank

(2006) Jason Statham, Amy Smart. A hit man awakes to the news that he has been poisoned and will die in an hour unless he keeps adrenaline coursing through his body. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. IFC Sat., February 18, 3:30 p.m. IFC Thur., February 16, 12 a.m.

Crash

(2004) Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle. Racial tensions collide in a collection of intertwined stories involving residents of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Fri., February 17, 6 p.m. Showtime Sun., February 12, 6 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

(2011) Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. MTV Sun., February 12, 2:30 p.m.

Creed

(2015) Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed's son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sun., February 12, 3 p.m.

Crimson Peak

(2015) Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Thur., February 16, 10 p.m.

Crimson Tide

(1995) Denzel Washington, Gene Hackman. Two U.S. Navy officers clash aboard a nuclear submarine bound for Russia, while that country is under rebel siege. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Thur., February 16, 5:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

(2001) Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Mick and his girlfriend return to America and link the mysterious death of a reporter to a movie studio. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Wed., February 15, 6:30 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee

(1986) Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. A rich reporter tours outback Australia with a crocodile hunter, then brings him to Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sun., February 19, 2 a.m.

Cry-Baby

(1990) Johnny Depp, Amy Locane. A prim and proper schoolgirl goes against her mother's wishes when she dates a motorcycle-riding juvenile delinquent. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Tues., February 14, 9 a.m.

D

Daddy's Home

(2015) Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri., February 17, 8 p.m. EPIX Sat., February 18, 8 a.m. EPIX Sat., February 18, 2 p.m.

Dante's Peak

(1997) Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Thur., February 16, 4 p.m. OVA Wed., February 15, 6:30 p.m.

Daredevil

(2003) Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner. A blind man whose other senses are extraordinary works as an attorney during the day and fights crime at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sat., February 18, 10 p.m. IFC Sat., February 18, 5:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises

(2012) Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent's death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Spike Wed., February 15, 9 a.m. Spike Wed., February 15, 4 p.m.

The Darkness

(2016) Kevin Bacon, Radha Mitchell. A supernatural force terrorizes a couple and their two children after the young son brings home some mysterious rocks from the Grand Canyon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Fri., February 17, 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat., February 18, 11 p.m.

A Dash of Love

(2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol's restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun., February 12, 5 p.m. Hallmark Tues., February 14, 6 p.m. Hallmark Sat., February 18, 7 p.m.

Dater's Handbook

(2016) Kristoffer Polaha, Meghan Markle. After reading a book about dating and changing her personality to find a lover, a woman realizes the man she wants is right in front of her. 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon., February 13, 6 p.m.

Dave

(1993) Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver. White House aides draft a down-to-earth double to impersonate the president, who has had a stroke. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Mon., February 13, 7 p.m. OVA Tues., February 14, 7:30 a.m.

Daybreakers

(2009) Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sat., February 18, 6:30 a.m. IFC Wed., February 15, 1:30 p.m.

The Day the Earth Stood Still

(2008) Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. A woman and her stepson learn the chilling meaning behind the proclamation of an alien visitor that he is a ``friend to the Earth.'' (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Fri., February 17, 3:30 p.m.

Dazed and Confused

(1993) Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Fri., February 17, 7 p.m. VH1 Sat., February 18, 2:30 a.m.

Dead Heat

(2002) Kiefer Sutherland, Anthony LaPaglia. A retired policeman purchases a lucrative racehorse that catches the eye of mobsters. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Wed., February 15, 4 p.m.

The Dead Pool

(1988) Clint Eastwood, Patricia Clarkson. San Francisco's ``Dirty Harry'' Callahan protects a newswoman and others on a celebrity hit list. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sun., February 12, 2 p.m. Cinemax Wed., February 15, 7:30 a.m.

Deadpool

(2016) Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sat., February 18, 1 a.m.

Dead Presidents

(1995) Larenz Tate, Keith David. A high-stakes robbery tempts a Vietnam veteran who has returned to his desolate South Bronx neighborhood in 1973. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Mon., February 13, 8:30 a.m.

The Dead 2: India

(2013) Joseph Millson, Meenu Mishra. As a zombie plague spreads across India, an American turbine engineer battles his way back to Mumbai to rescue his pregnant lover. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Mon., February 13, 11 a.m.

Dear John

(2010) Channing Tatum, Amanda Seyfried. Unexpected consequences await a soldier and his lover, who correspond through the mail over a period of seven tumultuous years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. E! Fri., February 17, 4 p.m. E! Sat., February 18, 2 p.m. E! Sun., February 12, 5 p.m.

Death at a Funeral

(2010) Keith David, Loretta Devine. Sibling rivalry, family secrets and a mysterious stranger threaten to blow the lid off the coffin when a man tries to give his late father a proper memorial. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. BET Sat., February 18, 9:30 a.m. BET Sat., February 18, 8 p.m.

Death of a Vegas Showgirl

(2016) Roselyn Sanchez, Danso Gordon. Two talented Las Vegas dancers become swept up in a tumultuous relationship that spirals into obsession. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun., February 12, 11 a.m.

Dj Vu

(2006) Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Encore Sat., February 18, 2 a.m. Encore Sat., February 18, 6:30 p.m. Encore Sat., February 18, 9 a.m.

Delivery Man

(2013) Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt. An amiable slacker discovers that the anonymous sperm donations he made to a fertility clinic 20 years ago resulted in 533 offspring and that 142 of them have now filed a lawsuit to learn his identity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. USA Mon., February 13, 1 a.m.

Dennis Rodman's Big Bang in Pyongyang

(2015) Retired professional basketball player Dennis Rodman takes a team of former NBA stars to North Korea to improve international relations. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Tues., February 14, 8 a.m.

The Departed

(2006) Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon. In Boston an undercover cop gains a gangland chief's trust, while a career criminal infiltrates the police force for the mob. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. AMC Fri., February 17, 3 p.m. AMC Thur., February 16, 7:30 p.m.

The Descendants

(2011) George Clooney, Shailene Woodley. A man simultaneously struggles with the decision to pull the plug on his comatose wife while facing pressure from relatives to sell 25,000 acres of unspoiled Hawaiian land. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. KCOP Sun., February 12, 11:30 a.m.

Descendants

(2015) Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth. Ben, the teenaged son of King Beast and Queen Belle, invites the exiled children of defeated villains to attend a prep school with the heroes' children. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. Disney Sun., February 12, 7 p.m.

Destry

(1955) Audie Murphy, Mari Blanchard. A lawman without a gun is called in to help a drunken sheriff bring peace to a town. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sun., February 12, 8 a.m.

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

(2005) Rob Schneider, Eddie Griffin. Deuce meets a series of unusual women when a pimp uses him as bait to find a killer. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Sat., February 18, 11:30 a.m.

The Devil's Advocate

(1997) Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino. After moving to New York, a lawyer and his wife gradually learn his new employer's true identity. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. WGN A Sat., February 18, 9 p.m. WGN A Wed., February 15, 7 p.m.

The Devil's Double

(2011) Dominic Cooper, Ludivine Sagnier. Having been forced to act as a body double for one of Saddam Hussein's sons, Latif Yahia gives an insider's look at the life of the Iraqi tyrant. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Mon., February 13, 3:30 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada

(2006) Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Lifetime Sat., February 18, 5 p.m.

Diablo

(2015) Scott Eastwood, Walton Goggins. A young Civil War veteran embarks on a quest to save his kidnapped wife from a band of ruthless Mexican bandits. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Mon., February 13, 12:30 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

(2005) Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Tues., February 14, 6 p.m. Showtime Wed., February 15, 5 a.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

(2010) Zachary Gordon, Robert Capron. A middle-school student chronicles his misadventures, as he navigates his way through a series of social land-mines. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Disney Sat., February 18, 8:30 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance

(1995) Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMT Fri., February 17, 8 p.m. CMT Sat., February 18, 1 p.m.

Dirty Dancing

(1987) Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor's teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Fri., February 17, 11 p.m. POP Sat., February 18, 8 p.m.

Dirty Grandpa

(2016) Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues., February 14, 11:30 p.m. EPIX Wed., February 15, 6 p.m.

Dirty Harry

(1971) Clint Eastwood, Harry Guardino. A police detective defies his superiors to capture a sniper terrorizing San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Sun., February 12, 6 a.m. Cinemax Thur., February 16, 2:30 p.m.

Domestic Disturbance

(2001) John Travolta, Vince Vaughn. A troubled boy claims he witnessed his new stepfather commit a murder, prompting his father to investigate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Tues., February 14, 12 p.m. TMC Thur., February 16, 8 p.m.

Don Jon

(2013) Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Tues., February 14, 9 p.m.

Do the Right Thing

(1989) Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis. Spike Lee's account of erupting racial tensions on a summer afternoon in a predominantly black Brooklyn neighborhood. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Wed., February 15, 2:30 a.m.

Down to Earth

(2001) Chris Rock, Regina King. Accidentally sent to Heaven, a comic returns to Earth in the body of a Manhattan mogul whose family is plotting to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Showtime Tues., February 14, 2:30 p.m.

Dragonfly

(2002) Kevin Costner, Joe Morton. A doctor believes his late wife is trying to contact him through his patients' near-death experiences. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Tues., February 14, 10:30 a.m.

The Dramatics: A Comedy

(2015) Kat Foster, Scott Rodgers. An actress's relationship with her stoner boyfriend takes a nosedive after she lands the leading role in a sexually explicit miniseries. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues., February 14, 12 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor

(2008) Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur., February 16, 6 p.m.

Drumline

(2002) Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university's marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Mon., February 13, 7:30 a.m.

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon

(2015) The National Lampoon magazine utilizes outrageous humor to poke fun at politics, religion, entertainment and lifestyles. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues., February 14, 3 a.m.

Due Date

(2010) Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Tues., February 14, 10 a.m. IFC Tues., February 14, 4 p.m.

Dumb and Dumber To

(2014) Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. Witless wonders Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne go on a road trip to find the daughter that Harry never knew he had. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Sat., February 18, 8 p.m. FXX Sat., February 18, 10:30 p.m. FXX Sun., February 12, 7:30 p.m. FXX Sun., February 12, 10 p.m.

E

Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends)

(2017) Eagles of Death Metal. Members of the rock band Eagles of Death Metal recount their experiences before, during and after the terrorist attack at their concert in Paris on Nov. 13, 2015. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Mon., February 13, 10 p.m. HBO Wed., February 15, 6 p.m. HBO Fri., February 17, 12:30 p.m.

Echoes of War

(2015) James Badge Dale, Ethan Embry. A Civil War veteran takes matters into his own hands when neighboring ranchers steal animals from his family's traps. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues., February 14, 6 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands

(1990) Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor's unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. LOGO Thur., February 16, 6:30 p.m. LOGO Thur., February 16, 9 p.m. MTV Wed., February 15, 11:30 a.m.

8 Mile

(2002) Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Sat., February 18, 7 p.m.

Ella Enchanted

(2004) Anne Hathaway, Hugh Dancy. A young woman embarks on a journey to break the curse of obedience placed upon her by a fairy godmother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Sat., February 18, 10 a.m.

Elysium

(2013) Matt Damon, Jodie Foster. In 2159, the wealthy live in comfort and luxury aboard a space station, while the poor have a hardscrabble existence on the overpopulated and ruined Earth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Fri., February 17, 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat., February 18, 12:30 p.m.

Employee of the Month

(2006) Dane Cook, Jessica Simpson. The chance of a date with a beautiful new cashier sends two store clerks into fierce competition for a coveted award. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Comedy Central Sun., February 12, 1 p.m.

End of Days

(1999) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Byrne. An ex-cop must protect a woman chosen by Satan to be the mother of the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sat., February 18, 1 a.m.

The Enforcer

(1976) Clint Eastwood, Tyne Daly. ``Dirty Harry'' Callahan and his female partner hunt rocket-armed radicals holding the mayor on Alcatraz. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Fri., February 17, 3:30 a.m. Cinemax Sun., February 12, 10 a.m.

Enter the Dragon

(1973) Bruce Lee, John Saxon. A secret agent comes to an opium lord's island fortress with other fighters for a martial-arts tournament. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Fri., February 17, 2 a.m. AMC Fri., February 17, 9:30 a.m.

The Entitled

(2011) Kevin Zegers, Victor Garber. Desperate for cash, a recent college graduate kidnaps three children and demands a $3 million ransom. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed., February 15, 4:30 p.m.

Entourage

(2015) Kevin Connolly, Adrian Grenier. When their $100 million movie goes over budget, actor/director Vince Chase, studio boss Ari Gold and the rest of the boys find themselves at the mercy of the cutthroat world of Hollywood. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sun., February 12, 6 p.m. Cinemax Tues., February 14, 4 p.m.

Envy

(2004) Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend's invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sat., February 18, 2 a.m.

Escape From New York

(1981) Kurt Russell, Ernest Borgnine. A hardened criminal is offered a pardon if he rescues the president from convicts in the prison city of Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BBC America Wed., February 15, 3:30 p.m.

Escape from the Planet of the Apes

(1971) Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter. Cornelius, Zira and Milo, apes from the future, escape to 1970s Los Angeles and pose a threat. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Sat., February 18, 2 p.m.

Eulogy

(2004) Hank Azaria, Jesse Bradford. A porn actor, a college student and other members of a dysfunctional family gather for a patriarch's funeral. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Thur., February 16, 6 a.m.

Event Horizon

(1997) Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill. A rescue party encounters supernatural forces aboard a prototype spaceship that vanished seven years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sat., February 18, 4 a.m.

Everything Must Go

(2010) Will Ferrell, Christopher Jordan Wallace. When his wife kicks him out, a broke and boozing slouch tries to sell his possessions at a giant yard sale. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Fri., February 17, 11 a.m. Showtime Sat., February 18, 4:30 a.m.

Explorers

(1985) Ethan Hawke, River Phoenix. Three boys take a homemade spaceship to another galaxy and meet aliens who speak American TV. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Mon., February 13, 2 a.m.

The Eye

(2008) Jessica Alba, Alessandro Nivola. Following a double corneal transplant, a concert violinist perceives frightening images of a world that only she can see. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Wed., February 15, 11 a.m.

F

Face/Off

(1997) John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and his nemesis trade physical identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Mon., February 13, 1 p.m. Encore Mon., February 13, 2 a.m. Encore Mon., February 13, 9 p.m.

Failure to Launch

(2006) Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sun., February 12, 12 p.m. CMT Wed., February 15, 8 p.m. CMT Wed., February 15, 10:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious

(2001) Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Spike Sun., February 12, 11 a.m. Spike Sun., February 12, 9:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

(2006) Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Spike Sun., February 12, 4 p.m.

Fast Five

(2011) Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O'Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Spike Sun., February 12, 6 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6

(2013) Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. KNBC Sun., February 12, 7:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious

(2009) Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O'Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Sat., February 18, 8 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

(1982) Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Fri., February 17, 1 p.m. Showtime Sun., February 12, 2:30 p.m.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

(1998) Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro. In town for a motorcycle race, a sportswriter and his attorney engage in prolific substance abuse. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun., February 12, 2:30 p.m.

Fear

(1996) Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Sun., February 12, 3 p.m.

A Few Good Men

(1992) Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. OVA Sat., February 18, 9 p.m.

Fierce Creatures

(1997) John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis. An ex-Hong Kong policeman ruins a media mogul's London zoo that he had been hired to make profitable. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Mon., February 13, 11:30 a.m.

50 First Dates

(2004) Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sun., February 12, 7:30 p.m. Comedy Central Tues., February 14, 6:30 p.m. Comedy Central Tues., February 14, 9 a.m.

54

(1998) Ryan Phillippe, Salma Hayek. A blue-collar New Jerseyite seeks fame with a surrogate family at Manhattan's Studio 54. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sat., February 18, 10:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Black

(2016) Marlon Wayans, Kali Hawk. In a spoof of ``Fifty Shades of Grey,'' wealthy entrepreneur Christian Black introduces a young woman to his kinky world of S&M. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Tues., February 14, 8 p.m.

Fight Club

(1999) Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Starz Fri., February 17, 7:30 p.m. Starz Sat., February 18, 2:30 p.m.

Finding Nemo

(2003) Voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres. Animated. A clown fish embarks on a journey to find his son after losing him in the Great Barrier Reef. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Sat., February 18, 10:30 p.m.

First Sunday

(2008) Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Mon., February 13, 7:30 a.m. Encore Mon., February 13, 5 p.m.

The First Wives Club

(1996) Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Sundance Thur., February 16, 10 a.m. Sundance Wed., February 15, 4:30 p.m.

A Fistful of Dollars

(1964) Clint Eastwood, Marianne Koch. Sergio Leone's classic about a mysterious drifter's involvement with warring factions in a Mexican border town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Sun., February 19, 12:30 a.m. Starz Thur., February 16, 11 a.m. Starz Wed., February 15, 9 p.m.

Flashdance

(1983) Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. POP Sat., February 18, 10:30 p.m. POP Sat., February 18, 2 p.m.

The Flight of the Phoenix

(1965) James Stewart, Richard Attenborough. After being forced down in the desert, plane crash survivors race against time to rebuild their damaged aircraft. (NR) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Cinemax Mon., February 13, 6 a.m.

Flushed Away

(2006) Voices of Hugh Jackman, Kate Winslet. Animated. After an ignoble landing in Ratropolis, a pampered rodent enlists the help of a sewer scavenger in finding his way back to his posh London flat. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. KABC Sat., February 18, 7:30 p.m.

The Fly

(1986) Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis. David Cronenberg's remake of the 1958 classic about a botched experiment that transmutes a man into a monstrous insect. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Fri., February 17, 1:30 a.m.

Footloose

(1984) Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sun., February 12, 12 p.m.

For a Few Dollars More

(1965) Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef. A man with no name and a man with a mission hunt a Mexican bandit for different reasons. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Starz Thur., February 16, 1 p.m. Starz Wed., February 15, 10:30 p.m.

The Forbidden Kingdom

(2008) Jackie Chan, Jet Li. A teenage fan of Hong Kong cinema finds a Chinese relic and travels back in time to help legendary martial-artists free the Monkey King. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Sun., February 12, 6 a.m.

Forces of Nature

(1999) Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat., February 18, 12 p.m.

For Colored Girls

(2010) Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. BET Thur., February 16, 1 p.m. BET Fri., February 17, 10:30 a.m.

The Forest

(2016) Natalie Dormer, Taylor Kinney. While investigating the disappearance of her twin sister, a young American encounters the tormented spirits of Japan's mysterious and legendary Aokigahara Forest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Sun., February 12, 3 p.m.

Forever Young

(1992) Mel Gibson, Jamie Lee Curtis. Two 1990s boys thaw out a 1930s test pilot, cryonically frozen, and bring him home to one's single mother. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. OVA Fri., February 17, 3:30 p.m. OVA Mon., February 13, 11 a.m. OVA Sat., February 18, 9 a.m.

The Forger

(2014) John Travolta, Christopher Plummer. An art forger arranges an early release from prison so that he can spend time with his dying son, then must pull off one final job for the man who made his freedom possible. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur., February 16, 9:30 p.m.

Forsaken

(2015) Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland. In 1872 Wyoming, a former gunslinger and his estranged father encounter a ruthless businessman and his gang of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri., February 17, 4:30 p.m. TMC Sat., February 18, 12 a.m. TMC Tues., February 14, 3 p.m. TMC Tues., February 14, 10 p.m.

The 41-Year-Old Virgin Who Knocked Up Sarah Marshall and Felt Superbad About It

(2010) Bryan Callen, Stephen Kramer Glickman. Sex-crazed buddies try to help a middle-aged man lose his innocence. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. IFC Tues., February 14, 12 p.m. IFC Tues., February 14, 2 p.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

(2005) Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. MTV Sat., February 18, 10 a.m. MTV Sat., February 18, 8 p.m.

Four Brothers

(2005) Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Sat., February 18, 10:30 p.m. MTV Sun., February 19, 3 a.m.

Freedom Writers

(2007) Hilary Swank, Patrick Dempsey. A dedicated Los Angeles teacher inspires her class of at-risk students to believe in themselves and achieve academic success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. MTV Thur., February 16, 12 a.m. MTV Thur., February 16, 8 p.m.

Freedom

(2014) Cuba Gooding Jr., Bernhard Forcher. In 1856, a runaway slave and his family find help from the underground railroad, while in 1748, the man's grandfather is captive aboard the ship of Capt. John Newton. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed., February 15, 8 p.m.

Freeheld

(2015) Julianne Moore, Ellen Page. With help from colleague Dane Wells and activist Steven Goldstein, terminally ill New Jersey detective Laurel Hester fights for pension benefits for her domestic partner Stacie Andree. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Wed., February 15, 8 p.m.

Free Willy

(1993) Jason James Richter, Lori Petty. An abandoned boy with a chip on his shoulder befriends an ill-fated killer whale at a water park. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Thur., February 16, 6 p.m. Freeform Wed., February 15, 8 p.m.

Friday the 13th

(2009) Jared Padalecki, Danielle Panabaker. While searching for his missing sister, a young man and a group of student revelers encounter a hockey-masked killer and his razor-sharp machete at the ruins of Camp Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Wed., February 15, 6 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes

(1991) Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. OVA Fri., February 17, 6:30 p.m. OVA Sat., February 18, 4 p.m.

Friends With Benefits

(2011) Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. E! Sun., February 12, 7:30 p.m.

From Straight A's to XXX

(2017) Haley Pullos, Judd Nelson. A college student endures cyberbullying and even death threats when it is revealed that she has chosen to become a porn star under a pseudonym to pay off her sizable tuition expenses. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun., February 12, 8:30 p.m. Lifetime Mon., February 13, 12:30 a.m.

The Full Monty

(1997) Robert Carlyle, Tom Wilkinson. A jobless steelworker in need of quick cash persuades his unbuff buddies to bare it all in a one-night-only strip show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Sundance Tues., February 14, 8:30 a.m.

Furious 7

(2015) Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Cinemax Sat., February 18, 2 p.m.

G

Gangs of New York

(2002) Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. During the era of Tammany Hall's sway, a young man vows vengeance on the vicious gangster who killed his father. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins. Showtime Fri., February 17, 2:30 p.m.

Garm Wars: The Last Druid

(2014) Mlanie St-Pierre, Kevin Durand. On a world where clones from three armies battle constantly, one clone becomes separated from the battle and finds herself on the run with unlikely companions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed., February 15, 7:30 a.m.

Gentlemen Broncos

(2009) Michael Angarano, Jennifer Coolidge. A legendary novelist steals a story idea from a teenage loner and, subsequently, makes it into a disastrous movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Tues., February 14, 12:30 p.m.

Get a Job

(2016) Miles Teller, Anna Kendrick. A young man and his girlfriend struggle to find desirable employment after graduating from college. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Mon., February 13, 1:30 a.m. Starz Sun., February 12, 9:30 a.m. Starz Wed., February 15, 1:30 p.m.

Get Smart

(2008) Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway. A newly promoted field agent, partnered with veteran Agent 99, blends inexperience, enthusiasm and ineptitude as he battles against KAOS. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. IFC Fri., February 17, 1:30 a.m. IFC Thur., February 16, 5 p.m.

Ghostbusters II

(1989) Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Sat., February 18, 12 a.m.

Ghostbusters

(1984) Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Fri., February 17, 9:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters

(2016) Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Thur., February 16, 9 a.m. Starz Thur., February 16, 5 p.m. Starz Sat., February 18, 7 p.m.

Glory

(1989) Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Mon., February 13, 11 p.m. Encore Mon., February 13, 9:30 a.m.

Godzilla

(2014) Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant's reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TBS Sun., February 12, 5:30 p.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds

(2000) Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Sun., February 12, 10 p.m.

Good Burger

(1997) Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson. Teen misfits at a modest burger joint face competition from a hamburger emporium across the street. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Fri., February 17, 12 a.m. Freeform Fri., February 17, 9 p.m.

A Good Day to Die Hard

(2013) Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney. New York City cop John McClane and his estranged son must put aside their differences and work together to get a Russian whistleblower to safety and thwart a disastrous crime in Chernobyl. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Fri., February 17, 8:30 a.m. FX Sat., February 18, 3 a.m.

GoodFellas

(1990) Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Fri., February 17, 12 p.m. AMC Thur., February 16, 11 p.m.

Good Morning, Vietnam

(1987) Robin Williams, Forest Whitaker. In 1965 Saigon, disc jockey Adrian Cronauer turns Armed Forces Radio on its ear with his irreverent brand of humor. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Fri., February 17, 10 a.m.

Grandma's Boy

(2006) Doris Roberts, Allen Covert. Evicted from his apartment, a video-game tester must live with his grandmother and her two friends. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Thur., February 16, 10:30 p.m.

Gran Torino

(2008) Clint Eastwood, Christopher Carley. An unlikely friendship forms between a bigoted war veteran and an Asian boy who tried to steal the man's treasured automobile. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. WGN A Fri., February 17, 5 p.m. WGN A Fri., February 17, 7 p.m.

Grease

(1978) John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Sun., February 12, 6 p.m.

Green Lantern

(2011) Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Tues., February 14, 4:30 p.m. FX Wed., February 15, 9:30 a.m.

Gridiron Gang

(2006) The Rock, Xzibit. A counselor at a juvenile detention facility turns a group of young criminals into a football team to teach them self-respect and responsibility. (PG-13) 2 hrs. CMT Fri., February 17, 10:30 p.m. CMT Mon., February 13, 8 p.m. CMT Sat., February 18, 3:30 p.m. CMT Tues., February 14, 12 a.m.

Groundhog Day

(1993) Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Sat., February 18, 4:30 p.m. AMC Sun., February 19, 2:30 a.m. KCOP Sat., February 18, 1:30 p.m. Sundance Thur., February 16, 12:30 p.m. Sundance Thur., February 16, 2 a.m. Sundance Wed., February 15, 9 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy

(2014) Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb's true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Wed., February 15, 7 p.m. FX Thur., February 16, 4:30 p.m.

H

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert

(2008) Miley Cyrus. The young performer does a musical tour in 2007, with special backstage footage and guests, the Jonas Brothers. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins. HBO Tues., February 14, 6 a.m.

Hannibal

(2001) Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. A disfigured victim of cannibalistic Dr. Lecter seeks revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. IFC Wed., February 15, 8 a.m.

Happy Birthday!

(2016) Britne Oldford, Matthew Willig. When two friends embark on a journey to the seediest parts of Mexicali for a birthday celebration, they quickly realize their trip has taken a dangerous turn that involves sex, drugs, torture and a ransom involving the Mexican cartel. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri., February 17, 2:30 a.m.

Happy Feet Two

(2011) Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Reluctant to dance, the son of Mumble the tap-dancing penguin runs away from home and meets a penguin that can fly. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TOON Thur., February 16, 6 p.m. TOON Fri., February 17, 9 a.m.

Hard Rain

(1998) Morgan Freeman, Christian Slater. A thief, a sheriff and the nephew of an armored-truck driver seek money bags in a flooding Indiana town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri., February 17, 12:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

(2007) Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor's bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Mon., February 13, 5 p.m.

The Hateful Eight

(2015) Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell. While seeking shelter from a blizzard in post-Civil War Wyoming, two bounty hunters, a fugitive prisoner and a man who claims to be a sheriff encounter four strangers. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins. Showtime Mon., February 13, 12 a.m. Showtime Fri., February 17, 10 p.m.

Havana Motor Club

(2015) Underground drag racers try to organize Cuba's first official car race since shortly after the revolution ended in 1959. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Wed., February 15, 4:30 p.m.

Head Over Heels

(2001) Monica Potter, Freddie Prinze Jr. A New Yorker living with four models falls for a neighbor who may be a murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Starz Mon., February 13, 7 a.m.

Held Up

(2000) Jamie Foxx, Nia Long. Yuppie Alex stops for gas at a remote convenience store, gets dumped by his fiancee and becomes a hostage during a robbery. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Tues., February 14, 5 a.m.

Hello, My Name Is Doris

(2015) Sally Field, Max Greenfield. With help from her best friend's granddaughter, a smitten woman concocts schemes to get the attention of a younger co-worker in her office. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Thur., February 16, 11:30 p.m. EPIX Fri., February 17, 4:30 p.m.

Henry V

(1989) Kenneth Branagh, Derek Jacobi. Shakespeare's king of England attacks France and declares his love for the French king's daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. OVA Fri., February 17, 7 a.m. OVA Mon., February 13, 8 a.m.

Hereafter

(2010) Matt Damon, Ccile de France. An American construction worker, a French journalist and a London schoolboy set out on a spiritual journey after death touches their lives in different ways. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Mon., February 13, 9 a.m. FX Thur., February 16, 6:30 a.m.

Higher Learning

(1995) Omar Epps, Kristy Swanson. The harsh realities of identity, sex, politics and racism greet the incoming freshmen of Columbus University. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. BET Wed., February 15, 9:30 a.m.

High School Lover

(2017) James Franco, Paulina Singer. A 17-year-old girl considers herself lucky to have attracted the attention of a much older actor until she realizes that his attention is beginning to border on obsession. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun., February 12, 5 p.m.

High School

(2010) Adrien Brody, Sean Marquette. After the principal institutes mandatory drug testing, a senior and his stoner pal try to cover up their drug use by getting the entire school baked on tainted brownies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon., February 13, 1:30 a.m. TMC Sat., February 18, 1:30 a.m.

High Society

(1956) Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly. A socialite's ex-husband and a magazine writer show up for her wedding and cause havoc. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun., February 12, 7:30 a.m.

A History of Violence

(2005) Viggo Mortensen, Maria Bello. Vicious criminals continue to harass a man and his wife after he thwarts a robbery attempt at his diner. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sun., February 19, 4 a.m.

Hitch

(2005) Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Sun., February 12, 7 a.m.

Hold Back the Dawn

(1941) Charles Boyer, Olivia de Havilland. A Romanian gigolo exits Mexico by marrying a U.S. teacher on a field trip. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sun., February 12, 9 a.m.

Hollow Man

(2000) Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue. A scientist becomes mentally unstable after he learns the invisibility serum he tested on himself cannot be reversed. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Fri., February 17, 3 a.m. Starz Wed., February 15, 2:30 a.m.

The Hollow

(2015) Deborah Kara Unger, Richard Harmon. A 100-year-old curse gives birth to a mysterious creature that terrorizes three sisters on Halloween eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon., February 13, 2:30 p.m. Syfy Tues., February 14, 12 p.m.

Hollywood Ending

(2002) Woody Allen, Tea Leoni. A neurotic director must work for his ex-wife in order to film his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sat., February 18, 7:30 a.m.

A Hologram for the King

(2016) Tom Hanks, Alexander Black. A beautiful doctor and a wise-cracking taxi driver help an American businessman who's trying to close the deal of a lifetime in Saudi Arabia. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sun., February 12, 7:30 a.m. EPIX Sun., February 12, 1:30 p.m.

Hondo

(1953) John Wayne, Geraldine Page. An Indian scout attempts to escort a homesteader's wife and her son back to safety after her husband deserts her during an Apache attack. When she refuses to go, he stays on to help and, over time, forms a strong bond with both her and her son. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins. Sundance Sun., February 12, 1:30 p.m.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

(1989) Rick Moranis, Matt Frewer. An inventor's ray gun zaps his son, his daughter and a neighbor's boys down to pea-size in his jungle of a lawn. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Sundance Tues., February 14, 10:30 a.m.

Honeysuckle Rose

(1980) Willie Nelson, Dyan Cannon. A country singer loves his wife, drinks too much and fools around with his ex-partner's daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sun., February 12, 11:30 a.m.

Hoodlum

(1997) Laurence Fishburne, Tim Roth. Mobster Ellsworth ``Bumpy'' Johnson vies with rival Dutch Schultz for control of illegal gambling in 1930s Harlem. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Tues., February 14, 2:30 a.m.

Hook

(1991) Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. OVA Mon., February 13, 9 p.m. OVA Tues., February 14, 10 a.m.

Hoosiers

(1986) Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Mon., February 13, 5:30 p.m.

Hope Floats

(1998) Sandra Bullock, Harry Connick Jr. After learning about her husband's infidelity, a woman returns to her hometown and finds romance with a handyman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Sat., February 18, 3 p.m.

Horrible Bosses

(2011) Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Sat., February 18, 2 p.m.

Hot Pursuit

(2015) Reese Witherspoon, Sofa Vergara. A straight-arrow policewoman must protect a wisecracking witness as they race through a gauntlet of crooked cops and gunmen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Thur., February 16, 7:30 a.m. EPIX Thur., February 16, 4:30 p.m. EPIX Wed., February 15, 11:30 p.m.

Hot Shots! Part Deux

(1993) Charlie Sheen, Lloyd Bridges. The government recruits a parody of a commando for a rescue mission after Operation Desert Storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Tues., February 14, 7 p.m.

How the West Was Won

(1962) Carroll Baker, Lee J. Cobb. The history of 19th-century Western expansion, as seen through the lives of three generations of a pioneer family. (G) 2 hrs. 45 mins. TCM Sun., February 12, 2 p.m.

How to Be Single

(2016) Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Tues., February 14, 8 p.m. HBO Sun., February 19, 3:30 a.m.

How to Fall in Love

(2012) Eric Mabius, Brooke D'Orsay. An awkward accountant receives dating tips from his high-school crush. 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat., February 18, 11 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

(2003) Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Sun., February 12, 10 a.m.

How to Marry a Millionaire

(1953) Marilyn Monroe, Lauren Bacall. Three gold diggers share a Manhattan penthouse, hoping to lure eligible rich men. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun., February 12, 5 p.m.

Hulk

(2003) Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TBS Sun., February 12, 10 a.m. TBS Sun., February 12, 3 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

(1939) Charles Laughton, Maureen O'Hara. Grotesque bell-ringer Quasimodo saves Gypsy Esmeralda from a mob and a corrupt priest in medieval Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sun., February 12, 6:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

(2014) Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Mon., February 13, 8 p.m. EPIX Tues., February 14, 8 a.m. EPIX Tues., February 14, 2 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

(2015) Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Sat., February 18, 8 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October

(1990) Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. BBC America Sun., February 12, 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sun., February 12, 10:30 p.m.

The Huntsman: Winter's War

(2016) Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. A huntsman and a fellow warrior battle an ice queen and her evil, resurrected sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Fri., February 17, 5 p.m. HBO Tues., February 14, 12 a.m.

The Hurricane

(1999) Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Showtime Fri., February 17, 7 a.m.

The Hurt Locker

(2008) Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Sat., February 18, 2 p.m. Showtime Wed., February 15, 10 p.m.

I

I Am Legend

(2007) Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth's population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Sun., February 12, 8 a.m.

Ice Station Zebra

(1968) Rock Hudson, Ernest Borgnine. A U.S. submarine commander races Russians to a North Pole weather station to recover a Soviet spy satellite. (G) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Mon., February 13, 2:30 a.m.

Idiocracy

(2006) Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph. Selected for a human hibernation project, an average soldier awakens 500 years in the future, where society is so dumbed-down that he is the smartest person alive. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. IFC Mon., February 13, 2 p.m. IFC Tues., February 14, 8 a.m.

I'll Cry Tomorrow

(1955) Susan Hayward, Richard Conte. 1930s singer/actress Lillian Roth hits bottom after bad marriages, then joins Alcoholics Anonymous. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Mon., February 13, 5 a.m.

I Married a Witch

(1942) Fredric March, Veronica Lake. A politician's campaign for governor is complicated by a seductive witch with romance and revenge on her mind. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Sun., February 12, 8:30 p.m.

The Imitation Game

(2014) Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley. Genius British logician and cryptologist Alan Turing helps crack Germany's Enigma Code during World War II but is later prosecuted by his government for illegal homosexual acts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Mon., February 13, 9 a.m. TMC Mon., February 13, 4 p.m.

Imitation of Life

(1934) Claudette Colbert, Warren William. A young widow and her maid build a booming pancake business while raising their daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Mon., February 13, 7 a.m.

Imitation of Life

(1959) Lana Turner, John Gavin. An aspiring actress and her black housekeeper retain a solid friendship despite problems with their teenage daughters. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Mon., February 13, 9:30 a.m.

Inception

(2010) Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A thief who enters people's dreams and steals their secrets gets a shot at redemption when he is given the dangerous task of planting an idea in someone's subconscious. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. AMC Mon., February 13, 6 p.m. AMC Tues., February 14, 12 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone

(2013) Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sat., February 18, 8:30 a.m.

Independence Day

(1996) Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth's major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. HBO Sat., February 18, 3 a.m. HBO Tues., February 14, 4 p.m.

Indiscretion of an American Wife

(1953) Jennifer Jones, Montgomery Clift. A Philadelphian says goodbye to her Italian lover at the train station in Rome. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Mon., February 13, 2 p.m.

The Informer

(1935) Victor McLaglen, Heather Angel. Irish rebels track down a slow-witted countryman who turned a friend in for reward money during the Irish Rebellion. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Mon., February 13, 3 p.m.

Inherit the Wind

(1960) Spencer Tracy, Fredric March. A fundamentalist orator opposes a liberal lawyer defending a Darwinist teacher in the 1920s South. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Mon., February 13, 5 p.m.

The Internship

(2013) Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Mon., February 13, 8 p.m. FX Mon., February 13, 10 p.m.

The Intern

(2015) Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Wed., February 15, 9 p.m.

The Interpreter

(2005) Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn. A Secret Service agent is suspicious of a U.N. translator who overheard a plot to assassinate an African leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Starz Mon., February 13, 3:30 a.m.

Interview With the Vampire

(1994) Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt. The immortal Louis tells of his life as a vampire recruited by Lestat in 1791 Louisiana. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Wed., February 15, 8 p.m.

In the Heart of the Sea

(2015) Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker. In 1820, crewmen from the New England vessel Essex face a harrowing battle for survival after a whale of mammoth size and strength attacks with force, crippling their ship and leaving them adrift in the ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Wed., February 15, 8 a.m. HBO Sat., February 18, 3 p.m.

In the Heat of the Night

(1967) Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger. A black Philadelphia detective helps a white Mississippi sheriff solve a murder. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Mon., February 13, 12 p.m.

Intolerable Cruelty

(2003) George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A successful Los Angeles attorney matches wits with an attractive woman who marries men for their money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. OVA Mon., February 13, 5 p.m. OVA Sun., February 12, 7 p.m.

Invincible

(2006) Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear. At 30 years old, bartender Vince Papale sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Sat., February 18, 9 p.m.

I Remember Mama

(1948) Irene Dunne, Barbara Bel Geddes. A writer recalls her Norwegian mother and family in circa-1900 San Francisco. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Sun., February 12, 10 p.m.

Iron Man

(2008) Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Fri., February 17, 9:30 p.m. EPIX Sat., February 18, 10 a.m. EPIX Sat., February 18, 5:30 p.m.

I Saw the Light

(2015) Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen. Singer and songwriter Hank Williams rises to fame in the 1940s, but alcohol abuse and infidelity take a toll on his career and marriage to fellow musician Audrey Mae Williams. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Fri., February 17, 1:30 p.m.

The Island

(2005) Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Fri., February 17, 9:30 p.m.

Isle of the Dead

(2016) Joey Lawrence, Maryse Ouellet Mizanin. Strangers trapped on a secluded island struggle to survive against hordes of the dead. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Syfy Thur., February 16, 6:30 a.m.

It Could Happen to You

(1994) Nicolas Cage, Bridget Fonda. A New York policeman keeps his promise to split a $4 million lottery prize with a waitress, but his wife objects. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. KDOC Sat., February 18, 8 p.m.

I vitelloni

(1953) Franco Interlenghi, Alberto Sordi. In a small Italian town, five adolescents have varying degrees of success coping with the problems of growing up. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Mon., February 13, 12:30 a.m.

I Went Down

(1997) Brendan Gleeson, Peter McDonald. An Irishman is forced to help a thug retrieve a crimelord's associate and money from gunmen. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Fri., February 17, 4 a.m.

J

Jackass: Number Two

(2006) Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Daredevils go for the gross-out when they subject an unsuspecting public to more outrageous stunts and practical jokes. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. MTV Mon., February 13, 1:30 a.m. MTV Sun., February 12, 10 p.m.

Jarhead

(2005) Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Wed., February 15, 5 a.m. Encore Wed., February 15, 8:30 p.m.

Jaws

(1975) Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Mon., February 13, 7 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 2

(2003) Ray Wise, Jonathan Breck. A winged creature terrorizes basketball players, coaches and cheerleaders who have become stranded on a highway. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sat., February 18, 4 p.m.

Jeff, Who Lives at Home

(2011) Jason Segel, Ed Helms. A 30-year-old slacker finds his true destiny while helping his brother stalk the latter's possibly adulterous wife. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. IFC Mon., February 13, 7 a.m.

Jem and the Holograms

(2015) Aubrey Peeples, Stefanie Scott. With help from the son of the CEO of Starlight Music, the young members of the band Jem and the Holograms find their own voice while taking the world by storm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Thur., February 16, 7 a.m.

Jennifer's Body

(2009) Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried. A beautiful cheerleader gains an insatiable appetite for human flesh after a hungry demon takes control of her body. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Tues., February 14, 2:30 a.m.

Jeremiah Johnson

(1972) Robert Redford, Will Geer. An 1830s loner leaves civilization for the Rockies and learns from a hermit how to be a mountain man. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Mon., February 13, 3 a.m. Sundance Sun., February 12, 11 a.m.

Jesus' Son

(1999) Billy Crudup, Samantha Morton. After overcoming heroin addiction and a tragic relationship, a bungling drifter eventually settles down and begins an enlightened life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Wed., February 15, 1 a.m.

Joe Kidd

(1972) Clint Eastwood, Robert Duvall. A land baron's gunman joins a rebel fighting for Spanish land grants in 1900 New Mexico. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Sundance Sun., February 12, 10:30 p.m. Sundance Sun., February 12, 3:30 p.m.

John Carter

(2012) Taylor Kitsch, Lynn Collins. Somehow transported to Mars, a war-weary human captain becomes embroiled in an epic conflict among the inhabitants of that planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. AMC Mon., February 13, 12:30 p.m.

Jonah Hex

(2010) Josh Brolin, John Malkovich. The Army hires a supernatural gunslinger to hunt down and stop a man who plans to unleash hell on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. IFC Wed., February 15, 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed., February 15, 6 p.m.

Joy

(2015) Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro. A working-class single mother builds a business dynasty while dealing with her dysfunctional parents and ex-husband. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Sat., February 18, 1 p.m.

Judge Dredd

(1995) Sylvester Stallone, Armand Assante. An archcriminal escapes in 22nd-century New York and seeks revenge on the lawman who sent him to prison. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BBC America Thur., February 16, 12:30 a.m. BBC America Wed., February 15, 5 p.m.

Jumanji

(1995) Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sat., February 18, 10:30 p.m.

Jumper

(2008) Hayden Christensen, Jamie Bell. A young man's ability to teleport himself anywhere in the world makes him a target for those who have sworn to kill him and others like him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Spike Thur., February 16, 1:30 a.m.

Jumping the Broom

(2011) Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha's Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Mon., February 13, 7 p.m.

Jurassic World

(2015) Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Sun., February 12, 11 p.m.

Just Friends

(2005) Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart. A music executive tries to woo his high-school crush while keeping his suspicious ex-girlfriend at bay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Comedy Central Sun., February 12, 11 a.m.

Just Like Heaven

(2005) Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Wed., February 15, 2 a.m.

K

Kalifornia

(1993) Brad Pitt, Juliette Lewis. An intrigued couple tags along on a trip cross-country with a writer researching serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Sun., February 12, 10 a.m. Encore Tues., February 14, 1 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II

(1986) Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat'' Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe's challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Fri., February 17, 7:30 a.m. Encore Wed., February 15, 2 p.m.

Key Largo

(1948) Humphrey Bogart, Edward G. Robinson. A gangster holds a GI and others hostage in a run-down Florida Keys hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Mon., February 13, 9:30 p.m.

The Kids Are All Right

(2010) Julianne Moore, Annette Bening. The teenage children of a lesbian couple seek out their biological father and make him a part of their lives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Sundance Fri., February 17, 12:30 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

(2003) Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Mon., February 13, 10 p.m. Starz Mon., February 13, 3:30 p.m. Starz Sat., February 18, 12 a.m. Starz Sat., February 18, 8 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

(2004) Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man's younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Starz Sat., February 18, 1:30 a.m. Starz Sat., February 18, 10 a.m. Starz Tues., February 14, 1:30 a.m. Starz Tues., February 14, 7:30 a.m.

Killing Season

(2013) Robert De Niro, John Travolta. A U.S. veteran and a former Serbian soldier play cat-and-mouse games in the remote wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur., February 16, 11 p.m.

Kind Lady

(1951) Ethel Barrymore, Maurice Evans. A British con man and his gang hold an elderly art-lover prisoner in her home. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Mon., February 13, 11:30 p.m.

King Kong

(2005) Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. TBS Sun., February 19, 2 a.m.

Kingpin

(1996) Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Mon., February 13, 11 a.m. IFC Tues., February 14, 5 a.m.

Kings Row

(1942) Ann Sheridan, Ronald Reagan. Sin surrounds a Freudian doctor, his playboy buddy and the buddy's girlfriend in a circa-1900 town. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Tues., February 14, 1 a.m.

Kismet

(1944) Ronald Colman, Marlene Dietrich. Fate follows a beggar king, his daughter, a dancer, and the caliph and grand vizier of Baghdad. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues., February 14, 3 a.m.

Kisses for My President

(1964) Fred MacMurray, Polly Bergen. A hapless husband takes a back seat to his wife, the first female president of the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues., February 14, 7 a.m.

Kissing a Fool

(1998) David Schwimmer, Jason Lee. A brokenhearted writer plays matchmaker for his book editor and his womanizing best friend. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Tues., February 14, 5:30 a.m.

Kiss Me Kate

(1953) Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel. Lilli and Fred act the same way offstage as they do in ``The Taming of the Shrew.'' (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Tues., February 14, 4:30 a.m.

Kiss of Death

(1995) David Caruso, Nicolas Cage. An ex-convict helps an officer try to capture a crime boss in New York, then deals with the hood on his own terms. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sun., February 12, 11 p.m.

Kitty Foyle

(1940) Ginger Rogers, Dennis Morgan. A Philadelphia working girl faces tragedy and a choice of suitors. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Tues., February 14, 9 a.m.

Knight and Day

(2010) Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz. A woman gets ensnared in a deadly, global adventure when she becomes the reluctant partner of a fugitive spy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Sat., February 18, 10 p.m.

Knights of the Round Table

(1953) Robert Taylor, Ava Gardner. Sir Gawain meets the Green Knight, Sir Percival seeks the Holy Grail, and King Arthur's Guinevere loves Sir Lancelot. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Tues., February 14, 11 a.m.

A Knight's Tale

(2001) Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. WGN A Sat., February 18, 8 a.m.

Knocked Up

(2007) Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TBS Fri., February 17, 8 p.m. TBS Sat., February 18, 12:30 p.m.

Knock Knock

(2015) Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas. Two nubile, stranded women reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Wed., February 15, 3 a.m.

Korla

(2015) Korla Pandit. The life and career of Korla Pandit, a television pioneer, spiritual seeker and the godfather of exotica music. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. KOCE Sun., February 12, 3:30 p.m. KPBS Mon., February 13, 1 a.m.

Krampus

(2015) Emjay Anthony, Adam Scott. Members of a dysfunctional family face the wrath of Krampus, an ancient demon from European folklore who punishes naughty children at Christmastime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun., February 19, 4 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2

(2011) Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Fri., February 17, 5:30 p.m. FX Sat., February 18, 7:30 a.m.

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist

(2002) Steve Oedekerk, Lung Fai. New footage is inserted and dialogue re-dubbed in this comedic re-working of a 1970s martial-arts movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. IFC Thur., February 16, 6 a.m.

The Ladies Man

(2000) Tim Meadows, Karyn Parsons. A late-night radio host and self-described Casanova searches for a lost love when he receives an unsigned letter boasting of her wealth. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Showtime Tues., February 14, 1 p.m.

Lady Be Good

(1941) Eleanor Powell, Ann Sothern. Broadway songwriters marry and divorce twice before they finally get it right. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Tues., February 14, 3 p.m.

The Lady Eve

(1941) Barbara Stanwyck, Henry Fonda. Father-daughter cardsharps fleece a rich man's son on a cruise ship. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues., February 14, 5 p.m.

The Lady From Shanghai

(1948) Rita Hayworth, Orson Welles. A rich lawyer and his seductive wife frame an Irish sailor for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KCET Fri., February 17, 7:30 p.m. KCET Sat., February 18, 4 p.m.

The Lady

(2011) Michelle Yeoh, David Thewlis. The daughter of a martyred Burmese general returns to her homeland and becomes a proponent of democracy. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. KCET Fri., February 17, 9 p.m.

The Lake House

(2006) Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock. A lonely doctor and a frustrated architect begin exchanging letters, then discover that they are living two years apart. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. POP Mon., February 13, 8 p.m. POP Tues., February 14, 12:30 a.m.

Lakeview Terrace

(2008) Samuel L. Jackson, Patrick Wilson. A police officer, the self-proclaimed watchdog of his neighborhood, becomes increasingly hostile toward the interracial couple next door. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Fri., February 17, 12:30 a.m. Encore Fri., February 17, 10:30 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

(2003) Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora's box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Fri., February 17, 8 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

(2001) Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sat., February 18, 8 p.m.

Last Knights

(2015) Clive Owen, Cliff Curtis. A fallen swordsman leads a small army against a sadistic ruler to avenge his dishonored master. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Sat., February 18, 11:30 a.m. TMC Wed., February 15, 11:30 a.m.

Law Abiding Citizen

(2009) Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Sun., February 12, 5:30 p.m. TNT Mon., February 13, 12:30 a.m.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

(2003) Sean Connery, Shane West. Allan Quatermain, Capt. Nemo, Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll, Tom Sawyer and others unite to stop a mad bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Wed., February 15, 5:30 a.m.

A League of Their Own

(1992) Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Wed., February 15, 11:30 a.m.

Lean on Me

(1989) Morgan Freeman, Robert Guillaume. Principal Joe Clark goes to bat against drugs, crime and bad grades in his Paterson, N.J., high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Wed., February 15, 12:30 p.m.

Legally Blonde

(2001) Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Sun., February 12, 5 p.m. OVA Tues., February 14, 9 p.m. WE Fri., February 17, 11 p.m. WE Fri., February 17, 5 p.m. WE Fri., February 17, 7 p.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance

(2000) Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Golf Tues., February 14, 5 p.m. Golf Tues., February 14, 7:30 p.m.

The Legend of Hercules

(2014) Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiled and sold into slavery because of a forbidden love, Hercules must use his formidable powers to fight his way back to his rightful kingdom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Sun., February 12, 1 p.m. Syfy Mon., February 13, 1 a.m.

The Legend of Tarzan

(2016) Alexander Skarsgerd, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold's devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sat., February 18, 8 p.m. HBO Sat., February 18, 11:30 p.m.

Legion

(2010) Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity's last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. WGN A Sun., February 19, 12 a.m.

The LEGO Movie

(2014) Voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell. Animated. An ordinary LEGO figurine, thought to be the key to saving the world, is accompanied by a fellowship of strangers embarking on a quest to vanquish a tyrant bent on a terrible deed. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sun., February 12, 1 p.m. TOON Sun., February 12, 6 p.m. TBS Sun., February 12, 11 p.m.

Let Me In

(2010) Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chlo Grace Moretz. A misfit boy suspects that his only friend, an eerie child who only appears at night, is hiding a terrible secret. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Sat., February 18, 2:30 a.m. Syfy Sat., February 18, 10:30 a.m.

Let's Go to Prison

(2006) Dax Shepard, Will Arnett. After learning that the son of the judge who put him away is in jail, an ex-con gets himself sent back to prison so he can make the man's life miserable. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Sun., February 12, 6 a.m.

Liar Liar

(1997) Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy's birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMT Sun., February 12, 5 p.m. CMT Sun., February 12, 9:30 p.m. CMT Tues., February 14, 8 p.m. CMT Tues., February 14, 11:30 p.m.

Libeled Lady

(1936) Jean Harlow, Spencer Tracy. An editor's fiancee and a lawyer help him trick an heiress suing his paper. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues., February 14, 6 p.m.

Life of Pi

(2012) Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan. After the freighter they're on sinks in a storm, a teenager and a Bengal tiger wind up on a small lifeboat and must learn to trust each other to survive. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. FX Tues., February 14, 10 a.m. FX Wed., February 15, 6:30 a.m.

Like Mike

(2002) Lil' Bow Wow, Morris Chestnut. A 14-year-old orphan becomes an NBA basketball player after he finds a pair of magic sneakers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Sun., February 19, 1 a.m.

Like Sunday, Like Rain

(2014) Leighton Meester, Debra Messing. A struggling musician becomes a 12-year-old musical prodigy's guardian for a summer. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues., February 14, 4:30 p.m.

Lili

(1953) Leslie Caron, Mel Ferrer. A French teen joins a carnival and meets a lying magician and a loving puppeteer. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Tues., February 14, 8 p.m.

Little Big League

(1994) Luke Edwards, Timothy Busfield. The 12-year-old heir and manager of the Minnesota Twins coaches the baseball team to a winning streak by teaching the players to love the game once more. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. MLB Sun., February 12, 10 a.m.

The Little Fugitive

(1953) Richie Andrusco, Rickie Brewster. A Brooklyn boy runs away from his big brother to an afternoon of fun, food and games at Coney Island. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Tues., February 14, 10 p.m.

A Little Romance

(1979) Laurence Olivier, Diane Lane. A worldly Parisian tells two teenage lovers to kiss at dusk under the Bridge of Sighs in Venice. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Tues., February 14, 11:30 p.m.

Little Women

(1933) Katharine Hepburn, Joan Bennett. Four sisters in Massachusetts forge unbreakable family ties in this adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's story. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Wed., February 15, 1:30 a.m.

Little Women

(1949) June Allyson, Peter Lawford. Based on the story by Louisa May Alcott. The four March sisters forge unbreakable emotional ties during the Civil War. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Wed., February 15, 3:30 a.m.

Logan's Run

(1976) Michael York, Jenny Agutter. In a society where life ends at age 30, a law enforcement officer known as a Sandman flees with another 30-year-old when he learns his number has come up prematurely. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Wed., February 15, 6 a.m.

Lolita

(1962) James Mason, Shelley Winters. Professor Humbert Humbert marries a widow to be near her nymphet daughter. (NR) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TCM Wed., February 15, 8 a.m.

The Lone Ranger

(2013) Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. A&E Sat., February 18, 8 p.m. A&E Sun., February 19, 12 a.m.

The Longest Ride

(2015) Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson. As conflicting paths test their bond, a couple find inspiration in the romantic tales of an elderly man whose great love for his wife stood the test of time. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Sat., February 18, 9 a.m.

The Long Voyage Home

(1940) John Wayne, Thomas Mitchell. Merchant seamen on a tramp freighter drink, dodge U-boats and rescue a shanghaied Swede in the early days of World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed., February 15, 11 a.m.

Look for the Silver Lining

(1949) June Haver, Ray Bolger. Marilyn Miller's life unfolds in flashbacks, from her vaudeville family to Broadway fame. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed., February 15, 1 p.m.

Looper

(2012) Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. FXX Sun., February 12, 7:30 a.m.

Lost in the Sun

(2015) Josh Duhamel, Josh Wiggins. A small-time criminal bonds with an orphaned teen who serves as his accomplice in a string of robberies. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur., February 16, 4 a.m.

The Lost Patrol

(1934) Victor McLaglen, Boris Karloff. Unseen Arab snipers hunt World War I British cavalrymen in the desert. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Wed., February 15, 3 p.m.

The Lost Weekend

(1945) Ray Milland, Jane Wyman. Billy Wilder's Academy Award-winning portrait of an alcoholic writer facing a losing battle against the bottle. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed., February 15, 5 p.m.

Love Actually

(2003) Hugh Grant, Laura Linney. A prime minister, an office worker, a pop star, a jilted writer, married couples and various others deal with relationships in London. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Mon., February 13, 2 p.m.

Love Affair

(1939) Irene Dunne, Charles Boyer. A painter and singer meet on a ship and set a date to meet later atop the Empire State Building. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Wed., February 15, 6:30 p.m.

Love and a Bullet

(2002) Treach, Kent Masters-King. Although ordered to kill his boss's girlfriend, a hit man develops feelings for her and reflects on his violent past. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Sun., February 19, 2:30 a.m. Cinemax Wed., February 15, 12 a.m.

Love at First Glance

(2017) Amy Smart, Adrian Grenier. After being dumped by her fiance for not being adventurous enough, a woman sets out to prove him wrong by tracking down the handsome stranger she just met on the subway. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues., February 14, 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat., February 18, 3 p.m.

Love Blossoms

(2017) Shantel VanSanten, Victor Webster. A perfume maker wants to finish a formula left behind by her late father. She gets help from an inexperienced botanist with an uncanny sense of smell. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat., February 18, 9 p.m.

Love Comes Softly

(2003) Katherine Heigl, Dale Midkiff. Stranded after her husband's sudden death, a woman agrees to live temporarily with a widower and his daughter. 1 hr. 36 mins. KTBN Sun., February 12, 7 p.m.

The Love Guru

(2008) Mike Myers, Jessica Alba. An American-born swami must get a hockey player's marriage back on track so the man can help his team win the Stanley Cup. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues., February 14, 12 a.m. EPIX Tues., February 14, 6 a.m. EPIX Tues., February 14, 4:30 p.m.

Love Locks

(2017) Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell. A woman returns to Paris after a 20-year absence and ends up reconnecting with her college boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun., February 12, 7 p.m. Hallmark Tues., February 14, 12 p.m.

Love Me or Leave Me

(1955) Doris Day, James Cagney. A 1920s Chicago mobster bullies singer Ruth Etting to Broadway and Hollywood. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Wed., February 15, 8:30 p.m.

Love Potion No. 9

(1992) Tate Donovan, Sandra Bullock. A shy biochemist and a shy biologist become a couple with sex appeal thanks to a Gypsy's potion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. OVA Sun., February 12, 10 a.m. OVA Tues., February 14, 7 p.m.

Love's Complicated

(2015) Holly Marie Combs, Ben Bass. Leah's surprise enrollment in a conflict management class pushes her to develop friendship, love and inner strength. (NR) Hallmark Sun., February 12, 11 a.m.

Love's Enduring Promise

(2004) Katherine Heigl, Dale Midkiff. A mysterious traveler tends to an injured pioneer's farm and harbors a deep affection for the family's eldest daughter. 1 hr. 36 mins. KTBN Sun., February 12, 8:30 p.m.

Love's Long Journey

(2005) Erin Cottrell, Logan Bartholomew. Newlywed settlers face uncertainty and hardship as they carve new lives for themselves in untamed territory. 1 hr. 36 mins. KTBN Sun., February 12, 10 p.m.

Love the Coopers

(2015) Alan Arkin, John Goodman. A man and his estranged wife welcome their two children and four generations of extended family into their home for an annual Christmas Eve celebration. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Wed., February 15, 6 p.m. Showtime Thur., February 16, 5 a.m. Showtime Sat., February 18, 12 p.m.

The Lucky One

(2012) Zac Efron, Taylor Schilling. A war veteran pursues a romance with the woman whose photograph he believes helped him survive his tour of duty in Iraq. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. MTV Mon., February 13, 6:30 a.m. MTV Sun., February 12, 8:30 a.m.

Lust for Life

(1956) Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn. Tormented Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh meets French painter Paul Gauguin. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Wed., February 15, 10:30 p.m.

MacGruber

(2010) Will Forte, Kristen Wiig. After his sworn enemy steals a nuclear warhead, a clueless soldier-of-fortune leads a skilled team on a mission to retrieve the device and bring the thief to justice. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Thur., February 16, 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri., February 17, 4 a.m.

Machine Gun Preacher

(2011) Gerard Butler, Michelle Monaghan. Sam Childers, a former biker, travels to Africa to establish an orphanage for young victims of war. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Tues., February 14, 3 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

(2008) Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Tues., February 14, 7 a.m.

Madame Bovary

(1949) Jennifer Jones, Van Heflin. A woman's unquenchable thirst for romance ultimately proves to be her undoing. Based on Gustave Flaubert's novel. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Thur., February 16, 1 a.m.

Madame Curie

(1943) Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon. After a laboratory courtship, the Polish scientist and her French husband discover radium in 1898. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Thur., February 16, 3 a.m.

Madame X

(1929) Ruth Chatterton, Lewis Stone. A French diplomat's fallen wife stands trial for murder, defended by a son who does not know her. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur., February 16, 5:30 a.m.

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

(1985) Mel Gibson, Tina Turner. Aunty Entity will return Mad Max's camels if he will fight the giant Blaster in a barbaric caged arena. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Wed., February 15, 4 p.m.

Maggie's Plan

(2015) Greta Gerwig, Ethan Hawke. A woman falls in love with a married man, then devises a strategy to reunite him with his former wife three years later. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Fri., February 17, 7 a.m.

Maggie

(2015) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Abigail Breslin. After his daughter is infected with a virus that transforms her into a zombie, a small-town farmer will stop at nothing to save her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur., February 16, 1 a.m.

Magic Mike XXL

(2015) Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer. Three years after retiring from stripping, Mike Lane reunites with the rest of the Kings of Tampa for one final, outrageous performance in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Tues., February 14, 6 p.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons

(1942) Joseph Cotten, Tim Holt. Orson Welles' tale of an eccentric Indiana family clinging to tradition during a time of rapid change. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur., February 16, 7 a.m.

Magnificent Obsession

(1954) Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson. A guilt-stricken playboy becomes a physician to atone for his role in the death of a woman's husband and the accident that led to her blindness. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Thur., February 16, 9 a.m.

The Magnificent Yankee

(1950) Louis Calhern, Ann Harding. Bostonian Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. serves on the Supreme Court with Louis Brandeis. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Thur., February 16, 11 a.m.

Magnum Force

(1973) Clint Eastwood, Hal Holbrook. Inspector ``Dirty Harry'' Callahan links vigilante killings to the San Francisco Police Department. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Sun., February 12, 8 a.m.

Maid in Manhattan

(2002) Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Tues., February 14, 11:30 a.m. FXX Tues., February 14, 12 a.m.

A Majority of One

(1961) Rosalind Russell, Alec Guinness. A Jewish widow from Brooklyn falls for a charming Japanese businessman on a cruise. (NR) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TCM Thur., February 16, 12:30 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon

(1941) Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor. Private eye Sam Spade encounters sundry characters, all seeking a coveted statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur., February 16, 3 p.m.

Man About Town

(2006) Ben Affleck, Rebecca Romijn. A Hollywood agent struggles with his career and his wife, and encounters a woman seeking revenge against his workplace. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues., February 14, 11:30 p.m.

The Manchurian Candidate

(2004) Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator's son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. IFC Sun., February 12, 12 p.m.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

(2015) Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer. During the Cold War, CIA agent Napoleon Solo and KGB agent Illya Kuryakin join forces to infiltrate a criminal organization which plans to use nuclear means to upset the balance of power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sun., February 12, 9 p.m. Cinemax Thur., February 16, 9 a.m.

Man on Fire

(2004) Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. AMC Fri., February 17, 6:30 p.m. AMC Sat., February 18, 10:30 a.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much

(1956) James Stewart, Doris Day. Plotters kidnap a U.S. couple's son to hide an assassination at Royal Albert Hall. (PG) 2 hrs. TCM Thur., February 16, 5 p.m.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

(1962) James Stewart, John Wayne. Flashbacks tell the story of a tenderfoot who rose to glory by gunning down the outlaw terrorizing his small town. 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Thur., February 16, 7 p.m.

The Man With Two Brains

(1983) Steve Martin, Kathleen Turner. A brain surgeon finds true love with a mass of cranial nerve tissue he wishes were his wife's. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues., February 14, 12 p.m.

The Martian

(2015) Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Cinemax Mon., February 13, 3 p.m. Cinemax Tues., February 14, 1:30 a.m. Cinemax Sat., February 18, 12 p.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

(2003) Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Fri., February 17, 8 a.m.

The Matrix Revolutions

(2003) Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Neo, Morpheus and Trinity prepare for a final battle against vicious machines set to invade Zion. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. AMC Mon., February 13, 3:30 p.m.

Max Payne

(2008) Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. A maverick cop faces a supernatural battle when he descends into a dark underworld to find those who killed his family and his partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Sat., February 18, 6 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

(2015) Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Fri., February 17, 12 a.m.

McCabe and Mrs. Miller

(1971) Warren Beatty, Julie Christie. A frontier gambler and a madam protect their booming business from outside investors. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Thur., February 16, 9:30 p.m.

Mean Girls

(2004) Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E! Fri., February 17, 8:30 p.m. E! Sat., February 18, 4:30 p.m.

Me Before You

(2016) Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin. A paralyzed man gets a new lease on life when a cheerful young woman becomes his caregiver. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon., February 13, 2 p.m. EPIX Mon., February 13, 9 a.m. EPIX Sun., February 12, 8 p.m. EPIX Tues., February 14, 8 p.m. EPIX Wed., February 15, 11 a.m.

The Mechanic

(2011) Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man's son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TNT Sat., February 18, 10 a.m.

Meet Joe Black

(1998) Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Encore Mon., February 13, 4:30 a.m. Encore Sun., February 12, 8 p.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis

(1944) Judy Garland, Margaret O'Brien. A St. Louis lawyer's family stays in town for the 1904 World's Fair. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Fri., February 17, 12 a.m.

Meet the Browns

(2008) Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father's funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Mon., February 13, 9 p.m. Showtime Sat., February 18, 8 a.m.

Meet the Fockers

(2004) Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee's uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. IFC Thur., February 16, 7:30 p.m. IFC Thur., February 16, 10:30 p.m.

Megamind

(2010) Voices of Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt. Animated. An evil genius must create a powerful new opponent after defeating his heroic nemesis leaves him without purpose. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Sat., February 18, 6:30 p.m. AMC Sun., February 19, 12:30 a.m.

Me, Myself & Irene

(2000) Jim Carrey, Rene Zellweger. Nice-guy Charlie and aggressive Hank, the two personalities of a Rhode Island state trooper, fight over the same woman. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Thur., February 16, 3 a.m. Encore Thur., February 16, 8:30 p.m.

Men in Black II

(2002) Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Thur., February 16, 10:30 a.m.

Merrily We Live

(1938) Brian Aherne, Constance Bennett. Taken for a bum, a writer turns chauffeur for a daffy woman with a pampered daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri., February 17, 2 a.m.

The Merry Widow

(1934) Maurice Chevalier, Jeanette MacDonald. A playboy prince from a tiny kingdom is sent to woo a rich widow in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri., February 17, 4 a.m.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

(1935) James Cagney, Mickey Rooney. Shakespeare's Puck and forest fairies prompt a triple mortal wedding, with entertainment by Bottom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Fri., February 17, 5:30 a.m.

MI-5

(2015) Kit Harington, Peter Firth. A former MI5 agent investigates the disappearance of Harry Pearce when the operative is blamed for the escape of a ruthless terrorist. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Mon., February 13, 7:30 p.m.

Mighty Joe Young

(1949) Terry Moore, Ben Johnson. A promoter brings a jungle girl and her big ape back from Africa to his Hollywood nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri., February 17, 8 a.m.

Mildred Pierce

(1945) Joan Crawford, Jack Carson. A woman makes personal sacrifices in order to please her ungrateful daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Fri., February 17, 10 a.m.

Million Dollar Mermaid

(1952) Esther Williams, Victor Mature. Australian swimmer Annette Kellerman becomes a promoter's star in a shocking one-piece bathing suit. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Fri., February 17, 11:30 a.m.

A Million Ways to Die in the West

(2014) Seth MacFarlane, Charlize Theron. A pistol-packing woman helps a cowardly farmer find his inner courage, but when her outlaw husband rides into town seeking revenge, the farmer must put his newfound bravery to the test. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Sat., February 18, 5 p.m.

Min and Bill

(1930) Marie Dressler, Wallace Beery. A fisherman loves an innkeeper who loves a girl like a daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Fri., February 17, 2 p.m.

The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima

(1952) Gilbert Roland, Angela Clarke. Three children behold the Virgin Mary in 1917 Portugal, but a friend advises them not to talk about it. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri., February 17, 3 p.m.

The Miracle Worker

(1962) Anne Bancroft, Patty Duke. Teacher Anne Sullivan leads deaf and blind Helen Keller out of darkness. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Fri., February 17, 4:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality

(2000) Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Bravo Wed., February 15, 8 p.m. Bravo Wed., February 15, 11 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III

(2006) Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Syfy Wed., February 15, 6 p.m. Syfy Thur., February 16, 4 p.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation

(2015) Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate | a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Sun., February 12, 9:30 a.m. EPIX Sun., February 12, 5:30 p.m.

Miss Potter

(2006) Rene Zellweger, Ewan McGregor. Beatrix Potter overcomes many obstacles in her quest to become a writer, including a domineering mother and the chauvinism prevalent in Victorian England. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sat., February 18, 8 a.m.

Mister Roberts

(1955) Henry Fonda, Jack Lemmon. Ensign Pulver plots cargo officer Mr. Roberts' escape from their nit-picking captain. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Fri., February 17, 7 p.m.

The Mist

(2007) Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Fri., February 17, 7:30 a.m.

Mogambo

(1953) Clark Gable, Ava Gardner. A chorus girl and a married woman fight over a white hunter in Africa. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Fri., February 17, 9 p.m.

Mon Oncle d'Amerique

(1980) Grard Depardieu, Nicole Garcia. Two men and a woman act out a French scientist's theory of behavior. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Fri., February 17, 11:30 p.m.

Monsieur Verdoux

(1947) Charles Chaplin, Mady Correll. A Paris bank clerk woos, weds and then kills rich women to support his ailing wife and son. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Sat., February 18, 2 a.m.

Monster House

(2006) Voices of Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Animated. No adults believe three youths' assertion that a neighboring residence is a living creature that means them harm. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sat., February 18, 6 a.m.

Monster-in-Law

(2005) Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance's shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Mon., February 13, 4 p.m. E! Tues., February 14, 1:30 p.m.

The Moon Is Blue

(1953) William Holden, David Niven. An architect and a playboy fall for a flirt whose allure is her innocence. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sat., February 18, 4 a.m.

Moonstruck

(1987) Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Thur., February 16, 9 a.m.

Morning Glory

(1933) Katharine Hepburn, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. A stage-struck New England girl meets men and gets a lucky break in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Sat., February 18, 6:30 a.m.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

(1997) Robin Shou, Talisa Soto. Warriors take on mutant forces from another dimension that a villain released upon Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun., February 12, 10 a.m.

Mortal Kombat

(1995) Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun., February 12, 8 a.m.

Mourning Becomes Electra

(1947) Rosalind Russell, Michael Redgrave. In a Greek tragedy updated to the 1860s, young New Englanders exact vengeance after the murder of their father. (NR) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TCM Sat., February 18, 8 a.m.

Mr. Right

(2015) Sam Rockwell, Anna Kendrick. A woman comes to a crossroad when she finds out that her new beau is a professional assassin who kills the people who hire him instead of the intended targets. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Mon., February 13, 3 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire

(1993) Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Bravo Sat., February 18, 2:30 p.m. Bravo Sat., February 18, 5:30 a.m. Bravo Tues., February 14, 5:30 a.m. Bravo Tues., February 14, 7:30 a.m.

Mrs. Miniver

(1942) Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon. William Wyler's Oscar-winning classic about the tensions faced by a family of hard-working Brits in war-torn England. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Sat., February 18, 11 a.m.

A Murder in the Park

(2014) Aswan Harris, Dexter Hammett. Anthony Porter's death sentence is commuted when another man confesses to the crime. After his release, many doubt his innocence and suspect that both men are pawns in a much larger plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon., February 13, 9:30 p.m.

The Music Man

(1962) Robert Preston, Shirley Jones. A librarian hears a sour note when a charming rogue convinces Iowa townspeople to start a boys marching band. (G) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TCM Sat., February 18, 2 p.m.

Must Love Dogs

(2005) Diane Lane, John Cusack. A divorced teacher meets a hopeless romantic after her sister thrusts her into the world of Internet dating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KCOP Sat., February 18, 11:30 a.m.

Mutiny on the Bounty

(1935) Charles Laughton, Clark Gable. First mate Mr. Christian and his 18th-century shipmates overthrow cruel Capt. Bligh and set him adrift in the Pacific. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Sat., February 18, 5 p.m.

My Baby's Daddy

(2004) Eddie Griffin, Anthony Anderson. Three footloose men get a rude awakening after their girlfriends become pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Fri., February 17, 4 a.m.

My Best Friend's Wedding

(1997) Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Lifetime Mon., February 13, 6 p.m.

My Bloody Valentine

(2009) Jensen Ackles, Jaime King. Ten years after he accidentally caused the deaths of five miners, a man returns to the town of Harmony and faces a pickaxe-wielding killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Wed., February 15, 3:30 a.m.

My Blue Heaven

(1990) Steve Martin, Rick Moranis. Slick mob witness Vinnie hides out in suburbia with square FBI man Barney. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur., February 16, 9 a.m.

My Soul to Take

(2010) Max Thieriot, John Magaro. A teen must figure a way to save his friends from a presumed-dead serial killer who has returned to finish the job he started 16 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Mon., February 13, 10:30 p.m. Syfy Tues., February 14, 2 p.m.

Mystery Men

(1999) Hank Azaria, Janeane Garofalo. Aspiring superheroes band together to defeat a villain when real superhero Captain Amazing disappears. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Thur., February 16, 5:30 p.m.

Mystic Pizza

(1988) Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. OVA Thur., February 16, 11:30 a.m.

Mystic River

(2003) Sean Penn, Tim Robbins. A detective investigates the brutal beating and murder of the daughter of a childhood friend, then questions a second friend. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Sun., February 19, 1:30 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

(1988) Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Sundance Wed., February 15, 6:30 p.m.

The Nanny Diaries

(2007) Scarlett Johansson, Laura Linney. A college student tries to manage her studies, a new boyfriend and the rotten child in her care when she takes a job with a rich but dysfunctional family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Lifetime Mon., February 13, 4 p.m.

Nanny McPhee

(2005) Emma Thompson, Colin Firth. A widower hires a mysterious woman who uses magic to control his seven unruly children. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Freeform Sat., February 18, 6:30 a.m.

National Lampoon's Van Wilder: The Rise of Taj

(2006) Kal Penn, Amy Steel. College student Taj heads to a British university to further his studies and shows his straight-laced classmates how to party. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon., February 13, 3 a.m. TMC Sat., February 18, 3 a.m.

The Negotiator

(1998) Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey. A framed police negotiator takes hostages and demands to speak with a counterpart from another precinct. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. A&E Sat., February 18, 2:30 p.m.

Neighbors

(2014) Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house's raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Thur., February 16, 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed., February 15, 6 p.m.

Network

(1976) Faye Dunaway, Peter Finch. A TV executive boosts her ratings with a mad anchorman who thinks he speaks for God. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Sat., February 18, 7:30 p.m.

The Neverending Story

(1984) Barret Oliver, Noah Hathaway. An imaginative boy is transported to a magical kingdom in danger of destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Fri., February 17, 6 a.m.

The New Land

(1972) Max von Sydow, Liv Ullmann. Swedish emigrants Karl-Oskar, wife Kristina and family struggle in 1850 Minnesota. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. TCM Sat., February 18, 9:30 p.m.

The Nice Guys

(2016) Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling. A down-on-his-luck private eye works with a hired enforcer to investigate the disappearance of a young woman in 1977 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Fri., February 17, 1:30 a.m.

A Night at the Roxbury

(1998) Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Thur., February 16, 12:30 p.m. Encore Thur., February 16, 7:30 p.m.

9 to 5

(1980) Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin. Three fed-up secretaries kidnap their sexist boss and force him to authorize office improvements. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. POP Sat., February 18, 12 p.m. POP Sun., February 19, 12:30 a.m.

Ninotchka

(1939) Greta Garbo, Melvyn Douglas. A playboy charms a Russian envoy sent to fetch three wayward comrades in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sun., February 19, 1 a.m.

The Ninth Gate

(1999) Johnny Depp, Frank Langella. A rare-book broker, hired by a wealthy collector, discovers his latest find may hold the key to summoning Satan. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Cinemax Thur., February 16, 9:30 p.m.

Noah

(2014) Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sun., February 12, 10:30 a.m.

No Country for Old Men

(2007) Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Wed., February 15, 8 p.m.

No Escape

(2015) Owen Wilson, Lake Bell. In Southeast Asia, a newly relocated American businessman and his family look for a safe haven during a violent political uprising. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Fri., February 17, 2:30 p.m. TMC Fri., February 17, 10 p.m. TMC Sat., February 18, 7 p.m. TMC Sun., February 12, 12:30 p.m. TMC Sun., February 12, 8 p.m.

No Good Deed

(2014) Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson. An unsuspecting Atlanta woman lets in a charming stranger to use her phone and soon believes the adage ``no good deed goes unpunished'' when he takes over her home and terrorizes her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. FX Thur., February 16, 10 a.m. FX Fri., February 17, 6 a.m.

Norm of the North

(2016) Voices of Rob Schneider, Heather Graham. Animated. A polar bear and three mischievous lemmings travel to New York to stop a shady developer from building luxury condos in the Arctic. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Mon., February 13, 12:30 p.m.

North by Northwest

(1959) Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint. Mistaken identity spurs a foreign spy to pursue an innocent New Yorker, all the way to Mount Rushmore. (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Sun., February 19, 3:30 a.m.

No Small Affair

(1984) Jon Cryer, Demi Moore. An infatuated teenage photographer pursues and promotes an aspiring singer at his own expense. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. KDOC Sun., February 12, 8 p.m.

No Stranger Than Love

(2015) Alison Brie, Justin Chatwin. A man becomes trapped in a giant hole that mysteriously appears inside the house of his mistress. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Wed., February 15, 9:30 a.m.

The Notebook

(2004) Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Freeform Mon., February 13, 5 p.m. Freeform Sun., February 12, 8:30 p.m.

Notorious

(2009) Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Sat., February 18, 9:30 p.m.

No Way Out

(1987) Kevin Costner, Gene Hackman. The secretary of Defense forces a Pentagon naval aide to lead a manhunt for a Soviet spy during a murder cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Mon., February 13, 7 p.m. Encore Sun., February 19, 4 a.m.

Ocean's Eleven

(2001) George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Mon., February 13, 11 p.m. Sundance Mon., February 13, 9 p.m.

Octopussy

(1983) Roger Moore, Maud Adams. Agent 007 links a fake Faberge egg to smugglers in league with a mad Soviet general. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Fri., February 17, 2 p.m. EPIX Fri., February 17, 8 a.m. EPIX Thur., February 16, 8 p.m.

Olympus Has Fallen

(2013) Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. America's national security team must rely on a disgraced former guard to save the president after terrorists seize control of the White House, taking the chief of state hostage. (R) 2 hrs. TNT Sun., February 12, 8 p.m.

The Omen

(2006) Liev Schreiber, Julia Stiles. An American diplomat and his wife learn that the child they adopted may be the son of Satan. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Sat., February 18, 9 a.m. IFC Sun., February 19, 2:30 a.m.

Open Water

(2003) Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. Showtime Fri., February 17, 4 a.m.

Operation: Endgame

(2010) Joe Anderson, Rob Corddry. After a rogue agent kills their boss, rival spies kill one another on sight while searching for an escape route from their underground headquarters. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Encore Fri., February 17, 6 a.m.

Orange County

(2002) Colin Hanks, Jack Black. A high schooler tries to fix a mistake after his guidance counselor sends the wrong papers to Stanford University. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Showtime Mon., February 13, 4 p.m. Showtime Tues., February 14, 5:30 a.m.

Outbreak

(1995) Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. OVA Sun., February 12, 9 p.m. OVA Tues., February 14, 4 p.m.

Overboard

(1987) Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman's wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter's mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun., February 12, 2 p.m. CMT Sun., February 12, 6:30 p.m.

Ozark Sharks

(2016) Laura Cayouette, Allisyn Ashley Arm. A survivalist helps a family survive when freshwater sharks attack. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Wed., February 15, 3 a.m.

Oz the Great and Powerful

(2013) James Franco, Mila Kunis. A shady circus magician crashes his balloon in the magical land of Oz, where he encounters three beautiful witches and becomes a reluctant leader in an epic battle of good vs. evil. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Wed., February 15, 11 p.m. Syfy Thur., February 16, 1 p.m.

Pacific Rim

(2013) Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. A washed-up ex-pilot and an untested trainee must drive an old, obsolete robot in a last-ditch effort to repel a lethal force of monstrous invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TBS Sat., February 18, 11 p.m.

Pale Rider

(1985) Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Sundance Mon., February 13, 12:30 a.m. Sundance Sun., February 12, 5 p.m.

Paranoia

(2013) Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford. With his job at stake, a tech-savvy employee has to infiltrate a competitor's company and steal trade secrets for his ruthless boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Thur., February 16, 12 p.m.

The Parent Trap

(1998) Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. E! Sat., February 18, 6 p.m. E! Sat., February 18, 9:30 p.m.

Passenger 57

(1992) Wesley Snipes, Bruce Payne. An airline-security expert tries to bring down a skyjacker who, with his gang, has seized a jet. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. OVA Thur., February 16, 6:30 p.m. OVA Wed., February 15, 9 p.m.

Pathfinder

(2007) Karl Urban, Moon Bloodgood. American Indians adopt and raise as their own a Viking boy who was left behind by his own people during a raid. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Wed., February 15, 4 p.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

(2015) Kevin James, Raini Rodriguez. Paul Blart takes his teenage daughter with him to Las Vegas for a security-guard expo. While there, he stumbles upon a heist and must single-handedly apprehend the crooks. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Wed., February 15, 8 a.m. Starz Wed., February 15, 4 p.m.

Peep World

(2010) Michael C. Hall, Sarah Silverman. Revelations arise when members of a dysfunctional Jewish family gather to celebrate the patriarch's 70th birthday. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Thur., February 16, 4:30 a.m.

Penguins of Madagascar

(2014) Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich. Animated. Plucky penguins Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private join forces with a savvy spy to thwart a tentacled villain's plans to take over the world. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Fri., February 17, 8 p.m. FX Fri., February 17, 10 p.m.

The Perfect Match

(2016) Terrence J, Cassie Ventura. Complications arise when a lifelong playboy bets his friends that he can date the same woman for one month without falling in love. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues., February 14, 10 p.m. EPIX Wed., February 15, 2:30 p.m.

Perfect Match

(2015) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. Forced to work together, two wedding planners learn that opposites can produce the most unexpected results. 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon., February 13, 2 p.m.

Perfect Stranger

(2007) Halle Berry, Bruce Willis. A reporter crosses paths with a powerful executive when she goes under cover in cyberspace and the workplace to investigate a friend's unsolved murder. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Mon., February 13, 6:30 a.m.

Perkins' 14

(2009) Richard Brake, Patrick O'Kane. Robert builds an army of 14 brainwashed people to protect him from killers. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues., February 14, 4 a.m.

Pete & Cleo

(2010) Beau Benally, Ernest Tsosie III. Two brothers reconnect and pester each other over the directions they've chosen in life. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KVCR Tues., February 14, 8:30 p.m.

Pet Sematary Two

(1992) Edward Furlong, Anthony Edwards. A teen and his buddy take a shot-dead dog to a sacred burial ground where it comes back to life, riled. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Mon., February 13, 12:30 a.m.

Philadelphia

(1993) Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington. Fired by his firm, a lawyer with AIDS fights back in court with help from his lawyer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Sun., February 12, 12 p.m. Encore Wed., February 15, 6:30 p.m.

Pineapple Express

(2008) Seth Rogen, James Franco. A stoner who witnessed a murder flees with his dealer when a drug lord and crooked cop trace a rare strain of marijuana back to them. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Thur., February 16, 7:30 a.m. Starz Thur., February 16, 7 p.m. Starz Sun., February 19, 4:30 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

(2011) Johnny Depp, Penlope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard's ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Tues., February 14, 8 p.m.

Planet of the Apes

(1968) Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall. An astronaut and his team crash on a world ruled by intelligent, talking simians who treat humans like animals. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Sat., February 18, 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sat., February 18, 10 p.m.

Planet of the Apes

(2001) Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Tues., February 14, 8:30 a.m.

The Players Club

(1998) LisaRaye, Bernie Mac. A single mother attending college moonlights as a stripper in a rowdy nightclub in order to pay for her tuition. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. BET Fri., February 17, 6:30 p.m.

Pompeii

(2014) Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Mount Vesuvius rains down lava and ash, a gladiator races to save the woman he loves before the city collapses. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Sun., February 12, 6:30 a.m. FXX Sat., February 18, 10 a.m.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

(2016) Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone. After ditching his friends for a solo career, a hip-hop singer's world comes crashing down when his second album flops. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Sun., February 12, 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri., February 17, 2:30 a.m.

Precious Cargo

(2016) Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Bruce Willis. To get back in the good graces of her murderous boss, a seductive thief recruits an ex-lover to steal rare and valuable gems. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues., February 14, 3 a.m.

Precious

(2009) Gabourey Sidibe, Mo'Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. BET Mon., February 13, 11 a.m.

The Preppie Connection

(2015) Thomas Mann, Lucy Fry. A drug-dealing student at a prep school travels to Colombia to try and smuggle cocaine back into the United States. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed., February 15, 2:30 p.m.

Presumed Innocent

(1990) Harrison Ford, Brian Dennehy. A married prosecutor hires an attorney to defend him against charges of murdering his seductive colleague. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Fri., February 17, 5:30 a.m. Cinemax Fri., February 17, 11 p.m.

Pretty Woman

(1990) Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. REELZ Sun., February 12, 6 p.m.

Pride

(2014) Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton. Realizing that they share common foes in Margaret Thatcher, the police and the conservative press, London-based gays and lesbians lend their support to striking coal miners in 1984 Wales. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Thur., February 16, 2:30 p.m.

Pride

(2007) Terrence Howard, Bernie Mac. In the 1970s an aficionado and a janitor renovate an abandoned pool and establish a swim team in one of Philadelphia's roughest neighborhoods. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. BET Thur., February 16, 10:30 a.m.

Primal Fear

(1996) Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Sat., February 18, 1:30 a.m.

The Proposal

(2009) Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she's tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Bravo Sat., February 18, 7 p.m. Bravo Sat., February 18, 9:30 p.m.

Pup Star

(2016) Kaitlyn Maher, Jed Rees. A Yorkshire terrier, competing in a televised singing competition, is separated from its owner. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Disney Fri., February 17, 8 p.m. Disney Sat., February 18, 12 p.m.

Push

(2009) Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. IFC Wed., February 15, 8 p.m. IFC Thur., February 16, 2 a.m.

The Quick and the Dead

(1995) Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Thur., February 16, 1 a.m. AMC Thur., February 16, 8:30 a.m. AMC Wed., February 15, 2 p.m. Sundance Mon., February 13, 3 p.m. Sundance Sun., February 12, 8 p.m.

The Rainmaker

(1997) Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Mon., February 13, 5:30 p.m. Starz Wed., February 15, 5 a.m.

Raising Arizona

(1987) Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur., February 16, 7:30 a.m.

Rambo

(2008) Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Mon., February 13, 11:30 p.m.

Rampart

(2011) Woody Harrelson, Ben Foster. A veteran cop blurs the line between right and wrong as he carries out his own brand of justice on the streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sun., February 12, 3:30 p.m.

Rats

(2016) Venturing into rat-dominated environments, Morgan Spurlock brings you face to face with the little, misunderstood creatures that live and breathe all around you. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Discovery Sun., February 19, 2:30 a.m.

Red Dawn

(1984) Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Wed., February 15, 11:30 a.m.

Red Dawn

(2012) Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck. After foreign troops seize control of an American town, a group of young people takes refuge in the surrounding woods and launches guerrilla attacks against the enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Spike Fri., February 17, 2 a.m.

Red 2

(2013) Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Thur., February 16, 9 p.m. Syfy Fri., February 17, 6 p.m.

Red

(2010) Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Fri., February 17, 3:30 p.m. Syfy Thur., February 16, 6:30 p.m.

Regarding Henry

(1991) Harrison Ford, Annette Bening. Two bullets force a career-driven Manhattan lawyer to start life over with his loving wife and daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Wed., February 15, 12 a.m. Encore Wed., February 15, 12 p.m.

Reign of Fire

(2002) Christian Bale, Matthew McConaughey. A hotshot American and a firefighter unite to fight a horde of dragons in post-apocalyptic London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Thur., February 16, 1:30 a.m. Encore Thur., February 16, 3 p.m.

Remember the Titans

(2000) Denzel Washington, Will Patton. A Virginia high school hires a black football coach after undergoing integration in 1971. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Fri., February 17, 12:30 p.m.

The Replacements

(2000) Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team's owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Sat., February 18, 7 p.m.

Rescue Dawn

(2006) Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Sun., February 19, 2 a.m.

Resident Evil: Afterlife

(2010) Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter. Joined by an old friend, Alice and her companions head to a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles but find it overrun with the walking dead. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Tues., February 14, 10 p.m. Syfy Wed., February 15, 11:30 a.m. USA Fri., February 17, 6 a.m.

Resident Evil

(2002) Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. Commandos infiltrate a research facility after a deadly virus turns the entire staff into ravenous zombies. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sat., February 18, 9:30 p.m.

Revenge

(1990) Kevin Costner, Anthony Quinn. Caught with the wife of his Mexican host, then left for dead, a former Navy jet pilot recovers to take revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. OVA Sun., February 12, 12 p.m. OVA Wed., February 15, 10:30 a.m.

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert

(1979) Richard Pryor, Patti LaBelle. In his premiere performance film, Pryor takes on such subjects as heart attacks and a black version of ``The Exorcist.'' (R) 1 hr. 18 mins. Comedy Central Sat., February 18, 3 a.m.

Richard Pryor: Omit the Logic

(2013) Dave Chappelle, Lily Tomlin, Robin Williams, Bob Newhart and others offer insight into the mind of Richard Pryor in filmmaker Marina Zenovich's examination of the late comic's life and career. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon., February 13, 8 p.m.

Ricki and the Flash

(2015) Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline. Singer and guitarist Ricki Rendazzo returns home to Indiana to reconnect with the family that she left behind for rock 'n' roll stardom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Mon., February 13, 10 a.m. Starz Wed., February 15, 12 a.m.

Ride Along

(2014) Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta's most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Sat., February 18, 9:30 p.m.

Righteous Kill

(2008) Robert De Niro, Al Pacino. Two veteran detectives hunt a vigilante whose crimes resemble those of a killer they put behind bars long ago. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Thur., February 16, 2 a.m. Starz Thur., February 16, 3 p.m.

The Ring

(2002) Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson. A journalist investigates the mystery behind a bizarre videotape that brings death after seven days to all who view it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon., February 13, 11 a.m.

Risen

(2016) Joseph Fiennes, Tom Felton. Looking to disprove rumors of a risen Messiah, a Roman military tribune and his aide investigate the mystery of what happened to Jesus following the Crucifixion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Fri., February 17, 1:30 a.m. Starz Fri., February 17, 3:30 p.m.

Road to Perdition

(2002) Tom Hanks, Paul Newman. Accompanied by his eldest son, a Depression-era mob enforcer seeks revenge after the rest of his family are murdered by his employer's jealous son. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Tues., February 14, 10:30 p.m.

RoboCop

(2014) Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman. In 2028, a robotics company sees a chance to bring its technology to American law enforcement by transforming a critically injured police officer into a cyborg. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Spike Wed., February 15, 8 p.m.

RocknRolla

(2008) Gerard Butler, Tom Wilkinson. A street-wise hustler is one of many London criminals who are scrambling to take advantage of a Russian mobster's crooked land deal. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Fri., February 17, 2 p.m.

Rocky Balboa

(2006) Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky's plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world's reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed., February 15, 3 p.m. TMC Wed., February 15, 9:30 p.m. TMC Sat., February 18, 3 p.m.

The Rolling Stones - Crossfire Hurricane

(2012) Filmmaker Brett Morgen examines the history of the Rolling Stones, from their London debut in 1962 as a group of blues-obsessed bad boys to their status as the ``World's Greatest Rock and Roll Band.'' (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. AXS Tues., February 14, 5:30 p.m. AXS Tues., February 14, 9 p.m. AXS Thur., February 16, 9:30 a.m.

Romeo Must Die

(2000) Jet Li, Aaliyah. While seeking vengeance for his brother's murder, a former Hong Kong policeman falls for his foe's daughter. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Sat., February 18, 1:30 p.m.

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

(1997) Mira Sorvino, Lisa Kudrow. Two pinheads try to impress former classmates with far-fetched success stories. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. LOGO Thur., February 16, 2 a.m.

La Ronde

(1950) Anton Walbrook, Simone Simon. A raconteur follows a fateful circle of love in 1900 Vienna. 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues., February 14, 1 p.m.

Rookie of the Year

(1993) Thomas Ian Nicholas, Gary Busey. A boy lands a job with the Chicago Cubs after an arm injury leaves him with major-league pitching talent. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. MLB Mon., February 13, 6 p.m.

Roxanne

(1987) Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah. The long-nosed fire chief of a Washington ski town helps a dolt woo the astronomer he loves. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sun., February 12, 6 p.m. Encore Thur., February 16, 2 p.m.

The Royal Tenenbaums

(2001) Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston. An errant father tries to reconcile with his eccentric and underachieving family in New York. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Thur., February 16, 8 a.m.

Rudy

(1993) Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. POP Mon., February 13, 12 a.m. POP Sun., February 12, 10 p.m.

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

(2000) Voices of E.G. Daily, Christine Cavanaugh. Animated. When Stu Pickles must travel to Paris to work on a new amusement park, the gang accompanies him. (G) 1 hr. 18 mins. TMC Sun., February 12, 6:30 a.m. Showtime Mon., February 13, 9 a.m. TMC Sat., February 18, 7 a.m.

The Ruins

(2008) Jonathan Tucker, Jena Malone. Tourists fall prey to carnivorous vines ensnaring the ruins of an ancient Mayan temple. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sat., February 18, 9 p.m. TMC Sun., February 19, 12 a.m.

Rumor Has It...

(2005) Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Costner. A woman sets out to find the truth after learning that the movie ``The Graduate'' may have been based on her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. POP Tues., February 14, 10:30 p.m. POP Wed., February 15, 8:30 p.m.

Safelight

(2015) Evan Peters, Juno Temple. A high-school student tries to help a troubled runaway escape from the clutches of her psychotic pimp. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Tues., February 14, 10:30 a.m. TMC Wed., February 15, 4:30 a.m.

The Sandlot

(1993) Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. MLB Sat., February 18, 7 p.m. MLB Sun., February 12, 4 p.m.

Saving Christmas

(2014) Kirk Cameron, Darren Doane. Kirk's sister's annual Christmas party is about to be ruined by Christian, his brother-in-law, and Kirk realizes he has to show Christian how important Christ is to the holiday season. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Wed., February 15, 8 a.m.

Saw VI

(2009) Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor. Hoffman emerges as the next heir to Jigsaw's twisted legacy, but as the FBI closes in, he sets in motion a game that is designed to reveal Jigsaw's grand scheme. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur., February 16, 5:30 a.m.

Scary Movie 3

(2003) Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TBS Fri., February 17, 2:30 a.m. TBS Sat., February 18, 12 a.m.

Scary Movie

(2000) Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Comedy Central Fri., February 17, 9 a.m.

School for Scoundrels

(2006) Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Heder. A downtrodden meter-reader enrolls in a confidence-building class in the hope of winning the gal of his dreams, then he discovers that his professor loves the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Fri., February 17, 9 a.m.

School Ties

(1992) Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon. A scholarship student hides his Jewish heritage to fit in at an Eastern prep school in the mid-1950s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Mon., February 13, 3:30 p.m.

Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf

(1988) Hamilton Camp, Jim Cummings. Animated. Dracula transforms Shaggy into a canine horror when the werewolf drops out of the annual Transylvania car race. 1 hr. 35 mins. TOON Mon., February 13, 9:30 a.m.

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island

(1998) Voices of Scott Innes, Billy West. Animated. Scooby and the rest of the Mystery, Inc., crew encounter creepy characters at a haunted house on a Louisiana bayou. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TOON Wed., February 15, 9:30 a.m.

Scooby-Doo! Pirates Ahoy!

(2006) Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Mindy Cohn. Animated. Scooby-Doo and the gang have a scary adventure while taking a creepy voyage into the Bermuda Triangle. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TOON Tues., February 14, 10 a.m.

Scooby-Doo

(2002) Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby investigate claims that a theme park is haunted. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Nickelodeon Fri., February 17, 9 p.m.

The Score

(2001) Robert De Niro, Edward Norton. A master thief agrees to work with a volatile partner for one last heist before he retires. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Fri., February 17, 4 p.m.

Scream

(1996) Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim's daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Wed., February 15, 11:30 p.m.

Screwed

(2000) Norm Macdonald, Dave Chappelle. An overworked, underpaid chauffeur kidnaps his boss's dog and holds it for a $5,000,000 ransom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Sat., February 18, 5 a.m.

Secret in Their Eyes

(2015) Chiwetel Ejiofor, Nicole Kidman. An FBI agent spends 13 years investigating the brutal murder of a colleague's daughter, then uncovers a new clue that leads to a dark and shocking secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Fri., February 17, 8 p.m. Showtime Sat., February 18, 10 a.m.

Seduced

(2016) Elisabeth Rhm, Jon Prescott. Two women join forces to bring down the dangerous con man who simultaneously romanced and duped them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun., February 12, 3 p.m.

See No Evil

(2006) Kane, Christina Vidal. A reclusive maniac terrorizes a group of young petty criminals who have arrived to clean up a rotting hotel as part of their community service. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Wed., February 15, 4 a.m.

Selena

(1997) Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos. A beautiful Mexican-American singer's skyrocketing international career ends abruptly. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Lifetime Sat., February 18, 12 p.m.

Self/less

(2015) Ryan Reynolds, Natalie Martinez. A rich cancer patient undergoes a radical procedure that transfers his consciousness into the body of a healthy young man, but when he delves into his new body's origin, he learns that some will kill to keep it secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun., February 12, 12 p.m.

Selma

(2014) David Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wages a historic, but dangerous, battle to secure voting rights for all, culminating in an epic march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sat., February 18, 10 p.m.

Se7en

(1995) Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. USA Thur., February 16, 7 a.m.

17 Again

(2009) Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TBS Fri., February 17, 10 p.m. TBS Sat., February 18, 10:30 a.m.

Seventh Son

(2014) Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore. A supernatural champion has little time to train a new apprentice for a battle against a malevolent and vengeful witch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Mon., February 13, 10 a.m.

Sex Tape

(2014) Cameron Diaz, Jason Segel. Married for a decade, a couple decide to record themselves in all the positions of ``The Joy of Sex,'' then they panic when they discover that their most intimate moments have gone public via the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Tues., February 14, 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed., February 15, 1:30 p.m.

Shaft

(2000) Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur., February 16, 12:30 p.m.

Shallow Hal

(2001) Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. MTV Fri., February 17, 10 p.m. VH1 Tues., February 14, 10 p.m.

Shaun the Sheep Movie

(2015) Voices of Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes. Animated. When his master winds up in the big city and loses his memory, Shaun the sheep rounds up Timmy the lamb, Shirley the ewe and the rest of his farm-animal friends to rescue him. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Fri., February 17, 7 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption

(1994) Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Thur., February 16, 11 a.m. AMC Wed., February 15, 4:30 p.m.

She's All That

(1999) Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school's geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. POP Wed., February 15, 11:30 p.m. POP Wed., February 15, 12:30 a.m.

She's the Man

(2006) Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. WGN A Sat., February 18, 6 a.m.

Shooter

(2007) Mark Wahlberg, Michael Pea. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Spike Thur., February 16, 12:30 p.m. Spike Thur., February 16, 7 p.m.

Showgirls

(1995) Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan. A dancer becomes understudy in a Las Vegas show, sleeps with the boss and pushes the star down a flight of stairs. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Sun., February 19, 3 a.m.

Shrek

(2001) Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TOON Sat., February 18, 6 p.m.

Shutter Island

(2010) Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Syfy Sat., February 18, 1 p.m. Syfy Sun., February 19, 12:30 a.m.

Side Effects

(2013) Jude Law, Rooney Mara. A woman's world unravels after her psychiatrist prescribes a new medication to treat her anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Tues., February 14, 2 p.m. Encore Tues., February 14, 7 a.m. Encore Wed., February 15, 1:30 a.m.

The Siege

(1998) Denzel Washington, Annette Bening. An FBI agent, a Middle East specialist and a power-mad general try to thwart terrorists in New York. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Fri., February 17, 12:30 p.m.

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D

(2012) Adelaide Clemens, Kit Harington. On the eve of her 18th birthday, a teenager learns that she is not who she thinks she is, so she ventures deep into a demonic world that threatens to trap her forever. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Fri., February 17, 10:30 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie

(2007) Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Wed., February 15, 4 p.m.

Singles

(1992) Bridget Fonda, Matt Dillon. A group of young adults in a Seattle apartment building faces a series of romantic crises and catastrophes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Mon., February 13, 5 a.m.

Single White Female

(1992) Bridget Fonda, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A software designer shares her Manhattan apartment with a young woman who's dangerous. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sat., February 18, 4 a.m. Encore Sat., February 18, 5 p.m.

Sinister 2

(2015) James Ransone, Shannyn Sossamon. A woman and her 9-year-old twin sons encounter the evil spirit of Bughuul in a rural house that's marked for death. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues., February 14, 3:30 a.m.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

(2005) Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel. Four teenage friends keep in touch during their summer apart by passing along a cherished pair of blue jeans. (PG) 2 hrs. LOGO Wed., February 15, 8:30 p.m. LOGO Wed., February 15, 11:30 p.m.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

(2008) Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel. Tibby, Lena, Carmen and Bridget find it increasingly difficult to stay in touch as their lives branch out in different directions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sun., February 12, 6 a.m.

16 Blocks

(2006) Bruce Willis, Mos Def. A boozy, world-weary NYPD cop must outwit rogue officers planning to kill a witness who is set to testify against them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. A&E Sat., February 18, 12 p.m.

Sixteen Candles

(1984) Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl's guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Wed., February 15, 2 p.m.

Skinwalkers

(2007) Jason Behr, Elias Koteas. As a half-lycanthrope boy approaches his 13th birthday, two factions of werewolves prepare for battle; one group believes the boy will lead the race into the future, but the other wants to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues., February 14, 9 a.m.

The Skulls

(2000) Joshua Jackson, Paul Walker. A freshman joins an elite society that will guarantee him success, but he questions his decision when his reporter roommate dies mysteriously. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Thur., February 16, 5 a.m.

Slave Trade: How Prince Re-Made the Music Business

(2014) Filmmaker Elio Espana chronicles Prince's legal battle with a record company. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. AXS Sat., February 18, 10:30 p.m. AXS Sat., February 18, 3 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy

(1991) Julia Roberts, Patrick Bergin. The battered wife of a yuppie neat-freak fakes her death at sea and flees from Cape Cod to Iowa. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Sat., February 18, 9 p.m.

Snakes on a Plane

(2006) Samuel L. Jackson, Kenan Thompson. An FBI agent must contend with a swarm of deadly serpents that have been released aboard an airliner to kill the witness he is escorting to trial. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Mon., February 13, 8:30 a.m.

Snow White and the Huntsman

(2012) Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman's protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FXX Sun., February 12, 12:30 p.m.

Snow White: A Tale of Terror

(1997) Sigourney Weaver, Sam Neill. An innocent young woman finds refuge from her wicked stepmother with seven forest-dwelling outcasts. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sat., February 18, 3 a.m.

Solitary: Inside Red Onion State Prison

(2016) Filmmaker Kristi Jacobson follows several inmates as they start prison sentences in Virginia's Red Onion State Prison. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HBO Tues., February 14, 11 a.m. HBO Wed., February 15, 1:30 a.m. HBO Thur., February 16, 12:30 p.m. HBO Fri., February 17, 12 a.m.

The Soloist

(2009) Jamie Foxx, Robert Downey Jr. A reporter befriends a mentally ill and homeless man, once a student at Juilliard but now playing music on the streets of Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Wed., February 15, 12 p.m.

Something's Gotta Give

(2003) Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. POP Mon., February 13, 9:30 p.m. POP Tues., February 14, 8 p.m.

Sorority Boys

(2002) Barry Watson, Michael Rosenbaum. Accused of stealing by other fraternity members, three chauvinists pose as women while trying to find the real culprits. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Sat., February 18, 12 a.m.

Source Code

(2011) Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Monaghan. A helicopter pilot takes part in a secret government program that enables him to assume someone's identity and experience the last few minutes of that person's life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Mon., February 13, 5 p.m. Syfy Tues., February 14, 10 a.m.

Spaceballs

(1987) Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Mon., February 13, 5:30 a.m.

Space Jam

(1996) Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Thur., February 16, 1:30 a.m. VH1 Thur., February 16, 10:30 p.m.

The Special Relationship

(2010) Michael Sheen, Dennis Quaid. British Prime Minister Tony Blair forges a loyal friendship with President Bill Clinton. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Wed., February 15, 10 a.m.

Species

(1995) Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. KCOP Sun., February 12, 11:30 p.m.

Spider-Man

(2002) Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Sun., February 12, 9:30 a.m.

The Spiderwick Chronicles

(2008) Freddie Highmore, Sarah Bolger. Siblings learn that magical creatures are behind the strange occurrences at their great-great-uncle's rundown estate. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur., February 16, 3:30 a.m.

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

(2002) Voices of Matt Damon, James Cromwell. Animated. A mustang journeys through the American frontier, befriends a Lakota brave and finds love with a mare. (G) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Sat., February 18, 5 a.m.

Spring Broke

(2016) The history of spring break revelries in Daytona from the 1960s to the 1980s. Tens of thousands of college students become lured by lust, booze, and the chance of being on an MTV show. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TMC Thur., February 16, 12 p.m.

Spy Game

(2001) Robert Redford, Brad Pitt. A CIA agent tries to rescue his one-time protege who awaits execution in a Chinese prison. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Mon., February 13, 5:30 p.m. Showtime Mon., February 13, 6:30 a.m. Showtime Thur., February 16, 1:30 p.m.

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

(2011) Jessica Alba, Alexa Vega. Upon learning that their stepmother is a retired spy, twins step up to help save the world from an evil maniac known as Timekeeper. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Disney XD Sun., February 12, 5 p.m.

The Stanford Prison Experiment

(2015) Billy Crudup, Michael Angarano. In 1971, Stanford's Professor Philip Zimbardo conducts a controversial psychology experiment in which college students pretend to be either prisoners or guards, but the proceedings soon get out of hand. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Sun., February 12, 10 p.m.

Starsky & Hutch

(2004) Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. Thrown together as partners, two detectives investigate a cocaine dealer suspected of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Comedy Central Thur., February 16, 9 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

(1984) William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Thur., February 16, 10 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

(1982) William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed., February 15, 7 a.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

(1989) William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Tues., February 14, 7 a.m.

State Property 2

(2005) Beanie Sigel, Damon Dash. Three rival gangsters wage war for control of the Philadelphia drug trade. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed., February 15, 11:30 p.m.

Step Brothers

(2008) Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one's mother and the other's father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Sat., February 18, 9 p.m. Starz Sun., February 19, 3 a.m.

Step Up 2 the Streets

(2008) Briana Evigan, Robert Hoffman. A street dancer enrolls at Maryland School of the Arts and teams up with a talented classmate to take a team to an underground dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TBS Tues., February 14, 2 a.m.

Step Up

(2006) Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Tues., February 14, 3 p.m. VH1 Tues., February 14, 8 p.m.

Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming

(2007) Rob Lowe, Marnie McPhail. Capt. Ted Cogan returns from the war in Iraq and is haunted by visions of a burned man. After he is denied help by the government, a psychic tells him to find out what the burned man wants. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Sat., February 18, 4:30 p.m.

Stir of Echoes

(1999) Kevin Bacon, Kathryn Erbe. After being hypnotized at a party, a man has visions of deaths and of a girl who disappeared six months earlier. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Fri., February 17, 9:30 p.m.

Stolen

(2012) Nicolas Cage, Danny Huston. A former thief has just 12 hours to come up with $10 million after his former partner kidnaps his daughter and locks her in a cab. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sat., February 18, 1 p.m.

Stomp the Yard

(2007) Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Thur., February 16, 8 p.m. VH1 Fri., February 17, 12:30 a.m.

Stonewall

(2015) Jeremy Irvine, Jonny Beauchamp. Kicked out by his parents, a gay teenager leaves small-town Indiana for New York's Greenwich Village, where growing discrimination against the LGBT community leads to riots on June 28, 1969. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Tues., February 14, 12 p.m.

Strange Magic

(2015) Voices of Alan Cumming, Evan Rachel Wood. Animated. A king who hates love orders the destruction of primroses, an essential ingredient of love potions; however, a feisty fairy princess challenges everything he believes. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Tues., February 14, 12 p.m. Encore Wed., February 15, 3 a.m. Encore Wed., February 15, 9 a.m.

The Strangers

(2008) Liv Tyler, Scott Speedman. Three masked assailants terrorize a young couple in a romantic getaway to a remote cottage. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Mon., February 13, 4:30 a.m.

Stripes

(1981) Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Tues., February 14, 5:30 p.m.

Stuck on You

(2003) Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. Conjoined twins go to Hollywood and land a role on a television show starring Cher. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Tues., February 14, 2 p.m.

Sudden Impact

(1983) Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. San Francisco's ``Dirty Harry'' Callahan meets an artist with her own code of vigilante justice. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Sun., February 12, 12 p.m.

Summer Catch

(2001) Freddie Prinze Jr., Jessica Biel. A baseball pitcher falls for a beautiful girl while playing for a prestigious league on Cape Cod. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Wed., February 15, 4:30 a.m.

Summer Rental

(1985) John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sun., February 12, 4:30 p.m. Encore Wed., February 15, 10 a.m.

Sunshine State

(2002) Edie Falco, Angela Bassett. A businesswoman, a woman visiting her mother and others deal with real-estate developers in their sleepy Florida town. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Wed., February 15, 2 p.m.

Sunshine

(1999) Ralph Fiennes, Rosemary Harris. Three generations of a Jewish family are caught up in the successive political upheavals affecting their native Hungary. (R) 3 hrs. Showtime Wed., February 15, 1:30 a.m.

Superbad

(2007) Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Bravo Fri., February 17, 11:30 p.m. Bravo Sat., February 18, 4:30 p.m.

Superstar

(1999) Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell. An energetic schoolgirl hopes to win a talent contest where a prize as a movie extra might lead to her first kiss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Encore Thur., February 16, 11 a.m.

The Surface

(2014) Sean Astin, Chris Mulkey. When his boat collides with the wreckage of a small plane, a man and the pilot find themselves adrift in the middle of Lake Michigan. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Thur., February 16, 8:30 a.m.

Surfer, Dude

(2008) Matthew McConaughey, Alexie Gilmore. A soul-searching surfer experiences a crisis. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Tues., February 14, 10:30 p.m.

Surrogates

(2009) Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell. FBI agents probe a murder case linked to the inventor of technology that allows people to live vicariously though robotic versions of themselves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Sat., February 18, 3:30 a.m.

Swamp Shark

(2011) Kristy Swanson, D.B. Sweeney. When a smuggling deal goes wrong, a huge shark escapes into a backwoods river. After a local man is found eaten, a woman's pet alligators get the blame, and when she figures out a shark is to blame, she sets out to hunt it down. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed., February 15, 7 a.m.

Swamp Volcano

(2012) Rachel Hunter, Brad Dourif. Volcanologist Antoinette Vitrini and her sister try to stop an oil company's illegal drilling operation when they discover it is tapping into an enormous volcano beneath Miami. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues., February 14, 6 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama

(2002) Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Fri., February 17, 5:30 p.m. Starz Sat., February 18, 6:30 a.m. Sundance Tues., February 14, 7:30 p.m. Sundance Tues., February 14, 10 p.m.

Take Care

(2014) Leslie Bibb, Tracee Chimo. A woman is forced to turn to an unlikely source for help after her friends refuse to help her recover from being hit by a car. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Thur., February 16, 6 a.m. TMC Tues., February 14, 4 a.m.

Tale of Tales

(2015) Salma Hayek, Vincent Cassel. Three fairy tales revolve around a king who must slay a sea monster, a giant flea and a womanizing ruler who's in for a surprise. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Fri., February 17, 2:30 a.m. TMC Tues., February 14, 12 a.m.

Tarzan

(1999) Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sat., February 18, 11 a.m.

Taxi Driver

(1976) Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster. A disturbed New York cabby befriends a teenage hooker and frees her from her pimp. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Sundance Mon., February 13, 1 p.m.

Ted 2

(2015) Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Live action/animated. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Tues., February 14, 7:30 p.m.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

(2014) Megan Fox, Will Arnett. Four unlikely terrapin warriors rise from the sewers and join forces with fearless reporter April O'Neil to save New York from Shredder and his evil minions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Sun., February 19, 12:30 a.m.

Teen Wolf

(1985) Michael J. Fox, James Hampton. A high-school student's popularity soars when it is discovered that he is cursed with the mark of the werewolf. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. OVA Sat., February 18, 11:30 a.m.

Tender Mercies

(1983) Robert Duvall, Tess Harper. A divorced country singer stops drinking and starts over with a loving widow. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Tues., February 14, 6 a.m.

10,000 B.C.

(2008) Steven Strait, Camilla Belle. A young mammoth-hunter leads a small band of tribesmen on a journey to the ends of the Earth on a mission to save his beloved from her warlord kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur., February 16, 2 p.m.

That Awkward Moment

(2014) Zac Efron, Miles Teller. After making a pact to have fun and hold tight to bachelorhood, each of three friends finds himself in a serious relationship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. ESQTV Sun., February 12, 8 p.m. ESQTV Sun., February 12, 10 p.m.

That Thing You Do!

(1996) Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler. A small-time rock band rides a big wave of success with the help of a savvy record-executive and a catchy single. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Thur., February 16, 9 a.m.

There Be Dragons

(2011) Charlie Cox, Wes Bentley. An investigative journalist unearths secrets about his father's ties to the controversial founder of Opus Dei. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed., February 15, 4:30 a.m.

There Will Be Blood

(2007) Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano. Daniel Plainview becomes a self-made oil tycoon, but he deviates into moral bankruptcy as his material fortune grows. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. AXS Mon., February 13, 4:30 p.m. AXS Mon., February 13, 8 p.m.

They Found Hell

(2015) Chris Schellenger, Katy Reece. After accidentally opening a portal to another dimension, college students find themselves trapped and hunted by the denizens of hell. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat., February 18, 12:30 a.m. Syfy Sat., February 18, 8:30 a.m.

Think Like a Man Too

(2014) Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Mon., February 13, 4 p.m. FXX Tues., February 14, 2 p.m.

Thirteen Days

(2000) Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood. President John F. Kennedy and members of his staff react to news of a Soviet missile buildup in Cuba. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Encore Thur., February 16, 7 a.m. Encore Wed., February 15, 11 p.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

(2016) James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Six members of the Annex Security Team defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from an attack by Islamic militants. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. EPIX Wed., February 15, 8 p.m. EPIX Thur., February 16, 9 a.m. EPIX Thur., February 16, 2 p.m.

30 Minutes or Less

(2011) Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. FX Sat., February 18, 12 a.m. FX Sat., February 18, 12 p.m.

This Christmas

(2007) Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba. A matriarch assembles her brood for their first holiday reunion in four years, but secrets come to light and family ties become strained. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Sun., February 12, 6:30 a.m. Encore Fri., February 17, 3 p.m.

This Is 40

(2012) Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives | before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FX Mon., February 13, 5 p.m. FX Tues., February 14, 6:30 a.m.

This Is the End

(2013) James Franco, Jonah Hill. Cabin fever and dwindling supplies threaten to tear apart six friends who are trapped in a house together after cataclysmic events devastate Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Sun., February 19, 1 a.m.

Thor

(2011) Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Spike Sat., February 18, 9 a.m. Spike Sat., February 18, 2 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma

(2007) Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Fri., February 17, 8 p.m. TMC Tues., February 14, 8 p.m.

Tin Cup

(1996) Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Golf Mon., February 13, 5 p.m. Golf Mon., February 13, 7 p.m.

Tiny Furniture

(2010) Lena Dunham, Laurie Simmons. After breaking up with her boyfriend, a recent college graduate moves back in with family while she tries to figure out the next step in life. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Wed., February 15, 1 p.m.

Titanic

(1997) Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship's maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. AMC Tues., February 14, 11 p.m. AMC Tues., February 14, 2 p.m. AMC Tues., February 14, 6:30 p.m. AMC Tues., February 14, 9:30 a.m.

To Live and Die in L.A.

(1985) William L. Petersen, Willem Dafoe. A Secret Service agent bends and breaks the law to nab an artist/counterfeiter in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Sun., February 19, 4 a.m.

Tooth Fairy

(2010) Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd. As penance for dashing a child's hopes, a rough-and-tumble hockey player must serve time as a genuine tooth fairy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Fri., February 17, 7 p.m. Freeform Thur., February 16, 9 p.m.

Tootsie

(1982) Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange. The Oscar-winning tale of a temperamental actor who becomes a sensation while posing as a woman on a hit TV soap opera. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Fri., February 17, 9 a.m.

Top Secret!

(1984) Val Kilmer, Lucy Gutteridge. In a spoof of spy movies, a rock star helps a woman free her scientist father from fascists. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Fri., February 17, 6 a.m. IFC Thur., February 16, 10 a.m.

To Rome With Love

(2012) Woody Allen, Alec Baldwin. An architect relives a painful episode from his youth, and a retired opera director wants to put a singing undertaker on stage, in two of four stories set in Rome. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Thur., February 16, 3:30 a.m.

Touched With Fire

(2015) Katie Holmes, Luke Kirby. While staying at a psychiatric hospital, two manic-depressive poets begin a romance that continues to blossom after their release. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur., February 16, 12 p.m.

The Town

(2010) Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Spike Thur., February 16, 4 p.m. Spike Thur., February 16, 10:30 p.m.

Tracers

(2014) Taylor Lautner, Marie Avgeropoulos. A beautiful woman helps a New York bicycle messenger who's in hot water with a group of gangsters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Fri., February 17, 1 p.m. Syfy Thur., February 16, 11:30 p.m.

Trade

(2007) Kevin Kline, Cesar Ramos. A Mexican youth joins forces with a Texas cop to find the teen's sister, who has been kidnapped and forced into prostitution. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Mon., February 13, 11:30 p.m.

Training Day

(2001) Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. IFC Sun., February 12, 10 p.m. IFC Sun., February 12, 3 p.m.

Trainwreck

(2015) Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she's profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Tues., February 14, 9:30 p.m.

Traitor

(2008) Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce. Conflicting evidence leads a federal agent to question the motives behind a former Special Ops soldier's apparent ties to terrorist groups. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Wed., February 15, 9:30 a.m. Starz Wed., February 15, 6 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction

(2014) Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Sun., February 12, 4 p.m.

Transformers

(2007) Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity's fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TBS Mon., February 13, 1 a.m. TBS Sun., February 12, 8 p.m.

The Transporter

(2002) Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Thur., February 16, 11 a.m.

Transporter 3

(2008) Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sat., February 18, 12 p.m.

Transporter 2

(2005) Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Mon., February 13, 8:30 a.m.

Tremors 5: Bloodlines

(2015) Michael Gross, Jamie Kennedy. Survivalist Burt Gummer and his new sidekick Travis are hired to track down an ass-blaster terrorizing South Africa. As they engage in battles with the aggressive creatures, they discover an even more lethal creature. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. Syfy Mon., February 13, 1 p.m. Syfy Tues., February 14, 1 a.m.

Triple 9

(2016) Casey Affleck, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Criminals and crooked cops hatch a devious scheme to use an honest lawman as a pawn for a heist. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Sun., February 19, 2 a.m. Showtime Thur., February 16, 8 p.m.

True Grit

(2010) Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father's killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Thur., February 16, 5 p.m. AMC Wed., February 15, 7:30 p.m.

28 Weeks Later

(2007) Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne. As the U.S. Army tries to restore order, a carrier of rage virus enters London and reinfects the populace. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Wed., February 15, 11 a.m.

21 Jump Street

(2012) Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Sat., February 18, 4 p.m.

22 Jump Street

(2014) Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Officers Jenko and Schmidt begin to question their partnership after each infiltrates different cliques while undercover at a local college. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Thur., February 16, 7 p.m. FX Thur., February 16, 11:30 p.m. FX Sat., February 18, 7 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

(2011) Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella's marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Sun., February 12, 12:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

(2012) Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sun., February 12, 3:30 p.m.

Twilight

(2008) Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Freeform Tues., February 14, 4:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious

(2003) Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Spike Mon., February 13, 12 a.m. Spike Sun., February 12, 1 p.m.

Two Weeks Notice

(2002) Sandra Bullock, Hugh Grant. A millionaire confronts his feelings for his lawyer, who is quitting after five years of service. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Lifetime Sat., February 18, 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry's Madea's Tough Love

(2015) Voices of Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Animated. Madea gets herself into outrageous situations while helping children save their youth center. (PG) 1 hr. 5 mins. Oxygen Tues., February 14, 5 p.m. Oxygen Wed., February 15, 12 a.m.

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection

(2012) Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea's Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch's special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. POP Thur., February 16, 10 p.m. POP Fri., February 17, 12:30 a.m.

Undercover Blues

(1993) Kathleen Turner, Dennis Quaid. Ex-spies try to stop an international terrorist ring and take care of their new baby. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. OVA Mon., February 13, 12 a.m.

Underworld: Evolution

(2006) Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Mon., February 13, 7 p.m. Syfy Sun., February 12, 9 p.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

(2009) Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sun., February 12, 11 p.m. Syfy Mon., February 13, 9 p.m. Syfy Thur., February 16, 8 a.m. Syfy Fri., February 17, 4 a.m.

Underworld

(2003) Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Sun., February 12, 6:30 p.m. Syfy Thur., February 16, 10:30 a.m. Syfy Wed., February 15, 1 p.m.

Unknown Caller

(2014) David Chisum, Assaf Cohen. A psychotic person calls a family and claims he has planted a bomb in the house by hacking into the home's high-tech security system. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Thur., February 16, 10 a.m.

Up in the Air

(2009) George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Mon., February 13, 6 p.m.

Uptown Girls

(2003) Brittany Murphy, Dakota Fanning. Forced to get a job, a freewheeling woman becomes a nanny to the uptight daughter of a New York executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Mon., February 13, 12 p.m.

Valentine Ever After

(2016) Autumn Reeser, Eric Johnson. A woman finds love and her true calling in life while performing community service for her involvement in a bar brawl. 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon., February 13, 11:30 a.m.

Valentine's Day

(2010) Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates. A diverse group of Los Angeles residents wends its way through love, romance and heartbreak over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Lifetime Mon., February 13, 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues., February 14, 12 a.m.

The Vatican Tapes

(2015) Olivia Taylor Dudley, Michael Pea. The fate of the world hangs in the balance when a cleric battles an ancient satanic force for a young woman's soul. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Fri., February 17, 1:30 a.m.

Victor Frankenstein

(2015) Daniel Radcliffe, James McAvoy. When the experiments of radical scientist Victor Frankenstein go too far, only Igor Strausman, his equally brilliant protg, can bring him back from the brink of madness and save him from his monstrous creation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Mon., February 13, 1:30 a.m.

Videodrome

(1983) James Woods, Deborah Harry. A programmer at a TV station that specializes in adult entertainment searches for the producers of a dangerous and bizarre broadcast. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed., February 15, 3 a.m.

Vikingdom

(2013) Dominic Purcell, Conan Stevens. Eirick, a forgotten king, is tasked with killing Thor, the God of Thunder. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Fri., February 17, 10:30 a.m. Syfy Fri., February 17, 1:30 a.m.

Virtuous

(2014) Erik Estrada, Brandy Allison. Simone kills a man as he is assaulting her, and she is charged with murder. She hires attorney Jack Evans to help prove her innocence, but he cannot stop the prosecution from bringing up things from her past. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. KTBN Sun., February 19, 12:30 a.m.

Volcano

(1997) Tommy Lee Jones, Anne Heche. A Los Angeles emergency official takes charge when earthquakes and erupting lava ravage the city. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Thur., February 16, 2 a.m. Syfy Wed., February 15, 3:30 p.m.

The Vow

(2012) Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Tues., February 14, 6 p.m. FXX Wed., February 15, 12 p.m.

Waiting to Exhale

(1995) Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett. Relationships preoccupy Phoenix friends: divorcee Bernadine, careerist Savannah, popular Robin, and Gloria, whose ex-husband is gay. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Fri., February 17, 5 p.m. Encore Sat., February 18, 12:30 p.m.

Walking the Dog

(2017) Jennifer Finnigan, Sam Page. Rival lawyers battle each other in court as their respective dogs fall madly in love, bringing their guardians together at every turn until they reluctantly realize it may not just be the pups who are each other's true Valentine. 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun., February 12, 12:30 p.m. Hallmark Mon., February 13, 8 p.m. Hallmark Tues., February 14, 4 p.m.

Walk the Line

(2005) Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Thur., February 16, 2 p.m. AMC Wed., February 15, 10 p.m.

Wall Street

(1987) Michael Douglas, Charlie Sheen. Oliver Stone's tale of the career of an ambitious stockbroker and his involvement with a ruthless corporate raider. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Mon., February 13, 9:30 p.m.

Walter

(2015) Neve Campbell, Milo Ventimiglia. A movie theater employee thinks he is the son of God and agrees to judge every person he meets. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon., February 13, 5:30 a.m.

Wanderlust

(2012) Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston. Overstressed New Yorkers think they've found the answer to their problems when they join a counterculture community where the only rule is to be oneself. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Wed., February 15, 4 p.m. FXX Thur., February 16, 1:30 p.m.

Warm Bodies

(2013) Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer. The unusual romance between a zombie and a living woman sets in motion a series of events that may transform the entire lifeless world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Sun., February 12, 11 a.m. Syfy Mon., February 13, 9 a.m.

Watchmen

(2009) Billy Crudup, Malin Akerman. After his former colleague is murdered, a masked vigilante uncovers a plot to discredit and destroy the world's superheroes. (R) 2 hrs. 43 mins. IFC Fri., February 17, 10 p.m.

The Water Diviner

(2014) Russell Crowe, Olga Kurylenko. Four years after the Battle of Gallipoli in World War I, an Australian farmer travels to Turkey to scour the battlefield for the bodies of his three missing sons. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Wed., February 15, 12 p.m.

Wayne's World

(1992) Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Tues., February 14, 9 a.m. Encore Tues., February 14, 9 p.m.

The Wedding Planner

(2001) Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. VH1 Tues., February 14, 5 p.m. VH1 Wed., February 15, 1 a.m.

The Wedding Ringer

(2015) Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Comedy Central Sun., February 12, 9:30 p.m. Comedy Central Mon., February 13, 5 p.m. Comedy Central Sat., February 18, 10 p.m.

The Wedding Singer

(1998) Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Fri., February 17, 1:30 p.m.

Weiner

(2016) Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin. Former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) runs for mayor of New York in 2013, but a new sex scandal ruins his attempt at a political comeback. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Fri., February 17, 10 a.m.

What Dreams May Come

(1998) Robin Williams, Cuba Gooding Jr. A man explores a lush, vivid afterlife and tries to reunite with his beloved wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Fri., February 17, 4 a.m.

What to Expect When You're Expecting

(2012) Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E! Tues., February 14, 11 a.m. E! Tues., February 14, 4 p.m.

What Women Want

(2000) Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt. A freak accident gives a Chicago advertising executive the ability to read women's minds. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Thur., February 16, 4 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally

(1989) Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Bravo Fri., February 17, 12:30 a.m. Bravo Sat., February 18, 12:30 p.m. Bravo Sun., February 19, 12 a.m.

While You Were Dating

(2017) Billy Baldwin, Stefanie Von Pfetten. A divorced couple meet online and end up going on a blind date together. After an awkward reunion, they decide to set each other up with their friends, but old habits never quite die. 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun., February 12, 9 p.m. Hallmark Tues., February 14, 2 p.m. Hallmark Sat., February 18, 5 p.m.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

(2016) Tina Fey, Margot Robbie. In 2002, cable news producer Kim Barker shakes up her routine by covering the war in Kabul, Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Mon., February 13, 7 a.m. EPIX Mon., February 13, 4 p.m. EPIX Sun., February 12, 10:30 p.m.

Why Did I Get Married Too?

(2010) Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one's ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Sun., February 12, 6:30 p.m. BET Mon., February 13, 1 p.m.

Wild Card

(2014) Jason Statham, Sofa Vergara. A bodyguard goes after the sadistic thug who beat his friend, only to find that the object of his wrath is the son of a powerful mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Mon., February 13, 11 a.m.

Wild Hogs

(2007) Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Fri., February 17, 11 a.m. Encore Fri., February 17, 7 p.m. Encore Sat., February 18, 7 a.m. Encore Tues., February 14, 10:30 a.m.

Willow Creek

(2013) Alexie Gilmore, Bryce Johnson. A man and his girlfriend camp in the woods to capture firsthand evidence of Bigfoot. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TMC Tues., February 14, 7:30 a.m.

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!

(2004) Kate Bosworth, Topher Grace. Secretly in love with his friend, a supermarket manager becomes jealous when she meets a famous actor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Thur., February 16, 2 a.m.

Windtalkers

(2002) Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Sat., February 18, 4 a.m.

Wolves

(2014) Lucas Till, Stephen McHattie. A high-school student goes in search of his true heritage after his parents are viciously murdered. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon., February 13, 12:30 p.m.

World War Z

(2013) Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. When a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity, a former United Nations investigator is forced back into service to try to uncover the source of the infection. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sun., February 12, 2 p.m.

Wrecked

(2011) Adrien Brody, Caroline Dhavernas. A man wakes up trapped in a car at the bottom of a cliff, with no memory of how he got there. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur., February 16, 5 p.m.

The Wrestler

(2008) Mickey Rourke, Marisa Tomei. An aging wrestler tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter and get his battered body in shape for a rematch of one of his most-lauded fights. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun., February 19, 1 a.m.

Wyatt Earp

(1994) Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. OVA Fri., February 17, 10 a.m. OVA Thur., February 16, 8 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past

(2014) Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind's future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Sun., February 12, 8 p.m. FX Sun., February 12, 11 p.m. FX Tues., February 14, 7 p.m. FX Wed., February 15, 4:30 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

(2009) Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine's violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Spike Sat., February 18, 11:30 a.m.

Yes Man

(2008) Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel. After attending a self-help seminar, a negative-thinking man brings about an amazing change in his life by saying yes to everything. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. MTV Sun., February 12, 11 a.m.

You Don't Mess With the Zohan

(2008) Adam Sandler, John Turturro. A much-feared Israeli commando fakes his own death and moves to New York, where he fulfills his dream of becoming a successful hairstylist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Tues., February 14, 3:30 p.m. Encore Wed., February 15, 7 a.m. Encore Fri., February 17, 9 a.m.

You're Next

(2011) Sharni Vinson, Nicholas Tucci. Members of an estranged, upper-class family must pull together to repel home invaders who are disguised in animal masks and trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun., February 12, 5:30 p.m. IFC Mon., February 13, 1 a.m.

Yours, Mine & Ours

(2005) Dennis Quaid, Rene Russo. A household threatens to burst at the seams when the marriage of two widowed parents creates a family of 18 children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sat., February 18, 12 a.m.

You've Got Mail

(1998) Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. Professional rivalry threatens to thwart romance when anonymous e-mail pals meet each other. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. WE Wed., February 15, 10:30 p.m. WE Wed., February 15, 8 p.m.

Zombie Honeymoon

(2004) Tracy Coogan, Graham Sibley. A woman tries to adapt to the new behavior of her husband after an encounter with a zombie leaves him in a similar state. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Mon., February 13, 12 a.m. TMC Thur., February 16, 1:30 a.m.

Zookeeper

(2011) Kevin James, Voices of Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Wed., February 15, 6 p.m. Freeform Thur., February 16, 4 p.m.

Zoolander 2

(2016) Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A special agent recruits former models Derek Zoolander and Hansel to save the world's most beautiful people from a deadly plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Fri., February 17, 10:30 a.m. EPIX Fri., February 17, 6 p.m. EPIX Thur., February 16, 10 p.m.

Zoolander

(2001) Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon., February 13, 2 p.m. TMC Sat., February 18, 10 a.m.