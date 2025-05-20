2025 Emmys predictions: best drama actor

As expected, the stars of “The Pitt” and “Severance” mirror their shows’ battle atop the drama series category — though this time it’s “The Pitt” and Noah Wyle with the upper hand. Wyle and “Severance’s” Adam Scott are the only two performers named on all six Buzz ballots.

“Noah Wyle has come of age,” says Matt Roush of the 53-year-old star and executive producer. “The ‘ER’ rookie now rules ‘The Pitt’ with absolute authority and shattering vulnerability. As in other categories, the stiffest competition comes from ‘Severance’: Adam Scott, so compelling as the emotionally conflicted Mark S.”

As the voting shows, the panel is passionately split. Lorraine Ali writes, “Adam Scott embodies the mental anguish and rage of a loyal worker who uncovers the evil intentions of his billionaire employer.”

“While ‘The Pitt’ was airing, I started playing the Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ deep cut ‘ Doctor Robert ’ on a loop, subbing in ‘Doctor Robbie’ each time the chorus came around,” says Glenn Whipp. “So, yes, you could say my loyalties lie with Noah Wyle here.”

As to the strong No. 3 pick, Trey Mangum writes, “We still have a bit of ‘The Last of Us’ left to see, but for now, Pedro Pascal is contending in the lead actor category.” The actor and character certainly cast a long shadow on the show’s well-received second season.

Kristen Baldwin and Tracy Brown, meanwhile stan for less-heralded work: “Look, ‘Landman’ … is a crime against women,” says Baldwin, “but Billy Bob Thornton is objectively excellent.” Brown pleads, “I just need the Television Academy to finally recognize Zahn McClarnon for his stellar, sensitive work as Joe Leaphorn” on “Dark Winds.”

The field is so strong this year that critics’ darling and Oscar winner Gary Oldman doesn’t make the top 6 for “Slow Horses.” Previous winner Lee Jung-jae, likewise, is on the outside looking in, along with big names such as Jon Hamm, Eddie Redmayne and Thornton.

1. Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

2. Adam Scott, “Severance”

3. Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

4. Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

5. Mark Rylance, “Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light”

6. Diego Luna, “Andor”

7. Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

8. Zahn McClarnon, “Dark Winds”

9. Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

10. Jon Hamm, “Your Friends and Neighbors”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali 1. Adam Scott, “Severance”

2. Mark Rylance, “Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light”

3. (tie) Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

3. (tie) Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

3. (tie) Diego Luna, “Andor”

6. Jon Hamm, “Your Friends and Neighbors”



“Adam Scott embodies the mental anguish and rage of a loyal worker who uncovers the evil intentions of his billionaire employer. On the flip side, aspiring Machiavellian power brokers could learn a thing or two from Mark Rylance’s nuanced performance as Thomas Cromwell, King Henry VIII’s brilliant and conniving chief minister.” Entertainment Weekly Kristen Baldwin 1. Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

2. Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

3. Adam Scott, “Severance”

4. Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

5. Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

6. Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”



“Look, ‘Landman’ — the oil-company drama from Taylor Sheridan — is a crime against women, but Billy Bob Thornton is objectively excellent as Tommy Norris, the flinty and beleaguered ‘fixer’ for a Texas oil company.” Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. Diego Luna, “Andor”

2. Zahn McClarnon, “Dark Winds”

3. Adam Scott, “Severance”

4. Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

5. Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

6. Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”



“I just need the Television Academy to finally recognize Zahn McClarnon for his stellar, sensitive work as Joe Leaphorn, the grieving and haunted tribal police chief that’s just trying to do right by his family and community on ‘Dark Winds.’ ”