In Cannes, Amber Heard chats about big hair and gender equality

The actress also has been vocal about the need for more stories about women that are written by women. "Not only is there workplace inequality in general, ranging from salary to harassment, there's a huge part of this puzzle missing. There are just fewer roles, and even if you were to get one of those roles — some 30 percent of speaking roles — you were still not even considering the content: What are you speaking about? And then we have to apply another filter: Do you have a name? How significant are you to the plot? These are all additional filters by which we can discern how equal the representation of women really is," she said. "If we make up half the purchasing power in box office and just over half of the population, why is there such an extreme disparity in how we are represented?"