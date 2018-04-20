Beyoncé slays in Balmain, Cardi B pays homage to TLC and other Coachella standout style moments

Barely a week after revealing her baby bump to the world during a "Saturday Night Live" performance, rapper Cardi B took to the main stage the evening of April 15 in an all-white custom Alejandro ensemble that included a mesh-covered bustier, high-waisted, wide-legged trousers with sheer side panels on each leg and a white, floor-length coat. What appeared at first blush to be simply a fashionable, functional maternity-meets-athleisure look ("pregthlesiure" anyone?) turned out to be an homage to the style of '90s all-girl group TLC, who made baggy track pants and mesh-trimmed bra tops a thing. (Earlier in the day the singer dropped a sly hint by posting to her Instagram account a photo of TLC members Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in the all-white track-pants-and-tops outfits from the 1996 Grammy Awards.)