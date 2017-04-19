Here's where to shop the Fenty Puma by Rihanna pop-up store in L.A. today only

Fans of the Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection who lace up their Creepers and head over to Milk Studios today will get a first look at select pieces from the spring and summer 2017 collection at a pop-up shop that “pops down” at 8 tonight.

It’s the second day of a two-day stand for the Fenty Puma by Rihanna L.A. Experience at Milk Studios, 1050 Wilcox Ave. (RiRi herself was in the house Tuesday), which is featuring pieces from the first spring 2017 drop — including the Bow Creeper Sandal and Slingback Heels — as well as some reissued kicks like the coveted Creeper.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTCR1F7jM9f/?taken-by=badgalriri

Shoppers that darken the doorstep today will also get a limited-edition bandanna as a gift with purchase (while supplies last) and the chance to eyeball future spring and summer 2017 footwear and apparel releases that are on display.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTCTqb_DtK-/?taken-by=badgalriri

Fenty Puma by Rihanna L.A. Experience, Milk Studios Los Angeles, 1050 Wilcox Ave., noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

91607122 A clip of the runway finale of the Fenty Puma by Rihanna Spring / Summer 2017 collection presented Sept. 28, 2016, during Paris Fashion Week

