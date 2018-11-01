Designer Jason Wu on the importance of looking at the past and why he made up his own superstitions

Taking the easy way has never been Wu’s modus operandi, which was apparent throughout the evening. On the topic of his design process, the Parsons-educated Wu delved into everything from his incessant doodling (“It’s impossible for me to articulate my ideas until I draw them,” he said) to his constant obsession with fabrics (“I’m always developing fabrics, even before I think about developing a collection”). In addition to his longtime fascination with flowers, he also shared his love of feathers and his habit of sewing a feather into one garment in his shows for good luck. “Because I’m Chinese, I’m superstitious. I made up my own superstitions,” said Wu with a laugh. He also spoke of his formative years growing up in Taiwan, and credited his family for nurturing his talent and supporting his dreams early on.