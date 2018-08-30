Jennifer Lawrence isn’t just the face of Dior’s new millennials-focused fragrance. She helped inspire it too

Unlike most of the famous folks who front fragrances, Lawrence had a hand in shaping the new Dior scent according to the man who created it. “It was about six months into the project when she came to visit the laboratory,” said François Demachy, the Parfums Christian Dior perfumer-creator. “That was the first step [because] I wanted to get her impressions. So, I had her smell some of the very basic ingredients and then I just watched ... to try and get a sense of what she instinctively reacted to. She’s a very instinctive woman — very reactive and spontaneous — and, at that time, she showed that she was very sensitive to musky tones.” (Although the actress attended a Dior-hosted dinner in West Hollywood earlier this summer in celebration of the fragrance, she wasn’t made available for interviews about Joy by Dior.)