May is giving jasmine scents and conversation pits. Here are 11 L.A. happenings in art, fashion and fragrance

Jeffrey Gibson at the Broad

Jeffrey Gibson, “WE WANT TO BE FREE,” 2024. (Max Yawney)

In “Jeffrey Gibson: the space in which to place me,” the Broad presents more than 30 works highlighting the artist’s signature use of geometry and heavily saturated rainbow hues. Gibson ponders Indigeneity, belonging, modern music and a more equitable future across the exhibit’s paintings, sculptures, flags and video installation. May 10–Sept. 28. 221 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles. thebroad.org

Scent Fair L.A.

(Scent Fair LA)

The fourth biennial Scent Fair L.A. will celebrate everything olfactory in the heart of the museum district at Craft Contemporary. Learn from scent experts like P.F. Candle Co. founder Kristen Pumphrey, who will lead workshops on making your own candles and hand-rolled incense cones, as well as artist Maki Ueda, who will teach participants about the connection between scents and personalities while discussing “The Tale of Genji.” Attendees can also explore vendors from across the globe who are on the cutting edge of fragrance-making. May 30–June 1. 5814 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. artandolfaction.com

Marc Jacobs: Daisy Wild Eau So Intense

(Marc Jacobs)

The influential fashion designer’s Daisy Marc Jacobs collection is blossoming this season with the addition of Daisy Wild Eau So Intense, packaged in a sweet bottle topped with a bouquet of wildflowers in bloom. Givaudan perfumers Sonia Constant and Adriana Medina crafted the perfect scent for summer adventures, blending banana blossom, amber and jasmine. marcjacobs.com

Jacquemus opens on Melrose

(Jacquemus)

Golden warmth and thoughtful minimalism mark Jacquemus’ newest boutique is West Hollywood, reminiscent of the south of France and the brand’s Paris headquarters. Decor designed by artists such as Frank Lloyd Wright and Pierre-Auguste Renoir complements bright yellow linens for an intimate, gallery-like shopping experience. 8804 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. jacquemus.com

Cataclysm at David Zwirner

Diane Arbus, “A very young baby, N.Y.C. [Anderson Hays Cooper],” 1968. (The Estate of Diane Arbus)

Over 50 years later, David Zwirner’s Los Angeles gallery will revisit the 1972 Diane Arbus retrospective that debuted at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. “Cataclysm” will feature 113 of Arbus’ genre-defying photographs, ranging from “Tattooed man at a carnival” to “A very young baby,” as well as meditate on the popularity and critical uproar of the original exhibition. April 24–June 21. 606 N Western Ave., Los Angeles. davidzwirner.com

Aslan World showroom

(Aslan World)

Metal, leather and rhinestones adorn Aslan World’s first showroom in the Arts District, reflecting the brand’s slogan: Utilitarian maximalism designed for a new world. Look out for the “Ascending…” capsule collection, available exclusively at the showroom, or lounge in the platformed conversation pit to contemplate reality. Philosophers and trendsetters alike can book appointments online to visit. aslan.world

Ann Demeulemeester: SS25 Chapter of Kids

(Jason Renaud Courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester)

Inspired by Patti Smith and the iconic singer-songwriter’s 2010 memoir, “Just Kids,” Ann Demeulemeester’s latest creative project is an ode to Los Angeles as a city filled with imagination and heart. Creative director Stefano Gallici curated a visual diary of energetic, fleeting moments featuring up-and-coming artists such as Sophie Thatcher of A24’s “Heretic” (2024), film archivist Bella Scaffidi, and musician and model Nico Geyer. anndemeulemeester.com

Dior Beauty at South Coast Plaza

(Paul Vu / Christian Dior Parfums)

Christian Dior Parfums’ newest boutique is open at South Coast Plaza, inspired by Dior’s birthplace at the legendary 30 Ave. Montaigne in Paris. The space blends high-end design with a full range of Dior products, including fragrances and accessories from La Collection Privée. Peruse Dior’s exclusive, numbered collector’s items, such as Miss Dior by Eva Jospin, packaged in an enchanted garden-themed trunk, as well as L’Or de Vie by Aristide Najean, a winged, bubbly, sculpted glass bottle designed by Najean himself. 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa. dior.com

Chanel: Chance Eau Splendide at the Grove

(Chanel)

To celebrate its newest fruity and floral fragrance, Chance Eau Splendide, Chanel is setting up shop at the Grove. Customers can try the perfume, which was composed by Olivier Polge, strike a pose in the photo booth and travel through a maze activity. At another station, listen to “A Little More” by Belgian singer-songwriter Angèle, who is the face of the campaign. April 30–May 18. 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles. chanel.com

Crenshaw Skate Club Spring Tees

(Tim Hans / CSC)

The Crenshaw Skate Club, created by South Central skater Tobias McIntosh, pays tribute to his community with CSC’s latest T-shirt collection. Choose from the Legends Tee, which honors Black pioneers of skateboarding with six black-and-white, high-contrast action shots, or the Wheels Tee, an homage to skateboarders’ determination and grit. Wear the graphic tees as a badge of honor, or like the shirt says — “till the wheels fall off.” crenshawskateclub.com

Tory Burch flagship

(Tory Burch)

The inside of fashion label Tory Burch’s latest flagship store delightfully mixes vintage furniture pieces with eclectic design, whether you’re admiring the olive-hued textiles or 1930s Paolo Buffa daybed. In the alcove of the first floor, guests can shop for the Pierced Handbag or Balloon Bag, or head up to the third floor’s sunlit atrium to find jewelry and ready-to-wear clothing. 366 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills. toryburch.com