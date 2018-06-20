‘Ocean’s 8’ costume designer talks about dressing Rihanna, Cate Blanchett for heist of the summer

“Her character owns a nightclub in New York, and we thought about what her history was, probably a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer in the ’80s and ’90s. We looked at a lot of iconic rock stars throughout time — what they did and how they wore their clothes and jewelry. She’s a very strong character, so we ended up doing ’70s three-piece suits, which became her silhouette through the film. We incorporated vintage jewelry and scarves. Each one was kind of painfully chosen from everywhere — from a thrift store to Burberry to H&M. Getting those layers and textures was really important to defining her character.”