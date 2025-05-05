Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

LeBron James begs off attending the Met Gala, where he is the honorary co-chairman

LeBron James, Bryce James, Zhuri James, Savannah James and Bronny James stand together in party clothes on a red carpet
LeBron James backed out of attending the Met Gala but said that wife Savannah — second from right, surrounded by children Bronny, in red, Zhuri and Bryce — would be “holding the castle down” in his absence.
(Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images)
By Christie D’ZurillaAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 

Looks as if LeBron James is on the Met Gala’s injured list.

James, who is an honorary chairman of the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute, indirectly blamed his absence on the Minnesota Timberwolves, who eliminated his Los Angeles Lakers from the NBA Playoffs last week.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala

Entertainment & Arts

How to watch the 2025 Met Gala and everything else you need to know

The Met Gala, co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour this year, will take place Monday. Here is everything you need to know, including how to stream it, the theme and the guest list.

“Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!” the athlete wrote Monday on X.

“Hate to miss an historical event!” he added before shouting out wife Savannah James: “My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!”

Advertisement

The queen showed class before the event began, giving a hat tip to Met Gala history with a photo of the late André Leon Talley posted in her Instagram stories. A series of heart-hands emojis showed her affection for the fashion legend.

Monday’s gala highlights the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit at the Costume Institute, with the dress code described as “Tailored for You.” That phrase is “designed to both provide guidance and invite creative interpretation,” according to a news release from the Met.

Awards

How theater and fashion brought ‘Sing Sing’s’ Colman Domingo out of his shell

In the Oscar-season finale of The Envelope video podcast, we sit down with Colman Domingo, lead actor nominee for ‘Sing Sing.’

The exhibit is “a profoundly scholarly show centering an important legacy of Black-led sartorial innovation and creative expression that continues to inspire and shape our world today,” Met Chief Executive Max Hollein said in the release. It focuses on “suiting and menswear — from specific silhouettes to various fabrics and accessories,” the release said.

Advertisement

With James MIA, there’s still no need to worry about star power. This is the Met Gala, darlings. Colman Domingo, ASAP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour and Ferrari Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton are its nonhonorary co-chairs, so there will be plenty of fancy in the house.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsSportsFashion
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break team. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor, started writing about celebrities in 2009 and has more than 34 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement
Advertisement