LeBron James begs off attending the Met Gala, where he is the honorary co-chairman

LeBron James backed out of attending the Met Gala but said that wife Savannah — second from right, surrounded by children Bronny, in red, Zhuri and Bryce — would be “holding the castle down” in his absence.

Looks as if LeBron James is on the Met Gala’s injured list.

James, who is an honorary chairman of the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute, indirectly blamed his absence on the Minnesota Timberwolves, who eliminated his Los Angeles Lakers from the NBA Playoffs last week.

“Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!” the athlete wrote Monday on X.

“Hate to miss an historical event!” he added before shouting out wife Savannah James: “My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!”

The queen showed class before the event began, giving a hat tip to Met Gala history with a photo of the late André Leon Talley posted in her Instagram stories. A series of heart-hands emojis showed her affection for the fashion legend.

Monday’s gala highlights the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit at the Costume Institute, with the dress code described as “Tailored for You.” That phrase is “designed to both provide guidance and invite creative interpretation,” according to a news release from the Met.

The exhibit is “a profoundly scholarly show centering an important legacy of Black-led sartorial innovation and creative expression that continues to inspire and shape our world today,” Met Chief Executive Max Hollein said in the release. It focuses on “suiting and menswear — from specific silhouettes to various fabrics and accessories,” the release said.

With James MIA, there’s still no need to worry about star power. This is the Met Gala, darlings. Colman Domingo, ASAP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour and Ferrari Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton are its nonhonorary co-chairs, so there will be plenty of fancy in the house.