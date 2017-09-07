Faherty snuggles up with Stag Provisions in Venice; Rodd & Gunn brings New Zealand style to L.A.

Here’s a look at what’s happening on the fashion scene as we officially ease into fall: A New Zealand brand turns up in Los Angeles; Faherty hooks up with Stag Provisions; Mohawk General Store opens a Santa Monica location with a large outdoor space; and Taryn Rose gives sensible shoes a whole new meaning.

Rodd & Gunn lands in Century City

New Zealand menswear label Rodd & Gunn opened its first Los Angeles area store in the Westfield Century City mall in August. The 1,800-square-foot store is designed to feel like a luxury lodge. (Nicholas Gingold / Capture Imaging)

Auckland, New Zealand-based menswear brand Rodd & Gunn celebrated the soft opening in early August of its first Los Angeles store, which joins others in San Francisco and Newport Beach. The focus on California makes sense, said the brand’s chief executive Mike Beagley, because of a shared aesthetic.

“The line is made with European fabrics and interpreted from a Southern Hemisphere point of view,” Beagley said. “It’s more relaxed and understated, which resonates with Southern California very well.”

The 1,800-square-foot store in the Westfield Century City mall was “created with a lot of intimacy,” Beagley said. “There are smaller rooms and high-pitched ceilings so it feels like a luxury lodge.” A video wall streams live images from the brand’s home country. Top-sellers include lightweight jackets and the brand’s signature handmade luggage and briefcases. Prices start at $148 for pants, jeans and shirts and range to $400 for jackets. The luggage runs from $600 to $1,200.

Rodd & Gunn, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., No. 1830, Century City. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. (424) 313-8588, www.roddandgunn.com

Mohawk General Store opens in Santa Monica

The outdoor space at the newly opened Mohawk General Store in Santa Monica will be used for fashion-related parties and events. The boutique is known for its avant-garde offerings, which include Dries Van Noten and MM6 Martin Margiela. (Mohawk General Store)

It’s a rare Los Angeles boutique with outdoor space that is larger than its indoors. That’s one of the main reasons that multi-brand boutique Mohawk General Store swooped in on its latest location. The retailer’s fourth store, in Santa Monica, opened in early August, stocking the edgy, high-end names it is known for, including Dries Van Noten and MM6 Martin Margiela.

“It was a way we could create some community instead of just having a store,” Mohawk owner Kevin Carney said. “Our friends tell us they need more places to gather socially, and it’s nice to be able to provide that.” The 2,000-square-foot boutique, which has 2,500 square feet of outdoor space, will be the scene of upcoming events such as an early screening of a film on Belgian design maverick Van Noten and a fête to celebrate a book launch by Swedish minimalist label Our Legacy. What’s on the racks will be as interesting: Standouts will also include Belgian designer Jan-Jan Van Essche and another one of the Antwerp Six, Ann Demeulemeester.

“Los Angeles is widely looked at around the world as a center of new retail ideas, and that wasn’t necessarily the case five or 10 years ago,” Carney said. “You can tell more of a story in a physical space than you can through pictures.”

Mohawk General Store, 2929 Main St., Santa Monica. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through to Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. (424) 268 4848, www.mohawkgeneralstore.com

Faherty hooks up with Stag Provisions

Casual brand Faherty from New York has taken up permanent residence as a shop-in-shop at Stag Provisions in Venice, where it will continue to sell its beach-inspired men's clothing. (Faherty)

The beachy vibe of New York brand Faherty, which carries men’s, women’s and children’s clothes, is now permanently ensconced within Stag Provisions, a men’s clothing and lifestyle boutique in Venice, which has dedicated its 400-square-foot back section to the popular label.

“It holds the majority of our men’s collection,” said Alex Faherty, co-founder of the brand with his brother, Mike. “That includes light outerwear for cool Californian days and nights and a year-round selection of board shorts.”

Another popular item is the patterned, hooded Baja sweater poncho. The 4-year-old label has freestanding stores in Malibu and Newport Beach, and this is its first shop-in-shop. Prices run from $58 for T-shirts to $300 for outerwear. Stag Provisions carries classic labels including Levi’s, nifty blazers from Jack Spade and on-trend sneakers from New Balance. “Stag is a great partner for us,” Faherty said. “And the shop-in-shop is similar to what our own spaces look like.”

Faherty at Stag Provisions, 1338 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 am to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. (310) 450-1991, fahertybrand.com and stagprovisions.com

Taryn Rose returns and relaunches her brand

Orthopedic surgeon Taryn Rose is back at the helm of her brand for fall/winter 2017. The Massima boots, like everything else in her line, was designed with comfort in mind. Made of calf and shearling, this boot retails for $750. (Taryn Rose)

When Taryn Rose, an orthopedic surgeon by training, first launched her footwear line in 1998, it created quite the stir. Here were sexy shoes for the luxury customer designed by a doctor with comfort in mind. Rose sold her business a decade later, and the brand changed hands a few times.

Come mid-September, Rose will be back in control with a relaunched Taryn Rose collection, predicated on her knowledge of human bone structure combined with her love of luxury.

“To make shoes comfortable requires attention to many different factors,” Rose said. “There needs to be a memory sole. The quality of the leather has to be soft and buttery, and there needs to be a type of construction that makes shoes flexible and lightweight.”

There will be 120 styles between an Italian-made, high-end line and her more affordable, China-made offerings, altogether ranging from delicate blush pink ballerina slippers to metallic gold peep-toe mules and shearling trimmed boots. Prices are from $110 to $750.

Taryn Rose, available through tarynrose.com, Neiman Marcus and www.zappos.com

