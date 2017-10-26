More publishers cut ties with photographer Terry Richardson

Terry Richardson is losing more clients. Sources at both Hearst and The Wall Street Journal’s luxury supplement WSJ confirm that they have no plans to work with the controversial fashion photographer, who last faced allegations of sexual misconduct in 2014.

The news comes as the fallout from the allegations against Harvey Weinstein continues to shine a light on other industries, including fashion photography and modeling.

Earlier this week, Condé Nast International made headlines after Britain’s The Daily Telegraph published an internal e-mail from the publisher banning the company’s titles from working with Richardson. “I am writing to you on an important matter. Condé Nast would like to no longer work with the photographer Terry Richardson. Any shoots that have been commissioned or any shoots that have been completed but not yet published, should be killed and substituted with other material,” the e-mail from James Woolhouse, executive vice president and chief operating officer of CNI, said.

Condé Nast U.S. followed suit: “Condé Nast has nothing planned with Terry going forward,” the publisher said. “Sexual harassment of any kind is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.” W magazine’s November issue featured a shoot by Richardson, as did the September issue of WSJ. Hearst-owned Harper’s Bazaar has been known to use the photographer with some regularity over the years, and Richardson was spotted at Harper’s crowded fashion week party in September.

Fashion brands have followed Condé’s lead, and Bulgari, Valentino and Diesel have all said that they will not work with Richardson.

A representative for Richardson told The Daily Beast that the photographer was “disappointed” by Condé Nast’s decision to blacklist him. Looks like he is in for some more disappointment.

