Cool white wines from hot climates

Spain has a deserved reputation for distinguished red wine from some of the warmest wine regions in Europe, as in La Mancha, Ribera del Duero and Toro (with Rioja close behind, in terms of heat units). Perhaps the country's most lip-smacking white is Albarino, which is grown mostly in the maritime region of Rias Baixas, salty, often spectacular wines you shouldn't miss out on. But whites grown in the high chaparral of Inland Spain are compelling in their own right, wines made from Viura, Verdejo, Godello and other lesser-known varieties; and they have the added perk of being quite affordable.