4 ways to escape the daily grind and make summer last just a little bit longer

It’s possible to cram a lot into these waning days of warm weather, without having to go very far. A quick look at fitness-related staycation options in and around SoCal to jump on before temperatures dip:

Ahhhh. Free yoga with a Pacific view

Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes is hosting a free yoga class on its 16,000-square-foot outdoor lawns overlooking the ocean on Sept. 24. The annual Seaside Yoga Gathering, held partly to commemorate National Yoga Awareness Month, is expected to bring in about 300 people to browse through an outdoor wellness marketplace, chat with the resort’s fitness experts and then launch into a sequence of asanas for the next hour as the sun sets. The class is designed for all levels.

Info: 4 p.m. Sept. 24 for wellness marketplace, 5 p.m. for yoga. Free, but show up early to get a spot. And bring a mat. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. terranea.com.

Surf or SUP in Laguna Beach

Check in at the Inn at Laguna Beach or the Laguna Beach House and see if hotel owner John Grossman — who splits his time between these and his Carmel properties under his Classic Hotels & Resorts group — can take you on a personal surf or stand-up paddle-boarding session.

The “Surf or SUP with the owner” program at the hotels allows visitors to choose their marine activity, and have Grossman — a former World Surf Kayaking champion who surfs daily — take them out to San Onofre State Beach or Emerald Bay.

“It’s an amazing way to be outdoors, see the sea life, canyons and coves,” Grossman said. Beginners are welcome for their first foray out, as long as they are “happy and comfortable in the open ocean,” he said.

Info: The sessions — which include transportation and snacks — are included in a guest’s room rate; equipment rentals are extra. Rates start at $197 at Laguna Beach House, and $249 at the Inn at Laguna Beach. classichotels.com

John Grossman, owner of The Inn at Laguna Beach and the Laguna Beach House, takes personal service to a new level. (Erin Feinblatt)

You need a digital detox in Catalina

Fun, fitness and camaraderie are at the heart of Camp Xanadu, a summer camp-styled three-day event in Catalina. The Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 getaway is for people “seeking creative inspiration, a digital detox, looking for their tribe or have a nice weekend of adventure,” co-founder Ryan Blackstock said. Attendees at the adults-only camp stay in cabins or can rent a private tent, are fed fresh, seasonal foods and can opt in and out of events such as morning yoga and meditation, a 90-minute boot camp, kayaking, hiking, astronomy classes and sessions on relationships.

“It’s geared for people who are looking for professional and personal growth and development,” co-founder Heidi Hong said. “There’s so much therapy being in nature, surrounded by the ocean.”

Info: $645 includes the camp, transportation to Catalina via private boat, and all meals and activities. Boat leaves from Long Beach Harbor at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 and returns Sunday evening, Oct. 1. campxanadu.org

(Camp Xanadu)

Chill time at some of L.A.’s swankest pools

And if you’d rather stay really close to home, there’s always Day Axe, a service that offers day access to the pools, spas and other facilities at a clutch of local luxury hotels. These include the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, the Intercontinental in Century City and the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey.

Each hotel has different offerings, but amenities in the pass can include the pool and sun loungers, showers, changing rooms and hot tubs, and discounts at the hotel’s bars and restaurants. Cabanas cost extra. Day Axe also offers the passes at hotels in Palm Springs, Orange County, San Diego and San Francisco.

Info: Prices can vary but run from $20 per person at the Fairmont Miramar to $50 at the Beverly Hilton. dayaxe.com

(Fairmont Miramar)