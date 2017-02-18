Rooftop yoga in DTLA

Boot camp, bouncing, biking and yoga: a range of fitness events around town make it easy for workout fans to mix things up:

Waiting to exhale

Start your Saturday night with Deep Exhale, a rooftop yoga-dance class in downtown Los Angeles led by yoga teacher Cristi Christensen and DJ Marques Wyatt. The class, designed for all levels, starts with meditation and breath work and segues into vinyasa yoga. "It builds increasingly until everyone is just dancing," said Justin Henderson, founder of event company Bender, which is co-producing the evening. Afterward, stay for complimentary drinks from Suja and the newly opened MatchaBar, and snacks from healthful treat brand Bare.

Info: 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18. Row DTLA, 777 Alameda St. Free parking. $25 to $30 fundergroundwellness.com

Tough love to a better you

On Saturday, there's a preview of the new Barry's Bootcamp in Venice, which officially opens later in the month. Try out a class and enjoy some sustenance from Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop, and watch street artist Kelsey Montague finish a piece on the side of the 8,000-square-foot two-level studio. The location will also feature a Stretch Lounge and a Fuel Bar for smoothies and healthful snacks.

Info: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18, Barry's Bootcamp, 1500 Lincoln Blvd., Venice. Free. barrysbootcamp.com

Glowing good health

The benefits of jumping on a trampoline shouldn't be underestimated: Experts say it's great for overall cardiovascular health while limiting damage to joints. Indoor trampoline park brand Sky Zone is adding a cool vibe to bouncing by introducing Glow on Friday and Saturday nights, when its locations in Torrance, Covina and Riverside are transformed into glow-in-the-dark dance clubs, complete with DJs. Participants can jump freestyle or join a metabolism-boosting dodgeball game. Glow is open to all ages, but younger jumpers are separated for safety.

Info: Prices and hours vary by location. (The Torrance venue charges $28 per person for two hours.) skyzone.com

A healthy jolt

Want to get better on a bike? Visit the Long Beach Electric Bike Expo next weekend, where some 100 makers of electric bikes will be offering various models to be pedaled around an outdoor track. Brands being featured include San Jose-based Tempo, which will showcase its Carmel, La Jolla and Santa Barbara models (and raffle one off). Tempo founder Van Nguyen says women in urban areas who like to ride for fitness and sustainability are joining the burgeoning ranks of e-cyclists.

Info: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26. Long Beach Convention Center, 368 E. Shoreline Drive, Long Beach. Free. electricbike-expo.com

