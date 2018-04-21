This Earth Day: You tell us how to reduce, reuse and recycle

As a pet owner, I've always been befuddled by the rolls of "poop" bags sold as if they are a necessity. We eat bread, we eat bagels, they come in plastic bags… on damp mornings our Los Angeles Times does too! When we empty one of the bags we just tuck it in a basket in the garage, then when we take our two Rottweilers for their daily walk, we make sure we have a couple of bags with us. We have never run out and the bags are little larger so it's very easy to turn them inside out (glove-like) over your hand to make it very easy and clean to pick up large-dog size messes.