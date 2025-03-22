California banned polystyrene. So why is it still on store shelves?

Styrofoam coffee cups, plates, clamshell takeout containers and other food service items made with expanded polystyrene plastic can still be found in restaurants and on store shelves, despite a ban that went into effect on Jan. 1.

A Smart and Final in Redwood City was brimming with foam plates, bowls and cups for sale on Thursday. Want to buy these goods online? It was no problem to log on to Amazon.com to find a variety of foam food ware products — Dart insulated hot/cold foam cups, or Hefty Everyday 10.25” plates — that could be shipped to an address in California.

Polystyrene foam is still being sold in the state of California despite a ban that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2025. (Susanne Rust/Susanne Rust/Los Angeles Times)

Same with the restaurant supply shop KaTom, which is based in Kodak, Tenn.

Smart and Final and KaTom didn’t respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Amazon said the company would look into the matter.

Advertisement

The expanded polystyrene ban is part of a single-use plastic law, Senate Bill 54, that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law in 2022 but bailed on earlier this month.

And while the full law now sits in limbo, one part remains in effect: A de facto ban on so-called expanded polystyrene, the soft, white, foamy material commonly used for takeout food service items.

Nick Lapis, director of advocacy for Californians Against Waste — one of the many stakeholder organizations that worked with lawmakers to craft SB 54 — said the law had been written in a way that insured the polystyrene ban would go into effect even if the rest of the package failed.

“So, it’s still in effect whether or not there are regulations for the rest of the bill,” he said.

CalRecycle, the state’s waste agency, is tasked with overseeing and enforcing the law.

Asked why styrofoam food service products are still widely available, CalRecycle spokesperson Melanie Turner said in an email that her agency is in the process of identifying businesses producing, selling and distributing the products in the state and considering “ways to help them comply with the law.”

SB 54 called for plastic and packaging companies to reduce single-use plastic packaging by 25% and ensure that 65% of that material is recyclable and 100% either recyclable or compostable — all by 2032.

Advertisement

The law also required packaging producers to bear the costs of their products’ end-life (whether via recycling, composting, landfill or export) and figure out how to make it happen — removing that costly burden from consumers and state and local governments.

In December, representatives from the plastic, packaging and chemical recycling industry urged the governor to abandon the regulations, suggesting they were unachievable as written and could cost Californians roughly $300 per year to implement — a number that has been hotly contested by environmental groups and lawmakers, who say it doesn’t factor in the money saved by reducing plastic waste in towns, cities and the environment.

Their pressure campaign — joined by Rachel Wagoner, the former director of CalRecycle and now the director of the Circular Action Alliance, a coalition for the plastic and packaging industry — worked. Newsom let the deadline for the bill’s finalized rules and regulations pass without implementation and ordered CalRecycle to start the process over.

Polystyrene foam is still being sold in the state of California despite a ban that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2025. (Susanne Rust/Los Angeles Times)

However, the bill’s stand-alone styrofoam proviso — which doesn’t require the finalization of rules and regulation — makes clear that producers of expanded polystyrene food service ware “shall not sell, offer for sale, distribute, or import into the state” these plastic products unless the producer can demonstrate recycling rates of no less than 25% on Jan. 1, 2025, 30% by Jan. 1, 2028, 50% by Jan. 1, 2030 and 65% by 2032.

And on Jan. 1, that recycling target hadn’t been met and is therefore banned. (Recycling rates for expanded polystyrene range around 1% nationally).

Advertisement

Neither CalRecycle or Newsom’s office has issued an acknowledgment of the ban — leaving plastic distributors, sellers, environmental groups, waste haulers and lawmakers uncertain about the state government’s willingness to enforce the law.

“I don’t understand why the administration can’t put out a statement saying that,” said Lapis. “At this point, silence from the administration only creates additional legal liability for companies that don’t realize they are breaking the law.”

At a state Senate budget hearing on Thursday, lawmakers questioned the directors of CalEPA and CalRecycle about its lack of action regarding the polystyrene ban. CalRecycle is a department within CalEPA.

“Why hasn’t Cal Recycle taken steps to implement the provisions of SB 54 that deal with the sale of expanded polystyrene?” Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica), the sponsor and author of the bill, asked Yana Garcia, the secretary of CalEPA. “You know, the product has not met the strict requirements under SB 54, so there’s now steps that need to be taken to prohibited sale.”

Garcia responded that in terms of the messaging around polystyrene, her agency and CalRecycle “possibly need to lean in more there as well, particularly at this moment.”

Jan Dell, the founder and president of the Laguna Beach-based environmental group Last Beach Cleanup, said the continued presence of expanded polystyrene on store shelves throughout the state underscores one of the major problems with the law: CalRecycle cannot easily enforce it.

Advertisement

This “proves that CalRecycle is incapable of implementing and enforcing the massive scope of SB 54 on all packaging,” she said in an email, suggesting the whole law should be repealed “to save taxpayer money and enable strict bans on the worst plastic pollution items to pass and be implemented.”

Turner said via email that the agency could provide “compliance assistance,” initiate investigations and issue notices of violation.

According to one state analysis , 2.9 million tons of single-use plastic and 171.4 billion single-use plastic components were sold, offered for sale or distributed during 2023 in California.

Single-use plastics and plastic waste more broadly are considered a growing environmental and health problem. In recent decades, the accumulation of plastic waste has overwhelmed waterways and oceans , sickened marine life and threatened human health .

On March 7, Newsom stopped the landmark plastic waste law from moving forward — rejecting rules and regulations his own staff had written — despite more than two years of effort, negotiation and input from the plastic and packaging industry, as well as environmental organizations, waste haulers and other lawmakers.

