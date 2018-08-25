4 eco-friendly household cleaners that ditch the harsh chemicals

For those who care as much about what’s in their laundry detergent as in their food, here are some options for air fresheners, counter cleaners and more to reduce the use of harmful chemicals in the household, and their release into the environment:
The new Home Therapeutics line from the Good Home Co. includes products such as an old-fashioned soap bar that can be used to scrub clothes clean, and an all-purpose cleaner made from Castile soap, vinegar and essential oils. Starting at $20, goodhomestore.com, founded by Christine Dimmick, author of “Detox Your Home.”
“Plant-based” is a description that consumers should seek in their home care products, especially if they are concerned about the environment, said Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, chief executive and president of Cypress-based Earth Friendly Products. According to Vlahakis-Hanks, many conventional products release harmful toxins into the environment, and consumers should read ingredient labels carefully. Recent launches from the company’s Ecos line include a line of room sprays without propellants and the lemongrass-scented laundry detergent that uses plant-derived compounds, lemongrass and essential oils. Room sprays are $5 and detergent is $12.49 at shop.ecos.com
For Hank Picken, founder and president of Beaumont Products, maker of brands like Citrus Magic and Veggie Wash, being “all natural” was just the beginning of his product line.
“We wanted to go one step further into the organic category, and now offer organic variants of our mainstays,” said Picken. The new Citrus Magic Organic is a non-aerosol container — so no petrochemicals — and uses ingredients such as orange peel oil to refreshing rooms, bathrooms and closets without an artificial flowery scent. $19.39 for a set of three at the Home Depot. citrusmagic.com
Lemi Shine’s appliance cleaners — including those for garbage disposals and dishwashers — are made using sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) and a blend of lemon essential oil and citrus peel extract for efficient cleaning without harsh cleaning agents.
The brand also makes Rinse, a formula made with citric acids that removes streaks from dishes during the final rinse in the dishwasher. The disposal cleaner is $1.89 per 2 oz. packet and rinse is $3.49 at Target. Also available at Ralphs. lemishine.com