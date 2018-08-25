4 eco-friendly household cleaners that ditch the harsh chemicals

“Plant-based” is a description that consumers should seek in their home care products, especially if they are concerned about the environment, said Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, chief executive and president of Cypress-based Earth Friendly Products. According to Vlahakis-Hanks, many conventional products release harmful toxins into the environment, and consumers should read ingredient labels carefully. Recent launches from the company’s Ecos line include a line of room sprays without propellants and the lemongrass-scented laundry detergent that uses plant-derived compounds, lemongrass and essential oils. Room sprays are $5 and detergent is $12.49 at shop.ecos.com