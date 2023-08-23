Zero-waste refill stations want you to rethink what a trip to the store looks like
In L.A., most of us have some experience purchasing things by weight. Nuts and dried fruit at Sprouts. Last-minute meals from the hot bar at Whole Foods. Weed at the weed store.
At a growing number of places around Los Angeles, there’s a new category of bulk products: personal care and home cleaning items such as hand soap, moisturizer, toothpaste tabs, shampoo, laundry pods and all-purpose cleaner.
They’re called refill stations. Almost all of them are woman-owned small businesses. And they all want you to rethink what a trip to the store looks like.
Here’s how it works: You bring your own containers from home. Glass or plastic are OK, as long as they’re clean. If you forget them, stores offer a few options for sale. Many also have a basket of donated jars from other customers that you can use.
An employee will weigh your container and mark that number, known as the tare. Fill up with as much or as little of a product as you want, then bring it back to be weighed again and pay for what you bought. It’s a great way to sample new products and reduce the amount of plastic packaging you consume.
People who are accustomed to picking up the cheapest hand soap at a big-box retailer might balk at some of the prices: 40 cents an ounce for unscented hand soap at BYO Long Beach, 25 cents an ounce for dish soap at Re_ Grocery in Mar Vista, $9 for a cube of solid deodorant at the Well Refill. But Julie Darrell, the owner of three BYO (short for Bring Your Own, as in containers) Long Beach refill stations, said it’s “apples and oranges” in terms of what you’re getting. She said all of her products are made with high-quality, environmentally-friendly ingredients and are produced locally by companies that treat their employees well.
“It’s a very different product you’re buying,” she said, comparing it to “voting with your dollars.”
A number of stores now also sell pre-filled “grab and go” containers of the refill products on offer. Darrell said it helps first-time customers get an idea of what they’re meant to do: “A lot of that first visit is about education.”
Ready to try it for yourself? Here are refill stations located around Los Angeles. Happy pumping!
Sunmoonrain
In addition to by-the-ounce refills on personal care and cleaning products, the store sells jewelry made with recycled materials, sustainable lifestyle products, gifts, skincare, crystals and pet and baby products. The most popular refill products are the laundry detergent, dish soap, hand and body soap and deodorant. The lotion bars they sell were made specifically for the store. The store has a refill station at the Mar Vista farmers market on the first Sunday of the month. Sunmoonrain is a certified Green Business.
Open Tuesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Mondays.
Re_ Grocery, Mar Vista
One of three Re_ Grocery locations. Open every day, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Well Refill
Open every day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Prostainable, Woodland Hills
One of two locations. Open Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays and Wednesdays.
Earthensoul
Open Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Mondays and Sundays.
Re_ Grocery, Studio City
One of three Re_ Grocery locations. Open every day, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Prostainable, Granada Hills
Open Mondays, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
BYO Long Beach, Bixby Knolls
BYO Long Beach has a mobile refill station at the Long Beach Marina farmers market every Sunday.
Open Tuesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Mondays.
BYO Long Beach, East Village Arts District
One of three locations. Open Mondays and Wednesdays to Fridays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Tuesdays.
BYO Long Beach, Alamitos Bay
One of three locations. Regular store hours are Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Golden Triangle
Open Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays and Wednesdays.
Sustain LA
Sustain LA also rents tableware and other products you’d need to host a party for up to 200 guests.
Open weekdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Tuesdays.
Wild Terra
Open Monday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays. Or shop online.
My Zero Waste Store
Popular items include toothpaste tablets and dryer balls that can replaces single-use dryer sheets. In addition to refillable household goods and personal care items, My Zero Waste Store sells durable items such as safety razors — a top recommendation of clerk Natasha Sill.
Open Tuesday to Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. Closed Mondays.
Re_ Grocery, Highland Park
One of three Re_Grocery locations. Open every day, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Raices
Open Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.