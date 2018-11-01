Two acres of garden and home ideas opening in Arts District

The property was "love at first sight," Resnick says, despite its former life as a scrap and metal yard. They collaborated with Chris Daubert of Rockefeller Kempel Architects during the three-year planning and construction process of converting two hulking steel-frame sheds. One structure has been cleaned up and enclosed to become a sprawling 15,000-square-foot showroom that contains various smaller spaces, ranging from a prep kitchen to a gallery, and the other has been adapted into a greenhouse.