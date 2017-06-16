Landscape architects re-imagine the gardens of a famed Schindler house

If you want to see the imagination of landscape architects run wild, invite them to design an imaginary landscape for a Rudolph Schindler-designed home.

That’s what curators Mia Lehrer and the MAK Center’s Executive Director Priscilla Fraser have done for “Lush,” a new group exhibition for which designers have been asked to rethink the landscape of the Fitzpatrick-Leland House in Laurel Canyon.

Courtesy of the MAK Center for Art and Architecture Michelle Frier of Bestor Architecture revisits the private landscapes of the golden age of Hollywood with an added sensitivity to today's lifestyle and environmental concerns. Michelle Frier of Bestor Architecture revisits the private landscapes of the golden age of Hollywood with an added sensitivity to today's lifestyle and environmental concerns. (Courtesy of the MAK Center for Art and Architecture)

The results are both practical and radical as design teams from Bestor Architecture, Salt Landscape Architects, Naomi Sanders Landscape Design, Superjacent and Terremoto consider not just 21st century gardening, but the sustainability of the California landscape.

Their ideas are presented at MAK’s headquarters, the Schindler House in West Hollywood, in such forms as an exploratory investigation wall, videos and writing.

Where: The Schindler House, 835 N. Kings Road, West Hollywood

When: A public reception will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on June 17. Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, through Aug. 6.

Cost: $10.

Info: makcenter.org

lisa.boone@latimes.com

Twitter: @lisaboone19

