Here's your chance to tour homes designed by some of L.A.'s architectural legends

For its fall home tour and fundraiser on Oct. 2, the MAK Center for Art and Architecture will highlight the roots of modern architecture in Los Angeles by offering tours of homes designed by some of the city’s most noted architects.

Modernist buffs can tour nine modern homes by R.M. Schindler, Raphael Soriano, Gregory Ain, Harwell Hamilton Harris, John Lautner and James DeLong, all of whom began their careers working alongside the likes of legendary architects Frank Lloyd Wright, Richard Neutra and R.M. Schindler. (Both Neutra and Schindler also worked for Wright).

All of the homes, which are located in Echo Park, Silver Lake and Mount Washington, demonstrate why the city’s pre- and postwar architectural scene was considered groundbreaking at the time.

Tickets are $90. After purchasing a ticket, guests will be mailed an itinerary with directions and maps, which will be required to gain entrance to each house on the tour. The tour is self-guided and runs between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Details: https://makcenter.org/programming/maktour2016/

A glimpse at the decor of Lloyd Wright's Dorland house in Altadena by designers Miao Miao and Scott Franklin

