Advertisement
Climate & Environment

How we tested the soil in Altadena and Pacific Palisades

Photo montage, an aerial photo of burned properties and two hands in blue latex gloves holding jars of soil samples.
(Photos by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times, Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)
By Tony Briscoe
Noah Haggerty and Hayley Smith

Over three days in late March, four Los Angeles Times environment reporters and an editor fanned out across the Eaton and Palisades burn scars to collect 40 soil samples from residential properties: 10 in each burn area from properties where debris removal was completed by the Army Corps of Engineers and 10 in each burn area from the yards of standing homes.

Photo collage of soil experts testing soil samples at L.A. wildfire burn sites.

Climate & Environment

Treated Like Dirt: Uncovering the toxic soil lurking in L.A.’s burn zones

A Times investigation finds toxic levels of lead in soil in Altadena and Pacific Palisades that the government refused to test after the L.A. wildfires.

At each stop, the team donned vinyl gloves and boot coverings to prevent the spread of contamination and collected five evenly spaced samples with a hand-held tool that takes 4-inch soil cores. At standing homes, we sampled throughout the yard. At destroyed properties, we sampled within the former structure’s footprint, where the federal cleanup crews had cleared debris and scraped up to 6 inches of soil.

Times journalists mixed these five samples in a lined bucket to create one “composite” sample to be tested in the lab. This sample pattern is designed to account for a wide range of soil conditions on each property and serve as an average, since it is possible that one part of a given property might be fully devoid of metal contamination while another might be heavily polluted. Composite sampling is a common practice in wildfire recovery.

Advertisement

Between every property, the team sanitized all soil collection equipment with distilled water and wipes, and changed gloves and boot covers — so that no potential toxins could accidentally track from one site to another.

We stored the samples in lab-provided jars, and kept the samples refrigerated at 38-40 degrees. At the end of the collection week, our editor drove the samples to BSK Associates, a state-certified environmental testing laboratory that tested soil on behalf of the government following the 2018 Camp fire and 2024 Mountain, Park and Borel fires.

BSK used an Environmental Protection Agency-approved method to test for 17 metals most often studied in post-fire recovery. To do this, BSK used an instrument that sorts out different elements from within the soil by mass and counts the atoms. Since each of these 17 elements has a unique atomic mass — for example, only lead has an atomic mass of 0.34 trillion billionths of a gram — BSK could then determine the concentration of the metals.

Photo illustration of an alarm signal in a cross section of soil under a burned property.

Climate & Environment

For Subscribers

When FEMA failed to test soil for toxic substances after the L.A. fires, The Times had it done. The results were alarming

The federal government decided not to test the soil of L.A.’s burn areas for hazardous substances. A Times investigation found high levels of lead and other heavy metals.

At each step of the process, our team and BSK meticulously documented the chain of custody for the samples, creating a record of, at each moment, which individual was responsible for the safekeeping of each individual sample.

The Times’ methodology rigorously followed soil-testing practices from previous official post-wildfire efforts. Our team reviewed documents outlining the response for the Camp and Woolsey fires, and spoke with soil-testing experts familiar with the standard methodology for California wildfires.

To find participants, we identified standing properties using the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s damage inspection data and properties that had finished debris removal using the Army Corps’ dashboard. All participants consented to testing on their properties, and their exact addresses have been anonymized.

Advertisement

The testing methodology used by The Times is a conservative reading. By using composite samples, high levels of contamination from one part of the property can become diluted by relatively uncontaminated sections elsewhere on the property.

graphic showing chemical elements embedded in a cross-section photo of soil

Climate & Environment

The L.A. wildfires left lead and other toxins in the soil of burn zones. Here are their health risks

The Times tested for lead, mercury and other heavy metals in Altadena and Pacific Palisades. From respiratory problems to lung cancer, these are the risks of exposure.

Further, due to cost considerations, The Times’ methodology differed from typical postfire soil testing practices in one key way: In previous fires, soil testers would collect multiple composite samples for larger properties, roughly one sample per 500 square feet. Our team took only one composite sample per property, regardless of size.

This means The Times’ results had a greater potential to miss smaller contamination hot spots on properties.

The Times found two properties cleared by the Army Corps in Altadena still had contamination above the state’s typical health-based cleanup goals: one arsenic, one lead. Altadena’s standing homes had arsenic, lead and mercury levels above typical cleanup goals, across three of the 10 homes our team tested. The Times found only a single reading above typical cleanup goals in the Palisades: a standing home with high levels of arsenic.

More to Read

Climate & EnvironmentCaliforniaFires
Tony Briscoe

Tony Briscoe is an environmental reporter with the Los Angeles Times. His coverage focuses on the intersection of air quality and environmental health. Prior to joining The Times, Briscoe was an investigative reporter for ProPublica in Chicago and an environmental beat reporter at the Chicago Tribune.

Noah Haggerty

Noah Haggerty is an environment, health and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times. With a background in physics, he has conducted research on spacecraft propulsion, fusion energy and plasma — the stuff that makes up lightning and the sun. He joined The Times in 2024 as an AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith is an environment reporter for the Los Angeles Times, where she covers the many ways climate change is reshaping life in California, including drought, floods, wildfires and deadly heat.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement